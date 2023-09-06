2023 Fall Arts Guide

Sweet summer has about run her course — and we’ve already got our sights set on her sister, Autumn!

The Fall event season is back in full effect this year, and on the following pages we’ve outlined all the upcoming don’t-miss art exhibits, fall festivals, performance seasons and more.

VISUAL ART

We’ve rounded up info on many upcoming season exhibits at local art galleries and museums. Visit each gallery’s website for hours and additional visiting details.

Headley Whitney Museum

4435 Old Frankfort Pike • www.headley-whitney.org

Henry Faulkner 100th Birthday Celebration. On display Sept. 8-Nov. 12. Born in 1924 in South Central Kentucky, Henry Faulkner created over 5,000 works of art, recognized and regarded for their spontaneity, use of light, vibrant color and joyful themes, during his prolific career spanning three decades. Designed to honor and celebrate Faulkner’s unique gift of imagination, irresistible personality and his life’s work as we approach what would have been his 100th birthday, this major exhibit features 100 Faulkner paintings and drawings, all on loan from private collections.

In collaboration with FBN Motion Pictures, the museum also helped produce a short documentary film about Faulkner’s life, which will premiere at the Kentucky Theatre on Sept. 7.

× Expand More than 100 works by Kentucky painter Henry Faulkner — many rarely seen before — will be on display at the Headley-Whitney Museum this fall, in celebration of the artist’s 100th birthday. Image furnished

Institute 193

215 N. Limestone • institute193.org

Pagan Babies. On display Sept. 14-Nov. 4. In conjunction with the Faulkner Morgan Archive’s release of “Pagan Babies,” a collection of essays and photos, this exhibit reflects a project half a century in the making encapsulating a vital moment in Kentucky’s queer history. This exhibit will feature sumptuous visuals and objects from the archive, with an opening reception and book signing to take place Sept. 14 from 6-8 p.m.

× Expand “Pagan Babies,” a collection of essays and photos documenting half a century of Kentucky’s queer history, will be on display at Institute 193 through Nov. 4. Image furnished

Lexington Art League Gallery at the Loudon House

209 Castlewood Drive • www.lexingtonartleague.org

Lexington Camera Club: Conjure. On display Sept. 1-Oct. 13. Presented as part of the Louisville Photo Biennial, this exhibition features more than 100 photographs taken by 25 amateur and professional photographers of all ages.

PRHBTN. On display Oct. 20-Dec. 1. Since 2011, the street art festival PRHBTN – a play on the word prohibition – has celebrated art forms often seen as taboo, by bringing in more than 40 internationally-known street artists to Lexington to create murals on some of the city’s most prominent walls. While the mural element of the festival ended last year, organizers will continue to host this annual gallery exhibition, considered one of the best opportunities in Lexington for Kentucky artists of all disciplines and professional levels to present their work.

The Nude Biennial. On display Dec. 8-Jan. 26, 2024. The Nude, one of Lexington Art League’s most anticipated exhibitions, was first curated in the mid-1980s. With a focus on the human form, the included works span styles, movements and mediums. Classical to contemporary, traditional to thought-provoking, Kentucky’s finest figurative works will be on display.

Prismatic by John D’Orazio. On display Feb. 9-April 5, 2024. Intrigued by the blurred boundaries defining colors — how one color can be shaped by the addition or subtraction of another color, for example — artist John D’Orazio sees what others perceive as specific colors as “really a blend of many other colors, a metaphor for our own place as humans in the world. Where does one color start and another end? Where does one person start and another end? We are all, in fact, a blend of our family’s genes and our lived experiences.” His work in this exhibit explores the myriad ways the rainbow can be placed onto the canvas.

Less is by Leen Katrib. On display Feb. 9-March 29, 2024. This subversive archival project re-examines German-American Modernist architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe’s design for the Illinois Institute of Technology’s postwar campus expansion, which led to the strategic and largely under-reported eviction of primarily Black and immigrant populations from Chicago’s near-South Side. The exhibit challenges the architect’s legacy, which is largely framed around architectural idealogy, by inviting visitors to peek into the material record that was suppressed to create the myth of a tabula rasa created by an “apolitical” architect intent on creating an “apolitical” piece of architecture in the name of progress.

× Expand “Bar Louis, Hotel Fauchere, Milford, PA” by photographer Sam Abell is among the words included in the Lexington Camera Club exhibit on display at the Loudoun House through Oct. 13. Photo furnished

Lexington Public Library Galleries

140 East Main St. (Central Branch) • 3000 Blake James Dr. (Eastside Branch) • lexpublib.org/gallery

My Appalachian Home Collection: Watercolors by Pat Banks. On display through Oct. 30 (Eastside Branch). To research these paintings, Banks referenced field guides, special collections and hundreds of images. But what really brought the images to life was that she could literally walk out her back door and see the plants and critters.

Twelve Days of Christmas: Mixed Media by Jen Dunham. On display Nov. 1-Dec. 31 (Eastside Branch). This exhibit reimagines each of the 12 days of Christmas with vintage library card catalog cards. Each piece is created in pen and ink, colored pencil and soft pastels on six catalog cards.

Reflections of Eastern Kentucky: Photography by Dean Hill. On display through Nov. 12 (Central Branch). Water plays an important role in the landscape of Eastern Kentucky and the lifestyle of its inhabitants. Water can cause serious consequences, but it’s also responsible for beautiful scenes, like the reflections created in the water. This series of photographs showcases different ways of looking at those reflections.

Resonance: Work by Amanda Bridges. On display Jan. 2-Feb. 28, 2024 (Eastside Branch). A visual exploration into the layers and complexities of our individualities. “Resonance” is inspired by the “Om Shanti” Mantra, which is chanted to invoke peace and tranquility in one’s soul, and challenges the viewer to see these complexities both within themselves and in others.

× Expand The exhibit “Resonance: Works by Amanda Bridges” will be on display at the Lexington Public Library’s Eastside Branch gallery starting Jan. 2. Image furnished

Living Arts & Science Center

362 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. • www.lasclex.org

The Future of Fashion. On display through Oct. 6. Featuring designs from regional fashion designers, this interactive and immersive experience brings the runway into the gallery, with an emphasis on sustainability and pop-up shops selling goods from the featured artists.

Art by Nature: Urban Creeks. On display Oct. 13-Nov. 24. In celebration of our local environment, visual artists of all types are encouraged to capture any of the 35 creek sites across Fayette County and submit up to three pieces of work for consideration. The exhibit is part of part of a city program formerly called Paint by Nature, which utilizes local art to highlight ways to improve and enhance the natural world.

New Editions Gallery

500 W. Short St. • neweditionsgallery.com

Loosen the Reins. On display Sept. 15-Nov. 4. This loosely equestrian-themed exhibit will feature the work of artists Julie Cook, Jaime Corum, Joyce Garner, Lesley Humphrey and Ray Papka.

Rodney Hatfield Solo Exhibition. On display Nov. 17-Dec. 23. Visual artist and musician Rodney Hatfield – a.k.a. Art Snake – grew up in Kentucky in a working-class family. Though fine art itself may not have had a prominent place in his formative years, folk art, music and the art of living abounded in his childhood, which was rich with diverse characters and lifestyles that added fuel to his already burning fires of imagination. Featuring one and a half years of new work, this exhibit is curated to showcase the artist’s depth and diversity.

× Expand Works by Joyce Garner and other artists, all following a loose equestrian theme, will be displayed at New Editions Gallery for the “Loosen the Reins” exhibit, Sept. 15-Nov. 4. Image furnished

Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center

141 Main St. • www.lexingtonky.gov/about-downtown-arts-center

The Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center features three distinct gallery spaces: the City Gallery, located downstairs, and the Community Gallery and Children & Youth Gallery, which are both located upstairs.

City Gallery Exhibitions:

Lakshmi Sriraman and Rick Bennett, through Sept. 30.

Marianna McDonald and Betty Beshoar, through Dec. 2.

Community Gallery Exhibitions:

David Marquez, Michael Baggarly and JinMan Jo, through Nov. 4.

UK Healthcare Healing Arts, through Dec. 30.

Children & Youth Gallery Exhibitions:

STEAM Powered, through Nov. 4.

Animation and Cartoon, through Dec. 30.

Trifecta: Glass • Art • Lounge

243 Walton Ave. • www.trifectadesignstudio.com

Resilient Nature. On display Oct. 19-Jan. 13. Featuring works by glass artist Demetra Theofanous, this exhibit follows a curatorial focus on the transformation of the season and Fall’s reminder of how beautiful it is to let things go. The artist’s exquisite woven glass technique depicts the cycle of life: growth, discovery, change and renewal; this exhibition will also feature her collaborative works with Dean Bensen.

University of Kentucky Art Museum

405 Rose St. • finearts.uky.edu/art-museum

Intentions – Outcomes – Actions. On display through Nov. 18. This exhibit mines the legacies of the Fluxus movement and Conceptual art in the 1960s and ‘70s until today. Diverse artists question the nature of production, commodification and reception; blur distinctions between disciplines of visual art, music and dance; and use everyday objects and irreverent humor in sly and suggestive ways. A coinciding performance of experimental dance and music will take place at the Singletary Center Recital Hall on Sept. 21.

Barbara Rossi: Bodily Forms. On display through Jan. 13, 2024. In this exhibit, Chicago-based artist Barbara Rossi, one of the original Chicago Imagists, takes playful liberties with the human body, indulging in fragments and flow. Swollen shapes — fingers, breasts, phalluses and feet — are sorted and stacked, and they exude both aggressive and tender qualities.

re: museum. On display through Jan. 24, 2024. Artworks on view in this exhibition pull from the museum’s Digital Learning Gallery. Each item includes contextual background information, contemplative prompts and activities for a variety of ages. There are also insights into the museum’s institutional history and a peek at how they exhibit and preserve works of art.

Walid Raad: Sweet Talk: Commissions. On display Jan. 9-June 24, 2024. Walid Raad is a Lebanon-born and New York-based artist whose work investigates how history is remembered and represented. He will present large photographs of city streetscapes annotated with inscriptions in English and Arabic.

21c Museum Hotel Lexington

167 West Main St. • 21cmuseumhotels.com/lexington

Labor & Materials. On display Nov. 17, 2023-Nov. 1, 2024. Designed to explore the evolution of industry in the 21st century, this exhibit presents a precarious balance between promise and peril. From photographs of today’s living and working conditions by Katrin Korfmann, Alejandro Cartagena, Pieter Hugo and Zanele Muholi; to portraits of people laboring in 21st-century fields, homes, factories and mines by Lina Puerta, Pierre Gonnord, Serge Alain Nitegeka and Jay Lynn Gomez; to fantastical visions of a world defined by data and digitization by Karine Giboulo, Chen Jiagang and Gonzalo Lebrija, the imagery on view is nostalgic and futuristic.

× Expand “Strawberry Crop Picker,” a textile work by Lina Puerta, is among the works featured in the new exhibit at 21c Museum Hotel opening Nov. 17. Image furnished

THEATRE & PERFORMANCE

BCTC Theatre

Lexington Children's Theatre / 2nd Floor Lab space, 418 W. Short St. • 7:30 p.m. • Click here for tickets, available after Sept. 12

"The Consequences of Madison Mumbry." Sept. 21-23. The theatre department of the Bluegrass Community and Technical College presents the world premiere of this play by playwright Darren Michael When Madison's blind date Albert begins to sabotage their evening then confesses that he is from the future, bound and determined to stop their ever being together, Madison throws caution to the wind. What follows is a cat-and-mouse game where Madison must decipher an elaborate hoax or worse – that the future is beyond her control. All tickets must be purchased in advance.

EKU Center for the Arts

822 Hall Drive, Richmond • www.ekucenter.org

This is just a selection of upcoming events — visit website for a full listing of 2023-'24 events and showtimes.

“Wheel of Fortune Live.” Oct. 22. One of the America’s favorite game shows has been adapted into a stage show.

“All Things Equal: The Life & Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.” Nov. 4. This play by Tony-Award winning playwright Rupert Holmes dives into the life of the Supreme Court Justice.

“The Simon & Garfunkel Story.” Jan. 28, 2024. This immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” April 5, 2024. Actor Barry Bostwick, who portrayed Brad Majors in the 1975 film “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” will be on hand for a screening of the original unedited movie with a live shadow cast and audience participation.

× Expand “Rocky Horror Picture Show” star Barry Bostwick will be on hand for a special interactive screening of the original, unedited film at the EKU Center in April. Photo furnished

Jazz at the Library

www.jazzartsfoundation.org/jazz-at-library

The free monthly concerts of this long-running series take place the second Thursday of the month (7-8:15 p.m.) at the Farish Theater in the Central Branch of the Lexington Public Library, 140 E. Main St.

Meghan Pund Quartet. Sept. 14.

Sept. 14. Pat Harbison Quartet. Oct. 12.

Oct. 12. Jamey Aebersold Quartet. Nov. 9.

Kentucky Ballet Theatre

All performances are at the Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St., unless otherwise noted. Visit www.kyballet.com for showtimes and more details.

“Dracula.” Oct. 14-15.

Oct. 14-15. “The Nutcracker.” Dec. 9-10; 16-17.

Dec. 9-10; 16-17. “A Night of Ballet.” March 16-17, 2024. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St.

March 16-17, 2024. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St. “Peter Pan.” May 25-26, 2024

Lexington Opera House

401 W. Short St. • www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Broadway Live! & Variety Live productions:

Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone. Sept. 30.

Sept. 30. “Pretty Woman: The Musical.” Oct. 20-22.

Oct. 20-22. “White Christmas: The Musical.” Nov. 16-19.

Nov. 16-19. “ The Cher Show.” Jan 26-28, 2024.

Jan 26-28, 2024. “Come From Away.” Feb. 16-18, 2024.

Feb. 16-18, 2024. “Little Women.” March 14-17, 2024.

A selection of additional upcoming Lexington Opera House Events — visit its website for a full listing:

Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers. Sept. 9.

Sept. 9. Black Violin. Oct. 11.

Oct. 11. Van Freaks Roadshow. Oct. 9.

Oct. 9. George Thorogood and the Destroyers. Nov. 7.

Nov. 7. Lexington Ballet Company’s “The Nutcracker.” Dec. 9-11, 16-18.

Dec. 9-11, 16-18. Nimesh Patel: Fast & Loose Tour. Jan. 19, 2024.

Lexington Philharmonic

Shows take place at the Singletary Center for the Arts, unless otherwise noted • www.lexphil.org

Vision & Voices. Oct. 20. The opening night of the 2023-’24 LexPhil season will feature the combined orchestral and choral forces of The Lexington Singers and Children’s Choir, the University of Kentucky Chorale and Men’s Chorus, and featured soloists from the University of Kentucky Opera Theatre at the Singletary Center for the Arts. The show will open with two works by Composer-In-Residence Shawn E. Okpebholo and close with Carl Orff’s magnum opus, “Carmina Burana.”

Oct. 20. The opening night of the 2023-’24 LexPhil season will feature the combined orchestral and choral forces of The Lexington Singers and Children’s Choir, the University of Kentucky Chorale and Men’s Chorus, and featured soloists from the University of Kentucky Opera Theatre at the Singletary Center for the Arts. The show will open with two works by Composer-In-Residence Shawn E. Okpebholo and close with Carl Orff’s magnum opus, “Carmina Burana.” Space, Dinosaurs & Magic: The Music of John Williams. Nov. 18. During this symphonic journey at the Singletary Center for the Arts, the Lexington Philharmonic will perform John Williams’ most beloved film scores, including “Star Wars,” “Jurassic Park,” “Harry Potter” and more.

Nov. 18. During this symphonic journey at the Singletary Center for the Arts, the Lexington Philharmonic will perform John Williams’ most beloved film scores, including “Star Wars,” “Jurassic Park,” “Harry Potter” and more. A Cathedral Christmas. Dec. 16. LexPhil and The Lexington Singers return to the Cathedral of Christ the King (299 Colony Blvd.) for this program of timeless orchestral and choral works.

Dec. 16. LexPhil and The Lexington Singers return to the Cathedral of Christ the King (299 Colony Blvd.) for this program of timeless orchestral and choral works. Feel the Love! The Voices of Soul. Feb. 14, 2024. This Valentine’s Day, LexPhil celebrates the singer, the leader, the woman, the legendary Aretha Franklin at the Lexington Opera House (401 W. Short St.). Her electrifying music will be performed by LexPhil with a live band and powerful guest vocalists.

Feb. 14, 2024. This Valentine’s Day, LexPhil celebrates the singer, the leader, the woman, the legendary Aretha Franklin at the Lexington Opera House (401 W. Short St.). Her electrifying music will be performed by LexPhil with a live band and powerful guest vocalists. Mavericks. March 9, 2024. Taking place at the Singletary Center for the Arts, Mavericks is a celebration of the independent spirit, individuality, courage and innovation of artists. The program will feature the Kentucky premiere of two co-commissioned works by Jennifer Higdon and Clarice Assad: Higdon’s “Cold Mountain Suite” and Assad’s “Bohemian Queen.”

March 9, 2024. Taking place at the Singletary Center for the Arts, Mavericks is a celebration of the independent spirit, individuality, courage and innovation of artists. The program will feature the Kentucky premiere of two co-commissioned works by Jennifer Higdon and Clarice Assad: Higdon’s “Cold Mountain Suite” and Assad’s “Bohemian Queen.” Two Black Churches: Okpebholo World Premiere. May 18, 2024. LexPhil’s season finale will open with “Soul of Remembrance,” the second movement of composer and pianist Mary D. Watkins’ Five Movements in Color for full orchestra. Next, attendees will experience the world premiere of Composer-in-Residence Shawn E. Okpebholo’s “Two Black Churches,” a LexPhil co-commissioned arrangement for full orchestra featuring acclaimed baritone Will Liverman. The season will conclude with Saint-Saëns triumphant “Symphony No. 3.”

The Lexington Theatre Company

Visit www.lexingtontheatrecompany.org for more details

Johnny and the Devil’s Box in Concert. Sept. 29-30. The concert version of this jubilant new musical has one foot in the Georgia mountains and one foot in the Grand Ole Opry with bluegrass music that will stir your soul. Equus Run Vineyards, 1280 Moores Mill Rd.

Sept. 29-30. The concert version of this jubilant new musical has one foot in the Georgia mountains and one foot in the Grand Ole Opry with bluegrass music that will stir your soul. Equus Run Vineyards, 1280 Moores Mill Rd. Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas.” Nov. 16-19. This spirited stage adaptation of the holiday classic features terrific choreography, a heartwarming story and the holiday tunes you know and love. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St.

Nov. 16-19. This spirited stage adaptation of the holiday classic features terrific choreography, a heartwarming story and the holiday tunes you know and love. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. Concert With The Stars. Jan. 6, 2024. This cabaret-style concert of show tunes features behind-the-scenes stories and guest stars from Broadway. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St.

Movement Continuum

All events take place at Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center Black Box Theatre, 141 E. Main St. • www.movementcontinuum.org

Barbie Party. Sept. 16. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite Barbie or Barbie-universe character and dance the night away under the rose-colored lights. The event will feature a costume contest, Movement Continuum performance, Barbie raffle baskets and a Barbie Dream House pink candy and cupcake bar.

Sept. 16. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite Barbie or Barbie-universe character and dance the night away under the rose-colored lights. The event will feature a costume contest, Movement Continuum performance, Barbie raffle baskets and a Barbie Dream House pink candy and cupcake bar. “Traveler.” Nov. 10-12, 17-19. Movement Continuum’s 16th company production and newest original work is a contemporary dance performance that follows one continuous thread of time tying together four American women (Emily Dickinson, Nellie Bly, Zelda Fitzgerald, and Vivian Maier) and exploring the female experience in America.

Nov. 10-12, 17-19. Movement Continuum’s 16th company production and newest original work is a contemporary dance performance that follows one continuous thread of time tying together four American women (Emily Dickinson, Nellie Bly, Zelda Fitzgerald, and Vivian Maier) and exploring the female experience in America. The Forum. March 22-24, 2024. Returning for its third year, this community dance festival features two nights of gala performances from local dance organizations as well as two days of movement workshops led by local experts in their fields, from tap and salsa to belly dance and Irish dance.

Norton Center for the Arts

Newlin Hall, 600 West Walnut St., Danville

This is just a handful of events taking place at the venue this season. Visit www.nortoncenter.com for a full list of 2023-’24 events.

Toad the Wet Sprocket with The Verve Pipe. Sept. 16. Toad the Wet Sprocket is still making new music with the same spirit of independence they brought in the 90s. They’ll be joined by critically acclaimed 90s rock band The Verve Pipe.

Sept. 16. Toad the Wet Sprocket is still making new music with the same spirit of independence they brought in the 90s. They’ll be joined by critically acclaimed 90s rock band The Verve Pipe. “STOMP!” Nov. 5. This explosive, inventive, provocative, witty and unique performance has garnered armfuls of awards and rave reviews.

Nov. 5. This explosive, inventive, provocative, witty and unique performance has garnered armfuls of awards and rave reviews. Cimarrón. Sept. 7. This Grammy-nominated six-piece band delivers an extraordinary blend of its Andalusian, Indigenous and African roots, with raw ethnic singing, percussive stomp dancing and rapid-fire strings.

Sept. 7. This Grammy-nominated six-piece band delivers an extraordinary blend of its Andalusian, Indigenous and African roots, with raw ethnic singing, percussive stomp dancing and rapid-fire strings. Louisville Orchestra. March 8. The final leg of the Louisville Orchestra’s historic 2023-’24 “In Harmony” tour features bluegrass group Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper joining the orchestra under the baton of Teddy Abrams.

Origin Jazz Series

Visit www.originsjazz.org for showtimes and more details

Dave King & Chris Weller + Eli Winter. Sept. 5. Dynamic drummer Dave King and ultra-creative saxophonist Chris Weller team up in a duo setting. Eli Winter and his trio will open the show. 21c Museum Hotel, 167 W. Main St.

Sept. 5. Dynamic drummer Dave King and ultra-creative saxophonist Chris Weller team up in a duo setting. Eli Winter and his trio will open the show. 21c Museum Hotel, 167 W. Main St. Makaya McCraven. Oct. 6. Presented in conjunction with the Singletary Center for the Arts, this prolific drummer, composer and producer has a unique gift for collapsing space, destroying borders and blending past, present and future into poly-textural arrangements of post-genre, jazz-rooted 21st century folk music. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St.

Oct. 6. Presented in conjunction with the Singletary Center for the Arts, this prolific drummer, composer and producer has a unique gift for collapsing space, destroying borders and blending past, present and future into poly-textural arrangements of post-genre, jazz-rooted 21st century folk music. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. Rob Clearfield. Nov. 3. Pianist Rob Clearfield has established himself as one of Chicago’s leading musicians, drawing from a diverse musical background that includes garage rock, gospel, South American music and jazz. He’ll be joined by Greg Ward (saxophone), Sam Webber (bass) and Quin Kirchner (drums).

Nov. 3. Pianist Rob Clearfield has established himself as one of Chicago’s leading musicians, drawing from a diverse musical background that includes garage rock, gospel, South American music and jazz. He’ll be joined by Greg Ward (saxophone), Sam Webber (bass) and Quin Kirchner (drums). OJS All-Stars Play Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker. Dec. 3. Past Origins artists and special guest stars will perform a big band arrangement of Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite” by Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn.

× Expand Master percussionist Makaya McCraven will perform at the Singletary Center for the Arts on Oct. 6. Photo by Sulyiman Stokes

Singletary Center for the Arts

405 Rose St. • Visit finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center for showtimes, tickets and other details

Nick Carter. Oct. 4. Backstreet Boys lead singer Nick Carter will kick off his “Who I Am” tour in Lexington, with an opening set from “American Idol” Season 16 winner Maddie Poppe.

Oct. 4. Backstreet Boys lead singer Nick Carter will kick off his “Who I Am” tour in Lexington, with an opening set from “American Idol” Season 16 winner Maddie Poppe. Ruben and Clay: Twenty Years – One Night. Oct. 10. Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken reunite 20 years after captivating audiences during their historic run on the second season of Fox’s “American Idol” with a tour highlighting the music that made the pair household names and favorites on the show.

Oct. 10. Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken reunite 20 years after captivating audiences during their historic run on the second season of Fox’s “American Idol” with a tour highlighting the music that made the pair household names and favorites on the show. Nurse Blake: Shock Advised Tour. Nov. 12. Nurse Blake hits the road again with his new comedy tour, sharing new stories of the ins and outs of being a nurse, with a comedic twist.

Nov. 12. Nurse Blake hits the road again with his new comedy tour, sharing new stories of the ins and outs of being a nurse, with a comedic twist. Nutcracker! Magic of Christmas Ballet. Nov. 21. The extraordinary international cast and Ukrainian principal artists will transport audiences with the magic of jaw-dropping acrobatics, larger-than-life puppets and stunning hand-crafted sets and costumes.

Studio Players

Performances take place at Carriage House Theatre,154 Bell Ct. • 8 p.m. opening night, Fri., and Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. • www.studioplayers.org

“Ladies of Liberty.” Sept. 14-17, 21-24, 28-30, Oct. 1. When radio station WHIZ-NY loses the actors of its highest rated adventure drama to the draft in World War II, a new superhero team is created to take their place: The Ladies of Liberty. When the war concludes and their show is threatened by cancellation, they decide they want to be real heroes and perform one last episode on their own terms.

Sept. 14-17, 21-24, 28-30, Oct. 1. When radio station WHIZ-NY loses the actors of its highest rated adventure drama to the draft in World War II, a new superhero team is created to take their place: The Ladies of Liberty. When the war concludes and their show is threatened by cancellation, they decide they want to be real heroes and perform one last episode on their own terms. “A Visit From Scarface.” Nov. 9-12, 16-19, 23-26. The year is 1930 and Ben Hecht, the famous Hollywood writer, has just finished his screenplay for a movie produced by Howard Hughes called ”Scarface,” loosely based on the real-life story of Al Capone. Hecht considers the script to be the best he’s ever written. It all looks like a Hollywood ending, until the script disappears.

Nov. 9-12, 16-19, 23-26. The year is 1930 and Ben Hecht, the famous Hollywood writer, has just finished his screenplay for a movie produced by Howard Hughes called ”Scarface,” loosely based on the real-life story of Al Capone. Hecht considers the script to be the best he’s ever written. It all looks like a Hollywood ending, until the script disappears. “Morning After Grace.” Jan. 11-14, 18-21, 25-28. Angus and Abigail meet at a funeral, have a bit too much to drink, and find themselves waking up the next morning on Angus’ sofa. When neighbor and former major league baseball player, Ollie, suddenly knocks on the door, these three strangers enter each other’s lives in unforeseen and invaluable ways.

Jan. 11-14, 18-21, 25-28. Angus and Abigail meet at a funeral, have a bit too much to drink, and find themselves waking up the next morning on Angus’ sofa. When neighbor and former major league baseball player, Ollie, suddenly knocks on the door, these three strangers enter each other’s lives in unforeseen and invaluable ways. “And the Winner Is.” March 7-10, 14-17, 21-24. This is the comic story of a self-obsessed movie star who is finally nominated for an Oscar, then dies the night before the awards. Outraged at his bad luck and determined to know if he wins (even though he’s dead), he bargains with a heavenly gatekeeper to return to earth for the big night.

March 7-10, 14-17, 21-24. This is the comic story of a self-obsessed movie star who is finally nominated for an Oscar, then dies the night before the awards. Outraged at his bad luck and determined to know if he wins (even though he’s dead), he bargains with a heavenly gatekeeper to return to earth for the big night. Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express.” May 9-12, 16-19, 23-26. Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by the morning it is one passenger fewer. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer.

University of Kentucky Opera Theatre

Lexington Opera House, 401 Short St. • 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. • www.ukoperatheatre.org

“Susannah.” Oct. 6-8. Set in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, this opera tells the tale of Susannah Polk, a young woman raised by her older brother, Sam. Susannah’s small town turns against her after she’s painted as a seductress by the church elders for bathing in a creek. Visiting revival preacher Reverend Olin Blitch tries to force her into repentance only to prove his character is darker than his evangelical exterior.

University of Kentucky Theatre & Dance

Performances take place at Guignol Theatre, 465 Rose St. • 7:30 p.m. Thurs.-Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. • finearts.uky.edu

“GOOD.” Nov. 9-11. Set in 1930s Germany, this play explores the creeping growth of fascism as it trickles poison into the ear and points at the “others” and tells us ”they are the problem.”

Nov. 9-11. Set in 1930s Germany, this play explores the creeping growth of fascism as it trickles poison into the ear and points at the “others” and tells us ”they are the problem.” “Little Women.” Nov. 16-1. This sparkling stage version of Louisa May Alcott’s beloved novel about the March sisters by playwright Kate Hamill honors the spirit of the original story, while freshly interpreting it for a new era.

LITERATURE & FILM

Rosa Goddard International Film Festival

Wednesdays, Sept. 13-27 • Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. • Film screenings begin at 7:15 p.m.

Curated and coordinated by local gift shop and bookstore SQecial Media, this annual celebration of international cinema classics and contemporary films returns with three film screenings taking place on select Wednesdays in September.

“Monsoon Wedding.” Sept. 13. Cultures and families clash in Mira Nair’s exuberant 2019 film, a mix of comedy and chaotic melodrama concerning the preparations for the arranged marriage of a modern upper-middle-class Indian family’s only daughter, Aditi.

Sept. 13. Cultures and families clash in Mira Nair’s exuberant 2019 film, a mix of comedy and chaotic melodrama concerning the preparations for the arranged marriage of a modern upper-middle-class Indian family’s only daughter, Aditi. “Drylongso.” Sept 20. A rediscovered treasure of 1990s DIY filmmaking, Cauleen Smith’s film embeds an incisive look at racial injustice within a lovingly handmade buddy movie/murder mystery/romance.

Sept 20. A rediscovered treasure of 1990s DIY filmmaking, Cauleen Smith’s film embeds an incisive look at racial injustice within a lovingly handmade buddy movie/murder mystery/romance. “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night.” Sept. 27. In the Iranian ghost-town Bad City, a place that reeks of death and loneliness, the townspeople are unaware they are being stalked by a lonesome vampire.

× Expand The 2019 British film “Monsoon Wedding” will be screened Sept. 13 as part of the Rosa Goddard International Film Festival, which brings several international and contemporary films to the Kentucky Theatre each year. Photo furnished

Twelve Lions Film Festival

Sept 28-Oct. 1 • Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. • www.twelvelionsfilmfestival.com

This first-year film festival — named after the gold lions emblazoned on the walls of the historic Kentucky Theatre’s lobby — is a four-day event designed to support and celebrate independent film from around the world. The event will feature film premieres, retrospectives, free workshops, panels, meet-and-greets, and other networking events, with the goal of furthering the careers of emerging filmmakers and deepening film lovers’ appreciation of cinema.

Kentucky Book Festival

Oct. 21 • Joseph-Beth Booksellers,161 Lexington Green Cir. • kybookfestival.org

This celebration of reading, writing and publishing takes place each fall, with events geared to connect book-lovers and authors, spark engaging conversations and empower readers by providing access to new books as well as opportunities to learn more about writing. This year’s event will feature 150 authors including Silas House, Crystal Wilkinson, Gwenda Bond and more.

× Expand Kentucky author and state poet laureate Silas House will appear at the Kentucky Book Festival Oct. 21. Photo by Bradley Quinn

Carnegie Classics: “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?”

Nov. 4, 7-11 p.m. • Carnegie Center, 251 W. 2nd St. • (859) 254-4175 • carnegiecenterlex.org

For this fully immersive annual literary event, a classic work of literature is brought to life with themed food, beverages, performances, visuals and more. This year’s event will be centered around Philip K. Dick’s “Do Androids Dream Of Electric Sheep?,” the 1968 cyberpunk dystopian novel that inspired the 1982 film “Blade Runner.”

Guests are invited to escape the off-world colonies through sounds and visuals designed to awaken empathy and prove our humanity, including special performances by Everyone Lives, Everyone Wins; Leaden Verse; and DJ David Austin. Post-apocalyptic 1980s attire is suggested, but humans and replicants are also encouraged to come as they are.

FESTIVALS & EVENTS

The Burl County Fair

Sept. 8-10 • The Burl, 475 Thompson Rd. • www.theburlky.com

This first-year, Americana-heavy festival brings one of the most ambitious music lineups that the popular Distillery District venue has seen, with Margo Price, Rayland Baxter, Madison Cunningham, Del McCoury Band, S.G. Goodman and many other acts performing over the weekend, along with classic county fair-themed rides, food, games and more.

Lexington Roots & Heritage Festival

Sept. 8-10 • Elm Tree Lane • www.rootsfestky.com

× Expand Madison Cunningham will perform at The Burl County Fair, Sept. 8-10. Photo furnished

Several city blocks along Elm Tree Lane between Fourth and Short Streets are blocked off for this annual festival celebrating cultural diversity in Lexington with food and retail vendors, live music, parades, family activities and more. Friday's music lineup includes DJ Stookey Slaughter, Maya Abdul Ahad, Edgar Lewis, Hear by Design and Tee Dee Young; Saturday's includes DJ Jarae West, DJ Kenneth Golackey, VSP Band, Bigg Sugg and the Jazz Funkers, Treyvon Young (Treyvon King Band), Bennie J Smith, Honeychild, J’Cenae and Danny Clay.

St. Andrew Orthodox Church Annual Heritage Festival

Sept. 9-10 • St. Andrew Orthodox Church, 1136 Higbee Mill Road • www.standrewlexington.org

This festival celebrates the rich and widely varied cultural heritage of its parish community with an assortment of international foods (like falafel, gyros and baklava) as well as entertainment, church tours, a silent auction, a bookstore and more.

Christ the King Oktoberfest

Sept. 22-23 • Cathedral of Christ The King, 299 Colony Blvd. • ctkoktoberfest.com

This annual Oktoberfest celebration features fun for all ages including live music, German food offerings, kids’ games, arts and crafts, inflatables, bingo, blackjack, a cake wheel and live music (performers to be announced soon).

Festival Latino de Lexington

Sept. 22-23 • Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza, 120 N. Limestone • lexingtonky.gov/festival-latino-de-lexington

Presented by Lexington Parks & Recreation and the Foundation for Latin American and Latino Culture and Arts, this celebration of Latin American art and culture takes place in the heart of downtown Lexington. Attendees can enjoy live music, dance, visual arts and authentic cuisine.

Tree Week

Oct. 6-15 • Various locations • ufi.ca.uky.edu/treeweek

This annual week-long celebration is designed to foster an appreciation of trees and green spaces in Lexington and other communities throughout Kentucky. Participants can enjoy tree walks, tours and hikes, educational programming for youth and adults, art projects and exhibitions, yoga and much more.

Scarefest Horror & Paranormal Convention

Oct. 20-22 • Central Bank Center, 430 West Vine St. • www.thescarefest.com

The nation’s largest horror and paranormal convention, Scarefest celebrates its 15th installment this year with dozens of exhibits, vendors, seminars and meet-and-greets and photo-ops with celebrities from the horror, sci-fi or paranormal genre. This year, special guests include actors from “Day of the Dead,” “Jaws” and “Halloween.” Visit the event website for the full lineup, event times and other details.

WORTH THE DRIVE

Bourbon & Beyond

Sept. 14-17 • Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center, Lousiville • bourbonandbeyond.com

This four-day bourbon and music festival produced by festival giants Danny Wimmer Presents features a massive lineup focusing on popular mainstream artists from a variety of genres. Brandi Carlile, Bruno Mars, Duran Duran, Billy Strings, Hozier, The Black Keys and Blondie are among the featured music acts this year; the event also features multiple bourbon bars and experiences, including The Hunter’s Club, a place to sip on rare, vintage and experimental varieties of bourbon.

The National Homecoming

Sept. 15-16 • Festival Stage at Smale Park, 25 Race St., Cincinnati • www.americanmary.com/homecoming

This festival, curated by the Cincinnati-based rock band The National, brings in a small but well-curated roster of indie acts for a weekend of live music at Cincinnati’s Smale Park, located outside the Andrew J. Brady Music Center on the Ohio River waterfront. Patti Smith, Pavement, Weyes Blood, The Walkmen and others will join The National, who will perform a set of one of its albums in its entirety each night for the event, which also features food and art experiences.

The Moonshiner’s Ball

Oct. 12-15 • Rockcastle Riverside, Livingston, Kentucky • www.themoonshinersball.com

Taking place at an idyllic campground and music venue in the heart of Daniel Boone National Forest, this intimate, family-friendly music festival features a weekend of music, camping and fun for all ages. With the loose tagline “folk by day, funk by night,” the festival features a diverse and robust music lineup, including nationally touring artists Galactic, Neil Francis, Sierra Hull, Adia Victoria and Thumpasaurus, alongside a strong slate of upcoming Kentucky artists such as Kelsey Walden, Magnolia Boulevard, Hot Brown Smackdown, Nolan Taylor, “host band” Blind Corn Liquor Pickers and more.