2026 Best of Lex: Family

Lexington is consistently ranked as one of the best places in America to raise a family. From parks, schools and summer camps, to dentists, pediatricians and youth sports leagues, on the following pages, we highlight the places and businesses that make this such a special place to raise kids.
Best After School Program
- YMCA
- Living Arts and Science Center
- Girls Can Too!
Steckler Pediatric Dentistry | Photo furnished
Best Children’s Dentistry Practice
- Steckler Pediatric Dentistry
- Beaumont Kids Dentistry
- Pediatric Dentistry of Hamburg
- Dentistry for Children
Best Daycare Center/Preschool
- YMCA Center for Children
- Faith Lutheran Learning Center
- Growing Together Preschool
- Hearing & Speech Center
Lexington Public Libraries | Photo furnished
Best Free Family Activity
- Lexington Public Libraries
- Gatton Park on Town Branch
- The Arboretum
- Friday Flicks at Jacobson Park
Ode to the Living Arts & Science Center
Living Arts and Science Center | Photo by Mary Jane Speer - Courtesy VisitLex
Smiley Pete Staff Salute
Founded in 1968, the Living Arts & Science Center has been a mainstay for creativity in Lexington for nearly six decades. Housed in the historic Kinkead House on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard since 1970, the center underwent a renovation and expansion project in 2016, doubling the organization’s space with the addition of a science exhibition hall, computer lab, professional teaching kitchen, art gallery and more.
With classes for kids, a popular summer camp, and creative field trip options for entire classrooms, LASC is particularly geared toward nurturing Lexington’s young creative minds, though it offers outlets for every age group. Perhaps the organization’s most unique feature is the Farish Planetarium. Lexington’s only public planetarium rotates shows daily, providing a different magical journey through the cosmos each day of the week. The organization also hosts yoga classes in the planetarium on select Saturdays, where folks can practice mindfulness under the stars.
With workshops for adults, classes for kids, and open hours daily, visitors can learn about everything from farming to dinosaurs, tinker in the makerspace, explore multiple art gallery spaces, watch an axolotl swim, and visit the stars — all on the same day. Wonders await at the Living Arts & Science Center, a true gem in the Lexington community.
The University of Kentucky Arboretum | Photo furnished
Best Local Park
- The Arboretum
- Gatton Park on the Town Branch
- Jacobson Park
Best Orthodontist
- White, Greer & Maggard Orthodontics
- Buchart + Wachs Orthodontics
- Knight, Wahle & Chalothorn Orthodontics
Best Pediatric Practice
- Pediatric Adolescent Associates
- UK Family Medicine
- Poole, Thomas, Goodsell Pediatrics
Best Private Elementary School
- Sayre School
- Lexington Christian Academy
- The Lexington School
Best Private High School
- Sayre School
- Lexington Catholic HS
- Lexington Christian Academy
- KORE Academy
Best Private Middle School
- Lexington Christian Academy
- Sayre School
- Sts. Peter & Paul Regional Catholic School
Honorable Mentions:
- St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
- KORE Academy
Best Public Elementary School
- Cassidy Elementary
- Glendover Elementary
- Rosa Parks Elementary