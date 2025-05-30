2025 Summer Fun Guide

× Expand A festival-goer enjoys the nighttime activities at the popular PlayThink Festival. Photo furnished

Lexington is rich with options when it comes to summer entertainment! We’ve got the skinny on all the city’s summer festivals, concert series & other fun cultural events taking place between June-August, broken down into two major sections: Recurring series (such as Thursday Night Live, Big Band & Jazz, etc.) and one-time festivals & events.

Recurring Series

A look at various live music, film, theater and other recurring series taking place regularly throughout the warm weather months

Big Band & Jazz Series

× Expand Lee Carroll will bring his quintet to Ecton Park on July 15 as part of the long-running Big Band & Jazz Series. Photo furnished

Tuesdays through Aug. 12, 7-8:30 p.m. • Moondance Amphitheater (through June 24) and Ecton Park (July 1-Aug. 12) • lexingtonky.gov/playing/arts-events/big-band-jazz

One of Lexington’s longest running and most beloved concert series returns with a full schedule of weekly big band and jazz music at Moondance Amphitheater and Ecton Park. Picnics are encouraged, and patrons should bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating.

Moondance Amphitheater Schedule

• June 3 – Somerset Big Band

• June 10 – MOJO: Miles Osland Jazz Orchestra

• June 17 – Brett Evans Trombone Orchestra

• June 24 – Marlin McKay Sextet

Ecton Park Schedule

• July 1 – TBD

• July 8 – Miles Osland Little Big Band

• July 15 – Lee Carroll Quintet

• July 22 – Tim Lake and the Blue Jazz Persuaders

• July 29 – Kirby Davis Sextet

• Aug. 5 – Meghan’s Pundtet

• Aug. 12 – mp5

Central Bank Thursday Night Live

× Expand From local professionals to families to college students, Thursday Night Live brings a wide variety of Lexingtonians together each week to enjoy live music, food and more. Photo by Mark Mahan – Mahan Multimedia

Thursdays through Oct. 16, 5-8 p.m. • Fifth Third Bank Pavilion at Tandy Park, 251 W. Main Street • downtownlex.com/signature-events/central-bank-thursday-night-live

Central Bank Thursday Night Live is a free, weekly outdoor event featuring live music from local and regional bands, food and beverage vendors and more. Taking place downtown under the Fifth Third Pavilion, the event is held rain or shine, with hundreds of attendees gathering each month.

The summer schedule is below; visit the event website for the full season line-up and additional details.

2025 Summer Schedule:

• June 5 – Come Home Month

• June 12 – Five Below Band

• June 19 – Ward Hayden & the Outliers

• June 26 – Johnson Brothers – The Reunion Show

• July 3 – Superfecta

• July 10 – Secondhand News

• July 17 – Bedford Band

• July 24 – Reggae Night

• July 31 – Tim Talbert Project

• Aug. 7 – Vinyl Richie

• Aug. 14 – The Big Maracas

• Aug. 21 – Kenny Owens & Group Therapy

• Aug. 28 – Blacktop Rodeo

Eastside Evenings

× Expand Young blues phenom Treyvon King and his band will perform at Midland Avenue’s Charles Young Park on July 12 as part of the Eastside Evenings series. File photo

July 12-Sept. 13, 6-8 p.m. • Charles Young Park, 215 Midland Ave. • lexingtonky.gov/playing/arts-events/east-end-evenings

This outdoor concert series brings live music to Lexington’s Eastside neighborhood. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating while enjoying live R&B, soul, funk and dance music.

2025 Schedule:

• July 12 – The Tim Talbert Project

• Aug. 9 – Treyvon King Band

• Sept. 13 – Boogie G and the Titanics

Free Friday Flicks

Fridays in June • Activities start at 7 p.m. and the movie starts at dark @ Jacobson Park, 4001 Athens-Boonesboro Road • lexingtonky.gov/playing/arts-events/friday-flicks

This outdoor summer film series features vendors and activities for all ages before the screening of a family-friendly film. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.

2025 Film Schedule:

• June 6 – “Cars”

• June 13 – “The Wild Robot”

• June 20 – “Kung Fu Panda 4”

• June 27 – “Moana 2”

From the Front Porch Concert Series

× Expand Sistah LaLa will perform at Isaac Murphy Art Garden June 28 as part of the From the Front Porch Concert Series. Photo by Erica Chambers Photography

June 28, July 26, Aug. 23, Sept. 27, 6-8 p.m. • Isaac Murphy Art Garden, 577 E. Third St. • lexingtonky.gov/playing/arts-events/front-porch-concert-series

Presented by Lexington Parks & Recreation and Phoenix Rising Lex, an organization dedicated to preserving, promoting and honoring the contributions of African Americans to the Bluegrass region’s equestrian history, this free summer jazz series takes place at the footprint of the home where Black jockey Isaac Murphy — considered by many to be the greatest jockey of all time — lived with his wife, Lucy, in the late 1800s. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs and a picnic or grab dinner from a food truck on site.

2025 Schedule:

• June 28 – Sistah LaLa and Friends

• July 26 – Hear by Design

• Aug. 23 – Arch Flash

• Sept. 27 – Clarice Taylor and Friends

Pioneer Playhouse

Tues.-Sat., June 6-Aug. 16 • Dinner & show at 7 p.m.; shows start at 8:30 p.m. • Pioneer Playhouse, 840 Stanford Road, Danville, Kentucky • pioneerplayhouse.com

This summer, Kentucky’s oldest outdoor theater celebrates its 76th anniversary with four different theatrical productions. On the schedule is “The Game’s Afoot,” a Sherlock Holmes mystery full of thrills and laughs; “Walking Across Egypt,” a funny, uplifting southern comedy adapted from the book by Clyde Edgerton; and “Not From Around Here,” a delightfully zany comedy by local authors Jennifer Goff and Brian Scruggs. The season will end with “Good Rockin’ Tonight!,” an enthusiastic celebration of Elvis and his vibrant music, complete with a full live band.

2025 Summer Schedule:

• June 6-28 – “The Game’s Afoot”

• July 1-19 – “Walking Across Egypt”

• July 22-Aug. 9 – “Not From Around Here”

• Aug. 14-16 – “Good Rockin’ Tonight!”

Shaker Village Music on the Lawn

Fridays & Saturdays May-Oct. (6:30-9:30 p.m.) • Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, 3501 Lexington Rd.• shakervillageky.org/events/music-on-the-lawn-2025

Shaker Village’s Music on the Lawn offers live music, outdoor dining and specialty cocktails around a fire pit in an idyllic historic farm setting. Outdoor dining is limited and weather-dependent. Attendees are encouraged to pack a chair.

The June and July schedule is below; visit the event website for full season schedule and additional details.

June and July Schedule:

• June 6 – Devan Bishop

• June 7 – Liz Bowman

• June 13 – The Pastime Trio

• June 14 – Scott Collins (4-6 p.m.); Shane White (6:30-9:30 p.m.)

• June 20 – Chris Weiss

• June 21 – Carrie Johnson

• June 27 – Andrea Gross

• June 28 – Dean Phelps

• July 4 – Keith Williams

• July 5 – Shane White

• July 11 – Randy Kaplan

• July 12 – Scott Collins

• July 18 – Devan Bishop

• July 19 – Carrie Johnson

• July 25 – J.J. Marrs

• July 26 – Burton Joyner

Southland Jamboree

× Expand Bluegrass duo Hancock & Shouse will play the bluegrass music series Southland Jamboree on Aug. 7. Photo furnished

Thursdays at 7 p.m. (May-September) • Moondance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St. • www.southlandjamboree.org

This free, family-friendly bluegrass music concert series takes place at Moondance Amphitheater in Beaumont Center. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets — and instruments for the casual jam sessions that often take place after the show.

2025 Summer Schedule:

• June 5 – David Parmley Band

• June 12 – Lonesome Express

• June 19 – Rounder’s Station

• June 26 – Meadowgreen Trio

• July 3 – Mash Grass

• July 10 – West Liberty Mountain Boys

• July 17 – Fast Track

• July 24 – McLain Family Band

• July 31 – Fenced In

• Aug. 7 – Hancock and Shouse

• Aug. 14 – Kevin Prater Band

• Aug. 21 – EKU Bluegrass Ensemble

• Aug. 28 – Coal Town Dixie

Summer Classics Film Series

× Expand The Kentucky Theatre will screen Spike Lee’s “Do The Right Thing” on July 2 as part of the Summer Classics Film Series, which brings a classic film to the big screen every Wednesday through early September. Image furnished

Wednesdays through Sept. 3, 1:30 and 7:15 p.m.

The Kentucky Theatre, 214 East Main St.

kentuckytheatre.org/summer-classics

For almost three decades, this popular film series has brought classic films to the big screen with nostalgic lineups featuring something for every film fan. Visit the

website for tickets and additional details.

2025 Film Series Schedule:

• May 21 – “Raising Arizona”

• May 28 – “Twelve Angry Men”

• June 4 – “Close Encounters of the Third Kind”

• June 11 – “The French Connection”

• June 18 – “101 Dalmatians”

• June 25 – “The Lady From Shanghai”

• July 2 – “Do the Right Thing”

• July 9 – “My Fair Lady”

• July 16 – “Imitation of Life”

• July 23 – “Raiders of the Lost Ark”

• July 30 – “Return of the Jedi”

• Aug. 6 – “Notorious”

• Aug. 13 – “All That Jazz”

• Aug. 20 – “Heat”

• Aug. 27 – “Blade Runner”

• Sept. 3 – “The Big Lebowski”

Summer Nights in Suburbia

× Expand Honeychild will perform at MoonDance Amphitheatre on Aug. 22 as part of the city’s free live music series Summer Nights in Suburbia. Photo furnished

Fridays, 7 p.m. (May 30-Sept. 12) • MoonDance Amphitheater,1152 Monarch Dr. (Beaumont Circle) • lexingtonky.gov/playing/arts-events/summer-nights-suburbia

Taking place every other Friday, this summer concert series features live music from a wide variety of genres. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Food vendors will be on-site.

2025 Schedule:

• May 30 – Bedford

• June 13 – Magnolia Boulevard

• June 27 – Radio 80

• July 11 – Born Cross Eyed

• July 25 – NVRMND

• August 8 – Bee Taylor

• August 22 – Honeychild

Tahlsound Concert Series

Dates and venues vary • tahlsound.com

What started in 2017 as a full-day outdoor festival celebrating Lexington music has evolved into a series of smaller-scale concerts and pop-up events featuring local and regional acts, taking place throughout the warm-weather season.

Organized by a small collective of longtime friends and local musicians, the event has always focused heavily on the arts and business culture surrounding Southland Drive. (The name Tahlsound is an anagram for “Southland.”) The event’s home base is the Oleika Great Lawn, a grassy field behind Oleika Shriners’ Temple, which features a permanent stage and plenty of room for kids and dogs to roam in a contained, fenced-in space. But in the spirit of collaborative cross-promotion, the group organizes events and curates the music at a variety of other locations and other events as well.

Times, tickets and other details are available at the organization’s website.

2025 Schedule:

• Sundays in June and July – Tahlsound Patio Showcase at the Lexington Farmers Market on Southland Drive

• July 23-27 – Reggae Week, including Tahlsound’s Lexington Reggae Fest with Ashley Irae, Deep Nourished Roots, Luv Locks Experiment and M’Power Rhythm at Oleika Great Lawn

• Aug. 29 – Gardenside at Sunset event at Gardenside Plaza on Alexandria Drive

• Aug. 31 – From the Bayou to the Bluegrass featuring T&T (Taylors and Turinos) and more at Oleika Great Lawn

Tunes in the Vines

× Expand The VSP Band will play at Equus Run Vineyard’s Tunes in the Vines series on June 29. Photo furnished

Sundays, 2-4:30 p.m. (through Oct. 26) • Equus Run Vineyards, 1280 Moores Mill Rd. • equusrunvineyards.com/tunes-in-the-vines

Equus Run Vineyards’ “Tunes in the Vines” is a weekly concert series that features a variety of musicians. Wine and local beers are available for purchase and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and a picnic (no outside alcohol is permitted).

The summer schedule is below; visit the event website for full season schedule and additional details.

2025 Schedule:

• June 1 – Frequency8

• June 8 – Midlife Harmony

• June 15 – Yester Year

• June 22 – Ebony & Ivory

• June 29 – VSP Band

• July 6 – HI-5

• July 13 – The Strayz

• July 20 – Black Top Rodeo

• July 27 – Off The Clock

• Aug. 3 – Dane Sadler Band

• Aug. 10 – Superfecta

• Aug. 17 – Positive Movement Band

• Aug. 24 – Mojo Tunes

• Aug. 31 – Branded Blue

Festivals & Events

250Lex Porch Fest

June 7-8, 12-6 p.m. • smileypete.com/250lex-porchfest

Produced by Smiley Pete Publishing in conjunction with the 250Lex commission, this free, city-wide community event features music performances on porches and lawns across the city.

Attendees can either stay in their own neighborhoods or travel to other parts of town to enjoy live music and mingle with neighbors and community members. Brother Smith, Bedford, Ben Lacy and The Yonders are among the dozens of performers; a full map and schedule are available at the website and in the 250Lex Porch Fest section of this magazine.

Downtown Winchester Beer Cheese Festival

June 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. • Downtown Winchester, Kentucky • beercheesefestival.com

The Downtown Winchester Beer Cheese Festival will once again take over the streets of downtown Winchester, Ky, with live music, retail vendors, Ale-8-One and beer cheese samples from more than 10 vendors. Attendees are encouraged to vote on their favorite beer cheese, and to pick up some cheese to take home from the beer cheese store. Attendees are encouraged to visit the event website before the event to purchase “digital beer cheese bucks.”

Lexington Lions Club Bluegrass Fair

× Expand The Fearless Flores Family and their Motorcycle Globe of Death will be one of the many attractions at the Lexington Lions Club Bluegrass Fair on June 5-15. Photo furnished

June 5-15 • Bluegrass Fairgrounds at Masterson Station Park, 3051 Leestown Road • thebluegrassfair.com

The Lexington Lions Club Bluegrass Fair has been a family tradition for more than 60 years. This annual event, which is a fundraiser for the club’s charitable work, features carnival-style rides, games and attractions. Visit the event’s website as it nears for additional information and tickets.

PlayThink Festival

× Expand This year's PlayThink Festival will take place June 11-15 on the Barren River Magic grounds in Edmonton, Kentucky. Photo furnished

June 11-15 • Barren River Magic,1696 Edwin Williams Road, • Edmonton, Kentucky • playthinkfestival.com

PlayThink is a movement, music, and arts festival featuring “playshops” and entertainment options for a variety of ages, interests and physical ability levels. This unique, family-friendly camping event encourages creativity and playfulness with workshops on “flow” arts like hula hoop and yoga, kid’s arts and crafts, performance art and more. Music acts including Future Joy, Electric Blue Yonder and Big Blitz are slated to perform at this year’s event.

Spirit in the Bluegrass Festival

June 12-14 • Kentucky Horse Park • 4089 Iron Works Pkwy. • spiritinthebluegrass.com

This three-day bluegrass music festival at the Kentucky Horse Park features some of the best pickers in the country. Created by the producers of the Ohio-based bluegrass festival SamJam, the family-friendly festival includes camping, food trucks, informal jam sessions and performances from The Steeldrivers, Woodbox Heroes, The Creekers and more.

“It’s a Grand Night for Singing!”

June 13-15; 20-22 • Show start times vary; see event website for more information • Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. • finearts.uky.edu/music/events/its-grand-night-singing-2025

For more than 30 years, this popular, Emmy-winning music revue has featured the best from Billboard to Broadway, starring UK Opera Theatre and community performers.

Lexington Pride Festival

× Expand After moving from the courthouse plaza indoors to Central Bank Center in recent years, Lexington Pride Festival is coming out(doors) once again. The event will take place on Oliver Lewis Way on June 28. Photo furnished

June 28, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. • Oliver Lewis Way (South Broadway to High Street) • lexpridefest.org

For more than a decade, this annual celebration has been empowering and bringing awareness to the LGBTQIA+ community. Taking place in a family-friendly environment and attracting thousands of attendees from central Kentucky and the surrounding regions, the festival-style event features live entertainment, speakers, a diverse array of vendors, food trucks, community booths and activities.

Fourth of July Celebration

July 1-5 • Various locations • lexingtonky.gov

Lexington’s Fourth of July celebration kicks off July 1 with an Ice Cream Social at Henry A. Tandy Centennial Park, followed by a Patriotic Concert featuring The Lexington Philharmonic on July 3. The fun continues on July 4 with the downtown street festival and parade, and a fireworks show starting at 10 p.m.

Lexington Burger Week

July 7-13 • Various locations • www.lexingtonburgerweek.com

One of the city’s most anticipated annual culinary events, Lexington Burger Week gives chefs from dozens of participating restaurants the chance to try creating the most unique burgers in town. Each restaurant will feature a one-of-a-kind burger not on its regular menu for $7 throughout the week, giving patrons the impetus to try out tons of new flavors and eateries. Fans can track their progress using the free Lexington Burger Week app.

For a full list of participating restaurants, featured burgers and recommended wine pairings, visit the Lexington Burger Week website as the event nears.

Shakespeare in the Park: “Romeo & Juliet”

July 10-13; 17-20 • Gates at 6:30 p.m.; show at 8 p.m. • Woodland Park, 601 E. High St. • antagonist.productions

Antagonist Productions presents one of Shakespeare’s most enduring tragedies, telling the story of two young lovers caught in the crossfire of a bitter feud between their families, the Montagues and the Capulets. Through poetry, passion and heartbreak, the play explores themes of love, fate and conflict, and the devastating consequences of hate. Directed by Trenton Blackburn, with live music and local vendors enhancing the experience, audiences can expect an unforgettable evening celebrating creativity, connection and community, in an outdoor park setting. Both weekends will feature live music before the play begins.

Harry Dean Stanton Fest

July 11-13 • Various venues • www.harrydeanstantonfest.org

Since 2011, Lexington’s Harry Dean Stanton Festival has paid tribute to the late iconic character actor and Kentucky native who appeared in over 200 films over the course of his prolific career. The event typically includes film screenings, music performances and special guest appearances. Details will be available soon on the event’s website.

Bill Coleman Jazz Weekend

July 18-20 • Various venues in Paris, Ky. • hopewellmuseum.org

This fundraiser for Hopewell Museum pays homage to the late jazz trumpeter Bill Coleman, who hailed from Centerville, a small village in Bourbon County. Events include a jazz talk and listening session featuring Dr. Dick Domek, former Dean of University of Kentucky’s College of Fine Arts (July 18); an evening of classic jazz with the Walnut Street Ramblers and La’Shelle Allen, featuring a full meal, cocktails and live and silent auctions at Oasis in Paris (July 19); and a live concert at Chief Reid Park on July 20. More details will be posted on the museum’s calendar page as the event nears.

Ballet Under the Stars

July 30-Aug. 3 (8 p.m. pre-show, with main curtain at 9 p.m.) • Woodland Park, 601 East High St. • lexingtonky.gov/playing/arts-events/ballet-under-stars

Ballet Under the Stars is an outdoor dance celebration featuring a youth production followed by a main show starring professional dancers from Kentucky Ballet Theatre. This year’s pre-show will be “A Broadway Ballet” featuring dances inspired by Broadway favorites. The main show featuring professional dancers from Kentucky Ballet Theatre will follow. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.

Shaker Village Craft Fair

Aug. 2-3, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. • Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, • 3501 Lexington Rd. • shakervillageky.org/events/craft-fair-2025

One of Kentucky’s top craft-centric happenings, the Shaker Village Craft Fair attracts elite regional artisans as well as up-and-coming artists. The annual event offers a wide assortment of crafts, from pottery, jewelry and glassware to woven rugs, needlecraft, basketry, leather goods, floral design and Shaker reproductions. General admission to Shaker Village — which includes access to historic tours, exhibits and other Shaker Village experiences — is discounted during this weekend. Attendees can also enjoy the Shaker Village bar, live music and food trucks.

Picnic with the Pops: “Back to the ‘80’s”

Aug. 9 • Gates at 4 p.m.; show at dusk • The Meadow at Keeneland, 4201 Versailles Rd. • www.lexpops.com

Celebrating its 45th season, Picnic with the Pops has long been a favorite summer event in Lexington. Each year, The Lexington Philharmonic teams up with a special guest performer to perform an evening of popular music in the idyllic Keene meadow at Keeneland. Attendees can purchase tables of eight (tables and chairs provided) or general admission seating (bring your own chairs/blankets) and bring a picnic dinner to enjoy. (Table holders from previous years are allowed the first opportunity to renew their tables.) Cocktail, costume and table decorating contests add to the festivities.

This year’s show hearkens back to the decade where the event first began, with a full set of favorite number one hits from the 1980s. Attendees can expect to hear hits from Madonna, Debbie Gibson, Phil Collins, Joe Cocker, Huey Lewis & the News and many more.

Woodland Art Fair

Aug. 16-17 (10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday) • Woodland Park, 601 E. High St. • woodlandartfair.org

Now in its 49th year, the Woodland Art Fair, produced by the Lexington Art League and Lexington Parks & Recreation, is one of Lexington’s most celebrated cultural events. It features artists and makers selling unique, handcrafted items ranging from ceramics and wood art to jewelry and photographs, along with food and beverage vendors, live music and more, in a relaxed and shaded park setting.

Chevy Chase Street Fair

× Expand Chevy Chase Street Fair hits the streets again on Aug. 25, with dozens of vendors, live music and more on the section of Euclid Avenue between Ashland and High. Photo furnished

Aug. 25, 4-10 p.m. • Euclid Avenue between • Ashland Ave. and High St.

The ever-popular block party Chevy Chase Street Fair returns with dozens of local vendors, live music, kids’ activities, street food, craft beer and cocktails and neighborhood camaraderie. Keep an eye on social media for the full list of vendors, bands and other details, as the event nears. Chevy Chase Street Fair is produced by Smiley Pete Publishing in partnership with Chevy Chase Merchants Association.