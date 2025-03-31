2025 Best of Lex: Community & Media

Our local celebrities, non-profits and media outlets contribute to Lexington’s unique culture in a variety of ways. In this section of Smiley Pete's second annual Best of Lex issue, we celebrate the media outlets, hosts, nonprofits and neighborhoods that make our community what it is.

Best Neighborhood

Chevy Chase Southland Kenwick Ashland Park

Best Business District

Distillery District Chevy Chase Downtown The Warehouse Block

× Expand With a unique blend of restaurant and nightlife options, the Distillery District was the top vote-getter in the "Best Business District" category. Photo by Sarah Jane Webb

Best Blog/Influencer

Bradley Marlow Melody Colette Matt Jones

Honorable Mentions:

Emily Schmidt Riddle (Gathered Living)

Porky’s Picks

Best Nonprofit

Lexington Humane Society God's Pantry Catholic Action Center The Nest Greenhouse17

× Expand The Lexington Humane Society was voted "Best Nonprofit." Photo furnished

Best Radio Station

98.1 FM – The Bull 92.1 FM –Classic Rock 96.1 FM –The Hound 88.1 FM –WRFL

Best Local Radio Host

Mandy at 106.3 MJ from "Twitch and MJ"(Z Rock 103) Dead Air Dennis

× Expand Local DJ Mandy Williamson of LM Communications' Hits 106.3 was voted Lexington's "Best Local Radio Host" for the second year in a row. Photo furnished

Best Local Podcast

The Lexington Podcast Kentucky Sports Radio Kentucky Tastebuds Bourbon Barrel Podcasting

Best Local TV Station

WLEX 18 WKYT Fox 56 KET

Best Local TV Host

Leigh Jordan and Tamara Schneider, Live from Chevy Chase Bill Meck Amber Philpot Bill Bryant

Best Sportscaster

Tom Leach Matt Jones Lee K. Howard

Honorable Mentions:

Dave Baker

Maggie Davis

Best Meteorologist

Jim Caldwell Chris Bailey Bill Meck Tom Ackerman

Best Lexingtontonian

Mark Pope Joe Bologna Fred Mills

× Expand In his first year as head coach for the University of Kentucky men's basketball team, Mark Pope was voted "Best Lexingtonian." Photo by by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics

Ode to Fred Mills

By Max Morris, Kentucky Theatre Film Programmer and Assistant Manager

Ever since I was a budding young cinephile attending Summer Classics at the Kentucky Theatre weekly with my dad, few visages in Lexington could bring a smile to my face like that of Fred Mills behind the concession stand. Fred has been working at the Main Street institution since 1964, over half of the theater’s 103-year lifespan.

Now, 20 years on from my first encounters with him, Fred is now my boss — and I’m happy to say those feelings have never changed; in fact, they’ve only grown. With Fred, a day’s work never feels like “work” — just like spending time with an old friend. Whether slinging popcorn or just chatting with regulars about the latest local gossip, he always has his finger on the pulse of downtown Lexington. Surely the sweetest and most humble man to ever have his own bobblehead, his place among “Best Lexingtonians” is certainly well-earned.