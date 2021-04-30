2021 Home & Garden Events

Wild Ones Plant Exchange. May 6. Organized by the Lexington chapter of Wild Ones, an environmental advocacy group that promotes the use of native plants, this annual event offers a chance for participants to bring surplus plants from their gardens and choose multiple new plants to take home. Participants can bring their surplus plants in pots, or, if dug up on or near the day of the exchange, wrapped in moist newspaper or plastic. This year’s event will take place in the larger upper parking lot of the church to allow more room for social distancing. 6 p.m. Upper parking lot of St. Michael’s Church, 2025 Bellefonte Drive. www.lexington.wildones.org/todo

Athens Schoolhouse Antique Show. May 8-9, June 12-13, July 10-11. This monthly sale features thousands of square feet of antiques, collectibles, vintage housewares and architectural salvage from the region’s most prominent dealers. Products range from American and European furniture to vintage handbags and accessories. Masks are required, and attendees are asked to utilize hand sanitizer and social distancing. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Athens Boonesboro School, 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike. (859) 259-7309. www.antiqueskentucky.com

Bluegrass Iris Society Club Meeting and Program. May 20. The Bluegrass Iris Society, a group of local iris lovers, hybridizers and friends, will take its annual iris show to a virtual format this year. The organization will collect submissions of homegrown irises via emailed photos through May 15 and then will host a virtual club meeting and award ceremony to share photos and winners on May 20. A video of the program will be available on the organization’s YouTube channel. 7 p.m. Visit www.bluegrassiris.org/events.html or email marylynnlange@gmail.com for more details.

Nancy Grant: Hummingbirds as Pollinators. June 3. We may not think that hummingbirds play a significant role as pollinators for the plants on which they feed. But actually, it makes sense: Any creature that engages itself so intimately with its nectar sources, sticking its long beak deeply into tubular flowers is likely to fly off with pollen on its head. In this event organized by the Lexington chapter of Wild Ones, Nancy Grant, an enthusiastic birder and accomplished speaker, will talk about the life cycle, migration and gravity-defying stunts of these birds. 6:30 p.m. St. Michael’s Church, 2025 Bellefonte Drive. www.lexington.wildones.org/todo

For the 2021 Open Gates to Bluegrass Living Garden Tour, eight stunning home gardens will be open for ticketholders to peruse. The tour takes place June 26-27. Photo furnished

Open Gates to Bluegrass Living Garden Tour. June 26-27. Lexington Council Garden Clubs will host a self-guided tour of eight Lexington gardens that includes a mix of homeowner-designed and professionally designed landscapes. Proceeds from the tour help provide scholarships to University of Kentucky students majoring in horticulture and related fields. Starting in May, tickets will be available at independently-owned garden centers and businesses, including Best of Flowers, King’s Garden Center, Michler’s, Peggy’s Gifts & Accessories, Pemberton’s Greenhouses, Springhouse Gardens, Wilson’s Garden Center (Lexington and Frankfort locations), as well as at individual garden sites on the days of the tour. The addresses of the gardens include: 2181 Sallee Drive, 856 Meadowbrook Drive, 3153 Blenheim Drive, 3184 Blenheim Drive (Saturday only), 2130 Hart Road, 2121 Hart Road, 429 Kingsway Drive, 210 Walton Avenue. As a bonus, attendees are invited to stop by the community garden at Ashland Terrace, located at 475 S. Ashland Ave. 1-5 p.m. both days. www.lexgardenclubs.org

Public Iris Rhizome Sale. July 31. During the Bluegrass Iris Society’s annual club fundraiser, members of the public are invited to purchase top-quality iris rhizomes to plant in home gardens or to share with friends and family. Members of the Bluegrass Iris Society are on hand to answer questions about how to plant, grow and care for your plants, and will have pictures of many of the plants available. 10 a.m. Lexington Green Mall (lower level), 161 Lexington Green Circle. www.bluegrassiris.org/events.html

Wild Ones Picnic and Unitarian Universalist Church Garden Visit. Aug. 5. Located on a seven-acre property containing an old woodland with a number of large and significant trees, the Unitarian Universalist Church of Lexington is installing a new pollinator garden, in a project partially financed by a grant from the Lexington chapter of Wild Ones. Wild Ones will host a picnic and site visit as an opportunity for the group of native plant enthusiasts and other interested parties to view the project, network and catch up. 6:30 pm. Unitarian Universalist Church, 3564 Clays Mill Road. www.lexington.wildones.org/todo

Fayette County Extension Office Gardening Workshops (virtual). This year, the Fayette County Extension Office has moved its weekly garden workshops to a virtual format; participants will be notified if and when the organization decides to switch back to in-person workshops. Topics for the virtual classes include Growing Great Tomatoes (May 11), Sweet Potatoes (May 20), Attracting Pollinators and Beneficial Insects (June 10), Fall Blooming Perennials (June 22) and more. For a full schedule, more details or to register, visit fayette.ca.uky.edu and click the “Upcoming Events” tab.

CANCELED: Down to Earth, the beloved annual plant sale / community fundraiser hosted by the Down to Earth Garden Club featuring plants grown, nurtured and generously donated by club members that typically takes place in May at Woodland Christian Church, announced on its website that this 2021 plant sale will not take place.