2026 Best of Lex: Services

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Who's your first call when you need something done? In this section, we highlight the folks who make Lexington work, from plumbers, electricians and contractors to barbers, lawyers, tattoo artists and more.

Best Acupuncture Practice

  1. Sustaining Health Acupuncture
  2. UK Acupuncture
  3. Commonwealth Acupuncture

Best Auto Repair

  1. Brian’s Bluegrass Automotive
  2. Lowell’s
  3. Motorsports of Lexington
  4. Southside Auto Repair

Best Bank

  1. Traditional Bank
  2. Central Bank & Trust
  3. Republic Bank & Trust Company South Central Bank

Best Barber Shop

  1. The Rooster’s Nest
  2. Prince Cuts
  3. Chevy Chase Barbershop

Best Bicycle Shop

  1. Pedal Power
  2. (Tie) Broomwagon
  3. (Tie) Scheller
  4. Bicycle Face

Best Builder

  1. BACK Construction
  2. Anderson & Rodgers Construction
  3. Bluegrass Builders and Remodel
  4. S&S Design Build

Best Chiropractor

  1. Stinson Chiropractic
  2. Pelphrey’s
  3. Arena Chiropractic

Best Cleaning Service

  1. Top Mops Cleaning Service
  2. First Impressions Cleaning
  3. Wildcat Clean Team
  4. Window Genie

Best Concierge Medical Practice

  1. Downtown Drs. Brown
  2. Journey Health
  3. Bluegrass Gynecology & Wellness
  4. Wiser Primary Care

Honorable Mentions:

  • Marshall Lifestyle Medicine - Concierge Medicine MD VIP
  • Olive Health Direct Primary Care

Best Credit Union

  1. UK Credit Union
  2. Commonwealth Credit Union
  3. Members Heritage Credit Union
  4. Metro Employee’s Credit Union

Best Dentist/Dentistry Practice

  1. Slone Dental
  2. Justice Dental
  3. Chevy Chase Dentistry

Honorable Mentions:

  • Alumni Dental Center
  • Commonwealth Smiles

Best Dermatology Practice

  1. Dermatology Associates of Kentucky
  2. Bluegrass Dermatology
  3. Dermatology Consultants

Best Dry Cleaner

  1. Hart’s
  2. Chevy Chase Dry Cleaners
  3. Newport

Best Electrician

  1. Elliot Services
  2. Fayette Electric Services
  3. Doctor Electric, LLC
  4. Mr. Electric

Best ENT Practice

  1. Kentucky Ear Nose & Throat
  2. Lexington Clinic Ear, Nose and Throat
  3. UK HealthCare Ear, Nose & Throat

Best Event Production and A/V Services

  1. Studio 46
  2. Dr. Stereo
  3. (Tie) Audio Visual Techniques, INC
  4. (Tie) Wrigley Media Group

Best Family Practice

  1. Baptist Health Primary Care
  2. Lexington Clinic
  3. UK Family Medicine
  4. Journey Health

Best Family/Portrait Photographer

  1. Holifield Photography
  2. Greer Photography
  3. Heart Of Gold Photography

Best Fencing Company

  1. Geddes Fence Company
  2. Earlywine Fencing
  3. CJH fencing

Best Financial Services Company

  1. Kelly Capital Group
  2. Gratz Park Private Wealth
  3. Edward Jones
  4. Meridian Wealth Management

Best Flooring Store

  1. Carpet One Floor & Home
  2. Kevin’s Carpet
  3. Mathis Flooring
  4. Kerianna

Best Funeral Home/Services

  1. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
  2. Milward Funeral Directors
  3. Clark Legacy Center

Best Hair Removal Company

  1. Waxing the City
  2. Commonwealth Electrolysis Clinic
  3. Advanced Skin and Vein

Best Holistic/Wellness Center

  1. Lexington Salt Cave Wellness
  2. Shambhala Meditation Center
  3. Mind Body Studio

Best Home Inspection Company

  1. H2H Home Inspections
  2. LexInspect Home Inspection
  3. Vantage Home Inspections

Best Home Remodeling

  1. BACK Construction
  2. Bluegrass Builders and Remodeling
  3. Economy Home Improvements

Honorable Mentions:

  • My Old Kentucky Home Repair
  • Kitchen Lab

Best Hotel

  1. The Manchester
  2. 21c Museum Hotel
  3. Marriott City Center

Best HVAC Company

  1. Synergy HVAC
  2. GreenBox Home Services
  3. Fayette Heating and Air

Best Insurance Agency

  1. Debra Hensley State Farm
  2. Gallagher
  3. State Farm Mark Reed

Best Interior Design

  1. Isabel Ladd Interiors
  2. Schnabel Interiors
  3. Benjamin Deaton Interior Design
  4. Cashman Interiors

Best Landscaping Company

  1. Joseph Hillenmeyer Garden Design
  2. Hortus Gardens
  3. Scott Pfeiffer Landscaping

Best Law Firm

  1. Hicks & Funfsinn
  2. Bluegrass Elderlaw, PLLC
  3. McBrayer PLLC

Honorable Mentions:

  • Stoll, Keenan, and Ogden (SKO)
  • Golden Law

Best Local building Supply / Lumber Company

  1. Palumbo Lumber
  2. Congleton Lumber & Design Center
  3. Stratton Lumber

Best Local Printer

  1. Lynn Imaging
  2. Southland Printing
  3. PrintLex

Best Massage

  1. Corey Proffitt Studios Massage
  2. The Massage Center at Dudley Square
  3. Lexington Healing Arts Academy
  4. Massage Envy

Best Medi-Spa

  1. Hourglass Aesthetics
  2. Be Medispa
  3. Belle Vie Summit

Honorable Mentions:

  • UK Healthcare Aesthetics Center
  • Skin Secrets

Best Moving Company

  1. Wildcat Moving
  2. Vincent Fister Moving and Storage
  3. 2 Dudes Moving
  4. Firefighters Move U

Best Nail Salon

  1. The Nail Shop Lex
  2. Luxor Nails
  3. Varnish Nail Shoppe

Best OBGYN Practice

  1. Lexington Women’s Health
  2. Lexington Clinic OBGYN
  3. UK Women’s Care
  4. UK Midwives Clinic

Best Optometrist

  1. Simpson Optical
  2. UK HealthCare Advanced Eye Care
  3. Georgetown Eye Care

Best Outdoor Lighting Company

  1. Red Oak Outdoor Lighting
  2. Blingle Premier Lighting of Lexington
  3. Lexington Outdoor Lighting
  4. Hammond Family Lighting

Best Painting/Window Treatment Company

  1. My Three Sons Painting
  2. Perspectives Inc.
  3. Winner’s Circle Painting

Best Pet Boarding/Daycare

  1. Keshlyn Kennel
  2. Camp Bow Wow
  3. The Dog Stop

Best Pet Grooming

  1. Mutt Cutts
  2. Nash Pet Salon
  3. Pet Paws Luxury Grooming Salon

Best Pharmacy

  1. UK Retail Pharmacies
  2. Wheeler’s Pharmacy
  3. Baptist Health Retail Pharmacy

Best Plastic Surgery Clinic

  1. Kirn Plastic Surgery Center
  2. Lexington Plastic Surgery
  3. UK Healthcare Aesthetics Center
  4. Waldman Schantz Turner Plastic Surgery Center

Best Plumbing Company

  1. H2O Maestro
  2. Dauenhauer
  3. Mr. Rooter
  4. John Estes Plumbing

Best Podiatry Clinic

  1. Lexington Podiatry
  2. UK HealthCare Foot & Ankle/Podiatry
  3. Kentucky Foot Professionals

Best Real Estate Agent

  1. Andrea Coughtry
  2. Mina Mattone and Alex Lennon
  3. Rusty Underwood

Honorable Mentions:

  • Rick Queen
  • Becky Reinhold

Best Real Estate Brokerage

  1. Bluegrass Sotheby’s
  2. Turf Town Properties
  3. The Agency
  4. The Brokerage

Best Retirement Home

  1. Bridgepointe at Ashgrove Woods
  2. Morning Pointe
  3. Sayre Christian Village
  4. Legacy Reserve at Fritz Farm

Best Roofing Company

  1. AIC Roofing & Construction, Inc.
  2. BACK Construction Inc.
  3. (TIE) Affirmed Roofing
  4. (TIE) Bone Dry Roofing

Best Salon

  1. Cha Cha’s
  2. Pelo
  3. Salon Bleu
  4. The Hive Salon and Art Haus

Best Sign Company

  1. Instant Signs
  2. Fast Signs
  3. Lexington Sign Company

Best Solar Company

  1. Synergy
  2. Lexington Solar Attic Fans
  3. Commonwealth Solar

Best Spa

  1. Hourglass Aesthetics
  2. The Woodhouse Day Spa
  3. Spa at the Kentucky Castle

Honorable Mentions:

  • Halo Salt Room & Wellness Spa
  • The Spa at Griffin Gate

Best Tax Preparation Company

  1. Dillon Tax Services
  2. Dean Dorton
  3. Advanced Tax Services

Best Technology and IT Services

  1. 46Solutions
  2. Next Century Technologies
  3. Dr. Stereo

Best Travel Services

  1. Avant Travel Agency
  2. AAA
  3. Cline & Co Travel Consulting (Robin Cline)

Best Tree Services

  1. Dave Leonard Tree Specialists
  2. Big Beaver Tree Service Inc.
  3. Bartlett Tree Experts
  4. Tinker Boys Tree Service

Best Veterinary Practice

  1. Chevy Chase Animal Clinic
  2. Clay’s Mill Vet Clinic
  3. Richmond Road Vet Clinic
  4. Gainesway Small Animal Clinic

Best Wedding or Event Venue

  1. The Apiary
  2. Talon Winery
  3. Harper Hall
  4. The Signature Club

Best Weight Loss Center or Services

  1. UK HealthCare Weight Loss Surgery
  2. Horizon Weight Loss & Sculpting
  3. Lexington Weight Loss at Ageless

Best Women’s Health Practices Lexington Women’s Health

  1. Bluegrass Gynecology & Wellness
  2. UK Women’s Health OB-GYN

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