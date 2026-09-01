2026 Fall Arts Guide

× Expand “Chronicles of a Salvaged Sentiment,” a solo exhibit of Lexington artist Graham Allen, is on display at the Living Arts & Science Center through Sept. 30.The organization will host a Gallery Hop reception on Sept. 18. Image furnished

VISUAL ART EXHIBITS

From solo exhibitions to group shows, Lexington’s art galleries have plenty in store for the months ahead, and we’ve rounded up some highlights for the upcoming season below.

This is by no means an exhaustive list. Visit our monthly “tadoo list” calendar (the events calendar in the back of each issue) for additional details on current exhibits happening each month.

ARTISTS' ATTIC STUDIOS & GALLERY

401 W. Main St. • Gallery hours: Fri. and Sat., 12-4 p.m.and by appointment

Keeneland and Equine Exhibit. Throughout October.

Throughout October. Winter’s Gift: Shylo Silvenar and Members. Nov. 6-Dec. 31

Nov. 6-Dec. 31 SCAPA Exhibit. November-December

LEXARTS GALLERY

161 N. Mill St. • Gallery hours: Mon.-Tues., Thurs.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Wed., 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat., 12-5 p.m.

Up Close: Creative Perspectives In The Bluegrass. Sept. 12-Nov. 1

Sept. 12-Nov. 1 CREATION by Constance Grayson. Nov. 14-Jan.3, 2027

Nov. 14-Jan.3, 2027 Creative Camera Club Annual Print Competition. Jan. 11-Feb. 27, 2027

× Expand The works making up PRHBTN XV will be on display at the Lexington Art League at the Loudon House Gallery from Oct. 9–Nov. 20. Photo furnished

LEXINGTON ART LEAGUE - LOUDOUN HOUSE GALLERY

209 Castlewood Drive • Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., 12-5 p.m.

PRHBTN XV. Oct. 9-Nov. 20

Oct. 9-Nov. 20 Lexington Art League Members’ Biennial. Dec. 11-Jan. 29

LIVING ARTS & SCIENCE CENTER

362 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. • Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Visit the museum’s website for a full outline of upcoming exhibits.

A Step Away From Skin: Tattoo Artist Group Show. Through Sept. 25

Through Sept. 25 Graham Allen Solo Show: “Chronicles of a Salvaged Sentiment.” Through Sept. 30

Through Sept. 30 Day of the Dead Celebration Exhibit, feat. artist Angel Gonzalez and Community Altar Builders. Oct. 1-Nov. 4

Oct. 1-Nov. 4 Rebecca West Solo Show. Oct. 1-Dec. 15

Oct. 1-Dec. 15 Art by Nature: Live Green Lexington Group Show. Oct. 16-Dec. 12

Oct. 16-Dec. 12 Fiber Guild: Group Show. Nov. 12-Dec. 30

× Expand A collection of intricate quilts by artists with Kentucky ties, including Eugene Poole (whose work is pictured here), Arturo Sandoval, Minnie Adkins and more will be on display as part of Headley-Whitney’s “Storied Quilts” exhibit. Image furnished

HEADLEY-WHITNEY MUSUEM

4435 Old Frankfort Pike • Gallery Hours: Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Storied Quilts: The Art of Quilts and the Stories The Tell. Sept. 18-Dec. 6

UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY ART MUSEUM

405 Rose St. • Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat., 12-5 p.m. • Visit the museum’s website for a full outline of upcoming exhibits.

Museum of Natural History and Artificial Curiosities. Through Dec. 19

Through Dec. 19 Clarissa Tossin: When Two Places Look Alike. Through Dec. 19

Through Dec. 19 Jacques Callot: The Miseries and Misfortunes of War. Sept. 1-Nov. 28

Sept. 1-Nov. 28 Capturing the Uncanny: Legacies of Surrealism in Photography. Sept. 1-Nov. 28

Sept. 1-Nov. 28 Leon Golub and Ben Shahn: A Report. Sept. 1-Nov. 28

Sept. 1-Nov. 28 re:museum: RE:SCALE. Sept. 1-Nov. 24

Sept. 1-Nov. 24 Marilyn Hamann: Kentucky Cool. Jan. 5-June 5, 2027

× Expand Works by Ewa Perz (pictured here) and many others will be part of the Garden Party Group Art Exhibition, on display at the Wheelhouse Gallery through Sept. 26. Image furnished

WHEELHOUSE GALLERY

500 W. Short St. • Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., 12-5 p.m.

Garden Party Group Art Exhibition. Through Sept. 26

Through Sept. 26 John Paul Kesling + Clint Colburn. On display Oct. 9-Nov. 21

On display Oct. 9-Nov. 21 Off the Wall Group Art Show. On display Dec. 4-Jan. 23, 2027

VISUAL ARTS EVENTS

LEXARTS HOPS

Sept. 18, Nov. 20, Jan. 15, March 19, May 21

During the LexArts HOPS, thousands of locals and visitors alike converge on downtown Lexington to celebrate art throughout the evening, with new gallery exhibitions and special arts events at traditional and non-traditional gallery spaces. Patrons start at one of 40-plus locations and visit as many or as few participating venues as they would like. Official HOP hours are 5-8 p.m., but many venues keep additional hours. A full guide is available each month at the LexArts HOP website.

× Expand The annual Waveland Art Fair will be held at Waveland State Historic Park on Sept. 12–13. Photo furnished

WAVELAND ART FAIR

Sept. 12-13, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. • Waveland State Historic Park, 225 Waveland Museum Lane

The Waveland Art Fair opportunity to view and purchase works of art and artisanal Kentucky Proud products while exploring the lovely and historic grounds of Waveland State Historic Park. This year’s fair will feature close to 50 Kentucky artists on site.

MUSIC & THEATRE

AMADEUS LEX

This is a selection of the organization’s upcoming chamber music concerts taking place in Lexington; additional performances will take place in Berea, Frankfort and other surrounding areas. Visit the website for the full list of performances.

Shadow of the Curtain . Nov. 6. St. Luke Church.

. Nov. 6. St. Luke Church. Inedible . Jan. 15, 2027. Good Shepherd Episcopal.

. Jan. 15, 2027. Good Shepherd Episcopal. Paris Roundtrip. March 6, 2027. First Presbyterian Church.

EKU CENTER FOR THE ARTS

822 Hall Drive, Richmond • (859) 662-7469

Zach Williams with Cochren & Co. and Christian Hohn: Revival Nights . Oct. 16

. Oct. 16 The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight. Nov. 20

× Expand Michael Cruse & Friends will perform at the Farish Theater in the Central Branch of the Lexington Public Library as part of the long-running series Jazz! Live at the Library on Dec. 10. Photo furnished

JAZZ! LIVE AT THE LIBRARY

The free monthly concerts of this long-running series take place on the second Thursday of the month (7-8:15 p.m.) at the Farish Theater in the Central Branch of the Lexington Public Library, 140 E. Main St.

Rusty Burge Quartet . Sept. 10

. Sept. 10 Pat Harbinson & Meghan Pund Quartet . Oct. 8

. Oct. 8 The Jamey Aebersold Quartet. Nov. 12

Nov. 12 Michael Cruse & Friends. Dec. 10

× Expand Broadway Live! and Variety Productions welcomes "The Wiz" to the Lexington Opera House stage on Jan. 29-31, 2027. Photo furnsihed

LEXINGTON OPERA HOUSE

401 W. Short St.

Broadway Live! and Variety Live productions:

“Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE.” Oct. 1

Oct. 1 “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas.” Nov. 19-22

Nov. 19-22 “The Wiz.” Jan. 29-31, 2027

Jan. 29-31, 2027 “Shucked.” Feb. 12-14, 2027

Feb. 12-14, 2027 “Legally Blonde - The Musical.” May 7-9, 2027

× Expand The Fab Four: Tribute to the Beatles’ “Help!” will perform at the Lexington Opera House on Sept. 12. Photo furnished

Other Lexington Opera House Events:

This is just a handful of upcoming events taking place at the Lexington Opera House. Visit the organization’s website for the full schedule and additional details.

The Fab Four: Tribute to the Beatles’ “Help!” and the Hits. Sept. 12

Sept. 12 Always Loretta. Sept. 17

Sept. 17 Wynonna Judd. Sept. 30

Sept. 30 Desi Banks: Your Favorite Cousin . Oct. 3

. Oct. 3 Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band. Oct. 9

Oct. 9 Cirque Musica Holiday Weekend. Dec. 9

Dec. 9 A Celtic Christmas. Dec. 22

× Expand Music Director Mélisse Brunet conducts the Lexington Philharmonic Orchestra. Photo by Michaela Bowman

LEXINGTON PHILHARMONIC

Performances take place at the Singletary Center for the Arts, unless otherwise listed

Opening Night: New World. Sept. 18. LexPhil opens its 65th anniversary season with a homecoming celebration. The evening will begin with Clarice Assad’s “Baião ‘n Blues” followed by Edward Elgar’s “Cello Concerto” featuring Lexington-native Ania Lewis. Finally, music director Mélisse Brunet will lead the orchestra in Anton Dvořák’s monumental Symphony No. 9 “From the New World.”

Sept. 18. LexPhil opens its 65th anniversary season with a homecoming celebration. The evening will begin with Clarice Assad’s “Baião ‘n Blues” followed by Edward Elgar’s “Cello Concerto” featuring Lexington-native Ania Lewis. Finally, music director Mélisse Brunet will lead the orchestra in Anton Dvořák’s monumental Symphony No. 9 “From the New World.” Heroes & Villains: Symphonic Movie Music . Oct. 24. This thrilling program will explore the timeless battle between good and evil through music that has defined generations of filmgoers. Attendees will hear unforgettable themes by legendary composers like Hans Zimmer, John Williams, and Danny Elfman in a celebration of the scores behind cinema’s most iconic heroes and villains.

. Oct. 24. This thrilling program will explore the timeless battle between good and evil through music that has defined generations of filmgoers. Attendees will hear unforgettable themes by legendary composers like Hans Zimmer, John Williams, and Danny Elfman in a celebration of the scores behind cinema’s most iconic heroes and villains. Sounds in Color. Nov. 21. This evening begins with the Kentucky premiere of “CHROMA” by Stacy Garrop. Commissioned by the League of American Orchestras’ Virginia B. Toulmin Program, the piece consists of six movements, each telling a unique story of six distinct colors. Then, LexPhil’s Principal Flutist Michael O’Brien joins the orchestra for Michael Puts’ Flute Concerto. Finally, Music Director Mélisse Brunet leads the orchestra in Modest Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition.”

Nov. 21. This evening begins with the Kentucky premiere of “CHROMA” by Stacy Garrop. Commissioned by the League of American Orchestras’ Virginia B. Toulmin Program, the piece consists of six movements, each telling a unique story of six distinct colors. Then, LexPhil’s Principal Flutist Michael O’Brien joins the orchestra for Michael Puts’ Flute Concerto. Finally, Music Director Mélisse Brunet leads the orchestra in Modest Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition.” LexPhil Holiday Brass Tour . Dec. 11-13. The LexPhil Holiday Brass Quintet will tour Central Kentucky with a festive program of merry music, making stops at Lexington’s Harper Hall for an intimate evening downtown; The Galerie in Versailles; and Frankfort’s First United Methodist Church.

. Dec. 11-13. The LexPhil Holiday Brass Quintet will tour Central Kentucky with a festive program of merry music, making stops at Lexington’s Harper Hall for an intimate evening downtown; The Galerie in Versailles; and Frankfort’s First United Methodist Church. Cathedral Christmas. Dec. 18. LexPhil and The Lexington Singers return to the Cathedral of Christ the King for a holiday tradition of timeless orchestral and choral works in a divine setting, designed to transport audiences to a place of peace that evokes the spirit of the holiday season.

Other upcoming performances:

Symphonic Disco With Boogie Wonder Band . Jan. 22, 2027

. Jan. 22, 2027 Of The People: Bartók, Fernández, & Tchaikovsky . Feb. 20, 2027

. Feb. 20, 2027 Brunet Conducts Mahler’s “Resurrection.” April 17, 2027

× Expand The Lexington Theatre Company presents Irving Berlin's "White Christmas." Photo furnished

LEXINGTON THEATRE COMPANY

Shows take place at the Lexington Opera House

Visit the website for showtimes and more details.

Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas.” Nov. 19-22. The classic holiday film is brought to life with music and lyrics by Irving Berlin. This toe-tapping production also features Randy Skinner’s Tony-nominated Broadway choreography. Leading up to the event, the Lexington Theatre Company will present a “Behind the Curtain” event at the organization’s home base (2323 Alexandria Drive) on Nov. 6, exploring how a beloved musical comes to life. Attendees will walk away with a deeper appreciation for Irving Berlin’s White Christmas and an exclusive look at the creative process.

× Expand Multiple Grammy-winning artist Alison Krauss will perform at Danville’s Norton Center for the Arts on Sept. 16. Photo furnished

NORTON CENTER FOR THE ARTS

Newlin Hall, 600 West Walnut St., Danville

This is just a handful of upcoming highlights. Visit the Norton Center’s website for a full listing of this season’s events and additional details.

Alison Krauss . Sept. 16.

. Sept. 16. Meredith Wilson’s “The Music Man.” Oct. 1.

Oct. 1. Atlanta Rhythm Section, Orleans and Firefall. Oct. 22.

Oct. 22. So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience. Nov. 6.

Nov. 6. “The Unauthorized Hallmark(ish) Parody Musical.” Dec. 4.

× Expand The Joshua Redman Quartet will perform at the University of Kentucky's Singletary Center for the Arts on Oct. 15. Photo furnished

SINGLETARY CENTER FOR THE ARTS

405 Rose St. • finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center

The Singletary Center for the Arts presents a diverse season of programming, from popular comedians, musical acts and podcasters to the experimental, genre-pushing acts who appear as part of the “SCFA Expansive Sounds” series. This is just a handful of events on the venue’s calendar for the upcoming season; visit the venue’s website for the full lineup.

Eli Winter Trio. Sept. 17

Sept. 17 Jad Abumrad: Words Fail Me. Oct. 3

Oct. 3 Joshua Redman Quartet . Oct. 15

. Oct. 15 Lucibela. Presented in partnership with Green Room Exchange. Oct. 17

Presented in partnership with Green Room Exchange. Oct. 17 The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra . Oct. 19

. Oct. 19 Bang On A Can All-Stars play Steve Reich & Philip Glass . Part of the SCFA Expansive Sounds Series. Nov. 6

. Part of the SCFA Expansive Sounds Series. Nov. 6 Jim Brickman - A Christmas Celebration . Dec. 13

. Dec. 13 Vienna Light Orchestra Christmas Tour. Dec. 20

× Expand Bang On A Can All-Stars will play the works of Steve Reich & Philip Glass as part of the SCFA Expansive Sounds Series at the University of Kentucky's Singletary Center for the Arts on Nov. 6. Photo furnished

STUDIO PLAYERS

Performances take place at Carriage House Theatre, 154 Bell Ct. • 7:30 p.m. opening night, Fri., and Sat.; 2:30 p.m. Sun.

“Lucky Stiff: A Musical Comedy.” Sept. 3-6, 11-13, 18-20. Harry Witherspoon is forced to take the embalmed body of his recently murdered uncle on a vacation to Monte Carlo. Should he succeed in passing his uncle off as alive, Harry stands to inherit $6,000,000. If not, the money goes to the Universal Dog Home of Brooklyn. This is an offbeat, hilarious murder mystery musical farce, complete with mistaken identities, millions in diamonds, and a corpse in a wheelchair.

Sept. 3-6, 11-13, 18-20. Harry Witherspoon is forced to take the embalmed body of his recently murdered uncle on a vacation to Monte Carlo. Should he succeed in passing his uncle off as alive, Harry stands to inherit $6,000,000. If not, the money goes to the Universal Dog Home of Brooklyn. This is an offbeat, hilarious murder mystery musical farce, complete with mistaken identities, millions in diamonds, and a corpse in a wheelchair. “A Texas Carol.” Nov. 5-8, 13-15, 20-22. The Dinkel family is headed to Mee-Maw Jane’s East Texas ranch for what might be her last Christmas. The only problem? When the first grandchild arrives, Mee-Maw is already gone. Now, how to keep that fact (and her body) from the rest of the family and save Christmas? A Texas Carol is a hysterical and heart-warming story of a family on the brink and the love that binds them.

Nov. 5-8, 13-15, 20-22. The Dinkel family is headed to Mee-Maw Jane’s East Texas ranch for what might be her last Christmas. The only problem? When the first grandchild arrives, Mee-Maw is already gone. Now, how to keep that fact (and her body) from the rest of the family and save Christmas? A Texas Carol is a hysterical and heart-warming story of a family on the brink and the love that binds them. “Proof.” Jan. 14-17, 22-24, 29-31. Catherine has spent years caring for her brilliant but unstable father, Robert. When he dies, she has more than grief to deal with: There’s her estranged sister, Claire, and Hal, her father’s former student who hopes to find valuable work in the 103 notebooks that Robert left behind. And a further problem: How much of her father’s madness – or genius – will Catherine inherit?

Jan. 14-17, 22-24, 29-31. Catherine has spent years caring for her brilliant but unstable father, Robert. When he dies, she has more than grief to deal with: There’s her estranged sister, Claire, and Hal, her father’s former student who hopes to find valuable work in the 103 notebooks that Robert left behind. And a further problem: How much of her father’s madness – or genius – will Catherine inherit? “Dial M for Murder.” March 18-21, 26-28, April 2-4. Tony is convinced that his wife, Margot, has been cheating on him. Now it seems the affair is over, but in his jealousy, Tony spins a web of suspicion and deception that will tighten around them and ensnare them both. This new version of the classic suspense thriller is a smart, compelling update of Knott’s tale of jealousy, deception and homicide.

× Expand Legendary singer and songwriter Graham Nash will perform as part of the Troubadour Concert Series at the Kentucky Theatre on Oct. 6. Photo furnished

TROUBADOUR CONCERT SERIES

Shows take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Kentucky Theatre, 200 Main St.

Visit the website for showtimes and more details.

Graham Nash. Oct. 6.

Oct. 6. The Jayhawks. Nov. 17.

Nov. 17. Judy Collins. March 4, 2027.

UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY OPERA THEATRE

“Rappahannock County.” Oct. 16-18. Lexington Opera House.

Oct. 16-18. Lexington Opera House. “Tosca.” March 5 & 7, 2027. Singletary Center Concert Hall.

VOICES AMPLIFIED

Visit the website for showtimes and more details.

SIX: TEEN EDITION. Sept. 11-13. From Tudor Queens to fierce Pop Icons, the six wives of Henry VIII are stepping out of the history books and taking the mic! SIX: TEEN EDITION remixes 500 years of historical heartbreak into a euphoric, high-energy celebration of 21st-century girl power. Scottish Rite Concert Hall, 553 Rosemont Garden

Sept. 11-13. From Tudor Queens to fierce Pop Icons, the six wives of Henry VIII are stepping out of the history books and taking the mic! SIX: TEEN EDITION remixes 500 years of historical heartbreak into a euphoric, high-energy celebration of 21st-century girl power. Scottish Rite Concert Hall, 553 Rosemont Garden “RENT.” Dec. 10-13. This highly anticipated staging transcends the traditional theatre experience by blending an immersive live performance with a curated visual art environment. Loosely based on Puccini’s La Bohème, the story follows a tight-knit community of bohemian artists navigating poverty, addiction, homelessness, and the HIV/AIDS crisis in New York City’s East Village at the dawn of the 1990s. Luigart Studio, 110 Luigart Studio

DANCE

BLUEGRASS YOUTH BALLET

“Alebrijes.” Sept. 24-26. Lexington Opera House

Sept. 24-26. Lexington Opera House “The Nutcracker In One Act.” Dec. 17-19. Singletary Center for the Arts

Dec. 17-19. Singletary Center for the Arts “Rapunzel.” April 1-3, 2027. Lexington Opera House

KENTUCKY BALLET THEATRE

“Dracula.” Oct. 24-25. Lexington Opera House

Oct. 24-25. Lexington Opera House “The Nutcracker.” Dec. 1. Center for Rural Development Theater

Dec. 1. Center for Rural Development Theater “Ballot Spectrum III.” March 26-27, 2027. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center

March 26-27, 2027. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center “The Little Mermaid.” April 24-25, 2027. Lexington Opera House

× Expand Lexington's original contemporary dance company Movement Continuum is celebrating its 15th season in 2026. Photo furnished

MOVEMENT CONTINUUM

“Exhibit” (Regional Choreographers’ Showcase). Sept. 25-26. Black Box Theatre, Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center

Sept. 25-26. Black Box Theatre, Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center “The Lifecycle of a Valkyrie.” Nov. 14-15, 20-22. Black Box Theatre, Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center

Nov. 14-15, 20-22. Black Box Theatre, Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center “The Forum.” Spring 2027 (dates and venue TBA).

UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY DANCE & THEATRE

“Antigone.” Oct. 18-21. Limestone Hall (Historic Courthouse)

Oct. 18-21. Limestone Hall (Historic Courthouse) “Almost, Maine.” Nov. 12-15, 20-22. Briggs Theatre (University of Kentucky campus)

Nov. 12-15, 20-22. Briggs Theatre (University of Kentucky campus) “Collected Stories: Dance Concert 2027.” Feb. 5-7, 2027. Guignol Theatre (University of Kentucky campus)

Feb. 5-7, 2027. Guignol Theatre (University of Kentucky campus) “American Son.” Feb. 25-28, March 5-8, 2027. BriggsTheatre (University of Kentucky campus)

Feb. 25-28, March 5-8, 2027. BriggsTheatre (University of Kentucky campus) “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.” April 15-18, 2027. Guignol Theatre (University of Kentucky campus)

LITERARY & FILM EVENTS

× Expand The Rosa Goddard Film Festival presents a series of international classics at the Kentucky Theatre in September, including the Polish film “Ida” on Sept. 23. Image furnished

ROSA GODDARD FILM SERIES

Select Wednesdays in September • Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St.

This annual celebration of international cinema classics and contemporary films curated and coordinated by local gift shop and bookstore Sqecial Media returns with three film screenings taking place at 7 p.m. on select Wednesdays in September. There will be a free drawing for prizes immediately before each film begins.

“Passion of Joan of Arc.” Sept. 16. Spiritual rapture and institutional hypocrisy are brought to life in one of the most transcendent achievements of the silent era. Chronicling the trial of Joan of Arc in the hours leading up to her execution, Danish master Carl Theodor Dreyer depicts her torment with startling immediacy, employing an array of techniques — including expressionistic lighting, interconnected sets, and painfully intimate close-ups — to immerse viewers in her subjective experience.

Sept. 16. Spiritual rapture and institutional hypocrisy are brought to life in one of the most transcendent achievements of the silent era. Chronicling the trial of Joan of Arc in the hours leading up to her execution, Danish master Carl Theodor Dreyer depicts her torment with startling immediacy, employing an array of techniques — including expressionistic lighting, interconnected sets, and painfully intimate close-ups — to immerse viewers in her subjective experience. “Ida.” Sept. 23. From acclaimed director Pawel Pawlikowski comes “Ida,” a moving drama about a young novitiate nun in 1960s Poland who makes a shocking discovery about her past. Ann, an 18-year old sheltered orphan raised in a convent, is preparing to become a nun when the Mother Superior insists she first visit her sole living relative. Anna soon finds herself in the presence of her aunt Wanda, a worldly and cynical Communist Party insider who shocks her with the declaration that her real name is Ida and her Jewish parents were murdered during the Nazi occupation.

Sept. 23. From acclaimed director Pawel Pawlikowski comes “Ida,” a moving drama about a young novitiate nun in 1960s Poland who makes a shocking discovery about her past. Ann, an 18-year old sheltered orphan raised in a convent, is preparing to become a nun when the Mother Superior insists she first visit her sole living relative. Anna soon finds herself in the presence of her aunt Wanda, a worldly and cynical Communist Party insider who shocks her with the declaration that her real name is Ida and her Jewish parents were murdered during the Nazi occupation. “Wings of Desire.” Sept. 30. Bruno Ganz is Damiel, an angel perched atop buildings high over Berlin who can hear the thoughts — fears, hopes, dreams — of all the people living below. But when he falls in love with a beautiful trapeze artist, he is willing to give up his immortality and come back to earth to be with her. Made not long before the fall of the Berlin wall, this stunning tapestry of sounds and images, shot in black and white and color by the legendary Henri Alekan, is movie poetry.

TWELVE LIONS FILM FESTIVAL

Sept. 25-27 • Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St.

This annual event showcases independent films from around the world. It aims to further the careers of emerging filmmakers through premieres, workshops, panels, and more. In addition to screenings and premieres of independent

films, selected by a submission process, the festival will feature a special, 50th-anniversary screening of the groundbreaking documentary, “Harlan County, USA” with a Q&A with Academy-award winning director Barbara Kopple; a special screening of “Ruby in Paradise” with a Q&A by award-winning director Victor Nuñez; and a filmmakers’ networking event with Meg Fister, executive director of the Kentucky Film Office.

KENTUCKY BOOK FESTIVAL

Nov. 7, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. • Joseph-Beth Booksellers, 161 Lexington Green Cir.

This annual celebration of reading, writing and publishing takes place each fall, with events geared to connect book lovers and authors, spark engaging conversations and empower readers by providing access to new books as well as opportunities to learn more about writing in a fun, supportive environment.

CARNEGIE CLASSICS: "PRIDE & PREJUDICE"

Nov. 14, 7-11 p.m. • Carnegie Center, 251 W. 2nd St.

For this fully immersive annual literary event, a classic work of literature is brought to life. This year’s iteration will be centered around Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice,” with guests invited to join an evening of entertainment, hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, and dancing all inspired by the book. Advance tickets are available for the event, which includes an open bar. Pending availability, tickets will also be available at the door.

FESTIVALS & EVENTS

LEXINGTON ROOTS & HERITAGE FESTIVAL

Sept. 11-13 • Elm Tree Lane

For over 30 years the Roots and Heritage Festival has been a pinnacle of regional diversity, providing entertainment and education for all ages. Several city blocks along Elm Tree Lane between Fourth and Short Streets are blocked off for the annual event that celebrates cultural diversity in Lexington with food and retail vendors, live music, parades, family activities, a heritage parade and more.

ST. ANDREW ORTHODOX CHURCH ANNUAL HERITAGE FESTIVAL

Sept. 12-13 (Sat., 12-7 p.m.;Sun., 12-5 p.m.) • St. Andrew Orthodox Church,1136 Higbee Mill Road

Since 1989, St. Andrew Orthodox Church has celebrated the rich and widely varied cultural heritage of its parish community with this two-day event, which features an assortment of international foods (like falafel, gyros, and baklava) as well as entertainment and church tours.

× Expand Big Head Todd & the Monsters will headline the Friday night bill at this year's Christ the King Oktoberfest on Sept. 12. Photo furnished

CHRIST THE KING OKTOBERFEST

Sept. 18-19 (Fri., 4-11 p.m.; Sat., 1-11 p.m.) • Cathedral of Christ the King, 299 Colony Blvd.

This annual Oktoberfest celebration features fun for all ages, including live music, German food offerings, kids’ games, arts and crafts, inflatables, bingo, and more. This year’s live music lineup includes Honeychild, Velvet Elvis, Big Head Todd and the Monsters, South on 75, Dad’s Mad, and The Schnitzels.

FESTIVAL LATINO DE LEXINGTON

Sept. 18-19 (Fri., 5-11 p.m.; Sat., 4-11 p.m.) • Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza, 120 N. Limestone

Celebrate Latin American art and culture in the heart of downtown Lexington at this two-day festival, presented by Lexington Parks & Recreation and the Foundation for Latin American and Latino Culture and Arts. Attendees can enjoy live music, dance, visual arts, and authentic cuisine.

LEXINGTON PIZZA WEEK

Sept 21-27

For Lexington’s biggest pizza party, over a dozen participating restaurants will each offer special, unique pies not on their regular menu for $10 (either a 10-inch pie or two large slices). Participants are encouraged to check out as many locations as possible throughout the week, checking in on the Lexington Pizza Week app to be eligible for prizes. See the website as the event nears for more details on participating locations and pizzas.

SOUTHLAND STREET FAIR

Sept. 27 • Southland Dr.

Organized by the Southland Association, this annual street fair is intended to celebrate all that Southland Drive has to offer, with food trucks, live entertainment, local vendors, and plenty of family-friendly activities.

BOURBON & BELONGING

Oct. 1-4 • Various locations

For the third year in a row, Queer Kentucky, a Louisville-founded nonprofit focused on uplifting LGBTQ+ lives through storytelling, culture, and action, is presenting “Bourbon & Belonging: Kentucky’s Queer Bourbon Week,” the first LGBTQ+ inclusive bourbon festival in the country. The three-day event features tastings and tours, pool parties, drag brunches, art events, and more across several cities and regions in Kentucky.

TREE WEEK

Oct. 9-18 • Various locations

Produced by The Urban Forest Initiative, this annual celebration is designed to foster an appreciation of trees and green spaces in Lexington and other communities throughout Kentucky. Participants can enjoy tree walks, tours and hikes, educational programming for youth and adults, art projects and exhibitions, yoga and much more.

× Expand Actor and famed horror director Eli Roth will be on hand at this year's Scarefest weekend held at Central Bank Center on Oct. 23–25. AMC photo

SCAREFEST HORROR & PARANORMAL CONVENTION

Oct. 23-25 • Central Bank Center, 430 West Vine St.

The nation’s largest horror and paranormal convention, Scarefest features dozens of exhibits, vendors, seminars and meet-and-greets, and photo-ops with celebrities from the horror, sci-fi, and paranormal genres. This year, special guests include actors from “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” “The Walking Dead,” “Halloween II,” and more. Visit the event website for the full lineup, event times, and other details.

LEXINGTON BOURBON WEEK

Nov. 5-14

For this annual celebration of Kentucky’s native spirit, dozens of participating restaurants and bars will offer special bourbon-centric cocktails that aren’t normally on the menu, utilizing creative ingredients designed to impress any palate. See the website as the event nears for more details on participating locations, the featured cocktails, and ways to participate. This event is produced by Smiley Pete Publishing, this magazine’s parent company.

WORTH THE DRIVE

KENTUCKY BOURBON FESTIVAL

Sept. 10-13 • Spalding Hall, Bardstown, Ky.

For 35 years, this festival has been showcasing and celebrating Kentucky’s native spirit, with educational sessions, tastings, panels, music, vendors and more. More than 60 distilleries and 200 brands will be represented at the event, with a variety of experiences and events geared toward casual enthusiasts and industry stalwarts alike.

× Expand Foo Fighters will be on the many acts performing at this year's Bourbon & Beyond festival held at Louisville's Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center on Sept. 24–27. Photo furnished

BOURBON & BEYOND

Sept. 24-27 • Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center, Louisville, Ky.

This large-scale music festival returns to Louisville with an extensive and eclectic lineup straddling genres from pop and indie to jam and Americana, as well as a bevy of experiences that highlight Kentucky’s signature bourbon and culinary culture. Headlining artists for this four-day festival include Foo Fighters, Queens of the Stone Age, Mumford & Sons, Kacey Musgraves, Dave Matthews Band, The Flaming Lips with over 100 additional acts.

LOUDER THAN LIFE

Sept. 17-20 • Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center, Louisville, Ky.

At this four-day rock and metal festival, fans can expect 160+ bands across six stages featuring heavy hitters like Iron Maiden, Megadeath, Tool, Pantera, Rob Zombie, Danzig, The Prodigy, Ministry and more.

× Expand Bluegrass legend Bela Fleck will headline this year's Moonshiner's Ball held at Rockcastle Riverside in Livingston, Kentucky on Oct. 8–10. Photo furnished

THE MOONSHINER'S BALL

Oct. 8-10 • Rockcastle Riverside, Livingston, Ky.

The regional music festival The Moonshiner’s Ball returns to the Rockcastle County venue Rockcastle Riverside for a weekend of music, camping and fun for all ages. Following the unofficial tagline “folk by day, funk by night,” the festival features a diverse and robust music lineup, with appearances by bluegrass legend Bela Fleck, popular funk/jam band Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, New Orleans funk brass band The Rumble, Colombian new-psych act BALTHVS and many more. Tickets, full line-up and more information is available at the event website.