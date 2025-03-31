2025 Best of Lex: Food & Drink

It’s true — Lexingtonians love to eat. We love to eat well, and we support a thriving local restaurant scene that rivals that of much larger cities.
Fortunately for those of us who like to enjoy a fine beverage with our meals, we are also the epicenter of bourbon, and our cocktail culture does not disappoint.
In this section of Smiley Pete's 2nd annual Best of Lex issue, we spotlight those who are doing their part to contribute to the quality food, great service, unique ambiance, and amazing value to our dining and hospitality community. Read on to see who our readers have voted as their favorites in dozens of culinary categories!
Best Cajun
- Bourbon n’ Toulouse
- Gumbo Ya Ya
- Proud Mary BBQ
Best Fried Banana Peppers
- Hall’s On the River
- Ramsey’s Diner
- Joe Bologna’s
The fried banana peppers at Hall's On The River were chosen by our readers to be the best in town. Photo furnished
Best Beer Cheese
- Dad’s Favorites
- Hall’s On the River
- Mousetrap
Best Restaurant to Take Visitors
- Carson’s Food & Drink
- Ramsey’s Diner
- Kentucky Native Cafè
- Malone’s
Carson's Food & Drink was voted "Best Restaurant to Take Visitors." Photo furnished
Best Outdoor/ Patio Dining
- Kentucky Native Cafè
- Merrick Inn
- Proud Mary BBQ
Honorable Mentions:
- Goodfellas Pizzeria
- Dudley’s on Short
Ode to Kentucky Native Café
Smiley Pete Staff Salute
Tucked behind Michler’s Florist, Kentucky Native Café is an enchanting urban escape where food, drink and community come together around a lush, plant-filled backdrop. The European beer-garden-inspired café offers craft beer, wine and seasonal bites perfect for lingering afternoons and cozy evenings.
The café’s earthy patio and greenhouse setting creates a botanical vibe accented by a rotating lineup of events, which includes live music on select afternoons and evenings. Fall and winter Fridays are Raclette Night, when melted cheese is scraped fresh in the greenhouse. For literary lovers, the Last Monday Reading Series offers a monthly dose of poetry and prose from regional authors.
Seasonal highlights like the Christmas Market at Michler’s transforms the space into a festive gathering of artists, food lovers and neighbors, adding to the café’s reputation as a welcoming space for the community to gather. Whether you’re craving a cheese sandwich, a burrata plate, or a watermelon salad, the menu reflects the season and Lexington’s local spirit. Pair it all with craft beer, Prosecco or espresso, and you’ve got one of Lexington’s most charming spots to sip and relax with friends.
Kentucky Native Cafè was a top vote-getter in many categories, including "Best Restaurant for a First Date," "Best Patio," "Best Hidden Gem," and more. Photo furnished
Best Ice Cream/Gelato
- Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream
- Graeter’s
- Sorella Gelateria
Honorable Mentions:
- Rupp Arena Soft Serve
- Sav’s Chill
Crank + Boom Craft Ice Cream was the top vote-getter in the "Best Ice Cream/Gelato" category. Photo by Sarah Jane Webb
Best Pimento Cheese
- The Mousetrap
- Dad’s Favorite Deli
- Wallace Station Deli & Bakery
- Salt & Vinegar
Best Restaurant for a First Date
- Bella Notte
- Kentucky Native Café
- Mileta
Best Rooftop
- Lost Palm
- Dudley’s on Short
- Infinity Sky Bar
Our readers voted Lost Palm as Lexington's "Best Rooftop." Photo by Matt Kisiday
Best Japanese
- Asuka Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi
- Osaka
- Omakase Sushi & Sake Bar
- Miyako
Best Donuts
- Spalding’s Bakery
- North Lime Coffee & Donuts
- Frank’s Donuts
Best Cakes/Cupcakes
- Martine’s Pastries
- European Delights
- Caramanda’s Bake Shoppe
- GiGi’s Cupcakes
Best Cheap Eats
- Ramsey’s
- Bourbon n’ Toulouse
- Dad’s Favorite Deli
- Big Kahuna Hawaiian BBQ
Best Breakfast
- Josie’s
- Winchell’s
- First Watch Daytime Cafè
Best Overall Restaurant
- Malone’s
- Coles 735 Main
- Bella Notte
Honorable Mentions:
- Carson’s Food & Drink
- Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse
Best Service
- Malone’s
- Mileta
- OBC
Best Cocktail Spot
- Bar Ona
- OBC Kitchen
- Epping’s on Eastside
- Mileta
Best Destination Restaurant (within 30 miles)
- Windy Corner
- Wallace Station
- Holly Hill Inn
Windy Corner Market was voted "Best Destination Restaurant." Photo furnished
Best Hot Brown
- Ramsey’s Diner
- Winchell’s
- Merrick Inn
Best Pizza
- Goodfellas Pizzeria
- Joe Bologna’s
- Pietana
Honorable Mentions:
- Pearl’s Pizza
- Rolling Oven
Ode to Joe Bologna’s
By Emily Marks
Tucked into a former synagogue near the University of Kentucky campus is a treasured Lexington culinary institution: Joe Bologna’s.
Whether you love the breadsticks as big as your forearm, the “Everything Pizza” that still comes with anchovies, or the homemade soups made by Joe himself (sometimes during a dinner rush), there’s nothing else like it in town. But, just under the smell of garlic and marinara is another key ingredient: the company culture created by Joe, who recently retired.
In part because of the unique way Joe arranged shifts; in part because the employees are often college students in the beginning stages of determining who they will become; and maybe in part because of a bit of magic, working at Joe’s is a formative experience for many.
Twenty years out from my tenure, I still have deep friendships with my former coworkers. We are in book club together, we go camping together, and we’ve relished the opportunity to share each other’s lives as they unfolded. But friendship isn’t all I found at Joe Bologna’s — I also found the person who would become my husband and the father to my children. I was a snarky server, he was a goofy line cook, and Joe himself attended our wedding. Sixteen years and two daughters later, I am forever grateful for what Joe created, and that I still get to go back every once in a while and order a garden veggie pizza – hold the green pepper, add pineapple. You’ll thank me later.
Best Burger
- Shamrock’s Bar & Grill
- Drake’s
- Sidebar
Honorable Mentions:
- Bella Cafè and Grille
- Sawyer’s
Best Bakery
- European Delights
- Martine’s Pastries
- DV8 Kitchen
- Bluegrass Baking Company
With pastries, cookies and cakes as beautiful as they are delicious, the Brannon Crossing bakery European Delights was the top vote-getter in the "Best Bakery" category. Photo furnished
Best Vegan Food
- Moody Mike’s
- Good Foods Co-op Cafè
- Everest Nepalese & Indian Cuisine
Honorable Mentions:
- Woke Vegan Junk Food
- Yalla Y’all
Best Vegetarian Food
- Good Foods Co-op Cafè
- Everest Nepalese & Indian Cuisine
- Bourbon n’ Toulouse
- Nourished Folks
Best Taco
- Tortilleria Y Taqueria Ramirez
- El Rancho Tapatio
- Papi’s
Honorable Mentions:
- Mi Pequeña Hacienda
- La Taquiza Taqueria
Best Mexican/South American Food
- El Rancho Tapatio
- Mi Pequena Hacienda
- Corto Lima
Honorable Mentions:
- Papi’s Mexican Restaurant & Bar
- Taqueria Ramirez
El Rancho Tapatio was the top vote-getter in the "Best Mexican/South American Food" category. Photo furnished
Best Mediterranean/Greek Food
- Athenian Grill
- Sahara Mediterranean Cuisine
- Mr. Kabab
Honorable Mentions:
- Nefertiti
- Oasis Mediterranean Restaurant
Best Korean Food
- KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot
- Han Woo Ri
- Arirang Garden
- DY Market
Best Vietnamese Food
- Pho B.C.
- Pho Saigon
- The Wok
Best Thai Food
- Archa Nine Thai Kitchen
- Planet Thai
- Taste of Thai
- Bangkok House
Best Italian Food
- Giuseppe’s
- Bella Notte
- Joe Bologna’s
- Pasta Garage
Best Chinese Food
- Cheng’s
- Asian Wind
- Panda Cuisine
- Shanghai Bistro
Best Indian Food
- Everest Nepalese & Indian Cuisine
- Masala Indian Cuisine
- Taste of India
Best Hidden Gem
- Kentucky Native Cafè
- Dads Favorite Deli
- Keeneland Track Kitchen
- Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders
Ode to Keeneland Track Kitchen
Smiley Pete Staff Salute
Keeneland racetrack is a well-known Lexington institution, beloved for highlighting the Bluegrass region’s natural beauty and timeless hospitality in a way that feels both special and effortless. With limestone structures, well-manicured lawns, fancy-wallpapered restrooms, stunning Thoroughbreds and beautiful people dressed to the nines, the destination simultaneously gives elements of “exclusive country estate” while also being welcoming, accessible and accommodating to the general public.
Nestled within Keeneland’s grounds is another institution special for reasons that are both similar and completely different: the Keeneland Track Kitchen.
With friendly, down-to-earth employees, an unassuming cafeteria-style atmosphere, and delicious and affordable breakfast and lunch options, the eatery is designed to serve a diverse array of diners — primarily the horse trainers, jockeys, groomers, barn managers and others who work on-site, but it’s also open to the public seven days a week, starting at 6 a.m. The variety of a la carte options allows any number of different approaches to ordering, almost any of which will come to less than $10. This hidden gem is a culinary and cultural treasure in the heart of the Bluegrass.
Best Food Truck
- Rolling Oven
- Drake’s
- Daughter’s Southern
- Boston’s Way
Best Wings
- Wing KYng
- Indi’s Chicken
- Banners
Honorable Mentions:
- Shamrocks Bar & Grill
- Winchell’s Restaurant & Bar
Best Pub Food
- Shamrocks Bar & Grill
- Winchell’s Restaurant & Bar
- Drake’s
Best Sushi
- Omakase Sushi & Sake Bar
- Michikusa Japanese Restaurant
- SRO (Standing Room Only)
Best Steak House
- Malone’s
- Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse
- Tony’s
- Blue Heron
Best Seafood
- Smithtown Seafood
- Palmers Fresh Grill
- Charlie’s Seafood
- Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse
Best Southern Food
- Ramsey’s Diner
- Winchell’s Restaurant & Bar
- Merrick Inn
- Windy Corner
Best Soul Food
- Mimi’s Southern Cooking
- Indi’s Chicken
- Grimes Fast Food
Honorable Mentions:
- Josanne’s Homestyle Kitchen
- Daughters’ Southern
Best Salads
- Malone’s
- Rafferty’s Restaurant & Bar
- Ramsey’s Diner
- Bella Cafè and Grille
Best Wine List
- Darling Wine Bar
- Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse
- Mileta
Honorable Mentions:
- Coles 735 Main
- Dudley’s on Short
Best Elevated Dining
- Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse
- Mileta
- Coles 735 Main
Best Coffee Shop
- Third Street Stuff & Coffee
- Coffee Times
- Kenwick Table
- Leestown Coffee House
The funky downtown coffee shop Third Street Stuff & Coffee was the top vote-getter in the "Best Coffee Shop" category. Photo by Mick Jeffries
Best Fried Chicken
- Critchfield Meats Family Market
- Merrick Inn
- Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken
Honorable Mentions:
- Indi’s Chicken
- Grime’s Fast food
Best Brunch
- Carson’s Food & Drink
- OBC Kitchen
- Bella Cafè and Grille
- Eppings on Eastside
Best Chef
- Chef Cole Arimes – Coles 735 Main, Epping’s
- Chef Alex Green – Mileta
- Chef Phillip Cronin – Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse
Honorable Mentions:
- Chef Sam Fore – Tuk Tuk Snack Shop
- Chef Greg Spaulding – Salt & Vinegar, Ethereal Slice House
Chef Cole Arimes, the chef/owner of Eppings and Coles 735 Main, was voted "Best Local Chef." Photo furnished
Best Local “Chain”
- Drake’s
- Bella Cafè and Grille
- Crank + Boom Craft Ice Cream
- Athenian Grill
Best Bourbon Selection (Restaurant)
- OBC Kitchen
- The Obstinate Sons
- Goodfellas Pizzeria
Honorable Mentions:
- Malone’s
- Jake’s Cigar Bar
Best Bar-B-Que
- Blue Door Smokehouse
- Red State BBQ
- Big Kahuna Hawaiian BBQ
Blue Door Smokehouse was voted overall "Best Bar-B-Que." Photo by Mick Jeffries
Best Bagels
- Southland Bagel
- Great Bagel and Bakery
- Pearl’s Pizza
Best NewRestaurant (Opened in 2024)
- The Obstinate Sons
- Parlour Pizza
- Mileta
Honorable Mentions:
- 3Ten
- Yearling Pizza
- Cibon
Best Local Winery
- Talon Winery
- Equus Run Vineyards
- Wildside Winery
Best Late Night Eats
- Goodfellas Pizzeria
- Tolly-Ho
- Drake’s
- Sidebar Grill
Goodfellas Pizzeria was a top vote-getter in several categories, including "Best Pizza," "Best Bourbon Selection," and "Best Late Night Eats." File photo
Best Hangover Restaurant
- Tolly-Ho
- Ramsey’s Diner
- Bourbon & Toulouse
- El Rancho Tapatio
Best Happy Hour
- Eppings on Eastside
- The Bear & Butcher
- East End Tap and Table
- Le Deauville
Best Local Brewery
- Country Boy Brewing
- Mirror Twin Brewery
- West Sixth Brewing
- Ethereal Brewing