2024 Fall Arts Preview - Dance

DANCE

Allegro Dance Project

www.allegrodanceproject.org

“It’s All How You Spin It.” Feb 7-8, 2025. Explore different perspectives, conspiracy theories, and the endless quest for truth through contemporary dance, live original music and aerial circus arts at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center (141 E. Main St.).

Bluegrass Youth Ballet

www.bluegrassyouthballet.org

“The Nutcracker in One Act.” Dec. 20-21. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St.

“The Little Mermaid.” April 4-5, 2025. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St.

Kentucky Ballet Theatre

www.kyballet.com • Shows take place at the Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St., unless otherwise noted.

“Dracula.” Oct. 26-27.

“The Nutcracker.” Dec. 9-10, 16-17.

“A Night of Ballet.” March 16-17. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St.

“Peter Pan.” May 25-26.

Lexington Ballet Company

www.lexingtonballet.org • Shows take place at the Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St.

“The Nutcracker.” Dec. 13-22.

“Local Legacy: Celebrating 50 Years of Lexington Ballet with Ben Sollee.” Feb. 21-22, 2025

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” April 25-26, 2025.

× Expand Since 2011, Movement continuum has continued to set its bar higher and higher with more extravagant shows, more dancers, and more magic. Photo by Landon Antonetti

Movement Continuum

www.movementcontinuum.org • Shows take place at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, Black Box Theatre, 141 East Main St.

“Traveler.” Nov. 15-17, 22-24. Movement Continuum presents a continuation of its acclaimed production “Traveler,” journeying along one unbroken thread of time tethering American women together. Emily Dickinson, Nellie Bly, Zelda Fitzgerald and Vivian Maier all lived boldly, standing as who they were without apology. The 2024 production introduces new faces and stories to the company’s journey as it continues to explore facets of the American female experience, touring time, investigating private lives, public art, the isolation of single rooms and crowded city streets, and asking, “From 1830 until now, how are we connected?”

“The Forum.” March 28-30. Now in its fourth year, this community dance festival showcases the diverse and brilliant movement community in Lexington, while creating relationships between dancers and fostering curiosity about one another’s art. The year’s event will feature two nights of gala performances from local dance organizations and two days of movement workshops led by local experts in their fields, from tap and salsa to belly dance and Irish dance.

× Expand Sora Aerial Arts is Kentucky's premier aerial arts, circus, pole, and group fitness studio. Photo by Kylie Schmidt

Sora Aerial Arts

www.soraaerialarts.com

Youth & Adult Aerial Showcases. Dec 7. This showcase will feature performers of all ages and all levels performing on a variety of aerial apparatuses at the Sora Aerial Arts studio (170 Turner Commons Way, Suite 130).

University of Kentucky Theatre & Dance

finearts.uky.edu • Visit the event website for more details and show times.

“cullud wattah.” Oct. 17-20, Briggs Theatre.

“As You Like It.” Nov. 14-24, Guignol Theatre.

“Dancing with the Environment.” Feb. 7-9, 2025. Briggs Theatre.

A Staged Reading of “An Enemy of the People.” Feb. 21-22, 2025. Briggs Theatre.

“Urinetown: The Musical.” April 10-13, 2025. Guignol Theatre.