2026 Best of Lex: Shopping

Spending money at local businesses helps build a strong community. Every dollar we spend at a locally owned shop helps local business owners and their staff as they contribute to our unique culture and build their lives here in Lexington. From furniture to houseplants to vintage clothing, we’ve highlighted dozens of Lexington’s favorite local spots to burn some hard-earned cash (in good conscience, of course!)

× Expand Scout Antique & Modern | Photo furnished

Best Antique Shop

Scout Antique & Modern Peddler’s Mall Another Man’s Treasure

Best Book Store

Joseph-Beth Booksellers sQecial Media Black Swan

Honorable Mentions:

Glover’s Bookery

Wildlings Bookshop

Best Car Dealership

Quantrell Auto Group (Tie) Dan Cummins (Tie) Greens Toyota Don Jacobs

Best Car Wash

Jeff’s Car Wash Clean Sweep Auto Spa

Best Caterer

Selma’s Catering & Events DaRae and Friends The Apiary

Best Children’s Clothing Store

Lele & Lane Little Classics on Clay Doodlebugs

Best Consignment/Vintage Clothing Store

Sassy Fox Stephen Lawrence Pop’s Resale Street Scene

× Expand Michler's owner John Michler | Photo by Emily Giancarlo

Best Florist

Michler’s Oram’s Florist Blooms By Brooke Bella Blooms Florist

Ode to Fáilte Irish Shop

Expand Fáilte Irish Shop | Photo furnished

Smiley Pete Staff Salute

Homesickness can lead to great ideas. Fáilte Irish Shop was founded in 2001, five years after founder Liza Hendley Betz moved to the Commonwealth from Ireland. Realizing that something she considered an authentic and fundamental taste of home was missing from the Central Kentucky Irish community, she started selling proper Irish sausages.

From that humble beginning, Fáilte (Gaelic for “welcome”) has grown into Lexington’s unofficial gateway to the Emerald Isle. Inside the cozy South Upper Street shop, shelves overflow with Irish sausages, soda bread, black pudding, pork pies, Celtic jewelry, Hanna caps, Belleek china and other imported goods that keep regulars coming back.

The shop is more than a retail store. It’s cultural glue for the local Irish community. Fáilte helps organize Lexington’s annual Lexington St. Patrick's Day Parade & Festival and keeps the local Irish community connected through events, traditions and even curated trips to Ireland.

The store’s reach now stretches well beyond Lexington thanks to a thriving online store. But the mission remains the same: bringing a little piece of Ireland to Liza’s Old Kentucky Home. Whether you’re Irish by blood or simply Irish for the day, Fáilte offers a warm welcome to all.

× Expand King's Gardens | Photo furnished

Best Garden Store or Nursery

King’s Gardens Michler’s Pemberton’s Greenhouses

Best Home Accessories Store

Peddlers Mall Frances M Scout Antique & Modern My Favorite Things

Best Home Fixture/Specialty Home Store

Plumber’s Supply Store Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Brecher’s Lighting Wiseway

× Expand Farmer's Jewelry | Photo furnished

Best Jewelry Store

Farmer’s Jewelry Rivard’s GDA Jewelers

Honorable Mentions:

Diamond Gallery

Savane Silver

Best Kentucky Themed Shop

Kentucky for Kentucky Shop Local KY Kentucky Branded

× Expand Ada & Lo | Photo by Stephanie Gilmore Photography

Best Local Boutique

Ada & Lo Peggy’s World’s Apart The Front Porch

Honorable Mentions:

My Favorite Things

Poppy & Pomelo

Best Locally Owned Grocery Store

Critchfield Meats Good Foods Co-op Wilson’s Grocery & Meat DY Market

Best Men’s Clothing

Logan’s of Lexington J&H Outdoor Store John’s Run Walk Shop

Best Pet Store

Pet Wants Most Valuable Pets Southern Barker

Best Piercing Shop

Alchemy Body Piercing Rowan The Summit at Fritz Farm Tattoo Charlie’s

× Expand John's Run/Walk Shop | Photo furnished

Best Sporting Goods Store

John’s Run/Walk Shop J&H Outdoors The Locker Room

Best Tattoo Shop

Tattoo Charlie’s Charmed Life Keyhole Tattoo

Best Used Furniture or Accessories Store

Another Man’s Treasure Scout Antique & Modern The Peddlers Mall Room Service

Best Wine Shop or Liquor Store

Liquor Barn Ernie’s Spirits Corner Wine Total Wine

Honorable Mentions:

Vine and Branch

Darling Wine Shop

× Expand Bella Rose | Photo furnished

Best Women’s Clothing Store

Bella Rose Worlds Apart The Cotton Patch Black Market

Honorable Mentions: