2025 Holiday Events

Holiday Brunch with the Lexington Ballet. Nov. 10. This intimate opportunity to enjoy a holiday brunch with the cast of The Lexington Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” features performances by the cast followed by a meet-and-greet, autograph session and photo opportunities. 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Kentucky Castle Greenhouse, 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles KY. www.thekentuckycastle.com

Kentucky Castle Holiday Market. Nov 16-17. This holiday market showcases a weekend of holiday festivities at the Kentucky Castle. Friends and family can enjoy celebrating with a variety of local artisan market vendors, appetizers and a hot cocoa bar. Sat. and Sun., 10-4p.m. Kentucky Castle, 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles KY. www.thekentuckycastle.com

Lexington Theatre Company: “A Christmas Story.” Nov. 21-24. The Lexington Theatre Company combines Broadway veterans, rising stars and local professionals for the stage adaptation of the film favorite “A Christmas Story.” The beloved holiday story follows young Ralphie who is struggling to make it to Christmas Day between dodging bullies, getting in trouble with his dad and dreaming of his perfect Christmas gift. 7:30 p.m. Thurs. and Fri.; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Sat. and Sun. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtontheatrecompany.org

Lexington Mercantile Co. MixMas Market. Nov 22-23. This juried holiday market will feature handmade items from local makers, boutiques and vendors, as well as food and drink from local food trucks. 5-9 p.m. Thurs. and Fri.; 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Sat. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.lexingtonmercantileco.com

Holly Day Market. Nov. 23-24. The Holly Day Market brings together more than 80 vendors from across the country for a weekend to give shoppers the opportunity to buy holiday gifts. Vendors sell jewelry, clothes, toys, books, holiday decorations, ornaments, art, food and much more. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sat.; 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Sun., with a specially-ticketed preview party on Nov. 22 from 5-9 p.m. Alltech Arena at Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Iron Works Pkwy. lexington.jl.org

Southern Lights Holiday Festival. Open daily, Nov. 29-Dec. 31. This annual event has been helping Kentuckians get in the festive spirit for more than 20 years. Attendees can drive through more than three miles of extravagant holiday lights before heading inside to meet Santa, visit a petting zoo or take mini-train rides. Open daily 5:30-10 p.m. (closed on Christmas Day). Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Iron Works Pkwy. www.khpfoundation.org

Luminate Lexington: Official Tree Lighting Ceremony. Dec. 1. During this annual holiday lighting festival, the city’s official Christmas tree will be illuminated in bright lights, the first candle of Lexington’s menorah will be lit and holiday carols will be sung. The event takes place in and around Triangle Park, where patrons can enjoy ice skating at The Rink (1-9 p.m.), concessions and more. 3-7 p.m., Triangle Park, 400 W. Main St. www.downtownlex.com

Lexington Children’s Theatre: “Elf the Musical Jr.” Dec. 1; 7-8. This children's adaptation of the beloved christmas story “Elf” follows Buddy the Elf on his adventure from the North Pole to New York City to find his biological dad, running into some obstacles while trying to find his true identity and spreading Christmas cheer. 2 and 7 p.m. Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lctonstage.org

Crafted Social Winter Market. Dec. 6-7. The Crafted Social brings together traditional and contemporary artists, craftspeople and functional designers for a two-day festive market ripe with locally made holiday gifts. Preview party on Fri., 6-9 p.m.; main shopping event on Sat., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Greyline Station, 101 W. Loudon Ave. www.craftedsocialky.com

× Expand The Downtown Lexington Christmas Parade takes place on Dec. 7 at 11 a.m.. Photo by Downtown Lexington Partnership

Downtown Lexington Christmas Parade. Dec. 7. Lexington’s annual downtown Christmas parade features a variety of participants, from individuals and families to organizations, marching bands and more, traveling along a route on Main Street between Midland Avenue and Mill Street. 11 a.m. www.downtownlex.com

A Kentucky Christmas at Ashland. Dec. 7. The annual holiday celebration at Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate kicks off with a European-style market event featuring holiday-themed music, entertainment, Santa selfies and food and drink from local vendors, with the Ashland tree illumination taking place at sunset. Candlelight tours of the estate will be available that evening (reservations are recommended). The market will be open from 12-5:30 p.m., followed by the illumination of the trees on the grounds (5:30 p.m.). The Henry Clay Estate, 120 Sycamore Rd. henryclay.org

× Expand The annual Michler's Christmas Market, taking place at the family-owned greenhouse this year on Dec. 7-8, is a great opportunity to purchase locally crafted holiday wreaths and gifts. Photo furnished

Michler’s Christmas Market. Dec. 7-8. With the aromas of blooming citrus blending with the cinnamon and cloves of hot mulled wine, Michler’s Greenhouses will transform into an idyllic and romantic setting for its annual Christmas Market, featuring a diversity of artists and artisans vending locally made ceramics, jewelry, cards, toys, soaps, scarves, ornaments and more. Michler’s wreath-makers will be crafting wreaths all day, florists will be decorating boxwood trees; Christmas pastries, firepits and live music add further enticement. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sun. Michler’s Greenhouse, 417 E. Maxwell St. www.michlers.com

Collage: A Holiday Spectacular. Dec. 7-8. The Lexington Singers’ Children’s Choirs join University of Kentucky Choirs for a fast-moving holiday show packed with timeless favorites from near and far. The annual Collage, sponsored by Dr. David Cowen, will feature guest ensembles and soloists. 2 and 7 p.m. Sat; 3 p.m. Sun. UK Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.lexsing.org

× Expand Mustard Seed Hill transforms into a holiday wonderland during the month of December. Photo furnished

Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill. Dec. 7-23. The seventh annual holiday event at the historic Millersburg property will feature a magnificent, three-acre Christmas light display with additional activities, including a display of elaborate gingerbread houses, fire pits, an artisan market and holiday cafè with live music and refreshments and more. 5p.m. Dec. 7-8; 6 p.m. Dec. 13-14; 5 p.m. Dec. 15-23. Mustard Seed Hill, 1122 Main St., Millersburg, Ky. www.mustardseedhill.events

Shaker Village Holiday Afternoon Tea. Dec. 7-8, 14-15, 21-22. Reservations are required for this opportunity to enjoy a festive afternoon with friends and family sipping seasonal teas and snacking on freshly baked goods like scones and homemade sweets in the historic Shaker Village. 3 p.m. Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, 3501 Lexington Rd. Harrodsburg, Ky. shakervillageky.org

Cirque Dreams Holidaze. Dec. 8. The longest-running cirque holiday theatrical event, this whimsical family holiday spectacular wraps a Broadway-style production around an infusion of contemporary circus arts with an original musical score, twists on holiday classics sung live, and new sets, scenery and storylines. As lights dim and the music swells, audiences will have visions of sugarplums dancing in their heads as a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life on stage. 7 p.m. Rupp Arena, 420 W. Vine St. www.centralbankcenter.com/events

Lexington Singers and LexPhil: “A Cathedral Christmas.” Dec. 13-14. LexPhil and The Lexington Singers return to the Cathedral of Christ the King for this holiday tradition in a program of timeless orchestral and choral works. This awe-inspiring musical experience in a divine setting will transport audience members to a place of peace while evoking the spirit of the holiday season. 8 p.m. Cathedral of Christ the King, 299 Colony Blvd. lexphil.org

Lexington Ballet: “The Nutcracker.” Dec. 13-15, 20-22. The classic holiday performance returns with an enchanting production designed to delight audience members of all ages. Join Marie on a magical journey with the Sugar Plum Fairy, waltzing flowers, the Snow Queen and the Nutcracker prince, as they battle the Mouse Queen and travel to the Land of Sweets. 7:30 p.m. Fri.; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sat.; 2 p.m., Sun. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonballet.org

Fayette County 4-H: Breakfast with Santa. Dec 14. Bring the little ones out for a pancake breakfast and a chance to tell Santa what they really want for Christmas. Caroling Strings, an ensemble of Frederick Douglass High School students, will perform holiday carols, and local vendors will have last-minute gifts for everyone. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Fayette County Extension Office, 1140 Harry Sykes Way.

Lexington Ringers Christmas Concert. Dec 16. Founded in 2010, the Lexington Ringers are the official handbell choir of the Lexington Singers organization, performing with that and other music organizations in the community. This concert will center on a fun, free evening of holiday music. Location and time TBA. www.lexsing.org

Holidays at Shaker Village. Various dates. Throughout the month of December, Shaker Village will transform into a holiday wonderland, with lively holiday music, roaring fires, candlelight tours and more. The grounds will feature a variety of performers, programs and tours throughout the month, including photos with Santa, a crafting station at the Elf Shop, bonfires, hot drink stations, a Jingle Bell Shuttle and more. For more, visit shakervillageky.org