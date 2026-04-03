2026 Best of Lex: Sports & Rec

Lexington might be known for its fast horses and great basketball, but we also like to get competitive, get fit and enjoy ourselves in other ways. In this section, we weigh in on the best sports facilities, yoga and pilates studios, dog parks, bowling alleys and more, as voted by our readers.
Best Bowling Alley
- Southland Lanes
- LexLive
- Main Event
Best City Park
- Woodland Park
- Shillito Park
- Raven Run
Bespoken Spirits | Photo furnished
Best Distillery Tour
- Bespoken Spirits
- James E. Pepper Distillery
- Town Branch/Lexington Brewing Company
Best Dog Park
- Gatton Park on the Town Branch
- Wellington Park
- Masterson Station Park
The Champion Trace course at Keene Trace Golf Club | Photo furnished
Best Golf Course
- Champions
- Lexington Country Club
- Griffin Gate Golf Course
Best Gym
- Kentucky Gym
- YMCA
- TrainMovePlay
Honorable Mentions:
- DiNardo Sports Performance
- Ambition Lexington
Hill ’N Dale Farm / Xalapa | Photo furnished
Best Horse Farm Tour
- Hill ’N Dale Farm / Xalapa
- Taylor Made Farm
- Calumet
Best Out-of-Town Hike
- Natural Bridge
- Raven Run
- Pine Mountain State Park
Best Personal Trainer
- Mark DiNardo
- Adam Moore
- Adam Price Fitness
Best Pickleball Court
- PKL LEX
- YMCA
- Pickleball Paddock
Mind Over Body Studio | Photo by Rohan Munnolimath
Best Pilates Studio
- Mind Over Body Studio
- Pilates Barre Lex
- YMCA
- Sterling Hot Yoga
Ode to the University of Kentucky Wildcat Women’s Volleyball Team
UK Women's Volleyball Team | Photo by Noah Morlock - UK Athletics
Smiley Pete Staff Salute
Heartbreak can still look like dominance — just ask the Kentucky Wildcats women's volleyball team.
Their 2025 season ended one win short of a national title with a loss to the Texas A&M Aggies in the NCAA championship match in Kansas City. But with the Wildcats’ 30-3 run, the season was hardly a disappointment.
The loss might have snapped a remarkable 27-game winning streak, but it did little to dull one of the most impressive seasons in program history. Along the way, Kentucky captured its ninth straight Southeastern Conference title and its first SEC Volleyball Tournament championship in two decades.
The accolades from that season piled up: Eva Hudson was named SEC Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year, Kassie O'Brien earned SEC Freshman of the Year honors, and head coach Craig Skinner took SEC Coach of the Year.
The Wildcats aren’t slowing down. Transfer standout Morgan Gaerte arrives from Notre Dame Fighting Irish women's volleyball, and a stacked preseason has already been announced, with heavyweight matchups against all of last year’s other Final Four contenders. That includes marquee matchups with Wisconsin Badgers women's volleyball and Pittsburgh Panthers women's volleyball at the AVCA First Serve showcase, plus an elite early-season tournament in the Bahamas.
Translation: the road back to the championship is already underway here in Lexington, and Big Blue Nation will be watching every serve.
Best Tennis Facility
- Lexington Tennis Club
- Top Seed Tennis Club
- Tennis Association of Central Kentucky
Best Yoga Studio
- Creative Yoga
- Mind Over Body
- Sterling Hot Yoga
- Wildfire Yoga
UK Hoops center Clara Strack | Photo by Eddie Justice - UK Athletics
Best Player on UK Hoops (Women’s) team for ’25-’26 season
- Clara Strack
- Gabby Brooks
- (TIE) Lexi Blue
- (TIE) Toni Morgan
Best Player on UK Men’s Basketball team for ’25-’26 season
- Otega Oweh
- Malachi Moreno
- Colin Chandler