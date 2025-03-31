2025 Best of Lex: Family

Lexington is consistently ranked as one of the best places in America to raise a family. From parks, schools and summer camps, to dentists, pediatricians and youth sports leagues, on the following pages, we highlight the places and businesses that make this such a special place to raise kids.

Best Daycare Center/ Preschool

  1. Baptist Health Child Development Center 
  2. Growing Together Preschool 
  3. Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary 
  4. Providence Montessori School 

Best Public High School 

  1. Lafayette 
  2. Henry Clay 
  3. Paul Laurence Dunbar 
  4. Tates Creek 

Best Public Middle School 

  1. Jessie M. Clark  
  2. Beaumont 
  3. Morton 

Best Public Elementary School 

  1. Stonewall 
  2. Glendover 
  3. Cassidy 

Best Private High School 

  1. Sayre School 
  2. Lexington Catholic 
  3. Lexington Christian Academy 

Best Private Middle School

  1. Providence Montessori 
  2. Lexington Christian Academy 
  3. Sayre School 

Best Private Elementary School 

  1. Sayre School 
  2. Providence Montessori School 
  3. Lexington Christian Academy 

Best Free Family Activity

  1. Lexington Public Libraries 
  2. Arboretum 
  3. Free Friday Flicks 
  4. McConnell Springs 

Ode to Lexington Public Libraries 

By Jillian Pascale-Hague

As an educator and a parent, I have been so grateful for the deep well of resources the Lexington Public Libraries have provided for my family. From my youngest’s first year, we faithfully attended baby and toddler storytimes at the Tates Creek Branch — I still have some of the sweet crafts my kids made during those events. While my kids were in elementary school, I relied on the library’s summer reading programs and activities to give us structure and enrichment from May to August. I was always impressed by the care and creativity of the staff. We dissected owl pellets! We mummified a Barbie! We 3-D printed a cookie cutter! Now, with a teenager, I am moved by the ways the library has affirmed and celebrated the diversity of our city. My teen had a blast at the Pride Prom last year, and we both love going to the Central Branch to browse the stacks and look over the wide variety of upcoming events. 

At the library, we have found more than books. We’ve  found a village that has supported us from the start. Lexington is fortunate to have a library system that welcomes every member of our community — they make our city a better place for all of us! 

Best Local Park

  1. Shillito Park 
  2. Jacobson Park 
  3. Woodland Park
  4. Veterans Park 

Best After-School Program 

  1. YMCA 
  2. Girls Can, Too! 
  3. Candy Mountain Music

Best Doula 

  1. Rachel Potts 
  2. Meagan Thompson 
  3. Katie Stewart 
  4. Tiffany El-Amin 

Best Youth Dance Organization 

  1. Bluegrass Youth Ballet 
  2. Diana Evans School of Dance 
  3. Barbara Ann’s School of Dance

Honorable Mentions:

  • Lexington Dance Factory 
  • Tippi Toes 

Best Youth Martial Arts Organization

  1. AKF Lexington Martial Arts 
  2. Elite Martial Arts 
  3. Premier Martial Arts 

Best Youth Basketball Organization 

  1. Glendover Basketball 
  2. YMCA of Central Kentucky
  3. I Am 3rd Sports

Best Youth Baseball Organization 

  1. Eastern Little League 
  2. Southeastern Cal Ripken 
  3. SLYB

Best Youth Soccer Organization 

  1. LYSA
  2. I am 3rd Sports
  3. YMCA of Central Kentucky

Best Toy or Collectible Store

  1. Joseph-Beth Booksellers 
  2. Bricks and Minifigs 
  3. Toy HQ 

Best Kid's Clothing 

  1. Little Classics on Clay 
  2. Ladybug Landing 
  3. Little English 

Best Summer Camp 

  1. 4H 
  2. YMCA Central Kentucky 
  3. Living Arts and Science Center

Best Pediatric Practice 

  1. Pediatric Adolescent Associates 
  2. Commonwealth Pediatrics 
  3. Poole, Thomas, Goodsell Pediatrics 
  4. UK Pediatrics  

Best Children's Dentist 

  1. Steckler Pediatric Dentistry 
  2. Beaumont Kids Dentistry 
  3. Pediatric Dentistry of Hamburg 
  4. Star Kids in Beaumont 

Best Orthodontist

  1. White, Greer & Maggard Orthodontics 
  2. Bluegrass Orthodontics 
  3. Buchart & Watts Orthodontics
  4. Knight Whale & Chalathorne Orthodontics

