2026 Best of Lex: Food & Drink

It’s true — Lexington loves to eat! We love to eat well, supporting a thriving local restaurant scene that rivals that of much larger cities. We here at Smiley Pete would put our culinary scene up against any other. Fortunately for those of us who like to enjoy a fine beverage with our meals, we are also the epicenter of bourbon, and our cocktail culture does not disappoint.

On the following pages, we spotlight those who are doing their part to contribute to the quality food, great service, unique ambiance, and amazing value to our dining and hospitality community. Read on to see who our readers have voted as their favorites in dozens of culinary categories!

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Best Bagels

Southland Bagel Great Bagel and Bakery Pearl’s Bluegrass Baking Co.

Best Bakery

Martine’s Pastries European Delights Bakery Olive’s Apron Bluegrass Baking Co.

Best Bar-B-Que

Blue Door Smokehouse Big Kahuna BBQ Red State BBQ Proud Mary

Best Beer Cheese

Dad’s Favorite Hall’s On the River Kentucky Beer Cheese Critchfield Meats

Best Bourbon Selection (Restaurant)

OBC Kitchen The Kentucky Castle Epping’s on Eastside

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Best Breakfast

Beau’s Cafe First Watch Daytime Café Wild Eggs Winchell’s

Best Brunch

OBC Kitchen Bella Cafè and Grille First Watch Daytime Café Stella’s Kentucky Deli

Best Burger

Drake’s Bella Café and Grille Shamrock Bar & Grille Banners

Best Cajun

Bourbon n’ Toulouse Gumbo Yaya Proud Mary’s Louisiana Passion

Best Cakes/Cupcakes

Martine’s Pastries European Delights Caramanda’s

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Best Cheap Eats

Big Kahuna Rosemont Station Goodfella’s Sahara

Best Chef

Chef Cole Arimes (Epping’s on Eastside, Cole’s 735 Main, and V at the Vine) Chef Ouita Michel (Holly Hill & Co.) Chef Alex Green (Mileta)

Honorable Mentions:

Chef Jonathan Lundy (3TEN and Corto y Lima)

Chef John Foster (Sage Rabbit)

Ode to the Official Aroma of Lexington: Jif Peanut Butter

Smiley Pete Staff Salute

For generations, lunchtime has been synonymous with the subtly iconic peanut butter sandwich. And for most of those generations one name has been ubiquitous — Jif.

Elementary school lunches always entailed a small daily mystery: what did Mom make today from that giant jar of Jif on the counter? PB&J? Peanut butter and honey? Peanut butter and banana?

Those memories — and millions like them — ride on the sweet, roasted scent of Jif Peanut Butter, the majority of which is produced right here in Lexington at a factory on Winchester Road.

The brand’s roots trace back to 1946, when late Lexington businessman William T. Young created a peanut butter called Big Top. In 1955, Procter & Gamble purchased the brand and its Lexington manufacturing facilities, renaming it Jif. The brand steadily grew up and up, until 1981 when Jif officially became the biggest name in peanut butter industry. In 2001, The J.M. Smucker Company acquired the brand from P&G, continuing the half-century tradition of operating from the manufacturing facility here in Lexington — the largest peanut butter-production factory in the world.

Locals know the sweet, telltale aroma: roasting peanuts and molasses, each whiff as unmistakable as the last. When the wind is blowing just right, the delightful scent emanating from the Jif factory can drift for miles through town. While the aromatic surprise often catches outsiders off-guard, for many Lexingtonians, it smells just like home.

Best Chinese Restaurant

Panda Cuisine Osaka Asian Wind

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Best Cocktail Spot

Mileta Carson’s Food and Drink OBC Kitchen Epping’s on Eastside

Best Coffee Shop

Third Street Stuff Old School Coffee Kenwick Table

Best Destination Restaurant (within 30 miles of Lexington)

Windy Corner Wallace Station The Glitz Holly Hill Inn

Best Donuts

Spalding’s Bakery North Lime Coffee and Donuts Frank’s Donuts Jeff’s Donuts

Best Elevated Dining

Mileta Cole’s on Main Millstone Giuseppe’s

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Best Food Truck

Rolling Oven Sav’s Chill Bert’s SpeakCheezy Daughter’s Southern

Best Fried Banana Peppers

Hall’s On the River Winchell’s Smithtown Seafood

Best Fried Chicken

Merrick Inn Critchfield Meats Grimes Indi’s

Best Hangover Restaurant

Sidebar Winchell’s Goodfellas Ramsey’s

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Best Happy Hour

Epping’s on Eastside Mileta Banners

Best Hidden Gem

Dad’s Favorite Deli South of Wrigley Wheeler’s Pharmacy Archa Nine Thai Kitchen (South Elkhorn Village)

Ode to the Speakeasy of Sandwiches: Dad’s Favorite Deli

Expand Dad's Favorites | Photo by Emily Moseley

Smiley Pete Staff Salute

Nestled deep in the arcade-style shopping center off Harrodsburg Road — past the shoe cobbler, the tailor and the classic barbershop — is a mom-and-pop sandwich deli that has steadily built a cult-like, “speakeasy of sandwiches” mystique since opening its doors in the back of Garden Springs Shopping Center in 2010.

What’s the nature of the allure? Is it the understated storefront, or the refreshingly streamlined menu? The counter-service vibe recalling the iconic soup shop owner from “Seinfeld” played by Larry Thomas (whose portrait, fittingly, hangs behind the vintage lunch counter)? Maybe it’s the ritual of waiting in a narrow hallway for a brown paper bag to emerge from the kitchen, handed off like something slightly illicit.

Or maybe it’s simply that the food is just that damn good.

In addition to a dependable daily special and a rotating lineup of soups, Dad’s menu features a tight roster of toasted sandwiches, each centering on one of the brand’s homemade cheese spreads. No frills, no fuss — just well-executed and bold flavors.

Don’t let the lunchtime lines intimidate you — the concise menu and efficient “go on ’n git” counter service keep things rolling right along.

Best Hot Brown

Ramsey’s Winchell’s Restaurant and Bar A.P. Suggins Bar & Grill Stella’s

Best Ice Cream/Gelato

Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream Graeter’s Sorella Gelateria Sav’s Chill

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Best Indian Restaurant

Everest Nepalese and Indian Cuisine Masala Indian Cuisine Tandoor

Best Italian Restaurant

Giuseppe’s Bella Notte Mileta

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Best Japanese Restaurant

Omakase Sushi & Sake Bar Asuka SRO

Best Korean Restaurant

K-Pot Han Woo Ri Arirang Garden DY Market

Best Late Night Eats

Goodfellas Pizzeria (Mill Street) Charlie Brown’s Restaurant Drake’s

Honorable Mentions:

Banners

Sidebar

Best Local Candy Store

Old Kentucky Chocolates Dahlhus Fudge Ruth Hunt

Honorable Mentions:

Sharp’s

Al-Taj Bakery

Best Local Chain Restaurant*

Malone’s Carson’s Food and Drink Athenian Grill Ramsey’s Diner

*Locally owned restaurant with multiple locations

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Best Local Winery

Talon Winery Equus Run Vineyards Wildside Winery

Best Mediterranean/Greek Restaurant

Athenian Grill Sahara Nefertiti

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Best Mexican/Latin American Restaurant

Mi Pequeña Hacienda Papi’s Tortilleria Y Taqueria Ramirez El Rancho Tapatio

Best Mocktail Spot

Malone’s 3TEN (Tie) East End Tap and Table (Tie) OBC (Tie) Poppy’s Flower Bar

Best New Restaurant (opened in 2025)

(Tie) Millstone (Tie) Char on Ashland Crust V at the Vine

Best Outdoor/Patio Dining

The Merrick Inn Goodfellas Azur Restaurant & Patio

Honorable Mentions:

Kentucky Native Café

Palmer’s Fresh Grill

Best Overall Restaurant

Malone’s Mileta Bella Notte

Honorable Mentions:

Epping’s on Eastside

Holly Hill Inn

Best Pimento Cheese

Mousetrap Dad’s Favorite Deli Wallace Station

Best Pizza

Goodfellas Joe Bologna’s Rolling Oven

Honorable Mentions:

Pietana

Smashing Tomato

Pearl’s

Best Pub Food

Drake’s Shamrock’s Banners Winchell’s

Best Restaurant or a First Date

Mileta Millstone Merrick Inn

Honorable Mentions:

Carson’s

Bella Notte

Giuseppe’s

Best Restaurant to Take Visitors

The Kentucky Castle Merrick Inn Mileta Malone’s

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Best Rooftop

Lost Palm Dudley’s on Short Infinity: Rooftop Restaurant & Bar

Honorable Mentions:

The Kentucky Castle

Belle’s Cocktail House

V at the Vine

Best Salads

Malone’s Athenian Grill Mileta Bella Cafè and Grille

Ode to Lexingtonian Salad

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by Amy Eddie

There are salads — and then there is the Lexingtonian.

The Lexingtonian Salad — the classic signature BLT-style salad at Malone’s — is not flashy. It doesn’t try to confuse your palette with pickled fruit or roasted chickpeas. It simply shows up, dependable as a bluegrass sunset, piled high with cold, crunchy goodness and that unmistakable creamy herb dressing.

It arrives at the table with quiet confidence, not pretending to be anything it isn’t. A bowl of crisp lettuce has no business being this beloved, yet here we are. Generations of Lexingtonians have ordered it with the same certainty one orders a good Kentucky bourbon: without hesitation and with full trust that it will deliver.

It’s the salad that comes before great steaks and celebrations, before birthdays and business deals, before “just one more drink.” That perfectly chilled plate and alluring bottomless promise is the quiet prelude to whatever the evening becomes.

And yet somehow it steals the show.

The Lexingtonian is more than just a salad; it’s a ritual. It’s a memory. It’s the taste of countless dinners with friends and family who stayed too long, and conversations that ran well past dessert.

In a world full of complicated things, the Lexingtonian Salad remains beautifully, gloriously simple. And Lexington loves it for exactly that reason.

Best Seafood

Smithtown Seafood Charlie’s Seafood Palmer’s Fresh Grill

Honorable Mentions:

Mileta

V at the Vine

Best Soul Food

Mimi’s Southern Style Cooking Grime’s Indi’s

Honorable Mentions:

Sassy Bleu

Honey J’s

Daughter’s Southern

Best Taco

Tortilleria y Taqueria Ramirez Papi’s Agave & Rye Mi Pequeña Hacienda

Best Southern Food

Winchell’s Ramsey’s Merrick Inn

Honorable Mentions:

Windy Corner

Suggins

Best Steak House

Malone’s Tony’s Jeff Ruby’s Blue Heron

Best Sushi

Omakase Osaka SRO

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Best Thai Restaurant

Archa Nine Thai Kitchen Jasmine Rice Thai Restaurant Planet Thai

Honorable Mentions:

Nat’s

Bangkok House

Best Vegan Food

Moody Mike’s Yalla Y’all Little Fork at Wisebird Cider

Best Vegetarian Food

Everest Nepalese & Indian Cuisine Moody Mike’s Bourbon n’ Toulouse Yalla Y’all

Honorable Mentions:

Little Fork at Wisebird Cider Stella’s NuHealth Kitchen Good Foods Co-op

Best Vietnamese Restaurant

Pho B.C. Pho Saigon The Wok

Best Wine List

Mileta Epping’s on Eastside Jeff Ruby’s Darling Wine Bar

Best Wings