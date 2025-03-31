2025 Best of Lex: Sports & Recreation

Lexington is known for its fast horses and great basketball. But we also like to get competitive, get fit and enjoy ourselves in other ways. In this section, we weigh in on the best sports facilities, yoga and pilates studios, dog parks, bowling alleys and more, as voted by our readers.

Best Tennis Facility

Lexington Tennis Club University of Kentucky Kentucky Tennis Club

× Expand The Lexington Tennis Club was voted the city's "Best Tennis Facility." Photo furnished

Best Player on UK Hoops (Women's) team for '24-'25 Season

Georgia Amoore Cassidy Rowe Clara Strack

Best Player on UK Men's Basketball team for '24-'25 Season

Otega Oweh Lamont Butler Jaxson Robinson

× Expand Otega Oweh was the voted "Best UK Men's Basketball Team Player" for this season. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics

Best Pilates Studio

Mind Over Body: A Pilates Center YMCA Pilates Barre Lex

Honorable Mentions:

Sterling Hot Yoga Lexington

breathe

Best Park

UK Arboretum Shillito Park Jacobson Park Woodland Park

Best Dog Park

Wellington Park Jacobson Park Masterson Station

Best Out-of-Town Hike

Natural Bridge Raven's Run Berea Pinnacles

× Expand Natural Bridge State Park was voted the area's "Best Out-of-Town Hike." Photo by Alexey Stiop

Best Horse Farm Tour

Hill N Dale Farm / Xalapa Claiborne Mill Ridge Farm

Best Distillery Tour

Buffalo Trace Distillery Bespoken Distillery Woodford Reserve Distillery

Honorable Mentions:

Makers Mark Distillery

Castle & Key Distillery

× Expand Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort was voted "Best Distillery Tour." Photo furnished

Best Gym

Kentucky Gym YMCA Lexington Athletic Club Train, Move, Play

Honorable Mentions:

Sol Fitness

Stronger Life, Fitness for 55 and over.

Proof Fitness

Best Personal Trainer

Pam Carey Michael Jones Amy Dalibor

Best Yoga Studio

The Massage Center and Yoga Studio Lexington Salt Cave Wellness Mind Over Body Creative Yoga

Ode to Lee Kiefer: The Most Decorated Women’s Foil Fencer in U.S. History

Smiley Pete Staff Salute

As the most decorated women’s foil fencer in American history, Lexington-based athlete Lee Kiefer has carved her name into the walls of legend — and she’s not finished yet.

A four-time Olympian, Kiefer won individual gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and followed it up by taking both individual and team gold at the 2024 Paris games.

Born in Cleveland but raised here in Lexington, fencing is in Keifer’s blood. Her father captained the Duke fencing team, her sister was an NCAA champion at Harvard, and her brother fenced at Notre Dame, where Kiefer herself also fenced, earning four NCAA titles during her tenure there. The 2012 Paul Laurence Dunbar graduate racked up an astonishing 50 titles between Pan American Championship and World Cup competitions before moving on to the Olympics.

Whatever her future holds, her precision, resilience, and drive make her an icon both in modern American sports and Lexington’s storied history.

× Expand Four-time Olympian fencer and Lexingtonian Lee Kiefer. Photo furnished

Best Golf Course

Griffin Gate Golf Club Lexington Country Club Champions

Best Bowling Alley

Collins Southland Bowling Center LexLive Malibu Jack’s

Best Swimming Pool

Southland Aquatic Center Woodland YMCA

Best Pickleball Court