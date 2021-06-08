2021 Summer Fun Guide

Following a year void of events and gatherings, what better time for things to pick back up than summer? On the following pages, we look at the various concert series, festivals and other warm-weather entertainment options that are getting their groove back in the coming months.

Keep in mind that many of these events still have COVID-19 safety precautions in place, regardless of attendees’ vaccination status. It’s safe to assume that many of these outdoor events require social distancing and masks while not seated. Please check with individual organizations about their COVID-19 regulations and other details.

Recurring Series

Big Band & Jazz Series

Tuesdays through Aug. 17 at 7 p.m.

May and June concerts take place at MoonDance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St.; July and August concerts take place at Ecton Park, 956 Turkey Foot Road

www.lexingtonky.gov/big-band-jazz

One of Lexington’s longest running and most beloved concert series returns with a full schedule of weekly big band and jazz music from local and regional artists. Lawn chairs, blankets and picnics are encouraged; this year, the city is partnering with local restaurant Wine + Market, with pre-orders for single-service cheese and charcuterie platters available by calling the restaurant.

June 1 – DiMartino, Osland Little Big Band

June 8 – Marlin McKay Quintet

June 15 – Tim Lake and the Jazz Blues Persuaders

June 22 – Ross Whitaker Jazz Trio

June 29 – Lexington Summer Concert Band

July 6 – Dan Brock & Friends

July 13 – Walnut Street Ramblers

July 20 – Osland/Dailey Jazztet

July 27 – Ozone

Aug. 3 – Brass Impact

Aug. 10 – DiMartino/Osland Jazz Orchestra (DOJO)

Aug. 17 – Young at Heart Big Band

× Expand The Walnut Street Ramblers will perform July 13 as part of the Big Band & Jazz Series held at MoonDance Amphitheater. Photo furnished

Free Friday Flicks

Fridays in June; activities start at 7 p.m.; movie starts at dark

Jacobson Park, 4001 Athens-Boonesboro Road

www.lexingtonky.gov/friday-flicks

This family-friendly outdoor film series features vendors and family-friendly activities before the movie starts.

June 4 – “Frozen 2”

June 11 – “The Croods 2”

June 18 – “Trolls World Tour”

June 25 – “Iron Giant”

Music on the Lawn at Shaker Village

Fridays and Saturdays through October at 6:30 p.m.

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, 3501 Lexington Road

www.shakervillageky.org/events/music-on-the-lawn-7/

Shaker Village’s Music on the Lawn series offers an opportunity to enjoy live music, outdoor dining and specialty cocktails around a fire pit in an idyllic farm setting. Blankets and lawn chairs encouraged. Visit the event website for full schedule of musicians and other details.

Southland Jamboree

Select Thursdays at 7 p.m. (June-September)

MoonDance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St.

www.southlandjamboree.org

The dates and location of the long-running bluegrass music series Southland Jamboree may have changed over the years, but the series’ focus on providing quality traditional bluegrass music in a family-friendly setting remains the same. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Check the online schedule, as more dates may be added.

June 17 – Kenny and Amanda Smith

June 24 – Ida Clare

July 8 – Alan Bibey and Grasstowne

July 15 – Blind Ricky

July 22 – Hammertowne

Aug. 19 – Custom Made Bluegrass

Aug. 26 – Blue Eagle Band

Sept. 16 – Fenced In

Sept. 23 – Kentucky Wild Horse

× Expand Hard-driving, Eastern Kentucky-based bluegrass band Hammertowne will perform at the Southland Jamboree July 22. Photo furnished

Summer Nights in Suburbia

Last Friday of the month through September at 7 p.m.

MoonDance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St. (Beaumont Circle)

www.lexingtonky.gov/summer-nights-suburbia

This summer concert series features live local music from a wide variety of genres as well as food and beer vendors. Formerly a weekly series, the event now takes place once a month, a change that organizers say was in part to allow more dates for other groups to book shows at the popular Beaumont amphitheater MoonDance at Midnight Pass. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

June 25 – Second Hand News

July 23 – The Other Brothers

Aug. 27 – Honeychild

Sept. 24 – C the Beat

Tahlsound

Fourth Sunday of the month through September at 6 p.m.

Events take place at various Southland Drive locations.

www.tahlsound.com

Organizers of Tahlsound Music Festival have shifted the event’s format this year from a one-time annual festival to a monthly series of outdoor concerts, which take place at various locations along Southland Drive during warm-weather months. Each show features a handful of local bands and typically takes place in the parking lot of a Southland Drive business. Tickets are sold by pods of eight and patrons are asked to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets.

June 27 - The Wooks, Possum Queens

July 25 - TBA

Aug. 22 - TBA

Sept. 26 - TBA

Troubadour Concerts at Cardome

Select dates in June

Cardome Renaissance Center, 800 Cincinnati Road, Georgetown

www.troubashow.com/cardome

The Troubadour Concert Series is the organizing group behind many regional blues, bluegrass, Americana and other concerts of similar genres, having regularly presented shows at The Lyric Theatre, Kentucky Theatre, Lexington Opera House and other area venues since the 1990s. This summer, the organization will present an ambitious series of high-caliber acts taking place in an open-air tent at the Cardome Renaissance Center in Georgetown in a series dubbed “COVID-free Concerts at Cardome.” The shows are free but registration is required, and notably, so is proof of a COVID-19 vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours before the show. COVID-19 vaccinations and tests are available on-site.

We’ve listed a selection of shows taking place as part of the series; visit the website for the full schedule and details.

June 6 – The Jerry Douglas Band

June 8 – Arlo McKinley

June 12 – Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

June 16 – Bobby Rush & Tee Dee Young

June 17 – Victor Wooten

June 26 – Sam Bush Band

June 27 – Exile

June 29 – Andy McKee and Ben Sollee

× Expand Finger-picking guitar phenom Andy McKee will play on June 29 with Kentucky’s own Ben Sollee as part of the new Concerts at Cardome series. Photo furnished

Festivals & Events

Lexington Boutique Week

June 14-19

Various locations

www.lexingtonboutiqueweek.com

Lexington Boutique Week, a new event produced by Smiley Pete Publishing, is a six-day, self-guided shopping event designed to give a boost to the local retail sector following an undoubtedly challenging year. Participating boutiques will offer exclusive “deals and steals” during the event, and shoppers are encouraged to visit their favorite participating boutiques or take the opportunity to check out new spots they haven’t been to before. A virtual “passport” with a full list of participating boutiques and their special offers will be available at www.lexingtonboutiqueweek.com. Shoppers who can prove purchases from at least three participating boutiques during the week will be eligible to win a grand prize featuring more $300 worth of gift certificates.

× Expand Celebrating its 10th year, the PlayThink Festival will take place June 17-20 at Terrapin Hill Farm. Photo furnished

PlayThink Festival

June 17-20

Terrapin Hill Farm, 3696

Mackville Road, Harrodsburg

www.playthinkfest.com

Now in its 10th year, PlayThink is a movement, music and arts festival featuring “playshops” and entertainment options for a variety of ages and interests. This unique, family-friendly camping event encourages creativity and playfulness with workshops on “flow” activities like hula hoop and yoga, children’s arts and crafts, performance art and more.

Musical acts including Magical Turtle Metacine, Spellbinder and Triiibe will perform during the evenings at this year’s event, which is slated to operate at limited capacity. Masks will be required when social distancing is not possible during outdoor activities.

Lexington Burger Week

July 5-11

Various locations

www.lexingtonburgerweek.com

One of the city’s most anticipated annual culinary events, Lexington Burger Week returns in 2021, giving chefs from dozens of participating restaurants the chance to once again try to create the most unique burgers in town. Each participating restaurant will feature a one-of-a-kind burger not on the regular menu for $6 throughout the week, giving patrons the incentive to try out a variety of new flavors and new eateries alike. Fans will be able to track their progress using the Lexington Burger Week app.

For a full list of participating restaurants, featured burgers and recommended beer pairings, visit the Lexington Burger Week website as the event nears.

Ballet Under the Stars

Aug. 3-8 (8 p.m. pre-show with main curtain at 9 p.m.)

Woodland Park, 601 E. High St.

www.lexingtonky.gov/ballet-under-stars

Ballet Under the Stars is an outdoor celebration of dance, featuring a youth production followed by a main show starring professional dancers from Kentucky Ballet Theatre. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating and a picnic dinner; concessions will also be available to purchase on-site.

× Expand The 40 year tradition of Picnic with the Pops will continue this year Aug. 14 at The Meadow at Keeneland. Photo © GLINTstudios.

Picnic with the Pops: ‘Revolution: The Music of the Beatles — A Symphonic Experience’

Aug. 14 (Gates at 4 p.m.; show beings at dusk, about 8:30 p.m.)

The Meadow at Keeneland, 4201 Versailles Road

www.lexpops.com

For more than 40 years, Picnic with the Pops has been a favorite summer tradition in Lexington. Taking place at the idyllic Keeneland Meadow, the outdoor concert features a performance from the Lexington Philharmonic with a touring guest artist each year. This year will feature the touring event “Revolution: Music of the Beatles — A Symphonic Experience,” featuring top vocalists and musicians. The multi-media show will also include imagery and rare photographs of the iconic band.

Tickets have traditionally been sold by tables of eight, though the event has often sold general admission/individual lawn seats as well. At the time this publication went to print, organizers had not yet decided if lawn seats would be available, due to safety precautions surrounding COVID-19. Tableholders from previous years have the first option to renew tables, with new tickets opening up to new patrons after the rental deadline of June 4. More ticketing and event information is available at the Picnic with the Pops website.

× Expand Ryan K. Morris This summer's Crave Lexington Food + Music Festival will take place Aug. 14-15 at Masterson Station Park. Photo by Ryan K. Morris Photography

Crave Food & Music Festival

Aug. 14-15 (Sat.: noon-11 p.m. / Sun.: noon-7 p.m.)

Bluegrass Fairgrounds at

Masterson Station Park, 3051 Leestown Road

www.cravelexington.com

With approximately 40 food vendors, including food trucks and restaurants, as well as special food performances, chef presentations, cook-offs, craft beer and cocktails, this annual, family-friendly event is the city’s biggest celebration of Lexington’s culinary scene. Produced by Smiley Pete Publishing, the festival also features two days of live music from local and regional bands, kid-friendly activities, a classic car show and more. Single-day and weekend admission options are available. This year’s music lineup includes 10-piece funk band Ernie Johnson from Detroit, soul/blues guitar prodigy Tee Dee Young, high-energy bluegrass mavens Restless Leg String Band, avant-pop outfit FrigidKitty, angular rock band Letters of Acceptance, indie rock group Lylak, Cincinnati-based stoner jazz Sylmar and more. Visit the event’s website as the dates near for information about participating food vendors, performers and guests, and other details.

Railbird Festival

Aug. 28-29

Keeneland, 4201 Versailles Road

www.railbirdfest.com

AC Entertainment, the producers of a bevy high-caliber music festivals that include Forecastle, Bonnaroo, Highwater Festival and Big Ears Festival, are behind this relatively new Lexington festival, which is billed as a celebration of live music, bourbon and equine culture on the historic and idyllic grounds of the Keeneland racetrack. The second installment, following the inaugural 2019 festival, will feature heavy hitting headliners such as Dave Matthews Band, My Morning Jacket and Leon Bridges, with a refreshing blend of support acts that include Jason Isbell, Japanese Breakfast and The Revivalists. A local stage, presented by the Lexington venue The Burl, will host up-and-coming regional acts such as Magnolia Boulevard, Bendigo Fletcher and more. Visit the event website for the full lineup, schedule and ticket details.

× Expand One of Lexington's most popular events, The Woodland Art Fair, will return to Woodland Park Aug. 21-22. Photo furnished

Woodland Art Fair

Aug. 21-22 (Sat.: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. / Sun.: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. )

Woodland Park, 601 E. High St.

www.lexingtonartleague.org/woodland-art-fair.html

Produced by the Lexington Art League and Lexington Parks and Recreation, the Woodland Art Fair has been one of Lexington’s most celebrated cultural events for 45 years. As in years past, this year’s festival will feature dozens of artist booths featuring unique handcrafted items ranging from ceramics and wood art to jewelry and photographs.