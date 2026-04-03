2026 Best of Lex: Sports & Rec

Lexington might be known for its fast horses and great basketball, but we also like to get competitive, get fit and enjoy ourselves in other ways. In this section, we weigh in on the best sports facilities, yoga and pilates studios, dog parks, bowling alleys and more, as voted by our readers.

Best Bowling Alley

Southland Lanes LexLive Main Event

Best City Park

Woodland Park Shillito Park Raven Run

× Expand Bespoken Spirits | Photo furnished

Best Distillery Tour

Bespoken Spirits James E. Pepper Distillery Town Branch/Lexington Brewing Company

Best Dog Park

Gatton Park on the Town Branch Wellington Park Masterson Station Park

× Expand The Champion Trace course at Keene Trace Golf Club | Photo furnished

Best Golf Course

Champions Lexington Country Club Griffin Gate Golf Course

Best Gym

Kentucky Gym YMCA TrainMovePlay

Honorable Mentions:

DiNardo Sports Performance

Ambition Lexington

× Expand Hill ’N Dale Farm / Xalapa | Photo furnished

Best Horse Farm Tour

Hill ’N Dale Farm / Xalapa Taylor Made Farm Calumet

Best Out-of-Town Hike

Natural Bridge Raven Run Pine Mountain State Park

Best Personal Trainer

Mark DiNardo Adam Moore Adam Price Fitness

Best Pickleball Court

PKL LEX YMCA Pickleball Paddock

× Expand Mind Over Body Studio | Photo by Rohan Munnolimath

Best Pilates Studio

Mind Over Body Studio Pilates Barre Lex YMCA Sterling Hot Yoga

Ode to the University of Kentucky Wildcat Women’s Volleyball Team

Expand UK Women's Volleyball Team | Photo by Noah Morlock - UK Athletics

Smiley Pete Staff Salute

Heartbreak can still look like dominance — just ask the Kentucky Wildcats women's volleyball team.

Their 2025 season ended one win short of a national title with a loss to the Texas A&M Aggies in the NCAA championship match in Kansas City. But with the Wildcats’ 30-3 run, the season was hardly a disappointment.

The loss might have snapped a remarkable 27-game winning streak, but it did little to dull one of the most impressive seasons in program history. Along the way, Kentucky captured its ninth straight Southeastern Conference title and its first SEC Volleyball Tournament championship in two decades.

The accolades from that season piled up: Eva Hudson was named SEC Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year, Kassie O'Brien earned SEC Freshman of the Year honors, and head coach Craig Skinner took SEC Coach of the Year.

The Wildcats aren’t slowing down. Transfer standout Morgan Gaerte arrives from Notre Dame Fighting Irish women's volleyball, and a stacked preseason has already been announced, with heavyweight matchups against all of last year’s other Final Four contenders. That includes marquee matchups with Wisconsin Badgers women's volleyball and Pittsburgh Panthers women's volleyball at the AVCA First Serve showcase, plus an elite early-season tournament in the Bahamas.

Translation: the road back to the championship is already underway here in Lexington, and Big Blue Nation will be watching every serve.

Best Tennis Facility

Lexington Tennis Club Top Seed Tennis Club Tennis Association of Central Kentucky

Best Yoga Studio

Creative Yoga Mind Over Body Sterling Hot Yoga Wildfire Yoga

× Expand UK Hoops center Clara Strack | Photo by Eddie Justice - UK Athletics

Best Player on UK Hoops (Women’s) team for ’25-’26 season

Clara Strack Gabby Brooks (TIE) Lexi Blue (TIE) Toni Morgan

Best Player on UK Men’s Basketball team for ’25-’26 season