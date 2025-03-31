2025 Best of Lex: Services

Who's your first call when you need something done? In this section, we highlight the folks who make Lexington work, from plumbers, electricians and contractors to barbers, lawyers, tattoo artists and more.

Best Funeral Home/Services

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Milward Funeral Directors Clark Legacy Center

Best Pet Boarding/Daycare

Camp Bow Wow Uptown Hounds Wildcat Country Dog Retreat

Best Massage

The Massage Center of Lexington Lexington Healing Arts Academy White Willow A New You Day Spa

× Expand The Massage Center of Lexington was the top vote-getter in the "Best Masage" category. Photo furnished

Best Financial Services Company

Kelly Capital Group Edward Jones Wealth Management of KY JQ Financial Solutions

Best Retirement Home

Sayre Christian Village The Willows Bridgepointe at Ashgrove Woods

Honorable Mentions:

Mayfair Village

Morning Pointe of Lexington

Legacy Reserve

Magnolia Springs

Cedarhurst

× Expand Our readers named Sayre Christian Village as the "Best Retirement Home." Photo by Elise Menold

Best Hair Removal Business

Commonwealth Electrolysis Clinic Waxing the City Advanced Skin and Vein

Best Dentist

Commonwealth Smiles Alumni Dental Center Slone Dental Justice Dental

Best Optometrist

Simpson Optical Stratton Eyes UK HealthCare Advanced Eye Care

Best Pet Sitter

Uptown Hounds Dognasium Doggy Daycare Critter Sitters of Lexington Rebecca Hester

× Expand Uptown Hounds was the top vote-getter in both the "Best Pet-Sitter," and "Best Pet Grooming" category. Photo furnished

Best Chiropractor

Mortimer Chiropractic Pelphrey Chiropractic Tates Creek Chiro Skinner Chiropractic

Best Credit Union

UK Credit Union Commonwealth Credit Union Members Heritage Credit Union

Best Painting/Window Treatment Company

My Three Sons Painting 360 painting Perspectives Inc. Blinds by Design

Best Flooring Store

Carpet One Floor & Home Corvin's Furniture & Flooring Mathis Flooring

Honorable Mentions:

Karrianna Flooring

The Tile Shop

Best Moving Company

Wildcat Moving 2 Dudes Moving Firefighters Move U Vincent Fister Moving and Storage

× Expand Wildcat Moving was the top vote-getter in the "Best Moving Company" category. Photo furnished

Best Technology and IT Services

46Solutions ODN Consulting The AME Group Next Century Technologies

Best Tax Preparation Company

Dillon’s Tax Service Dean Dorton JQ Financial Solutions

Best Real Estate Brokerage

The Agency Lifstyl Real Estate The Brokerage

Honorable Mentions:

Turf Town Properties

Bluegrass Sotheby’s

Keller Williams Bluegrass

Best Real Estate Agent

Andrea Coughtry Rusty Underwood Heather Baber Rick Queen

Best Pharmacy

UK Retail Pharmacies Wheeler Pharmacy C & C Pharmacy

Best Bank

Traditional Bank Central Bank & Trust Bank of Lexington

Honorable mentions:

Republic Bank & Trust Company

Fifth Third Bank

Bank of the Bluegrass

Community Trust Bank

Best Event Production and A/V Services

Studio46 Media Barney Miller's Rely Technology

Honorable mentions:

Dr. Stereo

Wrigley Media Group

× Expand Our readers chose Studio46 Media as tops in the "Best Event Production and A/V Services" category. Photo furnished

Best Insurance Agency

Debra Hensley – State Farm Ryan McCord – Kentucky FarmBureau Assured Partners

Best Builder

Anderson & Rodgers Construction Atchison Construction BACK Construction Jimmy Nash Homes

Best Home Remodeling

BACK Construction Anderson & Rodgers Construction 3. Bluegrass Builders and Remodeling Atchison Construction My Old Kentucky Home Repair

Best Landscaping Company

Joseph Hillenmeyer Garden Design First Impressions Landscaping Scott Pfieffer Landscaping

× Expand Joseph Hillenmeyer Garden Design was voted "Best Landscaping Company." Photo by Alison Gootee

Best ENT

Dr. Robert Wilson University of Kentucky Healthcare, Ear Nose & Throat Dr. Greg Osetinsky Dr. Alyssa Smith

Best Dermatologist

Dermatology Associates of Kentucky Bluegrass Dermatology Dermatology Consultants

Best OBGYN Practice

Lexington Women's Health University of Kentucky Women's Care Bluegrass Gynecology & Wellness University of KentuckyMidwives Clinic

Best Podiatrist

Lexington Podiatry Foot & Ankle/Podiatry, University of Kentucky HealthCare Lexington Foot and Ankle Center

Best Plastic Surgeon

Dr. Amit Patel Dr. David Kirn University of Kentucky Healthcare Aesthetics Center

Honorable mentions:

Dr. Stephen A Schantz

Plastic Surgeons of Lexington

Wells Plastic Surgery

Best Family Practice

Family Practice Associates of Lexington University of Kentucky Healthcare Downtown Doctors Brown

Best Pet Grooming

Uptown Hounds Pet Paws Luxury Grooming Salon Janna’s Pet Salon

Best Veterinary Practice

Chevy Chase Animal Clinic Richmond Road Vet Clinic Gainesway Small Animal Clinic Clay's Mill Vet Clinic

Best Law Firm

Hicks & Funfsinn Embry Merritt Womack Nance Bluegrass Elderlaw Morgan and Morgan

Best Solar Company

Synergy Home HVAC Girdler Solar Lexington Solar Roof Fans

× Expand Synergy Home HVAC was voted both "Best Solar Company" and "Best HVAC Company." Photo furnished

Best Dry Cleaner

Hart's Drycleaing & Laundry Chevy Chase Dry Cleaners Newport Cleaners Superior Dry Cleaners

Best Cleaning Service

First Impressions Cleaning Wildcat Clean Team Top Mops Cleaning Service

Best Plumber

PRO-Fetick Plumbing John Estes Plumbing H2O Maestro

Best Electrician

Elliot Services Fayette Electrical Services Mr. Electric Doctor Electric

× Expand Elliot Services was the top vote-getter in the "Best Electrician category." Photo furnished

Best HVAC Company

Synergy Home HVAC Fayette Heating and Air GreenBox Home Services Hubbard Mechanical

Best Roofing Company

BACK Construction Inc. Bone Dry Roofing AIC Roofing & Construction, Inc.

Best Fencing Company

Rio Grande Geddes Fence Company Earlywine Fencing

Best Auto Repair

Brian's Bluegrass Automotive Stuttgart Motors Charlie’s Auto Center

Best Hotel

The Manchester 21c Museum Hotel Lexington Griffin Gate Marriott

Honorable mentions:

The Kentucky Castle

The Campbell House

Marriott City Center

× Expand Our voters named The Manchester as Lexington's "Best Hotel." Photo by Matt Kisiday

Best Wedding or Event Venue

The Apiary The Kentucky Castle Talon Winery

Best Caterer

Selma's Catering and Events DaRae and Friends The Apiary Bella Notte Dupree Catering

Best Travel Services

Avant Travel Dream Vacations with Heather Schreader Cline & Co. Travel Consulting

Best Bicycle Shop

Pedal Power Broomwagon Scheller's Fitness & Cycling

Best Nail Salon

The Nail Shop Lex Lavish Nails Luxor Nails

Best Medi Spa

Hourglass Aesthetics Be Medispa CoolBlue Lex Privè

Best Spa

Woodhouse Spa Hourglass Aesthetics The Kentucky Castle Spa The Spa at Griffin Gate

Best Salon

Cha Cha's Posh Salon Sheh-Vahn Salon & Boutique

Honorable Mentions:

Dolce

The Strand at Chevy Chase

Best Family/Portrait Photographer

Holifield Photography Dana Moses Photography The Mallicotes Heart Of Gold Photography

Best Barber Shop

The Rooster’s Nest City Taper Shaggy’s Chevy Chase Barbershop

Best Weight Loss Center or Services

UK Weight Loss Surgery Center Hourglass Aesthetics Ageless Center

Best Holistic/Wellness Center

Lexington Salt Cave and Wellness Mind Body Studio Nourish.Mind.Body.Spirit Shambhala Meditation Center

Best Car Wash