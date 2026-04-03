2026 Best of Lex: Services

Who's your first call when you need something done? In this section, we highlight the folks who make Lexington work, from plumbers, electricians and contractors to barbers, lawyers, tattoo artists and more.
Best Acupuncture Practice
- Sustaining Health Acupuncture
- UK Acupuncture
- Commonwealth Acupuncture
Best Auto Repair
- Brian’s Bluegrass Automotive
- Lowell’s
- Motorsports of Lexington
- Southside Auto Repair
Best Bank
- Traditional Bank
- Central Bank & Trust
- Republic Bank & Trust Company South Central Bank
The Rooster's Nest | Photo furnished
Best Barber Shop
- The Rooster’s Nest
- Prince Cuts
- Chevy Chase Barbershop
Best Bicycle Shop
- Pedal Power
- (Tie) Broomwagon
- (Tie) Scheller
- Bicycle Face
Back Construction | Photo by Cecilia Sukanta
Best Builder
- BACK Construction
- Anderson & Rodgers Construction
- Bluegrass Builders and Remodel
- S&S Design Build
Best Chiropractor
- Stinson Chiropractic
- Pelphrey’s
- Arena Chiropractic
Top Mops Cleaning Service | Photo furnished
Best Cleaning Service
- Top Mops Cleaning Service
- First Impressions Cleaning
- Wildcat Clean Team
- Window Genie
Drs. Cady and Ryan Brown of Downtown Drs. Brown | Photo furnished
Best Concierge Medical Practice
- Downtown Drs. Brown
- Journey Health
- Bluegrass Gynecology & Wellness
- Wiser Primary Care
Honorable Mentions:
- Marshall Lifestyle Medicine - Concierge Medicine MD VIP
- Olive Health Direct Primary Care
Best Credit Union
- UK Credit Union
- Commonwealth Credit Union
- Members Heritage Credit Union
- Metro Employee’s Credit Union
Best Dentist/Dentistry Practice
- Slone Dental
- Justice Dental
- Chevy Chase Dentistry
Honorable Mentions:
- Alumni Dental Center
- Commonwealth Smiles
Best Dermatology Practice
- Dermatology Associates of Kentucky
- Bluegrass Dermatology
- Dermatology Consultants
Best Dry Cleaner
- Hart’s
- Chevy Chase Dry Cleaners
- Newport
Elliot Services | Photo furnished
Best Electrician
- Elliot Services
- Fayette Electric Services
- Doctor Electric, LLC
- Mr. Electric
Best ENT Practice
- Kentucky Ear Nose & Throat
- Lexington Clinic Ear, Nose and Throat
- UK HealthCare Ear, Nose & Throat
Best Event Production and A/V Services
- Studio 46
- Dr. Stereo
- (Tie) Audio Visual Techniques, INC
- (Tie) Wrigley Media Group
Best Family Practice
- Baptist Health Primary Care
- Lexington Clinic
- UK Family Medicine
- Journey Health
Best Family/Portrait Photographer
- Holifield Photography
- Greer Photography
- Heart Of Gold Photography
Best Fencing Company
- Geddes Fence Company
- Earlywine Fencing
- CJH fencing
Best Financial Services Company
- Kelly Capital Group
- Gratz Park Private Wealth
- Edward Jones
- Meridian Wealth Management
Best Flooring Store
- Carpet One Floor & Home
- Kevin’s Carpet
- Mathis Flooring
- Kerianna
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home | Photo furnished
Best Funeral Home/Services
- Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
- Milward Funeral Directors
- Clark Legacy Center
Best Hair Removal Company
- Waxing the City
- Commonwealth Electrolysis Clinic
- Advanced Skin and Vein
Lexington Salt Cave Wellness | Photo furnished
Best Holistic/Wellness Center
- Lexington Salt Cave Wellness
- Shambhala Meditation Center
- Mind Body Studio
Best Home Inspection Company
- H2H Home Inspections
- LexInspect Home Inspection
- Vantage Home Inspections
Best Home Remodeling
- BACK Construction
- Bluegrass Builders and Remodeling
- Economy Home Improvements
Honorable Mentions:
- My Old Kentucky Home Repair
- Kitchen Lab
The Manchester | Photo by Matt Kisaday
Best Hotel
- The Manchester
- 21c Museum Hotel
- Marriott City Center
Best HVAC Company
- Synergy HVAC
- GreenBox Home Services
- Fayette Heating and Air
State Farm Agent Debra Hensley | Photo furnished
Best Insurance Agency
- Debra Hensley State Farm
- Gallagher
- State Farm Mark Reed
Best Interior Design
- Isabel Ladd Interiors
- Schnabel Interiors
- Benjamin Deaton Interior Design
- Cashman Interiors
Best Landscaping Company
- Joseph Hillenmeyer Garden Design
- Hortus Gardens
- Scott Pfeiffer Landscaping
Attorneys Joshua Hicks and Gregory Funfsinn | Photo furnished
Best Law Firm
- Hicks & Funfsinn
- Bluegrass Elderlaw, PLLC
- McBrayer PLLC
Honorable Mentions:
- Stoll, Keenan, and Ogden (SKO)
- Golden Law
Best Local building Supply / Lumber Company
- Palumbo Lumber
- Congleton Lumber & Design Center
- Stratton Lumber
Best Local Printer
- Lynn Imaging
- Southland Printing
- PrintLex
Corey Proffitt Studios Massage | Photo furnished
Best Massage
- Corey Proffitt Studios Massage
- The Massage Center at Dudley Square
- Lexington Healing Arts Academy
- Massage Envy
Best Medi-Spa
- Hourglass Aesthetics
- Be Medispa
- Belle Vie Summit
Honorable Mentions:
- UK Healthcare Aesthetics Center
- Skin Secrets
Wildcat Moving | Photo furnished
Best Moving Company
- Wildcat Moving
- Vincent Fister Moving and Storage
- 2 Dudes Moving
- Firefighters Move U
Best Nail Salon
- The Nail Shop Lex
- Luxor Nails
- Varnish Nail Shoppe
Best OBGYN Practice
- Lexington Women’s Health
- Lexington Clinic OBGYN
- UK Women’s Care
- UK Midwives Clinic
Best Optometrist
- Simpson Optical
- UK HealthCare Advanced Eye Care
- Georgetown Eye Care
Red Oak Outdoor Lighting | Photo furnished
Best Outdoor Lighting Company
- Red Oak Outdoor Lighting
- Blingle Premier Lighting of Lexington
- Lexington Outdoor Lighting
- Hammond Family Lighting
Best Painting/Window Treatment Company
- My Three Sons Painting
- Perspectives Inc.
- Winner’s Circle Painting
Best Pet Boarding/Daycare
- Keshlyn Kennel
- Camp Bow Wow
- The Dog Stop
Best Pet Grooming
- Mutt Cutts
- Nash Pet Salon
- Pet Paws Luxury Grooming Salon
UK Retail Pharmacies | Photo furnished
Best Pharmacy
- UK Retail Pharmacies
- Wheeler’s Pharmacy
- Baptist Health Retail Pharmacy
Best Plastic Surgery Clinic
- Kirn Plastic Surgery Center
- Lexington Plastic Surgery
- UK Healthcare Aesthetics Center
- Waldman Schantz Turner Plastic Surgery Center
Best Plumbing Company
- H2O Maestro
- Dauenhauer
- Mr. Rooter
- John Estes Plumbing
Lexington Podiatry | Photo by Carla Bentley
Best Podiatry Clinic
- Lexington Podiatry
- UK HealthCare Foot & Ankle/Podiatry
- Kentucky Foot Professionals
Best Real Estate Agent
- Andrea Coughtry
- Mina Mattone and Alex Lennon
- Rusty Underwood
Honorable Mentions:
- Rick Queen
- Becky Reinhold
Best Real Estate Brokerage
- Bluegrass Sotheby’s
- Turf Town Properties
- The Agency
- The Brokerage
Best Retirement Home
- Bridgepointe at Ashgrove Woods
- Morning Pointe
- Sayre Christian Village
- Legacy Reserve at Fritz Farm
Best Roofing Company
- AIC Roofing & Construction, Inc.
- BACK Construction Inc.
- (TIE) Affirmed Roofing
- (TIE) Bone Dry Roofing
Best Salon
- Cha Cha’s
- Pelo
- Salon Bleu
- The Hive Salon and Art Haus
Best Sign Company
- Instant Signs
- Fast Signs
- Lexington Sign Company
Best Solar Company
- Synergy
- Lexington Solar Attic Fans
- Commonwealth Solar
Hourglass Aesthetics | Photo furnished
Best Spa
- Hourglass Aesthetics
- The Woodhouse Day Spa
- Spa at the Kentucky Castle
Honorable Mentions:
- Halo Salt Room & Wellness Spa
- The Spa at Griffin Gate
Best Tax Preparation Company
- Dillon Tax Services
- Dean Dorton
- Advanced Tax Services
Best Technology and IT Services
- 46Solutions
- Next Century Technologies
- Dr. Stereo
Avant Travel Agency | Photo furnished
Best Travel Services
- Avant Travel Agency
- AAA
- Cline & Co Travel Consulting (Robin Cline)
Best Tree Services
- Dave Leonard Tree Specialists
- Big Beaver Tree Service Inc.
- Bartlett Tree Experts
- Tinker Boys Tree Service
Best Veterinary Practice
- Chevy Chase Animal Clinic
- Clay’s Mill Vet Clinic
- Richmond Road Vet Clinic
- Gainesway Small Animal Clinic
The Apiary | Photo furnished
Best Wedding or Event Venue
- The Apiary
- Talon Winery
- Harper Hall
- The Signature Club
Best Weight Loss Center or Services
- UK HealthCare Weight Loss Surgery
- Horizon Weight Loss & Sculpting
- Lexington Weight Loss at Ageless
Best Women’s Health Practices Lexington Women’s Health
- Bluegrass Gynecology & Wellness
- UK Women’s Health OB-GYN