2024-'25 Winter Reading Picks

Our friends at the Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning have outlined a handful of favorite recent books by Kentucky authors — perfect for curling up as the weather gets colder, or as gifts for the literary folks on your holiday list.

The Lost Story

By Meg Shaffer

If you’re looking for a well-told story that has all the “good parts” in books you read as a child, this is it. In a novel described as “‘Lord of the Flies’ meets ‘The Chronicles of Narnia,’” Louisville author Meg Shaffer’s enchanting story transports adult readers to the land of “what if?” I was instantly drawn in by former lost boys Rafe and Jeremy, now men, and Emilie, a woman seeking her own lost sister. The three enter the kingdom of Shenandoah, where they must remember the past and face the enemy in order to forge their futures.

– Review by Jennifer Hester Mattox, Executive Director

I Keep My Exoskeletons to Myself

By Marisa Crane

This strange, sad, powerful debut novel took my breath away. In a familiar-yet-dystopian world where people convicted of a crime are given a second shadow as a physical representation of their new status as lower-class citizens in a morality-obsessed society, a troubled widow with a second shadow of her own struggles to raise her daughter without her wife. This is made more complicated by the fact that the child is also born a “Shadester” as a result of her mother dying in childbirth — the girl’s first “crime.” The narrator’s voice is painfully tender throughout, with notes of rage and rebellion, and the exploration of queer parenthood was in equal parts uplifting and gut wrenching.

– Reviewed by Maggie Garnett, Carnegie Center, Registrar & Program Associate

Restored in Tuscany

By Angela Correll

This memoir is for lovers of “Under the Tuscan Sun,” though instead of a divorce, the author’s struggles with a healthy work/life balance and grief are what fuel the emotions healed by renovating a Tuscan villa. She also shares aspects of her life in Kentucky, including the traditions of canning homegrown vegetables and providing hospitality. This book is physically stunning, with a photo of the villa’s restored front door gracing the cover, and gorgeous graphic elements and photos within. Correll’s story will inspire you to take charge and improve your own life.

– Reviewed by Jennifer Mattox, Carnegie Center executive director

Together Now

By Alfonso Zapata

The poems in Alfonso Zapata’s debut chapbook, “Together Now,” venture into the author’s childhood, connections to family and heritage, and relationship with writing itself. The three poems sharing the title “Leaving My Abuelos’ Basement, Christmas Eve,” taking place during various years of the author’s life, work as a refrain for the book, transporting the reader through time and grounding them in the experience of being surrounded by cousins during the holidays. Zapata uses sonics in his poetry as expertly as a musician, and also writes about some of his favorite musicians, from Selena to D’Angelo, in surprising ways. “Together Now” is a lively poetry collection that will warm your winter days.

– Reviewed by Lucy Jayes, Carnegie Center development associate

Luminous Beings

By David Arnold and Jose Pimienta

Teens today know a thing or two about inheriting a world filled with looming dystopian disasters. This YA graphic novel, while occasionally dipping into heavier topics, keeps things light by replacing climate change and reduced human freedoms with bioluminescent zombie squirrels and hazmat suits (‘squizzes’ and ‘hazzies’, respectively). What doesn’t change is the power of teens to tackle these challenges head-on, all while navigating life, relationships, and big life decisions with aplomb. Reminiscent of Carl Sagan’s “Contact,” the book features extraordinary artwork and as much beauty in the things left unsaid as said.

– Reviewed by Jonathan Hall, Youth Programs and Volunteer Director

Races, Games, and Olympic Dreams: A Sportscaster’s Life

By Tom Hammond and Mark Story

Lexington native Tom Hammond rose from local radio and TV sports reporter to become one of NBC Sports’ main play-by-play announcers — the voice of Thoroughbred racing, the NFL, the NBA, Olympic track and figure skating and more. Hammond, who retired in 2021, tells about his life and career in a new book, “Races, Games, and Olympic Dreams: A Sportscaster’s Life,” written with Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist Mark Story. The book is filled with great behind-the-scenes stories of famous athletes and competitions. Hammond also tells about his Lexington upbringing as a Lafayette High School athlete and grandson of a famous University of Kentucky administrator, for whom Cooper Drive was named. Hammond’s adventures and Story’s fine writing make this book a fascinating read for anyone interested in big-time sports and television.

– Reviewed by Tom Eblen, Carnegie Center literary liaison

Ariel Crashes a Train

By Olivia Cole

This gorgeous Young Adult novel-in-verse follows Ariel, a teen struggling with spiraling intrusive thoughts due to OCD as well as the typical growing pains of young adulthood — strained friendships, familial friction, sexuality and body image. Ariel’s voice is compelling and believably young, and the beautiful language with which her story unfolds took my breath away as I was reading. Each character is compelling and complex. I found the sibling relationship explored in the book especially heartwarming. I can see why this book was longlisted for the National Book Award, and I’m so glad that today’s teens, especially those struggling with mental health, have Ariel’s story to guide them through the challenges of growing up.