2025 Home & Garden Events

Wild Ones Plant Exchange. May 1. This annual event will feature opportunities to learn more about native plants, meet plant enthusiasts and exchange gardening tips. Attendees are asked to bring potted and labeled native perennials, shrubs, trees and grasses to exchange. Snacks or drinks can be brought in lieu of plants. 5:30 p.m. St. Michael’s Church, 2025 Bellefonte Dr.

Arboretum Spring Plant Exchange. May 3. Participants are asked to bring garden items to exchange (trees, shrubs, perennial divisions, bulbs, houseplants, and garden-related items such as tools, books and pots), though it is not necessary to bring anything to participate. Set-up begins at 8:30 a.m. for those bringing items to exchange, with the exchange starting at 9 a.m. No pre-registration is required. The Arboretum State Botanical Garden, 500 Alumni Drive. arboretum.ca.uky.edu

Gardenside Green Thumb Garden Plant Sale. May 3. For more than 20 years, Gardenside Green Thumb Garden Club has held a plant sale on Derby Day morning. The sale features a variety of indoor and outdoor plants, including annuals, perennials and natives for sun or shade. Proceeds benefit the herb garden at Waveland State Historic Site, which is the club’s civic project, as well as annual donations to local entities focused on horticulture, conservation and the environment. 8 a.m.-noon. 1915 Fort Harrods Drive.

University of Kentucky Women’s Club Annual Plant Sale. May 10. With a variety of sun and shade perennials and annuals as well as other garden-related items for sale, this annual plant sale provides funding for the UKWC scholarship fund. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Southern Hills United Methodist Church, 2356 Harrodsburg Road.

Down to Earth Community Garden Sale. May 10. This annual plant sale/community fundraiser hosted by the Down to Earth Garden Club features plants grown, nurtured and generously donated by club members. The rain-or-shine event features native plants, herbs, fruits, vegetables, perennials, wildflowers, grasses, hostas, shrubs, trees, annuals, container gardens, succulents, irises, decorative containers, gardening books and many plants for sun or shade. Proceeds benefit local projects that promote gardening, education, preservation, conservation and environmental stewardship. 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 2800 Tates Creek Road. downtoearthky.com/plant-sale

Bluegrass Iris Show. May 10. Beautiful locally grown iris stems, flower designs, photography and iris culture information will be on display at the Bluegrass Iris Society’s annual show, which is free and open to the public. Potted irises will be for sale during the show hours until they are sold out. 1-4 p.m. Lexington Green Mall (behind Joseph-Beth Booksellers), 161 Lexington Circle. More information and entry rules can be found at www.bluegrassiris.org.

The Bluegrass Flower and Vegetable Show. June 8. Sponsored by The Fayette County Master Gardener Association and The Lexington Council Garden Clubs, “Show What You Grow!” is an annual horticulture contest taking place at the Lexington Lion’s Club Bluegrass Fair. New and returning participants are invited to enter flowers, fruits, herbs, plants and vegetables. Entries accepted from 9–11:30 a.m. Lexington Lions Club Bluegrass Fair, Masterson Station Park, 3051 Leestown Road. www.bluegrassflowershow.com.

Lexington Council Garden Clubs 2025 Tour of Gardens. June 21-22. Formerly the Open Gates to Bluegrass Living Garden Tour, this biennial tour features a stunning selection of local gardens. The event will showcase many gardens in a variety of sizes, designed by both homeowners and professionals, with unique spaces including a rooftop garden, poolside oasis, and more. Proceeds of the tour go to support our educational programs, community outreach initiatives, and city beautification projects. Tickets will be available in May and June at Best of Flowers, King’s Garden Center, Michler’s, Peggy’s Gifts & Accessories, Pemberton’s Greenhouses, Springhouse Gardens, Wilson’s Garden Center Lexington, Louis’ Flower Power on Tates Creek, or at the gardens on the day of the tour. Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sun., 1-5 p.m. More information, including garden locations, can be found at www.lexgardencouncilky.org.

Bluegrass Iris Society Rhizome Sale. July 26. This annual event hosted by the Bluegrass Iris Society offers attendees the opportunity to learn about iris culture and to purchase beautiful irises for $5. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Lexington Green Mall (behind Joseph-Beth Booksellers), 161 Lexington Circle. www.bluegrassiris.org