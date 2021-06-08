2021 Summer Fun Guide

Following a year void of events and gatherings, what better time for things to pick back up than summer? On the following pages, we look at the various concert series, festivals and other warm-weather entertainment options that are getting their groove back in the coming months.
Keep in mind that many of these events still have COVID-19 safety precautions in place, regardless of attendees’ vaccination status. It’s safe to assume that many of these outdoor events require social distancing and masks while not seated. Please check with individual organizations about their COVID-19 regulations and other details.
Recurring Series
Big Band & Jazz Series
Tuesdays through Aug. 17 at 7 p.m.
May and June concerts take place at MoonDance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St.; July and August concerts take place at Ecton Park, 956 Turkey Foot Road
www.lexingtonky.gov/big-band-jazz
One of Lexington’s longest running and most beloved concert series returns with a full schedule of weekly big band and jazz music from local and regional artists. Lawn chairs, blankets and picnics are encouraged; this year, the city is partnering with local restaurant Wine + Market, with pre-orders for single-service cheese and charcuterie platters available by calling the restaurant.
June 1 – DiMartino, Osland Little Big Band
June 8 – Marlin McKay Quintet
June 15 – Tim Lake and the Jazz Blues Persuaders
June 22 – Ross Whitaker Jazz Trio
June 29 – Lexington Summer Concert Band
July 6 – Dan Brock & Friends
July 13 – Walnut Street Ramblers
July 20 – Osland/Dailey Jazztet
July 27 – Ozone
Aug. 3 – Brass Impact
Aug. 10 – DiMartino/Osland Jazz Orchestra (DOJO)
Aug. 17 – Young at Heart Big Band
The Walnut Street Ramblers will perform July 13 as part of the Big Band & Jazz Series held at MoonDance Amphitheater. Photo furnished
Free Friday Flicks
Fridays in June; activities start at 7 p.m.; movie starts at dark
Jacobson Park, 4001 Athens-Boonesboro Road
www.lexingtonky.gov/friday-flicks
This family-friendly outdoor film series features vendors and family-friendly activities before the movie starts.
June 4 – “Frozen 2”
June 11 – “The Croods 2”
June 18 – “Trolls World Tour”
June 25 – “Iron Giant”
Music on the Lawn at Shaker Village
Fridays and Saturdays through October at 6:30 p.m.
Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, 3501 Lexington Road
www.shakervillageky.org/events/music-on-the-lawn-7/
Shaker Village’s Music on the Lawn series offers an opportunity to enjoy live music, outdoor dining and specialty cocktails around a fire pit in an idyllic farm setting. Blankets and lawn chairs encouraged. Visit the event website for full schedule of musicians and other details.
Southland Jamboree
Select Thursdays at 7 p.m. (June-September)
MoonDance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St.
The dates and location of the long-running bluegrass music series Southland Jamboree may have changed over the years, but the series’ focus on providing quality traditional bluegrass music in a family-friendly setting remains the same. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Check the online schedule, as more dates may be added.
June 17 – Kenny and Amanda Smith
June 24 – Ida Clare
July 8 – Alan Bibey and Grasstowne
July 15 – Blind Ricky
July 22 – Hammertowne
Aug. 19 – Custom Made Bluegrass
Aug. 26 – Blue Eagle Band
Sept. 16 – Fenced In
Sept. 23 – Kentucky Wild Horse
Hard-driving, Eastern Kentucky-based bluegrass band Hammertowne will perform at the Southland Jamboree July 22. Photo furnished
Summer Nights in Suburbia
Last Friday of the month through September at 7 p.m.
MoonDance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St. (Beaumont Circle)
www.lexingtonky.gov/summer-nights-suburbia
This summer concert series features live local music from a wide variety of genres as well as food and beer vendors. Formerly a weekly series, the event now takes place once a month, a change that organizers say was in part to allow more dates for other groups to book shows at the popular Beaumont amphitheater MoonDance at Midnight Pass. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
June 25 – Second Hand News
July 23 – The Other Brothers
Aug. 27 – Honeychild
Sept. 24 – C the Beat
Tahlsound
Fourth Sunday of the month through September at 6 p.m.
Events take place at various Southland Drive locations.
Organizers of Tahlsound Music Festival have shifted the event’s format this year from a one-time annual festival to a monthly series of outdoor concerts, which take place at various locations along Southland Drive during warm-weather months. Each show features a handful of local bands and typically takes place in the parking lot of a Southland Drive business. Tickets are sold by pods of eight and patrons are asked to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets.
June 27 - The Wooks, Possum Queens
July 25 - TBA
Aug. 22 - TBA
Sept. 26 - TBA
Troubadour Concerts at Cardome
Select dates in June
Cardome Renaissance Center, 800 Cincinnati Road, Georgetown
The Troubadour Concert Series is the organizing group behind many regional blues, bluegrass, Americana and other concerts of similar genres, having regularly presented shows at The Lyric Theatre, Kentucky Theatre, Lexington Opera House and other area venues since the 1990s. This summer, the organization will present an ambitious series of high-caliber acts taking place in an open-air tent at the Cardome Renaissance Center in Georgetown in a series dubbed “COVID-free Concerts at Cardome.” The shows are free but registration is required, and notably, so is proof of a COVID-19 vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours before the show. COVID-19 vaccinations and tests are available on-site.
We’ve listed a selection of shows taking place as part of the series; visit the website for the full schedule and details.
June 6 – The Jerry Douglas Band
June 8 – Arlo McKinley
June 12 – Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper
June 16 – Bobby Rush & Tee Dee Young
June 17 – Victor Wooten
June 26 – Sam Bush Band
June 27 – Exile
June 29 – Andy McKee and Ben Sollee
Finger-picking guitar phenom Andy McKee will play on June 29 with Kentucky’s own Ben Sollee as part of the new Concerts at Cardome series. Photo furnished
Festivals & Events
Lexington Boutique Week
June 14-19
Various locations
Lexington Boutique Week, a new event produced by Smiley Pete Publishing, is a six-day, self-guided shopping event designed to give a boost to the local retail sector following an undoubtedly challenging year. Participating boutiques will offer exclusive “deals and steals” during the event, and shoppers are encouraged to visit their favorite participating boutiques or take the opportunity to check out new spots they haven’t been to before. A virtual “passport” with a full list of participating boutiques and their special offers will be available at www.lexingtonboutiqueweek.com. Shoppers who can prove purchases from at least three participating boutiques during the week will be eligible to win a grand prize featuring more $300 worth of gift certificates.
Celebrating its 10th year, the PlayThink Festival will take place June 17-20 at Terrapin Hill Farm. Photo furnished
PlayThink Festival
June 17-20
Terrapin Hill Farm, 3696
Mackville Road, Harrodsburg
Now in its 10th year, PlayThink is a movement, music and arts festival featuring “playshops” and entertainment options for a variety of ages and interests. This unique, family-friendly camping event encourages creativity and playfulness with workshops on “flow” activities like hula hoop and yoga, children’s arts and crafts, performance art and more.
Musical acts including Magical Turtle Metacine, Spellbinder and Triiibe will perform during the evenings at this year’s event, which is slated to operate at limited capacity. Masks will be required when social distancing is not possible during outdoor activities.
Lexington Burger Week
July 5-11
Various locations
One of the city’s most anticipated annual culinary events, Lexington Burger Week returns in 2021, giving chefs from dozens of participating restaurants the chance to once again try to create the most unique burgers in town. Each participating restaurant will feature a one-of-a-kind burger not on the regular menu for $6 throughout the week, giving patrons the incentive to try out a variety of new flavors and new eateries alike. Fans will be able to track their progress using the Lexington Burger Week app.
For a full list of participating restaurants, featured burgers and recommended beer pairings, visit the Lexington Burger Week website as the event nears.
Ballet Under the Stars
Aug. 3-8 (8 p.m. pre-show with main curtain at 9 p.m.)
Woodland Park, 601 E. High St.
www.lexingtonky.gov/ballet-under-stars
Ballet Under the Stars is an outdoor celebration of dance, featuring a youth production followed by a main show starring professional dancers from Kentucky Ballet Theatre. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating and a picnic dinner; concessions will also be available to purchase on-site.
The 40 year tradition of Picnic with the Pops will continue this year Aug. 14 at The Meadow at Keeneland. Photo © GLINTstudios.
Picnic with the Pops: ‘Revolution: The Music of the Beatles — A Symphonic Experience’
Aug. 14 (Gates at 4 p.m.; show beings at dusk, about 8:30 p.m.)
The Meadow at Keeneland, 4201 Versailles Road
For more than 40 years, Picnic with the Pops has been a favorite summer tradition in Lexington. Taking place at the idyllic Keeneland Meadow, the outdoor concert features a performance from the Lexington Philharmonic with a touring guest artist each year. This year will feature the touring event “Revolution: Music of the Beatles — A Symphonic Experience,” featuring top vocalists and musicians. The multi-media show will also include imagery and rare photographs of the iconic band.
Tickets have traditionally been sold by tables of eight, though the event has often sold general admission/individual lawn seats as well. At the time this publication went to print, organizers had not yet decided if lawn seats would be available, due to safety precautions surrounding COVID-19. Tableholders from previous years have the first option to renew tables, with new tickets opening up to new patrons after the rental deadline of June 4. More ticketing and event information is available at the Picnic with the Pops website.
Ryan K. Morris
This summer's Crave Lexington Food + Music Festival will take place Aug. 14-15 at Masterson Station Park. Photo by Ryan K. Morris Photography
Crave Food & Music Festival
Aug. 14-15 (Sat.: noon-11 p.m. / Sun.: noon-7 p.m.)
Bluegrass Fairgrounds at
Masterson Station Park, 3051 Leestown Road
With approximately 40 food vendors, including food trucks and restaurants, as well as special food performances, chef presentations, cook-offs, craft beer and cocktails, this annual, family-friendly event is the city’s biggest celebration of Lexington’s culinary scene. Produced by Smiley Pete Publishing, the festival also features two days of live music from local and regional bands, kid-friendly activities, a classic car show and more. Single-day and weekend admission options are available. This year’s music lineup includes 10-piece funk band Ernie Johnson from Detroit, soul/blues guitar prodigy Tee Dee Young, high-energy bluegrass mavens Restless Leg String Band, avant-pop outfit FrigidKitty, angular rock band Letters of Acceptance, indie rock group Lylak, Cincinnati-based stoner jazz Sylmar and more. Visit the event’s website as the dates near for information about participating food vendors, performers and guests, and other details.
Railbird Festival
Aug. 28-29
Keeneland, 4201 Versailles Road
AC Entertainment, the producers of a bevy high-caliber music festivals that include Forecastle, Bonnaroo, Highwater Festival and Big Ears Festival, are behind this relatively new Lexington festival, which is billed as a celebration of live music, bourbon and equine culture on the historic and idyllic grounds of the Keeneland racetrack. The second installment, following the inaugural 2019 festival, will feature heavy hitting headliners such as Dave Matthews Band, My Morning Jacket and Leon Bridges, with a refreshing blend of support acts that include Jason Isbell, Japanese Breakfast and The Revivalists. A local stage, presented by the Lexington venue The Burl, will host up-and-coming regional acts such as Magnolia Boulevard, Bendigo Fletcher and more. Visit the event website for the full lineup, schedule and ticket details.
One of Lexington's most popular events, The Woodland Art Fair, will return to Woodland Park Aug. 21-22. Photo furnished
Woodland Art Fair
Aug. 21-22 (Sat.: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. / Sun.: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. )
Woodland Park, 601 E. High St.
www.lexingtonartleague.org/woodland-art-fair.html
Produced by the Lexington Art League and Lexington Parks and Recreation, the Woodland Art Fair has been one of Lexington’s most celebrated cultural events for 45 years. As in years past, this year’s festival will feature dozens of artist booths featuring unique handcrafted items ranging from ceramics and wood art to jewelry and photographs.