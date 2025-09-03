2025 Fall Arts Guide: Dance

A comprehensive look upcoming local dance productions, as featured in our 2025 Fall Arts Issue.

Allegro Dance Project

www.allegrodanceproject.org

“Beauty.” Mar. 6-7, 2026. A unique mix of contemporary dance, aerial circus arts and live original music, taking place at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center

× Expand Bluegrass Youth Ballet will present its “Dia de los Muertos” show at the Lexington Opera House Oct. 30 and Nov. 1. Photo furnished

Bluegrass Youth Ballet

www.bluegrassyouthballet.org

“Dia De Los Muertos.” Oct. 30-Nov. 1, Lexington Opera House.

Oct. 30-Nov. 1, Lexington Opera House. “The Nutcracker in One Act.” Dec. 18-20, Singletary Center for the Arts

Kentucky Ballet Theatre

www.kyballet.com • All performances are at the Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St., unless otherwise noted. Visit website for showtimes and more details.

“Dracula.” Oct. 18-19

Oct. 18-19 “The Nutcracker.” Dec. 13-14, 20-21

Dec. 13-14, 20-21 “Ballet Spectrum II.” Mar. 21-22 (Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center)

Mar. 21-22 (Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center) “Don Quixote.” Apr. 25-26

Lexington Ballet

www.lexingtonballet.org

The Nutcracker Sweets. Dec. 15-25. EKU Center for the Arts

× Expand Movement Continuum presents its 19th original show "broken golden wonder" at the Miller Downtown Arts Center, Black Box Theatre on Nov. 14-16; 21-23. Photo furnished

Movement Continuum

Performances will take place at Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, Black Box Theatre, 141 East Main St. • www.movementcontinuum.org

Exhibit. Sept. 26-27. This inaugural choreographers’ showcase allows Central Kentucky movement makers aged 18+ the opportunity to submit, create and present independent work to a live audience. The performance will premiere the unique stories and original movement of 14 regional choreographers.

Movement Continuum 15th Anniversary Celebration. Nov. 8. Lexington’s original contemporary dance company will celebrate its 15th season as the longest-running contemporary dance company in Kentucky. The event will include sneak peek performances from its upcoming production “broken golden wonder,” a display of costumes and memorabilia from the past 15 seasons, as well as film, food and drinks.

broken golden wonder. Nov. 14-16; 21-23. As its culminating 15th season production, Movement Continuum presents its 19th original show. With a cast of 16 dancers, the show chases connection, pursues play, and amplifies ordinary moments recognizing the extraordinary miracle of being seen. Through contemporary dance and an exploration of the elegance of human gesture, “broken golden wonder” tells the story of the beauty of being broken and the power of being mended by the gold of one another’s compassion.

The Forum. Mar. 26-29, 2026. Now in its fifth year, this community dance festival exists to showcase the diverse and brilliant movement collective in Lexington while creating relationships between dancers and fostering curiosity about one another’s art. This year’s event will feature a short film screening for work dedicated to dance topics, three gala performances from local dance organizations, a Saturday night community dance party, and two days of movement workshops led by local experts in their fields, from tap to salsa, belly dance to Irish.

Bridges. May 23-24, 2026. Moving North is a cost-free dance training program for girls 10-18 years old that hinges on the belief that art is for everyone. The program’s annual showcase includes performances from the Moving North dancers in hip hop, acro, jazz, ballet and contemporary dance; behind-the-scenes videos of the girls’ season; and performances from Movement Continuum.

× Expand The aerial arts studio Sora will host a studio-wide aerial theatre production Feb. 6-8, 2026. Photo furnished

Sora Aerial Arts

170 Turner Commons Way • www.soraaerialarts.com

Sora Studio-wide Aerial Theatre Production. Feb. 6-8, 2026. In this year’s production, Sora will tell a story utilizing a variety of aerial and circus arts, including aerial silks, aerial hoop, contortion, dance, juggling, hoop and high-flying acrobatics. With a mission to make aerial arts accessible to all, Sora provides an opportunity for students of all ages to hit the stage alongside the company’s professionals for a jubilant and unique production geared toward audiences of all ages.

University of Kentucky Theatre & Dance

finearts.uky.edu • Visit the event website for more details and show times.