2025 Best of Lex: Sports & Recreation

Lexington is known for its fast horses and great basketball. But we also like to get competitive, get fit and enjoy ourselves in other ways. In this section, we weigh in on the best sports facilities, yoga and pilates studios, dog parks, bowling alleys and more, as voted by our readers.

Best Tennis Facility 

  1.  Lexington Tennis Club 
  2.  University of Kentucky 
  3.  Kentucky Tennis Club 

Best Player on UK Hoops (Women's) team for '24-'25 Season

  1.  Georgia Amoore 
  2.  Cassidy Rowe 
  3.  Clara Strack 

Best Player on UK Men's Basketball team for '24-'25 Season 

  1.  Otega Oweh 
  2.  Lamont Butler 
  3.  Jaxson Robinson 

Best Pilates Studio 

  1. Mind Over Body: A Pilates Center 
  2. YMCA 
  3. Pilates Barre Lex 

Honorable Mentions: 

  • Sterling Hot Yoga Lexington
  • breathe

Best Park

  1. UK Arboretum 
  2. Shillito Park 
  3. Jacobson Park 
  4. Woodland Park 

Best Dog Park 

  1. Wellington Park 
  2. Jacobson Park 
  3. Masterson Station 

Best Out-of-Town Hike 

  1. Natural Bridge 
  2. Raven's Run 
  3. Berea Pinnacles 

Best Horse Farm Tour 

  1. Hill N Dale Farm / Xalapa 
  2. Claiborne 
  3. Mill Ridge Farm

Best Distillery Tour 

  1. Buffalo Trace Distillery
  2. Bespoken Distillery
  3. Woodford Reserve Distillery

Honorable Mentions:

  • Makers Mark Distillery 
  • Castle & Key Distillery

Best Gym 

  1. Kentucky Gym 
  2. YMCA 
  3. Lexington Athletic Club 
  4. Train, Move, Play 

Honorable Mentions:

  • Sol Fitness
  • Stronger Life, Fitness for 55 and over. 
  • Proof Fitness

Best Personal Trainer 

  1. Pam Carey 
  2. Michael Jones 
  3. Amy Dalibor 

Best Yoga Studio 

  1. The Massage Center and Yoga Studio 
  2. Lexington Salt Cave Wellness
  3. Mind Over Body 
  4. Creative Yoga   

Ode to Lee Kiefer: The Most Decorated Women’s Foil Fencer in U.S. History

Smiley Pete Staff Salute

As the most decorated women’s foil fencer in American history, Lexington-based athlete Lee Kiefer has carved her name into the walls of legend — and she’s not finished yet. 

A four-time Olympian, Kiefer won individual gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and followed it up by taking both individual and team gold at the 2024 Paris games.

Born in Cleveland but raised here in Lexington, fencing is in Keifer’s blood. Her father captained the Duke fencing team, her sister was an NCAA champion at Harvard, and her brother fenced at Notre Dame, where Kiefer herself also fenced, earning four NCAA titles during her tenure there. The 2012 Paul Laurence Dunbar graduate racked up an astonishing 50 titles between Pan American Championship and World Cup competitions before moving on to the Olympics.

Whatever her future holds, her precision, resilience, and drive make her an icon both in modern American sports and Lexington’s storied history.

Best Golf Course 

  1. Griffin Gate Golf Club 
  2. Lexington Country Club
  3. Champions 

Best Bowling Alley

  1. Collins Southland Bowling Center 
  2. LexLive 
  3. Malibu Jack’s

Best Swimming Pool 

  1. Southland Aquatic Center
  2. Woodland 
  3. YMCA 

Best Pickleball Court

  1. Pickleball Paddock 
  2. Kirklevington Park 
  3. Shillito Park 

