2025 Best of Lex: Community & Media

Our local celebrities, non-profits and media outlets contribute to Lexington’s unique culture in a variety of ways. In this section of Smiley Pete's second annual Best of Lex issue, we celebrate the media outlets, hosts, nonprofits and neighborhoods that make our community what it is. 

Best Neighborhood 

  1. Chevy Chase 
  2. Southland 
  3. Kenwick 
  4. Ashland Park 

Best Business District 

  1. Distillery District 
  2. Chevy Chase 
  3. Downtown    
  4. The Warehouse Block

Best Blog/Influencer 

  1. Bradley Marlow 
  2. Melody Colette 
  3. Matt Jones

Honorable Mentions: 

  • Emily Schmidt Riddle (Gathered Living)
  • Porky’s Picks 

Best Nonprofit

  1. Lexington Humane Society 
  2. God's Pantry 
  3. Catholic Action Center 
  4. The Nest 
  5. Greenhouse17

Best Radio Station 

  1. 98.1 FM – The Bull 
  2. 92.1 FM –Classic Rock 
  3. 96.1 FM –The Hound 
  4. 88.1 FM –WRFL

Best Local Radio Host 

  1. Mandy at 106.3 
  2. MJ from "Twitch and MJ"(Z Rock 103)
  3. Dead Air Dennis

Best Local Podcast 

  1. The Lexington Podcast 
  2. Kentucky Sports Radio
  3. Kentucky Tastebuds 
  4. Bourbon Barrel Podcasting

Best Local TV Station 

  1. WLEX 18 
  2. WKYT 
  3. Fox 56 
  4. KET

Best Local TV Host

  1. Leigh Jordan and Tamara Schneider, Live from Chevy Chase 
  2. Bill Meck 
  3. Amber Philpot 
  4. Bill Bryant 

Best Sportscaster 

  1. Tom Leach 
  2. Matt Jones 
  3. Lee K. Howard

Honorable Mentions:

  • Dave Baker 
  • Maggie Davis 

Best Meteorologist

  1. Jim Caldwell 
  2. Chris Bailey 
  3. Bill Meck 
  4. Tom Ackerman

Best Lexingtontonian 

  1. Mark Pope 
  2. Joe Bologna 
  3. Fred Mills

Ode to Fred Mills

By Max Morris, Kentucky Theatre Film Programmer and Assistant Manager 

Ever since I was a budding young cinephile attending Summer Classics at the Kentucky Theatre weekly with my dad, few visages in Lexington could bring a smile to my face like that of Fred Mills behind the concession stand. Fred has been working at the Main Street institution since 1964, over half of the theater’s 103-year lifespan. 

Now, 20 years on from my first encounters with him, Fred is now my boss — and I’m happy to say those feelings have never changed; in fact, they’ve only grown. With Fred, a day’s work never feels like “work” — just like spending time with an old friend. Whether slinging popcorn or just chatting with regulars about the latest local gossip, he always has his finger on the pulse of downtown Lexington. Surely the sweetest and most humble man to ever have his own bobblehead, his place among “Best Lexingtonians” is certainly well-earned. 

