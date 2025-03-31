2025 Best of Lex: Family

Lexington is consistently ranked as one of the best places in America to raise a family. From parks, schools and summer camps, to dentists, pediatricians and youth sports leagues, on the following pages, we highlight the places and businesses that make this such a special place to raise kids.

Best Daycare Center/ Preschool

Baptist Health Child Development Center Growing Together Preschool Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary Providence Montessori School

Best Public High School

Lafayette Henry Clay Paul Laurence Dunbar Tates Creek

Best Public Middle School

Jessie M. Clark Beaumont Morton

Best Public Elementary School

Stonewall Glendover Cassidy

Best Private High School

Sayre School Lexington Catholic Lexington Christian Academy

× Expand Sayre School was chosen as both the city's "Best Private High School," and "Private Elementary School." Photo furnished

Best Private Middle School

Providence Montessori Lexington Christian Academy Sayre School

Best Private Elementary School

Sayre School Providence Montessori School Lexington Christian Academy

Best Free Family Activity

Lexington Public Libraries Arboretum Free Friday Flicks McConnell Springs

Ode to Lexington Public Libraries

By Jillian Pascale-Hague

As an educator and a parent, I have been so grateful for the deep well of resources the Lexington Public Libraries have provided for my family. From my youngest’s first year, we faithfully attended baby and toddler storytimes at the Tates Creek Branch — I still have some of the sweet crafts my kids made during those events. While my kids were in elementary school, I relied on the library’s summer reading programs and activities to give us structure and enrichment from May to August. I was always impressed by the care and creativity of the staff. We dissected owl pellets! We mummified a Barbie! We 3-D printed a cookie cutter! Now, with a teenager, I am moved by the ways the library has affirmed and celebrated the diversity of our city. My teen had a blast at the Pride Prom last year, and we both love going to the Central Branch to browse the stacks and look over the wide variety of upcoming events.

At the library, we have found more than books. We’ve found a village that has supported us from the start. Lexington is fortunate to have a library system that welcomes every member of our community — they make our city a better place for all of us!

× Expand The Lexington Public Library's new Marksbury family branch. Photo furnished

Best Local Park

Shillito Park Jacobson Park Woodland Park Veterans Park

Best After-School Program

YMCA Girls Can, Too! Candy Mountain Music

Best Doula

Rachel Potts Meagan Thompson Katie Stewart Tiffany El-Amin

Best Youth Dance Organization

Bluegrass Youth Ballet Diana Evans School of Dance Barbara Ann’s School of Dance

Honorable Mentions:

Lexington Dance Factory

Tippi Toes

× Expand Bluegrass Youth Ballet was voted "Best Youth Dance Organization." Photo furnished

Best Youth Martial Arts Organization

AKF Lexington Martial Arts Elite Martial Arts Premier Martial Arts

Best Youth Basketball Organization

Glendover Basketball YMCA of Central Kentucky I Am 3rd Sports

Best Youth Baseball Organization

Eastern Little League Southeastern Cal Ripken SLYB

Best Youth Soccer Organization

LYSA I am 3rd Sports YMCA of Central Kentucky

Best Toy or Collectible Store

Joseph-Beth Booksellers Bricks and Minifigs Toy HQ

× Expand Voters named Joseph-Beth Booksellers as Lexington's "Best Toy and Collectibles Store." Photo furnished

Best Kid's Clothing

Little Classics on Clay Ladybug Landing Little English

Best Summer Camp

4H YMCA Central Kentucky Living Arts and Science Center

Best Pediatric Practice

Pediatric Adolescent Associates Commonwealth Pediatrics Poole, Thomas, Goodsell Pediatrics UK Pediatrics

Best Children's Dentist

Steckler Pediatric Dentistry Beaumont Kids Dentistry Pediatric Dentistry of Hamburg Star Kids in Beaumont

Best Orthodontist

White, Greer & Maggard Orthodontics Bluegrass Orthodontics Buchart & Watts Orthodontics Knight Whale & Chalathorne Orthodontics