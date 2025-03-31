2025 Best of Lex: Shopping

Spending money at local businesses helps build a strong community. Every dollar we spend at a locally owned shop helps local business owners and their staff as they contribute to our unique culture and build their lives here in Lexington. From furniture to houseplants to vintage clothing, in this section of Smiley Pete's 2nd annual Best of Lex issue, we’ve highlighted dozens of Lexington’s favorite local spots to burn some hard-earned cash (in good conscience, of course!)

Best Local Boutique 

  1. Ada & Lo 
  2. The Front Porch 
  3. Peggy’s Gifts & Accessories 

Honorable Mentions:

  • Worlds Apart 
  • sQecial Media
  • Lucia's World Emporium

Best Antique Shop 

  1. Scout Antique & Modern 
  2. Peddler's Mall 
  3. Another Man's Treasure 

Honorable Mentions:

  • Liberty Hill Antiques 
  • Clairebourne Antiques 

Best Kentucky-Themed/Local Artists Shop 

  1. Third Street Stuff 
  2. Kentucky for Kentucky 
  3. Kentucky Branded 

Best Sporting Goods Store 

  1. J&H Outdoors 
  2. John's Run/Walk Shop 
  3. Academy Sports and Outdoors
  4. The Locker Room 

Best Pet Store

  1. Hollywood Feed 
  2. Pet Wants 
  3. Southern Barker 

Best Florist 

  1. Michler's 
  2. Oram’s Florist 
  3. Best of Flowers

Best Book Store 

  1. Joseph-Beth Booksellers 
  2. sQecial Media 
  3. Black Swan 
  4. Friends Book Cellar (Lexington Public Library)

Best Wine Shop or Liquor Store 

  1. Liquor Barn 
  2. Vine & Branch 
  3. Corner Wine 

Honorable Mentions: 

  • Darling Wine Shop 
  • Ernie's Spirits

Best Used Furniture or Accessories Store 

  1. Scout Antique & Modern 
  2. Another Man's Treasure 
  3. Room Service 
  4. Emporium 

Best Garden Store/Nursery 

  1. Michler's 
  2. Wilson’s Nursery 
  3. King's Gardens

Honorable Mentions: 

  • Pemberton's Greenhouses 
  • Hillenmeyer 

Best Home Remodeling/Specialty Home Store 

  1. Plumbers Supply Company 
  2. Ferguson Bath Kitchen and Lighting 
  3. Brecher's Lighting 

Honorable Mentions:

  • Creative Kitchen & Bath 
  • Kitchen Concepts 
  • Wiseway Supply

Best Furniture or Home Accessories Store 

  1. Ada & Lo 
  2. Scout Antique and Modern 
  3. Interior Yardage

Best Women's Clothing Store 

  1. Bella Rose 
  2. World’s Apart
  3. Peacocks and Pearls

Honorable Mentions:  

  • The Cotton Patch 
  • Peggy’s Gifts & Accessories 

Best Men's Clothing 

  1. Logan's of Lexington 
  2. J&H Outdoors 
  3. Stuart Mercer 
  4. Howard Miller 

Best Jewelry Store 

  1. Farmer’s Jewelry 
  2. Maple & J 
  3. Savanè Silver 
  4. GDA Jewelers

Best Consignment or Vintage Clothing Store 

  1. Pop’s Resale 
  2. Street Scene Vintage 
  3. Stephen Lawrence

Best Tattoo Shop 

  1. Tattoo Charlie's 
  2. Charmed Life Tattoo 
  3. Bleed Blue Ink 
  4. Underground Ink 

Best Piercing Shop 

  1. Tattoo Charlie's 
  2. Alchemy BodybPiercing 
  3. Purple Haze 
  4. Rowan at The Summit at Fritz Farm

Ode to The Summit at Fritz Farm   

By Bradley Marlow, voted as a “Best Blogger/Influencer”

The Summit at Fritz Farm is a wonderful place that I truly enjoy visiting. The atmosphere is inviting and the layout is easy to navigate, which enhances the overall experience. The variety of shops, restaurants and entertainment options make it a lively destination. I appreciate how it brings together local businesses and unique national brands, to offer something for everyone. Each visit feels fresh and exciting, as there is always something new to discover. 

Best Car Dealership 

  1. Quantrell Auto Dealership 
  2. Toyota on Nicholasville 
  3. Don Jacobs 
  4. Greens Toyota 

