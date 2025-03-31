2025 Best of Lex: Food & Drink

It’s true — Lexingtonians love to eat. We love to eat well, and we support a thriving local restaurant scene that rivals that of much larger cities.

Fortunately for those of us who like to enjoy a fine beverage with our meals, we are also the epicenter of bourbon, and our cocktail culture does not disappoint.

In this section of Smiley Pete's 2nd annual Best of Lex issue, we spotlight those who are doing their part to contribute to the quality food, great service, unique ambiance, and amazing value to our dining and hospitality community. Read on to see who our readers have voted as their favorites in dozens of culinary categories!

Best Cajun

Bourbon n’ Toulouse Gumbo Ya Ya Proud Mary BBQ

Best Fried Banana Peppers

Hall’s On the River Ramsey’s Diner Joe Bologna’s

Best Beer Cheese

Dad’s Favorites Hall’s On the River Mousetrap

Best Restaurant to Take Visitors

Carson’s Food & Drink Ramsey’s Diner Kentucky Native Cafè Malone’s

Best Outdoor/ Patio Dining

Kentucky Native Cafè Merrick Inn Proud Mary BBQ

Honorable Mentions:

Goodfellas Pizzeria

Dudley’s on Short

Ode to Kentucky Native Café

Smiley Pete Staff Salute

Tucked behind Michler’s Florist, Kentucky Native Café is an enchanting urban escape where food, drink and community come together around a lush, plant-filled backdrop. The European beer-garden-inspired café offers craft beer, wine and seasonal bites perfect for lingering afternoons and cozy evenings.

The café’s earthy patio and greenhouse setting creates a botanical vibe accented by a rotating lineup of events, which includes live music on select afternoons and evenings. Fall and winter Fridays are Raclette Night, when melted cheese is scraped fresh in the greenhouse. For literary lovers, the Last Monday Reading Series offers a monthly dose of poetry and prose from regional authors.

Seasonal highlights like the Christmas Market at Michler’s transforms the space into a festive gathering of artists, food lovers and neighbors, adding to the café’s reputation as a welcoming space for the community to gather. Whether you’re craving a cheese sandwich, a burrata plate, or a watermelon salad, the menu reflects the season and Lexington’s local spirit. Pair it all with craft beer, Prosecco or espresso, and you’ve got one of Lexington’s most charming spots to sip and relax with friends.

Best Ice Cream/Gelato

Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream Graeter’s Sorella Gelateria

Honorable Mentions:

Rupp Arena Soft Serve

Sav’s Chill

Best Pimento Cheese

The Mousetrap Dad’s Favorite Deli Wallace Station Deli & Bakery Salt & Vinegar

Best Restaurant for a First Date

Bella Notte Kentucky Native Café Mileta

Best Rooftop

Lost Palm Dudley’s on Short Infinity Sky Bar

Best Japanese

Asuka Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Osaka Omakase Sushi & Sake Bar Miyako

Best Donuts

Spalding’s Bakery North Lime Coffee & Donuts Frank’s Donuts

Best Cakes/Cupcakes

Martine’s Pastries European Delights Caramanda’s Bake Shoppe GiGi’s Cupcakes

Best Cheap Eats

Ramsey’s Bourbon n’ Toulouse Dad’s Favorite Deli Big Kahuna Hawaiian BBQ

Best Breakfast

Josie’s Winchell’s First Watch Daytime Cafè

Best Overall Restaurant

Malone’s Coles 735 Main Bella Notte

Honorable Mentions:

Carson’s Food & Drink

Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse

Best Service

Malone’s Mileta OBC

Best Cocktail Spot

Bar Ona OBC Kitchen Epping’s on Eastside Mileta

Best Destination Restaurant (within 30 miles)

Windy Corner Wallace Station Holly Hill Inn

Best Hot Brown

Ramsey’s Diner Winchell’s Merrick Inn

Best Pizza

Goodfellas Pizzeria Joe Bologna’s Pietana

Honorable Mentions:

Pearl’s Pizza

Rolling Oven

Ode to Joe Bologna’s

By Emily Marks

Tucked into a former synagogue near the University of Kentucky campus is a treasured Lexington culinary institution: Joe Bologna’s.

Whether you love the breadsticks as big as your forearm, the “Everything Pizza” that still comes with anchovies, or the homemade soups made by Joe himself (sometimes during a dinner rush), there’s nothing else like it in town. But, just under the smell of garlic and marinara is another key ingredient: the company culture created by Joe, who recently retired.

In part because of the unique way Joe arranged shifts; in part because the employees are often college students in the beginning stages of determining who they will become; and maybe in part because of a bit of magic, working at Joe’s is a formative experience for many.

Twenty years out from my tenure, I still have deep friendships with my former coworkers. We are in book club together, we go camping together, and we’ve relished the opportunity to share each other’s lives as they unfolded. But friendship isn’t all I found at Joe Bologna’s — I also found the person who would become my husband and the father to my children. I was a snarky server, he was a goofy line cook, and Joe himself attended our wedding. Sixteen years and two daughters later, I am forever grateful for what Joe created, and that I still get to go back every once in a while and order a garden veggie pizza – hold the green pepper, add pineapple. You’ll thank me later.

Best Burger

Shamrock’s Bar & Grill Drake’s Sidebar

Honorable Mentions:

Bella Cafè and Grille

Sawyer’s

Best Bakery

European Delights Martine’s Pastries DV8 Kitchen Bluegrass Baking Company

Best Vegan Food

Moody Mike’s Good Foods Co-op Cafè Everest Nepalese & Indian Cuisine

Honorable Mentions:

Woke Vegan Junk Food

Yalla Y’all

Best Vegetarian Food

Good Foods Co-op Cafè Everest Nepalese & Indian Cuisine Bourbon n’ Toulouse Nourished Folks

Best Taco

Tortilleria Y Taqueria Ramirez El Rancho Tapatio Papi’s

Honorable Mentions:

Mi Pequeña Hacienda

La Taquiza Taqueria

Best Mexican/South American Food

El Rancho Tapatio Mi Pequena Hacienda Corto Lima

Honorable Mentions:

Papi’s Mexican Restaurant & Bar

Taqueria Ramirez

Best Mediterranean/Greek Food

Athenian Grill Sahara Mediterranean Cuisine Mr. Kabab

Honorable Mentions:

Nefertiti

Oasis Mediterranean Restaurant

Best Korean Food

KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot Han Woo Ri Arirang Garden DY Market

Best Vietnamese Food

Pho B.C. Pho Saigon The Wok

Best Thai Food

Archa Nine Thai Kitchen Planet Thai Taste of Thai Bangkok House

Best Italian Food

Giuseppe’s Bella Notte Joe Bologna’s Pasta Garage

Best Chinese Food

Cheng’s Asian Wind Panda Cuisine Shanghai Bistro

Best Indian Food

Everest Nepalese & Indian Cuisine Masala Indian Cuisine Taste of India

Best Hidden Gem

Kentucky Native Cafè Dads Favorite Deli Keeneland Track Kitchen Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders

Ode to Keeneland Track Kitchen

Smiley Pete Staff Salute

Keeneland racetrack is a well-known Lexington institution, beloved for highlighting the Bluegrass region’s natural beauty and timeless hospitality in a way that feels both special and effortless. With limestone structures, well-manicured lawns, fancy-wallpapered restrooms, stunning Thoroughbreds and beautiful people dressed to the nines, the destination simultaneously gives elements of “exclusive country estate” while also being welcoming, accessible and accommodating to the general public.

Nestled within Keeneland’s grounds is another institution special for reasons that are both similar and completely different: the Keeneland Track Kitchen.

With friendly, down-to-earth employees, an unassuming cafeteria-style atmosphere, and delicious and affordable breakfast and lunch options, the eatery is designed to serve a diverse array of diners — primarily the horse trainers, jockeys, groomers, barn managers and others who work on-site, but it’s also open to the public seven days a week, starting at 6 a.m. The variety of a la carte options allows any number of different approaches to ordering, almost any of which will come to less than $10. This hidden gem is a culinary and cultural treasure in the heart of the Bluegrass.

Best Food Truck

Rolling Oven Drake’s Daughter’s Southern Boston’s Way

Best Wings

Wing KYng Indi’s Chicken Banners

Honorable Mentions:

Shamrocks Bar & Grill

Winchell’s Restaurant & Bar

Best Pub Food

Shamrocks Bar & Grill Winchell’s Restaurant & Bar Drake’s

Best Sushi

Omakase Sushi & Sake Bar Michikusa Japanese Restaurant SRO (Standing Room Only)

Best Steak House

Malone’s Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse Tony’s Blue Heron

Best Seafood

Smithtown Seafood Palmers Fresh Grill Charlie’s Seafood Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse

Best Southern Food

Ramsey’s Diner Winchell’s Restaurant & Bar Merrick Inn Windy Corner

Best Soul Food

Mimi’s Southern Cooking Indi’s Chicken Grimes Fast Food

Honorable Mentions:

Josanne’s Homestyle Kitchen

Daughters’ Southern

Best Salads

Malone’s Rafferty’s Restaurant & Bar Ramsey’s Diner Bella Cafè and Grille

Best Wine List

Darling Wine Bar Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse Mileta

Honorable Mentions:

Coles 735 Main

Dudley’s on Short

Best Elevated Dining

Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse Mileta Coles 735 Main

Best Coffee Shop

Third Street Stuff & Coffee Coffee Times Kenwick Table Leestown Coffee House

Best Fried Chicken

Critchfield Meats Family Market Merrick Inn Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken

Honorable Mentions:

Indi’s Chicken

Grime’s Fast food

Best Brunch

Carson’s Food & Drink OBC Kitchen Bella Cafè and Grille Eppings on Eastside

Best Chef

Chef Cole Arimes – Coles 735 Main, Epping’s Chef Alex Green – Mileta Chef Phillip Cronin – Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse

Honorable Mentions:

Chef Sam Fore – Tuk Tuk Snack Shop

Chef Greg Spaulding – Salt & Vinegar, Ethereal Slice House

Best Local “Chain”

Drake’s Bella Cafè and Grille Crank + Boom Craft Ice Cream Athenian Grill

Best Bourbon Selection (Restaurant)

OBC Kitchen The Obstinate Sons Goodfellas Pizzeria

Honorable Mentions:

Malone’s

Jake’s Cigar Bar

Best Bar-B-Que

Blue Door Smokehouse Red State BBQ Big Kahuna Hawaiian BBQ

Best Bagels

Southland Bagel Great Bagel and Bakery Pearl’s Pizza

Best NewRestaurant (Opened in 2024)

The Obstinate Sons Parlour Pizza Mileta

Honorable Mentions:

3Ten

Yearling Pizza

Cibon

Best Local Winery

Talon Winery Equus Run Vineyards Wildside Winery

Best Late Night Eats

Goodfellas Pizzeria Tolly-Ho Drake’s Sidebar Grill

Best Hangover Restaurant

Tolly-Ho Ramsey’s Diner Bourbon & Toulouse El Rancho Tapatio

Best Happy Hour

Eppings on Eastside The Bear & Butcher East End Tap and Table Le Deauville

Best Local Brewery