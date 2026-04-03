2026 Best of Lex: Services

Who's your first call when you need something done? In this section, we highlight the folks who make Lexington work, from plumbers, electricians and contractors to barbers, lawyers, tattoo artists and more.

Best Acupuncture Practice

Sustaining Health Acupuncture UK Acupuncture Commonwealth Acupuncture

Best Auto Repair

Brian’s Bluegrass Automotive Lowell’s Motorsports of Lexington Southside Auto Repair

Best Bank

Traditional Bank Central Bank & Trust Republic Bank & Trust Company South Central Bank

× Expand The Rooster's Nest | Photo furnished

Best Barber Shop

The Rooster’s Nest Prince Cuts Chevy Chase Barbershop

Best Bicycle Shop

Pedal Power (Tie) Broomwagon (Tie) Scheller Bicycle Face

× Expand Back Construction | Photo by Cecilia Sukanta

Best Builder

BACK Construction Anderson & Rodgers Construction Bluegrass Builders and Remodel S&S Design Build

Best Chiropractor

Stinson Chiropractic Pelphrey’s Arena Chiropractic

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Best Cleaning Service

Top Mops Cleaning Service First Impressions Cleaning Wildcat Clean Team Window Genie

× Expand Drs. Cady and Ryan Brown of Downtown Drs. Brown | Photo furnished

Best Concierge Medical Practice

Downtown Drs. Brown Journey Health Bluegrass Gynecology & Wellness Wiser Primary Care

Honorable Mentions:

Marshall Lifestyle Medicine - Concierge Medicine MD VIP

Olive Health Direct Primary Care

Best Credit Union

UK Credit Union Commonwealth Credit Union Members Heritage Credit Union Metro Employee’s Credit Union

Best Dentist/Dentistry Practice

Slone Dental Justice Dental Chevy Chase Dentistry

Honorable Mentions:

Alumni Dental Center

Commonwealth Smiles

Best Dermatology Practice

Dermatology Associates of Kentucky Bluegrass Dermatology Dermatology Consultants

Best Dry Cleaner

Hart’s Chevy Chase Dry Cleaners Newport

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Best Electrician

Elliot Services Fayette Electric Services Doctor Electric, LLC Mr. Electric

Best ENT Practice

Kentucky Ear Nose & Throat Lexington Clinic Ear, Nose and Throat UK HealthCare Ear, Nose & Throat

Best Event Production and A/V Services

Studio 46 Dr. Stereo (Tie) Audio Visual Techniques, INC (Tie) Wrigley Media Group

Best Family Practice

Baptist Health Primary Care Lexington Clinic UK Family Medicine Journey Health

Best Family/Portrait Photographer

Holifield Photography Greer Photography Heart Of Gold Photography

Best Fencing Company

Geddes Fence Company Earlywine Fencing CJH fencing

Best Financial Services Company

Kelly Capital Group Gratz Park Private Wealth Edward Jones Meridian Wealth Management

Best Flooring Store

Carpet One Floor & Home Kevin’s Carpet Mathis Flooring Kerianna

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Best Funeral Home/Services

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Milward Funeral Directors Clark Legacy Center

Best Hair Removal Company

Waxing the City Commonwealth Electrolysis Clinic Advanced Skin and Vein

× Expand Lexington Salt Cave Wellness | Photo furnished

Best Holistic/Wellness Center

Lexington Salt Cave Wellness Shambhala Meditation Center Mind Body Studio

Best Home Inspection Company

H2H Home Inspections LexInspect Home Inspection Vantage Home Inspections

Best Home Remodeling

BACK Construction Bluegrass Builders and Remodeling Economy Home Improvements

Honorable Mentions:

My Old Kentucky Home Repair

Kitchen Lab

× Expand The Manchester | Photo by Matt Kisaday

Best Hotel

The Manchester 21c Museum Hotel Marriott City Center

Best HVAC Company

Synergy HVAC GreenBox Home Services Fayette Heating and Air

× Expand State Farm Agent Debra Hensley | Photo furnished

Best Insurance Agency

Debra Hensley State Farm Gallagher State Farm Mark Reed

Best Interior Design

Isabel Ladd Interiors Schnabel Interiors Benjamin Deaton Interior Design Cashman Interiors

Best Landscaping Company

Joseph Hillenmeyer Garden Design Hortus Gardens Scott Pfeiffer Landscaping

× Expand Attorneys Joshua Hicks and Gregory Funfsinn | Photo furnished

Best Law Firm

Hicks & Funfsinn Bluegrass Elderlaw, PLLC McBrayer PLLC

Honorable Mentions:

Stoll, Keenan, and Ogden (SKO)

Golden Law

Best Local building Supply / Lumber Company

Palumbo Lumber Congleton Lumber & Design Center Stratton Lumber

Best Local Printer

Lynn Imaging Southland Printing PrintLex

× Expand Corey Proffitt Studios Massage | Photo furnished

Best Massage

Corey Proffitt Studios Massage The Massage Center at Dudley Square Lexington Healing Arts Academy Massage Envy

Best Medi-Spa

Hourglass Aesthetics Be Medispa Belle Vie Summit

Honorable Mentions:

UK Healthcare Aesthetics Center

Skin Secrets

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Best Moving Company

Wildcat Moving Vincent Fister Moving and Storage 2 Dudes Moving Firefighters Move U

Best Nail Salon

The Nail Shop Lex Luxor Nails Varnish Nail Shoppe

Best OBGYN Practice

Lexington Women’s Health Lexington Clinic OBGYN UK Women’s Care UK Midwives Clinic

Best Optometrist

Simpson Optical UK HealthCare Advanced Eye Care Georgetown Eye Care

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Best Outdoor Lighting Company

Red Oak Outdoor Lighting Blingle Premier Lighting of Lexington Lexington Outdoor Lighting Hammond Family Lighting

Best Painting/Window Treatment Company

My Three Sons Painting Perspectives Inc. Winner’s Circle Painting

Best Pet Boarding/Daycare

Keshlyn Kennel Camp Bow Wow The Dog Stop

Best Pet Grooming

Mutt Cutts Nash Pet Salon Pet Paws Luxury Grooming Salon

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Best Pharmacy

UK Retail Pharmacies Wheeler’s Pharmacy Baptist Health Retail Pharmacy

Best Plastic Surgery Clinic

Kirn Plastic Surgery Center Lexington Plastic Surgery UK Healthcare Aesthetics Center Waldman Schantz Turner Plastic Surgery Center

Best Plumbing Company

H2O Maestro Dauenhauer Mr. Rooter John Estes Plumbing

× Expand Lexington Podiatry | Photo by Carla Bentley

Best Podiatry Clinic

Lexington Podiatry UK HealthCare Foot & Ankle/Podiatry Kentucky Foot Professionals

Best Real Estate Agent

Andrea Coughtry Mina Mattone and Alex Lennon Rusty Underwood

Honorable Mentions:

Rick Queen

Becky Reinhold

Best Real Estate Brokerage

Bluegrass Sotheby’s Turf Town Properties The Agency The Brokerage

Best Retirement Home

Bridgepointe at Ashgrove Woods Morning Pointe Sayre Christian Village Legacy Reserve at Fritz Farm

Best Roofing Company

AIC Roofing & Construction, Inc. BACK Construction Inc. (TIE) Affirmed Roofing (TIE) Bone Dry Roofing

Best Salon

Cha Cha’s Pelo Salon Bleu The Hive Salon and Art Haus

Best Sign Company

Instant Signs Fast Signs Lexington Sign Company

Best Solar Company

Synergy Lexington Solar Attic Fans Commonwealth Solar

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Best Spa

Hourglass Aesthetics The Woodhouse Day Spa Spa at the Kentucky Castle

Honorable Mentions:

Halo Salt Room & Wellness Spa

The Spa at Griffin Gate

Best Tax Preparation Company

Dillon Tax Services Dean Dorton Advanced Tax Services

Best Technology and IT Services

46Solutions Next Century Technologies Dr. Stereo

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Best Travel Services

Avant Travel Agency AAA Cline & Co Travel Consulting (Robin Cline)

Best Tree Services

Dave Leonard Tree Specialists Big Beaver Tree Service Inc. Bartlett Tree Experts Tinker Boys Tree Service

Best Veterinary Practice

Chevy Chase Animal Clinic Clay’s Mill Vet Clinic Richmond Road Vet Clinic Gainesway Small Animal Clinic

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Best Wedding or Event Venue

The Apiary Talon Winery Harper Hall The Signature Club

Best Weight Loss Center or Services

UK HealthCare Weight Loss Surgery Horizon Weight Loss & Sculpting Lexington Weight Loss at Ageless

Best Women’s Health Practices Lexington Women’s Health