2023 Holiday Events Calendar

3 Surefire Ways To Get Into the Holiday Spirit

1. Get some greenery.

Visiting a quality Christmas greenery/tree market is a hallmark holiday tradition. This year, the always-popular Hillenmeyer Christmas Market will move from its longtime location in the parking lot of Landsdowne Shoppes to Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate, where it will set up on the beautiful and historic grounds starting on Nov. 20. Expect to find the usual hot cocoa and cider, a live nativity season, trees, garlands, signature Boxwood wreaths, custom ribbons and more. To really kick the holiday spirit into full gear, a special Christmas at Ashland event will take place on Dec. 2; see our holiday calendar for more details on that, and visit www.hillenmeyerchristmas.com for more details on the Hillenmeyer Christmas Shop.

Fans of the Lansdowne Shoppes location shan’t fear, as Louis Flower Power has taken over that location and is opening its own Christmas shop with a variety of Christmas trees, hand-selected and custom wreaths, garland, cut evergreens and other supplies to help spruce up your home and hearth for the holiday season. The shop will be open seven days a week starting Nov. 21, with a special opening ceremony on Nov. 24 featuring a cocoa bar, nativity animals, carolers from the Henry Clay High School chorus and a Christmas tree lighting. Santa will continue to visit every Thurs.-Sun. from 4-7 p.m., with “Bedtime Stories with Santa” events taking place Sunday evenings — kids are encouraged to come in their pajamas to hear Santa read their favorite holiday stories (registration required). More details can be found at www.louisflowerpowershop.com.

× Expand The gingerbread competition at Mustard Seed Hill has become a favorite regional holiday tradition. Photo furnished

2. Check out the gingerbread houses at Mustard Seed Hill.

Mustard Seed Hill, a historic venue located in Millersburg, Kentucky, about 45 minutes from Lexington, will display submissions for its 6th annual gingerbread competition Dec. 1-30. Entries, which must be 100% edible, were accepted starting in mid-November from individuals and teams in categories ranging from amateur to professional; they will be judged by a team that includes chefs Ouita Michel and Toa Green, as well as Lauren Jacobs, Food Network’s “The Cheerful Baker,” a past participant of the competition who used her entry to secure a spot in season six of Food Network’s “Christmas Cookie Challenge.”

Mustard Seed Hill visitors are also treated to a host of other holiday delights throughout the month of December, including a dazzling light display, holiday refreshments and music, bonfires and more. See the entry in our holiday calendar below or visit www.mustardseedhill.com.

3. Take a candlelight tour.

There’s something about touring a historic property by candlelight that just oozes holiday spirit. Central Kentucky has no shortage of beautiful historic properties, at least a couple of which offer candlelight tours in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

On Fridays and Saturdays during the first half of December (Dec. 1-16), candlelight tours will be offered at Shaker Village, at 5:30 and 7 p.m. The outdoor tours begin outside the property’s Trustee’s Office, with lanterns provided for guests as they travel through the village while learning about the history and evolution of Shaker Christmas traditions over past 200 years.

Candlelight tours have long been part of the holiday tradition at Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate as well. This season, they’ll be offered Dec. 2, 7 and 9 from 5:30-7 p.m., with this year's "Currier & Ives: A Winter Wonderland" theme highlighting the Currier & Ives lithographs that were paramount to 19th century home decor. Spaces are limited; tickets available at www.henryclay.org.

HOLIDAY EVENTS

Ingenuity Unlimited presents “The Twelve Dates of Christmas.” Nov. 30-Dec. 3. After seeing her fiancé kiss another woman at the televised Thanksgiving Day Parade, Mary’s life falls apart – just in time for the holidays. Over the next year, she stumbles back into the dating world. It seems nothing can help Mary’s growing cynicism, until the charm of a 5-year-old boy unexpectedly brings a new outlook on life and love. This heartwarming one-woman play offers a hilarious and modern alternative to the old standards of the holiday season. 7 p.m. Thurs.-Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. Farish Theatre, 140 E. Main St. events.lexpublib.org

× Expand Taking place Dec. 2, 7 and 9, the candlelight tours at Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate offer a rare opportunity for visitors to experience the historic property in the evening, all dressed up for Christmas. Photo furnished

A Kentucky Christmas at Ashland. Dec. 2. Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate will ring in the season with a full-day holiday celebration, featuring a European-style Christmas Market (12-5:30 p.m.) with local vendors, music and more. The Hillenmeyer Christmas Shop, which takes place at Ashland this year starting Nov. 20, will sell fresh-cut Christmas trees and decorative greenery throughout the month. Other features of the Dec. 2 holiday market include selfies with Santa (3-5 p.m.), a performance from the Kentuckians Chorus (5 p.m.); the Ashland Illumination (5:30 p.m.) and candlelight tours from 5:30-7 p.m. (Additional candlelight tours will be offered on Dec. 7 and 9). 12-7 p.m. Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate, 120 Sycamore Road. www.henryclay.org

× Expand Wreath-makers will be hard at work at the annual Michler's Christmas Market, taking place Dec. 2-3 at Michler's Greenhouses. Photo furnished

Michler’s Christmas Market. Dec. 2-3. Michler’s Greenhouses transforms into an idyllic and romantic setting for its annual Christmas Market, featuring a diversity of artists and artisans vending locally made ceramics, jewelry, cards, toys, soaps, scarves, ornaments and more. Throughout the day, Michler’s wreath-makers will be crafting wreaths and florists will be decorating boxwood trees; Christmas pastries, fire pits and live music add further enticement. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. Michler's Greenhouses, 417 E. Maxwell St. (free parking in the back lot, 446 E. High St.). www.michlers.com/pages/christmas-market

Woodland Triangle Holiday Pop-Up Shop. Dec. 2-3. This holiday shopping event will feature special deals, exclusive discounts and refreshing libations, including Irish coffee, wine bubbles and beer. Shoppers who make a purchase of any amount at participating locations will automatically be entered for a giveaway with each qualifying purchase. Participating shops include Alora Salon, Black Market and Story, Boxwood + Birch, Calypso Boutique, Create Studio, Dahlhus Fudge, Emporium & Blue Moon, High On Art & Coffee, Poppy + Pomelo and Wick + Mortar Studio, all of which are located in the area around the intersecting streets of Maxwell and High Streets and Kentucky and Woodland Avenues. Shop hours vary.

× Expand The 26th annual Collage: A Holiday Spectacular, featuring the Lexington Singers' Children's Choirs and University of Kentucky Choirs, takes place at the Singletary Center Dec. 2-3. Photo furnished

Collage: A Holiday Spectacular. Dec. 2-3. The Lexington Singers’ Children’s Choirs join University of Kentucky Choirs for a fast-moving holiday show packed with timeless favorites from near and far. The 26th annual Collage, conducted by UK Director of Choirs, Dr. Jefferson Johnson, will also feature special guest choirs from George Rogers Clark High School, Lafayette High School and Franklin County High School. 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sat.; 3 p.m. Sun. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. finearts.uky.edu/music/events

Lexington Mercantile Co. MixMas Market. Dec. 8-9. This juried holiday market will feature handmade items from local makers, boutiques and vendors, as well as food and drink from local food trucks. 5-9 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.lexingtonmercantileco.com

× Expand The Crafted Social Holiday Market, which has taken place at the Loudoun House in recent years, will relocate to Greyline Station this year. Taking place Dec. 8-9, the market brings together regional artists, craftspeople and designers. Photo furnished

Crafted Social Winter Market. Dec. 8-9. The Crafted Social Winter Market brings together the best traditional and contemporary artists, craftspeople and functional designers from the region, for a two-day, indoor market taking place this year inside the main atrium of the historic Greyline Station. Preview party 6-9 p.m. Fri. with official market hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. Greyline Station, 101 W. Loudoun Ave. www.craftedsocialky.com

Lexington Ballet: “The Nutcracker.” Dec. 22-23. The classic holiday performance returns to the EKU Center stage with an enchanting production designed to delight audience members of all ages. Join Marie on a magical journey with the Sugar Plum Fairy, waltzing flowers, the Snow Queen, and the Nutcracker prince, as they battle the Mouse Queen and travel to the Land of Sweets. 7:30 p.m. Fri.; 2 p.m. Sat. EKU Center for the Arts, 822 Hall Dr., Richmond. www.ekucenter.com

Kentucky Ballet Theatre: “The Nutcracker.” Dec. 9-10, 16-17. Kentucky Ballet Theatre presents their version of the magical Christmas ballet set to the music of Tchaikovsky, featuring Drosselmeyer and Clara along with a cast of snowflakes, mice, soldiers, angels, fairies and of course the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier. Sat., 2 and 7 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Lexington Singers and LexPhil: A Cathedral Christmas. Dec. 16. LexPhil and The Lexington Singers return to the beautiful Cathedral of Christ the King for this holiday tradition in a program of timeless orchestral and choral works. This awe-inspiring musical experience in a divine setting will transport audience members to a place of peace while evoking the spirit of the holiday season. 8 p.m. Cathedral of Christ the King, 299 Colony Blvd. www.lexphil.org

Lexington Ringers Christmas Concert. Founded in 2010, the Lexington Ringers are the official handbell choir of the Lexington Singers organization, performing with that and other music organizations in the community. This concert will center on a fun, free evening of holiday music. 7 p.m. St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1730 Summerhill Dr. www.lexsing.org

ONGOING HOLIDAY ATTRACTIONS

Ice Skating at The Rink. Open daily through Jan. 15. Downtown Lexington’s Triangle Park transforms into a winter wonderland each holiday season with the opening of an annual outdoor ice-skating rink, perfect for an outing with family or friends, or a date night to remember. Concessions available for purchase. Mon.-Thurs., 4-9 p.m.; Fri., 4-10 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (Open additional hours when Fayette County Schools are not in session; see website for full details.) www.downtownlex.com

Winterfest at Greyline Station. Nov. 25-Dec. 31. For the first time, the mixed-use development Greyline Station will turn into a winter wonderland this winter, with a sprawling indoor ice rink set up in the center of the historic building and ice skates available to rent. Special events will take place throughout the month to add to the festivities, including Holiday Block Party on Dec. 1; a holiday market series featuring special holiday pop-up shops from 12-4 p.m. on Sundays from Nov. 26-Dec. 17; an Appalachian Christmas fundraiser on Dec. 16 and more. Skating rink hours: 4-9 p.m., Tues.-Thurs.; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 12-6 p.m. Sun. www.greylinestation.com/winterfest-2023

Southern Lights. Open daily, Nov. 24-Dec. 31. This annual event has been helping Kentuckians get in the festive spirit for more than 20 years. After driving through more than three miles of extravagant holiday lights, guests can head inside to meet Santa, visit a petting zoo and take mini-train rides. Open daily 5:30-10 p.m. (closed on Christmas Day). The Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Iron Works Pike. www.khpfoundation.org/southern-lights

× Expand The historic Millersburg property Mustard Seed Hill will transform into a winter wonderland for its annual monthlong Christmas celebration, taking place Dec. 1-Jan. 1. Photo furnished

Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill. Dec. 1-Jan. 1. The sixth annual holiday event at the historic Millersburg property will kick off on Dec. 1 and continue nightly through Jan. 1. Visitors can experience a magnificent, three-acre Christmas light display seven days a week, with additional programming available Thurs.-Sun., including a display of elaborate gingerbread houses, fire pits, an artisan market and holiday cafè with live music and refreshments and more. 5-9 p.m. Mon.-Sat.; 3-9 p.m. Sun. Mustard Seed Hill, 1122 Main St., Millersburg. www.mustardseedhill.events/christmas

Jones Family Christmas Light Show. Dec. 1-Jan. 1. Lexington holiday lights enthusiast Ryan Jones has been creating an elaborate light show synced to holiday music at his Wyndham Downs home for all of Lexington to enjoy for nearly a decade; while it’s a dazzling display in its own rite, the fact that Jones is legally blind makes the show all the more impressive. Passersby are encouraged to turn their car radios to 89.5 FM and enjoy the light show from the warmth and safety of their cars. The light show takes place nightly from 6:30-9 p.m., except during inclement weather. 1748 Abbington Hill. www.facebook.com/JonesFamilyLights

Holidays at Shaker Village. Various dates. Throughout the month of December, Shaker Village will transform into a holiday wonderland, with lively holiday music, roaring fires, candlelight tours and more. The grounds will feature a variety of performers, programs and tours throughout the month, including photos with Santa, a crafting station at the Elf Shop, bonfires, hot drink stations, a Jingle Bell Shuttle and more. For more, visit shakervillageky.org/events/illuminated-evenings-6.