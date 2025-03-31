2025 Best of Lex: Community & Media

Our local celebrities, non-profits and media outlets contribute to Lexington’s unique culture in a variety of ways. In this section of Smiley Pete's second annual Best of Lex issue, we celebrate the media outlets, hosts, nonprofits and neighborhoods that make our community what it is.
Best Neighborhood
- Chevy Chase
- Southland
- Kenwick
- Ashland Park
Best Business District
- Distillery District
- Chevy Chase
- Downtown
- The Warehouse Block
With a unique blend of restaurant and nightlife options, the Distillery District was the top vote-getter in the "Best Business District" category. Photo by Sarah Jane Webb
Best Blog/Influencer
- Bradley Marlow
- Melody Colette
- Matt Jones
Honorable Mentions:
- Emily Schmidt Riddle (Gathered Living)
- Porky’s Picks
Best Nonprofit
- Lexington Humane Society
- God's Pantry
- Catholic Action Center
- The Nest
- Greenhouse17
The Lexington Humane Society was voted "Best Nonprofit." Photo furnished
Best Radio Station
- 98.1 FM – The Bull
- 92.1 FM –Classic Rock
- 96.1 FM –The Hound
- 88.1 FM –WRFL
Best Local Radio Host
- Mandy at 106.3
- MJ from "Twitch and MJ"(Z Rock 103)
- Dead Air Dennis
Local DJ Mandy Williamson of LM Communications' Hits 106.3 was voted Lexington's "Best Local Radio Host" for the second year in a row. Photo furnished
Best Local Podcast
- The Lexington Podcast
- Kentucky Sports Radio
- Kentucky Tastebuds
- Bourbon Barrel Podcasting
Best Local TV Station
- WLEX 18
- WKYT
- Fox 56
- KET
Best Local TV Host
- Leigh Jordan and Tamara Schneider, Live from Chevy Chase
- Bill Meck
- Amber Philpot
- Bill Bryant
Best Sportscaster
- Tom Leach
- Matt Jones
- Lee K. Howard
Honorable Mentions:
- Dave Baker
- Maggie Davis
Best Meteorologist
- Jim Caldwell
- Chris Bailey
- Bill Meck
- Tom Ackerman
Best Lexingtontonian
- Mark Pope
- Joe Bologna
- Fred Mills
In his first year as head coach for the University of Kentucky men's basketball team, Mark Pope was voted "Best Lexingtonian." Photo by by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics
Ode to Fred Mills
By Max Morris, Kentucky Theatre Film Programmer and Assistant Manager
Ever since I was a budding young cinephile attending Summer Classics at the Kentucky Theatre weekly with my dad, few visages in Lexington could bring a smile to my face like that of Fred Mills behind the concession stand. Fred has been working at the Main Street institution since 1964, over half of the theater’s 103-year lifespan.
Now, 20 years on from my first encounters with him, Fred is now my boss — and I’m happy to say those feelings have never changed; in fact, they’ve only grown. With Fred, a day’s work never feels like “work” — just like spending time with an old friend. Whether slinging popcorn or just chatting with regulars about the latest local gossip, he always has his finger on the pulse of downtown Lexington. Surely the sweetest and most humble man to ever have his own bobblehead, his place among “Best Lexingtonians” is certainly well-earned.
Longtime manager of the historic Kentucky Theatre Fred Mills was a top vote-getter in the "Best Lexingtonian" category. Photo by Emily Giancarlo