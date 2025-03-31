2025 Best of Lex: Services

Who's your first call when you need something done? In this section, we highlight the folks who make Lexington work, from plumbers, electricians and contractors to barbers, lawyers, tattoo artists and more.
Best Funeral Home/Services
- Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
- Milward Funeral Directors
- Clark Legacy Center
Best Pet Boarding/Daycare
- Camp Bow Wow
- Uptown Hounds
- Wildcat Country Dog Retreat
Best Massage
- The Massage Center of Lexington
- Lexington Healing Arts Academy
- White Willow
- A New You Day Spa
The Massage Center of Lexington was the top vote-getter in the "Best Masage" category. Photo furnished
Best Financial Services Company
- Kelly Capital Group
- Edward Jones
- Wealth Management of KY
- JQ Financial Solutions
Best Retirement Home
- Sayre Christian Village
- The Willows
- Bridgepointe at Ashgrove Woods
Honorable Mentions:
- Mayfair Village
- Morning Pointe of Lexington
- Legacy Reserve
- Magnolia Springs
- Cedarhurst
Our readers named Sayre Christian Village as the "Best Retirement Home." Photo by Elise Menold
Best Hair Removal Business
- Commonwealth Electrolysis Clinic
- Waxing the City
- Advanced Skin and Vein
Best Dentist
- Commonwealth Smiles
- Alumni Dental Center
- Slone Dental
- Justice Dental
Best Optometrist
- Simpson Optical
- Stratton Eyes
- UK HealthCare Advanced Eye Care
Best Pet Sitter
- Uptown Hounds
- Dognasium Doggy Daycare
- Critter Sitters of Lexington
- Rebecca Hester
Uptown Hounds was the top vote-getter in both the "Best Pet-Sitter," and "Best Pet Grooming" category. Photo furnished
Best Chiropractor
- Mortimer Chiropractic
- Pelphrey Chiropractic
- Tates Creek Chiro
- Skinner Chiropractic
Best Credit Union
- UK Credit Union
- Commonwealth Credit Union
- Members Heritage Credit Union
Best Painting/Window Treatment Company
- My Three Sons Painting
- 360 painting
- Perspectives Inc.
- Blinds by Design
Best Flooring Store
- Carpet One Floor & Home
- Corvin's Furniture & Flooring
- Mathis Flooring
Honorable Mentions:
- Karrianna Flooring
- The Tile Shop
Best Moving Company
- Wildcat Moving
- 2 Dudes Moving
- Firefighters Move U
- Vincent Fister Moving and Storage
Wildcat Moving was the top vote-getter in the "Best Moving Company" category. Photo furnished
Best Technology and IT Services
- 46Solutions
- ODN Consulting
- The AME Group
- Next Century Technologies
Best Tax Preparation Company
- Dillon’s Tax Service
- Dean Dorton
- JQ Financial Solutions
Best Real Estate Brokerage
- The Agency
- Lifstyl Real Estate
- The Brokerage
Honorable Mentions:
- Turf Town Properties
- Bluegrass Sotheby’s
- Keller Williams Bluegrass
Best Real Estate Agent
- Andrea Coughtry
- Rusty Underwood
- Heather Baber
- Rick Queen
Best Pharmacy
- UK Retail Pharmacies
- Wheeler Pharmacy
- C & C Pharmacy
Best Bank
- Traditional Bank
- Central Bank & Trust
- Bank of Lexington
Honorable mentions:
- Republic Bank & Trust Company
- Fifth Third Bank
- Bank of the Bluegrass
- Community Trust Bank
Best Event Production and A/V Services
- Studio46 Media
- Barney Miller's
- Rely Technology
Honorable mentions:
- Dr. Stereo
- Wrigley Media Group
Our readers chose Studio46 Media as tops in the "Best Event Production and A/V Services" category. Photo furnished
Best Insurance Agency
- Debra Hensley – State Farm
- Ryan McCord – Kentucky FarmBureau
- Assured Partners
Best Builder
- Anderson & Rodgers Construction
- Atchison Construction
- BACK Construction
- Jimmy Nash Homes
Best Home Remodeling
- BACK Construction
- Anderson & Rodgers Construction 3. Bluegrass Builders and Remodeling
- Atchison Construction
- My Old Kentucky Home Repair
Best Landscaping Company
- Joseph Hillenmeyer Garden Design
- First Impressions Landscaping
- Scott Pfieffer Landscaping
Joseph Hillenmeyer Garden Design was voted "Best Landscaping Company." Photo by Alison Gootee
Best ENT
- Dr. Robert Wilson
- University of Kentucky Healthcare, Ear Nose & Throat
- Dr. Greg Osetinsky
- Dr. Alyssa Smith
Best Dermatologist
- Dermatology Associates of Kentucky
- Bluegrass Dermatology
- Dermatology Consultants
Best OBGYN Practice
- Lexington Women's Health
- University of Kentucky Women's Care
- Bluegrass Gynecology & Wellness
- University of KentuckyMidwives Clinic
Best Podiatrist
- Lexington Podiatry
- Foot & Ankle/Podiatry, University of Kentucky HealthCare
- Lexington Foot and Ankle Center
Best Plastic Surgeon
- Dr. Amit Patel
- Dr. David Kirn
- University of Kentucky Healthcare Aesthetics Center
Honorable mentions:
- Dr. Stephen A Schantz
- Plastic Surgeons of Lexington
- Wells Plastic Surgery
Best Family Practice
- Family Practice Associates of Lexington
- University of Kentucky Healthcare
- Downtown Doctors Brown
Best Pet Grooming
- Uptown Hounds
- Pet Paws Luxury Grooming Salon
- Janna’s Pet Salon
Best Veterinary Practice
- Chevy Chase Animal Clinic
- Richmond Road Vet Clinic
- Gainesway Small Animal Clinic
- Clay's Mill Vet Clinic
Best Law Firm
- Hicks & Funfsinn
- Embry Merritt Womack Nance
- Bluegrass Elderlaw
- Morgan and Morgan
Best Solar Company
- Synergy Home HVAC
- Girdler Solar
- Lexington Solar Roof Fans
Synergy Home HVAC was voted both "Best Solar Company" and "Best HVAC Company." Photo furnished
Best Dry Cleaner
- Hart's Drycleaing & Laundry
- Chevy Chase Dry Cleaners
- Newport Cleaners
- Superior Dry Cleaners
Best Cleaning Service
- First Impressions Cleaning
- Wildcat Clean Team
- Top Mops Cleaning Service
Best Plumber
- PRO-Fetick Plumbing
- John Estes Plumbing
- H2O Maestro
Best Electrician
- Elliot Services
- Fayette Electrical Services
- Mr. Electric
- Doctor Electric
Elliot Services was the top vote-getter in the "Best Electrician category." Photo furnished
Best HVAC Company
- Synergy Home HVAC
- Fayette Heating and Air
- GreenBox Home Services
- Hubbard Mechanical
Best Roofing Company
- BACK Construction Inc.
- Bone Dry Roofing
- AIC Roofing & Construction, Inc.
Best Fencing Company
- Rio Grande
- Geddes Fence Company
- Earlywine Fencing
Best Auto Repair
- Brian's Bluegrass Automotive
- Stuttgart Motors
- Charlie’s Auto Center
Best Hotel
- The Manchester
- 21c Museum Hotel
- Lexington Griffin Gate Marriott
Honorable mentions:
- The Kentucky Castle
- The Campbell House
- Marriott City Center
Our voters named The Manchester as Lexington's "Best Hotel." Photo by Matt Kisiday
Best Wedding or Event Venue
- The Apiary
- The Kentucky Castle
- Talon Winery
Best Caterer
- Selma's Catering and Events
- DaRae and Friends
- The Apiary
- Bella Notte
- Dupree Catering
Best Travel Services
- Avant Travel
- Dream Vacations with Heather Schreader
- Cline & Co. Travel Consulting
Best Bicycle Shop
- Pedal Power
- Broomwagon
- Scheller's Fitness & Cycling
Best Nail Salon
- The Nail Shop Lex
- Lavish Nails
- Luxor Nails
Best Medi Spa
- Hourglass Aesthetics
- Be Medispa
- CoolBlue Lex
- Privè
Best Spa
- Woodhouse Spa
- Hourglass Aesthetics
- The Kentucky Castle Spa
- The Spa at Griffin Gate
Best Salon
- Cha Cha's
- Posh Salon
- Sheh-Vahn Salon & Boutique
Honorable Mentions:
- Dolce
- The Strand at Chevy Chase
Best Family/Portrait Photographer
- Holifield Photography
- Dana Moses Photography
- The Mallicotes
- Heart Of Gold Photography
Best Barber Shop
- The Rooster’s Nest
- City Taper
- Shaggy’s
- Chevy Chase Barbershop
Best Weight Loss Center or Services
- UK Weight Loss Surgery Center
- Hourglass Aesthetics
- Ageless Center
Best Holistic/Wellness Center
- Lexington Salt Cave and Wellness
- Mind Body Studio
- Nourish.Mind.Body.Spirit
- Shambhala Meditation Center
Best Car Wash
- Jeff's Car Wash
- Clean Sweep
- Zips Car Wash