2026 Best of Lex: Family

Lexington is consistently ranked as one of the best places in America to raise a family. From parks, schools and summer camps, to dentists, pediatricians and youth sports leagues, on the following pages, we highlight the places and businesses that make this such a special place to raise kids.

Best After School Program

YMCA Living Arts and Science Center Girls Can Too!

× Expand Steckler Pediatric Dentistry | Photo furnished

Best Children’s Dentistry Practice

Steckler Pediatric Dentistry Beaumont Kids Dentistry Pediatric Dentistry of Hamburg Dentistry for Children

Best Daycare Center/Preschool

YMCA Center for Children Faith Lutheran Learning Center Growing Together Preschool Hearing & Speech Center

× Expand Lexington Public Libraries | Photo furnished

Best Free Family Activity

Lexington Public Libraries Gatton Park on Town Branch The Arboretum Friday Flicks at Jacobson Park

Ode to the Living Arts & Science Center

Expand Living Arts and Science Center | Photo by Mary Jane Speer - Courtesy VisitLex

Smiley Pete Staff Salute

Founded in 1968, the Living Arts & Science Center has been a mainstay for creativity in Lexington for nearly six decades. Housed in the historic Kinkead House on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard since 1970, the center underwent a renovation and expansion project in 2016, doubling the organization’s space with the addition of a science exhibition hall, computer lab, professional teaching kitchen, art gallery and more.

With classes for kids, a popular summer camp, and creative field trip options for entire classrooms, LASC is particularly geared toward nurturing Lexington’s young creative minds, though it offers outlets for every age group. Perhaps the organization’s most unique feature is the Farish Planetarium. Lexington’s only public planetarium rotates shows daily, providing a different magical journey through the cosmos each day of the week. The organization also hosts yoga classes in the planetarium on select Saturdays, where folks can practice mindfulness under the stars.

With workshops for adults, classes for kids, and open hours daily, visitors can learn about everything from farming to dinosaurs, tinker in the makerspace, explore multiple art gallery spaces, watch an axolotl swim, and visit the stars — all on the same day. Wonders await at the Living Arts & Science Center, a true gem in the Lexington community.

× Expand The University of Kentucky Arboretum | Photo furnished

Best Local Park

The Arboretum Gatton Park on the Town Branch Jacobson Park

Best Orthodontist

White, Greer & Maggard Orthodontics Buchart + Wachs Orthodontics Knight, Wahle & Chalothorn Orthodontics

Best Pediatric Practice

Pediatric Adolescent Associates UK Family Medicine Poole, Thomas, Goodsell Pediatrics

Best Private Elementary School

Sayre School Lexington Christian Academy The Lexington School

Best Private High School

Sayre School Lexington Catholic HS Lexington Christian Academy KORE Academy

Best Private Middle School

Lexington Christian Academy Sayre School Sts. Peter & Paul Regional Catholic School

Honorable Mentions:

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

KORE Academy

Best Public Elementary School