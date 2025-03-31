2025 Best of Lex: Sports & Recreation

Lexington is known for its fast horses and great basketball. But we also like to get competitive, get fit and enjoy ourselves in other ways. In this section, we weigh in on the best sports facilities, yoga and pilates studios, dog parks, bowling alleys and more, as voted by our readers.
Best Tennis Facility
- Lexington Tennis Club
- University of Kentucky
- Kentucky Tennis Club
The Lexington Tennis Club was voted the city's "Best Tennis Facility." Photo furnished
Best Player on UK Hoops (Women's) team for '24-'25 Season
- Georgia Amoore
- Cassidy Rowe
- Clara Strack
Best Player on UK Men's Basketball team for '24-'25 Season
- Otega Oweh
- Lamont Butler
- Jaxson Robinson
Otega Oweh was the voted "Best UK Men's Basketball Team Player" for this season. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
Best Pilates Studio
- Mind Over Body: A Pilates Center
- YMCA
- Pilates Barre Lex
Honorable Mentions:
- Sterling Hot Yoga Lexington
- breathe
Best Park
- UK Arboretum
- Shillito Park
- Jacobson Park
- Woodland Park
Best Dog Park
- Wellington Park
- Jacobson Park
- Masterson Station
Best Out-of-Town Hike
- Natural Bridge
- Raven's Run
- Berea Pinnacles
Natural Bridge State Park was voted the area's "Best Out-of-Town Hike." Photo by Alexey Stiop
Best Horse Farm Tour
- Hill N Dale Farm / Xalapa
- Claiborne
- Mill Ridge Farm
Best Distillery Tour
- Buffalo Trace Distillery
- Bespoken Distillery
- Woodford Reserve Distillery
Honorable Mentions:
- Makers Mark Distillery
- Castle & Key Distillery
Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort was voted "Best Distillery Tour." Photo furnished
Best Gym
- Kentucky Gym
- YMCA
- Lexington Athletic Club
- Train, Move, Play
Honorable Mentions:
- Sol Fitness
- Stronger Life, Fitness for 55 and over.
- Proof Fitness
Best Personal Trainer
- Pam Carey
- Michael Jones
- Amy Dalibor
Best Yoga Studio
- The Massage Center and Yoga Studio
- Lexington Salt Cave Wellness
- Mind Over Body
- Creative Yoga
Ode to Lee Kiefer: The Most Decorated Women’s Foil Fencer in U.S. History
Smiley Pete Staff Salute
As the most decorated women’s foil fencer in American history, Lexington-based athlete Lee Kiefer has carved her name into the walls of legend — and she’s not finished yet.
A four-time Olympian, Kiefer won individual gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and followed it up by taking both individual and team gold at the 2024 Paris games.
Born in Cleveland but raised here in Lexington, fencing is in Keifer’s blood. Her father captained the Duke fencing team, her sister was an NCAA champion at Harvard, and her brother fenced at Notre Dame, where Kiefer herself also fenced, earning four NCAA titles during her tenure there. The 2012 Paul Laurence Dunbar graduate racked up an astonishing 50 titles between Pan American Championship and World Cup competitions before moving on to the Olympics.
Whatever her future holds, her precision, resilience, and drive make her an icon both in modern American sports and Lexington’s storied history.
Four-time Olympian fencer and Lexingtonian Lee Kiefer. Photo furnished
Best Golf Course
- Griffin Gate Golf Club
- Lexington Country Club
- Champions
Best Bowling Alley
- Collins Southland Bowling Center
- LexLive
- Malibu Jack’s
Best Swimming Pool
- Southland Aquatic Center
- Woodland
- YMCA
Best Pickleball Court
- Pickleball Paddock
- Kirklevington Park
- Shillito Park