2025 Best of Lex: Shopping

Spending money at local businesses helps build a strong community. Every dollar we spend at a locally owned shop helps local business owners and their staff as they contribute to our unique culture and build their lives here in Lexington. From furniture to houseplants to vintage clothing, in this section of Smiley Pete's 2nd annual Best of Lex issue, we’ve highlighted dozens of Lexington’s favorite local spots to burn some hard-earned cash (in good conscience, of course!)
Best Local Boutique
- Ada & Lo
- The Front Porch
- Peggy’s Gifts & Accessories
Honorable Mentions:
- Worlds Apart
- sQecial Media
- Lucia's World Emporium
Carrying a variety of gift items, home decor, clothing and more, the Southland Drive shop Ada & Lo was voted "Best Local Boutique." Photo furnished
Best Antique Shop
- Scout Antique & Modern
- Peddler's Mall
- Another Man's Treasure
Honorable Mentions:
- Liberty Hill Antiques
- Clairebourne Antiques
Best Kentucky-Themed/Local Artists Shop
- Third Street Stuff
- Kentucky for Kentucky
- Kentucky Branded
Best Sporting Goods Store
- J&H Outdoors
- John's Run/Walk Shop
- Academy Sports and Outdoors
- The Locker Room
Best Pet Store
- Hollywood Feed
- Pet Wants
- Southern Barker
Best Florist
- Michler's
- Oram’s Florist
- Best of Flowers
Michler's was voted Lexington's "Best Florist," as well as, "Best Garden Store/Nursery." Photo furnished
Best Book Store
- Joseph-Beth Booksellers
- sQecial Media
- Black Swan
- Friends Book Cellar (Lexington Public Library)
Best Wine Shop or Liquor Store
- Liquor Barn
- Vine & Branch
- Corner Wine
Honorable Mentions:
- Darling Wine Shop
- Ernie's Spirits
Best Used Furniture or Accessories Store
- Scout Antique & Modern
- Another Man's Treasure
- Room Service
- Emporium
Scout Antique & Modern was voted both "Best Used Furniture or Accessories Store," and "Best Antique Shop." Photo furnished
Best Garden Store/Nursery
- Michler's
- Wilson’s Nursery
- King's Gardens
Honorable Mentions:
- Pemberton's Greenhouses
- Hillenmeyer
Best Home Remodeling/Specialty Home Store
- Plumbers Supply Company
- Ferguson Bath Kitchen and Lighting
- Brecher's Lighting
Honorable Mentions:
- Creative Kitchen & Bath
- Kitchen Concepts
- Wiseway Supply
Best Furniture or Home Accessories Store
- Ada & Lo
- Scout Antique and Modern
- Interior Yardage
Best Women's Clothing Store
- Bella Rose
- World’s Apart
- Peacocks and Pearls
Honorable Mentions:
- The Cotton Patch
- Peggy’s Gifts & Accessories
Best Men's Clothing
- Logan's of Lexington
- J&H Outdoors
- Stuart Mercer
- Howard Miller
Best Jewelry Store
- Farmer’s Jewelry
- Maple & J
- Savanè Silver
- GDA Jewelers
Best Consignment or Vintage Clothing Store
- Pop’s Resale
- Street Scene Vintage
- Stephen Lawrence
Pop's Resale was the top vote-getter in the "Best Consignment or Vintage Clothing Store" category. File photo
Best Tattoo Shop
- Tattoo Charlie's
- Charmed Life Tattoo
- Bleed Blue Ink
- Underground Ink
Best Piercing Shop
- Tattoo Charlie's
- Alchemy BodybPiercing
- Purple Haze
- Rowan at The Summit at Fritz Farm
Ode to The Summit at Fritz Farm
By Bradley Marlow, voted as a “Best Blogger/Influencer”
The Summit at Fritz Farm is a wonderful place that I truly enjoy visiting. The atmosphere is inviting and the layout is easy to navigate, which enhances the overall experience. The variety of shops, restaurants and entertainment options make it a lively destination. I appreciate how it brings together local businesses and unique national brands, to offer something for everyone. Each visit feels fresh and exciting, as there is always something new to discover.
Best Car Dealership
- Quantrell Auto Dealership
- Toyota on Nicholasville
- Don Jacobs
- Greens Toyota