2024 Fall Arts Preview - Literary & Film Events

A look at upcoming film & lit events, as featured in our 2024 Fall Arts Issue.

× Expand “Barbarella,” the 1968 intergalactic sex comedy based on the comic series by Jean-Claude Forest and starring Jane Fonda, will be screened Sept. 11 as part of the Rosa Goddard International Film Series. Image furnished

Rosa Goddard Film Series

Wednesdays in September • Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St • www.kentuckytheatre.org

This annual celebration of international cinema classics and contemporary films is curated and coordinated by local gift shop and bookstore sQecial Media. Screenings begin at 7:15 p.m.

“Barbarella.” Sept. 11. The film that launched a thousand drag queens: Based on the comic series by Jean-Claude Forest, Roger Vadim and Jane Fonda’s 1968 shag-carpeted intergalactic sex romp gave the band Duran Duran their name and features cinematography by Renoir’s grandson (yes, that Renoir!). It also has an appearance by David Hemmings, best known from the movie “Blow-Up,” as a planetary rebel.

“Fantastic Planet.” Sept. 18. René Laloux’s French/Czechoslovakian allegorical animated classic about the conflict between the eerie Draags and the human-like Oms was winner of the Special Jury Prize at the 1973 Cannes Film Festival. It features a psychedelic score composed by French jazz pianist Alain Goraguer as well as production design by post-surrealist artist, actor, and writer Roland Topor.

“Ghost in the Shell.” Sept. 25. Violent, pretty and philosophical, director Mamoru Oshii’s 1995 futuristic neo-noir anime is set in fictional New Port City, Japan, in the year 2029. The film gathered a cult following and has inspired directors such as the Wachowskis, exploring questions of consciousness that have perhaps even more relevance today with the rise of AI.

Twelve Lions Film Festival

Sept. 26-29 • Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. • www.twelvelionsfilmfestival.com

Organized by the Kentucky Theatre, this second-year event showcases independent films from around the world, aiming to further the careers of emerging filmmakers through premieres, workshops, panels and more. This year’s festival will feature 63 shorts, documentaries, and feature films from 22 different countries. More info and a schedule of events will be available on the website as the event nears.

Kentucky Book Festival

Nov. 2 • Joseph-Beth Booksellers,161 Lexington Green Cir. • kybookfestival.org

This celebration of reading, writing and publishing takes place each fall, with events geared to connect booklovers and authors, spark engaging conversations, and empower readers by providing access to new books as well as opportunities to learn more about writing in a fun, supportive environment. This year’s event will feature 150 authors, including Lora Chilton, Kaitlyn Hill, David Arnold and more.

Carnegie Classics: “Murder on the Orient Express”

Nov. 9, 7-11 p.m. • Carnegie Center, 251 W. 2nd St. • carnegiecenterlex.org

For this fully immersive annual literary event, a classic work of literature is brought to life with themed food, beverages, performances, visuals and more. This year’s iteration will be centered around Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express.” Guests are invited to join a luxurious trip through Europe that goes off the rails when a fellow passenger is mysteriously murdered. Advance tickets are available for the event, which includes dinner from Minton’s and an open bar. Tickets will also be available at the door, pending availability, and costumes are encouraged.