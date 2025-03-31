2025 Best of Lex: Services

Who's your first call when you need something done? In this section, we highlight the folks who make Lexington work, from plumbers, electricians and contractors to barbers, lawyers, tattoo artists and more.

Best Funeral Home/Services

  1. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
  2. Milward Funeral Directors
  3. Clark Legacy Center

Best Pet Boarding/Daycare

  1. Camp Bow Wow
  2. Uptown Hounds
  3. Wildcat Country Dog Retreat

Best Massage

  1. The Massage Center of Lexington
  2. Lexington Healing Arts Academy
  3. White Willow
  4. A New You Day Spa

Best Financial Services Company

  1. Kelly Capital Group
  2. Edward Jones
  3. Wealth Management of KY
  4. JQ Financial Solutions

Best Retirement Home

  1. Sayre Christian Village
  2. The Willows
  3. Bridgepointe at Ashgrove Woods

Honorable Mentions:

  • Mayfair Village
  • Morning Pointe of Lexington
  • Legacy Reserve
  • Magnolia Springs
  • Cedarhurst

Best Hair Removal Business

  1. Commonwealth Electrolysis Clinic
  2. Waxing the City
  3. Advanced Skin and Vein

Best Dentist

  1. Commonwealth Smiles
  2. Alumni Dental Center
  3. Slone Dental
  4. Justice Dental

Best Optometrist

  1. Simpson Optical
  2. Stratton Eyes
  3. UK HealthCare Advanced Eye Care

Best Pet Sitter

  1. Uptown Hounds
  2. Dognasium Doggy Daycare
  3. Critter Sitters of Lexington
  4. Rebecca Hester

Best Chiropractor

  1. Mortimer Chiropractic
  2. Pelphrey Chiropractic
  3. Tates Creek Chiro
  4. Skinner Chiropractic

Best Credit Union

  1. UK Credit Union
  2. Commonwealth Credit Union
  3. Members Heritage Credit Union

Best Painting/Window Treatment Company

  1. My Three Sons Painting
  2. 360 painting
  3. Perspectives Inc.
  4. Blinds by Design

Best Flooring Store

  1. Carpet One Floor & Home
  2. Corvin's Furniture & Flooring
  3. Mathis Flooring

Honorable Mentions:

  • Karrianna Flooring
  • The Tile Shop

Best Moving Company

  1. Wildcat Moving
  2. 2 Dudes Moving
  3. Firefighters Move U
  4. Vincent Fister Moving and Storage

Best Technology and IT Services

  1. 46Solutions
  2. ODN Consulting
  3. The AME Group
  4. Next Century Technologies

Best Tax Preparation Company

  1. Dillon’s Tax Service
  2. Dean Dorton
  3. JQ Financial Solutions

Best Real Estate Brokerage

  1. The Agency
  2. Lifstyl Real Estate
  3. The Brokerage

Honorable Mentions:

  • Turf Town Properties
  • Bluegrass Sotheby’s
  • Keller Williams Bluegrass

Best Real Estate Agent

  1. Andrea Coughtry
  2. Rusty Underwood
  3. Heather Baber
  4. Rick Queen

Best Pharmacy

  1. UK Retail Pharmacies
  2. Wheeler Pharmacy
  3. C & C Pharmacy

Best Bank

  1. Traditional Bank
  2. Central Bank & Trust
  3. Bank of Lexington

Honorable mentions:

  • Republic Bank & Trust Company
  • Fifth Third Bank
  • Bank of the Bluegrass
  • Community Trust Bank

Best Event Production and A/V Services

  1. Studio46 Media
  2. Barney Miller's
  3. Rely Technology

Honorable mentions: 

  • Dr. Stereo
  • Wrigley Media Group

Best Insurance Agency

  1. Debra Hensley – State Farm
  2. Ryan McCord – Kentucky FarmBureau
  3. Assured Partners

Best Builder

  1. Anderson & Rodgers Construction
  2. Atchison Construction
  3. BACK Construction
  4. Jimmy Nash Homes

Best Home Remodeling

  1. BACK Construction
  2. Anderson & Rodgers Construction 3. Bluegrass Builders and Remodeling
  3. Atchison Construction
  4. My Old Kentucky Home Repair

Best Landscaping Company

  1. Joseph Hillenmeyer Garden Design
  2. First Impressions Landscaping
  3. Scott Pfieffer Landscaping

Best ENT

  1. Dr. Robert Wilson
  2. University of Kentucky Healthcare, Ear Nose & Throat
  3. Dr. Greg Osetinsky
  4. Dr. Alyssa Smith

Best Dermatologist

  1. Dermatology Associates of Kentucky
  2. Bluegrass Dermatology
  3. Dermatology Consultants

Best OBGYN Practice

  1. Lexington Women's Health
  2. University of Kentucky Women's Care
  3. Bluegrass Gynecology & Wellness
  4. University of KentuckyMidwives Clinic

Best Podiatrist

  1. Lexington Podiatry
  2. Foot & Ankle/Podiatry, University of Kentucky HealthCare
  3. Lexington Foot and Ankle Center

Best Plastic Surgeon

  1. Dr. Amit Patel
  2. Dr. David Kirn
  3. University of Kentucky Healthcare Aesthetics Center

Honorable mentions: 

  • Dr. Stephen A Schantz
  • Plastic Surgeons of Lexington
  • Wells Plastic Surgery

Best Family Practice

  1. Family Practice Associates of Lexington
  2. University of Kentucky Healthcare
  3. Downtown Doctors Brown

Best Pet Grooming

  1. Uptown Hounds
  2. Pet Paws Luxury Grooming Salon
  3. Janna’s Pet Salon

Best Veterinary Practice

  1. Chevy Chase Animal Clinic
  2. Richmond Road Vet Clinic
  3. Gainesway Small Animal Clinic
  4. Clay's Mill Vet Clinic

Best Law Firm

  1. Hicks & Funfsinn
  2. Embry Merritt Womack Nance
  3. Bluegrass Elderlaw
  4. Morgan and Morgan

Best Solar Company

  1. Synergy Home HVAC
  2. Girdler Solar
  3. Lexington Solar Roof Fans

Best Dry Cleaner

  1. Hart's Drycleaing & Laundry
  2. Chevy Chase Dry Cleaners
  3. Newport Cleaners
  4. Superior Dry Cleaners

Best Cleaning Service

  1. First Impressions Cleaning
  2. Wildcat Clean Team
  3. Top Mops Cleaning Service

Best Plumber

  1. PRO-Fetick Plumbing
  2. John Estes Plumbing
  3. H2O Maestro

Best Electrician

  1. Elliot Services
  2. Fayette Electrical Services
  3. Mr. Electric
  4. Doctor Electric

Best HVAC Company

  1. Synergy Home HVAC
  2. Fayette Heating and Air
  3. GreenBox Home Services
  4. Hubbard Mechanical

Best Roofing Company

  1. BACK Construction Inc.
  2. Bone Dry Roofing
  3. AIC Roofing & Construction, Inc.

Best Fencing Company

  1. Rio Grande
  2. Geddes Fence Company
  3. Earlywine Fencing

Best Auto Repair

  1. Brian's Bluegrass Automotive
  2. Stuttgart Motors
  3. Charlie’s Auto Center

Best Hotel

  1. The Manchester
  2. 21c Museum Hotel
  3. Lexington Griffin Gate Marriott

Honorable mentions:

  • The Kentucky Castle
  • The Campbell House
  • Marriott City Center

Best Wedding or Event Venue

  1. The Apiary
  2. The Kentucky Castle
  3. Talon Winery

Best Caterer

  1. Selma's Catering and Events
  2. DaRae and Friends
  3. The Apiary
  4. Bella Notte
  5. Dupree Catering

Best Travel Services

  1. Avant Travel
  2. Dream Vacations with Heather Schreader
  3. Cline & Co. Travel Consulting

Best Bicycle Shop

  1. Pedal Power
  2. Broomwagon
  3. Scheller's Fitness & Cycling

Best Nail Salon

  1. The Nail Shop Lex
  2. Lavish Nails
  3. Luxor Nails

Best Medi Spa

  1. Hourglass Aesthetics
  2. Be Medispa
  3. CoolBlue Lex
  4. Privè

Best Spa

  1. Woodhouse Spa
  2. Hourglass Aesthetics
  3. The Kentucky Castle Spa
  4. The Spa at Griffin Gate

Best Salon

  1. Cha Cha's
  2. Posh Salon
  3. Sheh-Vahn Salon & Boutique

Honorable Mentions:

  • Dolce
  • The Strand at Chevy Chase

Best Family/Portrait Photographer

  1. Holifield Photography
  2. Dana Moses Photography
  3. The Mallicotes
  4. Heart Of Gold Photography

Best Barber Shop

  1. The Rooster’s Nest
  2. City Taper
  3. Shaggy’s
  4. Chevy Chase Barbershop

Best Weight Loss Center or Services

  1. UK Weight Loss Surgery Center
  2. Hourglass Aesthetics
  3. Ageless Center

Best Holistic/Wellness Center

  1. Lexington Salt Cave and Wellness 
  2. Mind Body Studio
  3. Nourish.Mind.Body.Spirit
  4. Shambhala Meditation Center

Best Car Wash

  1. Jeff's Car Wash 
  2. Clean Sweep 
  3. Zips Car Wash  

