2025 Best of Lex: Shopping

Spending money at local businesses helps build a strong community. Every dollar we spend at a locally owned shop helps local business owners and their staff as they contribute to our unique culture and build their lives here in Lexington. From furniture to houseplants to vintage clothing, in this section of Smiley Pete's 2nd annual Best of Lex issue, we’ve highlighted dozens of Lexington’s favorite local spots to burn some hard-earned cash (in good conscience, of course!)

Best Local Boutique

Ada & Lo The Front Porch Peggy’s Gifts & Accessories

Honorable Mentions:

Worlds Apart

sQecial Media

Lucia's World Emporium

× Expand Carrying a variety of gift items, home decor, clothing and more, the Southland Drive shop Ada & Lo was voted "Best Local Boutique." Photo furnished

Best Antique Shop

Scout Antique & Modern Peddler's Mall Another Man's Treasure

Honorable Mentions:

Liberty Hill Antiques

Clairebourne Antiques

Best Kentucky-Themed/Local Artists Shop

Third Street Stuff Kentucky for Kentucky Kentucky Branded

Best Sporting Goods Store

J&H Outdoors John's Run/Walk Shop Academy Sports and Outdoors The Locker Room

Best Pet Store

Hollywood Feed Pet Wants Southern Barker

Best Florist

Michler's Oram’s Florist Best of Flowers

× Expand Michler's was voted Lexington's "Best Florist," as well as, "Best Garden Store/Nursery." Photo furnished

Best Book Store

Joseph-Beth Booksellers sQecial Media Black Swan Friends Book Cellar (Lexington Public Library)

Best Wine Shop or Liquor Store

Liquor Barn Vine & Branch Corner Wine

Honorable Mentions:

Darling Wine Shop

Ernie's Spirits

Best Used Furniture or Accessories Store

Scout Antique & Modern Another Man's Treasure Room Service Emporium

× Expand Scout Antique & Modern was voted both "Best Used Furniture or Accessories Store," and "Best Antique Shop." Photo furnished

Best Garden Store/Nursery

Michler's Wilson’s Nursery King's Gardens

Honorable Mentions:

Pemberton's Greenhouses

Hillenmeyer

Best Home Remodeling/Specialty Home Store

Plumbers Supply Company Ferguson Bath Kitchen and Lighting Brecher's Lighting

Honorable Mentions:

Creative Kitchen & Bath

Kitchen Concepts

Wiseway Supply

Best Furniture or Home Accessories Store

Ada & Lo Scout Antique and Modern Interior Yardage

Best Women's Clothing Store

Bella Rose World’s Apart Peacocks and Pearls

Honorable Mentions:

The Cotton Patch

Peggy’s Gifts & Accessories

Best Men's Clothing

Logan's of Lexington J&H Outdoors Stuart Mercer Howard Miller

Best Jewelry Store

Farmer’s Jewelry Maple & J Savanè Silver GDA Jewelers

Best Consignment or Vintage Clothing Store

Pop’s Resale Street Scene Vintage Stephen Lawrence

× Expand Pop's Resale was the top vote-getter in the "Best Consignment or Vintage Clothing Store" category. File photo

Best Tattoo Shop

Tattoo Charlie's Charmed Life Tattoo Bleed Blue Ink Underground Ink

Best Piercing Shop

Tattoo Charlie's Alchemy BodybPiercing Purple Haze Rowan at The Summit at Fritz Farm

Ode to The Summit at Fritz Farm

By Bradley Marlow, voted as a “Best Blogger/Influencer”

The Summit at Fritz Farm is a wonderful place that I truly enjoy visiting. The atmosphere is inviting and the layout is easy to navigate, which enhances the overall experience. The variety of shops, restaurants and entertainment options make it a lively destination. I appreciate how it brings together local businesses and unique national brands, to offer something for everyone. Each visit feels fresh and exciting, as there is always something new to discover.

Best Car Dealership