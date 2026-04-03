2026 Best of Lex: A Letter To Our Readers

Dear readers,

Welcome to Smiley Pete’s third annual Best of Lex issue! What began as a way to celebrate the people, places, and businesses that make Lexington so special has quickly become something more: a reflection of who we are as a community. Our third annual Best of Lex campaign feels rooted and meaningful, much like Lexington itself.

This year, you showed up in a big way, casting hundreds of thousands of votes across more than 100 categories to spotlight your favorite local people and gems. From longtime staples to rising stars, the results are a reminder of the passion, pride, diversity and loyalty that define our city.

As we gathered our odes, tallied votes and connected with the people behind the businesses, one thing became abundantly clear: Our similarities are far greater than our differences. We are a community that shows up for one another, supporting, nurturing and celebrating all things local.

Inside these pages, you’ll find not only the winners, but also a collection of editorial tributes that capture the spirit of Lexington, written by and about the very people and places who make Lexington unique. The winners were determined entirely by reader votes collected over two rounds of online voting at bestoflex.smileypete.com. While our staff was allowed to vote, like any other reader, their votes did not influence the outcomes any more than any other voter.

For nearly three decades, Smiley Pete has been owned, written and produced locally. And if this issue proves anything, it’s that Lexington’s story is still being written every day, through our small businesses, entrepreneurs, big ideas, shared meals and the simple act of showing up for each other.

With gratitude,

The Smiley Pete Team

Click the links below to view the results for each category!