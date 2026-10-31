2026 Holiday Events

A handful of holiday markets, light shows, festivals and more taking place in and around Lexington in November & December

HOLIDAY MARKETS & MORE

Midway Art Studios Holiday Art Market. Nov. 7, 28, Dec. 12. The Midway artist collective will host a series of artist markets featuring nine artists, selling original art, handmade goods, gifts, home decor, treats and more. Hot cocoa will be available. 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Midway Artist Studios, 100 E Main St., Midway, Ky. www.midwayartstudios.com/events

Lexington Christmas + Gift Show. Nov. 13-15. This holiday market will fill the Central Bank Center with festivity by bringing together hundreds of vendors, featuring local artisans, holiday gifts, festive displays, and more. Fri. and Sat., 9 a.m.; Sun., 11 a.m. Central Bank Center, 430 West Vine St. www.centralbankcenter.com

× Expand The Kentucky Castle Holiday Market will be held Nov. 21-22. Photo furnished

Kentucky Castle Holiday Market. Nov. 21-22. This holiday market showcases a weekend of holiday festivities at the Kentucky Castle. Friends and family can shop a variety of local artisan market vendors and celebrate the season together over appetizers and a hot cocoa bar. Sat., 10-6 p.m.; Sun., 1-6 p.m. Kentucky Castle, 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles. www.thekentuckycastle.com

Lexington Mercantile Co. MixMas Market. Nov. 20-21. This juried holiday market will feature handmade items from local makers, boutiques and vendors. Fri., 5-9 p.m.; Sat., 9-3 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.lexingtonmercantileco.com

Lexington Art League Holiday Market. Nov. 28-29. The Loudoun House will be filled with local art vendors, unique handmade gifts and a healthy dose of holiday cheer for LAL's annual holiday market. Sat., 12-5 p.m.; Sun., 11-5 p.m. Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Dr. www.lexingtonartleague.org/holiday-market

Junior League Holly Day Market. Dec. 5-6. The Holly Day Market brings together more than 60 vendors from across the country for a weekend of holiday shopping. Vendors sell jewelry, clothes, toys, books, holiday decorations, ornaments, art, food and much more. Sat., 10-6 p.m.; Sun., 11-5 p.m., with a specially-ticketed preview party on Friday, Dec. 4, time TBA. Alltech Arena at Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Iron Works Pkwy. lexington.jl.org

× Expand Michler’s Christmas Market will take place at Michler's Greehouse on Dec 5-6. Photo furnished

Michler’s Christmas Market. Dec 5-6. Michler’s Greenhouse will provide the idyllic setting for a romantic Christmas Market with Christmas pastries, music, and a diverse array of artists and artisans showcasing locally made ceramics, jewelry, cards, toys, soaps, scarves, ornaments and more. Sat., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.-4 p.m.. Michler’s Greenhouse, 417 E. Maxwell St. www.michlers.com

Crafted Social Winter Market. Dec. 5. This event unites traditional and contemporary artists, craftspeople and functional designers for a festive market ripe with locally made holiday gifts. Sat., 11-5 p.m. Greyline Station, 101 W. Loudon Ave. www.craftedsocialky.com

HOLIDAY PERFORMANCES

NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet. Nov. 7. This magical Christmas Ballet of the beloved classic brings the magic of the holidays to life with world-class international dancers and gravity-defying acrobatics. Set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score, this grand production transforms the stage into an unforgettable celebration of the season dancers, dazzling costumes, acrobatics, and larger-than-life puppets. Sat., 3 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. finearts.uky.edu

Lexington Theatre Company: “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas.” Nov. 19-22. The Lexington Theatre Company is presenting a stage adaptation of the beloved holiday film, “White Christmas.” This performance will include music and lyrics by Irving Berlin and Broadway choreography by Randy Skinner for an experience full of holiday cheer. Thur. and Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 1 and 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtontheatrecompany.org

Lexington Children’s Theatre: “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical.” Nov. 29 and Dec. 5-6. This children’s adaptation of the classic story follows the Herdmans, known as the worst kids in the world, as they take part in the Sunday school Christmas Pageant. Sat. 2 and 7 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lctonstage.org

Collage: A Holiday Spectacular. Dec. 5-6. The Lexington Singers Children’s Choir joins University of Kentucky Choirs for a fast-moving holiday show packed with timeless favorites from near and far. Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 3 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.lexsing.org

× Expand Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland will bring a bold lineup of breathtaking cirque acts set to holiday music to the Lexington Opera House on Dec. 9. Photo furnished

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland. Dec. 9. This holiday season, Cirque invites audiences into a luminous world where time bends and wonder takes over. When our heroes are swept into an enchanting winter realm, they begin to rediscover something unexpected: the magic, curiosity and joy they thought they had outgrown. Reimagined for 2026, this all-new production features favorite holiday music and a bold lineup of breathtaking cirque acts. From gravity-defying aerialists to edge-of-your-seat acrobatics, each moment is crafted to feel more immersive, dreamlike and emotionally resonant than ever before. 7 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.centralbankcenter.com

Jim Brickman: A Christmas Celebration. Dec. 13. Pianist and songwriter Jim Brickman brings an evening of festive music, laughter and holiday magic to the stage for this event. With beautiful piano arrangements and beloved Christmas favorites, Brickman invites audiences of all ages to experience a Yuletide tradition that has been called “The Best Christmas Show Ever.” 3 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. finearts.uky.edu

Slay Bells: A Holiday Drag & Variety Show. Dec. 13. Moveable Feast will deck the halls with an evening of drag, comedy and high-voltage holiday entertainment in this benefit for Moveable Feast Lexington. Dazzling drag performances, festive music and over-the-top glamour will abound in this beloved seasonal showcase celebrating inclusivity and joy. Time and Place TBA.

Lexington Singers and LexPhil: “A Cathedral Christmas.” Dec. 18-19. LexPhil and The Lexington Singers join forces once again for a holiday program of timeless orchestral and choral works. This musical experience in a divine setting will transport audience members to a place of peace while evoking the spirit of the holiday season. 8 p.m. Cathedral of Christ the King, 299 Colony Blvd. lexphil.org

Vienna Light Orchestra Christmas Tour. Dec. 20. Vienna Light Orchestra brings its Christmas concert to the stage with live orchestral music, extraordinary vocalists, immersive lighting and a forest of brilliantly lit Christmas trees. Inspired by Vienna traditions, this show combines an unforgettable symphonic sound and theatrical elegance for a festive evening. 3 and 7 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. finearts.uky.edu

× Expand A Celtic Christmas, a holiday show featuring world-class Irish dancers and musicians, will stop at the Lexington Opera House on Dec. 22. Photo furnished

A Celtic Christmas. Dec. 22. Direct from New York’s Off-Broadway and London’s West End, A Taste of Ireland Company presents "A Celtic Christmas," a holiday show featuring world-class Irish dancers and musicians. The performance combines traditional Irish music and dance with Christmas carols, storytelling, and Irish humor for a festive celebration of the season. 7:30 p.m. ​​Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.centralbankcenter.com

Kentucky Ballet Theatre: “The Nutcracker.” Dec. 19. Kentucky Ballet Theatre presents its rendition of this magical Christmas ballet set to the music of Tchaikovsky. This holiday performance features Drosselmeyer and Clara, along with a cast of snowflakes, mice, soldiers, angels, fairies, and, of course, the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier. EKU Center for the Performing Arts, 2 and 7:30 p.m. www.kyballet.com/the-nutcracker

HOLIDAY VILLAGES, LIGHT SHOWS & MORE

Southern Lights Holiday Festival. Nov. 27-Dec. 31. This annual event has been helping Kentuckians get in the festive spirit for more than 20 years. Attendees can drive through more than three miles of extravagant holiday lights before heading inside to meet Santa, visit a petting zoo or take mini-train rides. Open daily 5:30-10 p.m. (Closed on Christmas Day). Kentucky Horse Park, 3785 Campground Road. www.khpfoundation.org

Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill. Select evenings Nov. 27-Dec. 23. This historic campus will transform into a glowing spectacle, with a dazzling light display and other enchanting features. Highlights include a gingerbread house exhibit, an artisans’ market with handcrafted gifts, a holiday tent cafè with live music, and gourmet food trucks. Christmas campfires, carriage rides, holiday tea and supper club also available. 5-9 p.m. Mustard Seed Hill, 1122 Main St., Millersburg, Ky. www.mustardseedhill.events

Holidays at Shaker Village. Various dates in December. Throughout the month of December, Shaker Village will transform into a holiday wonderland, with lively holiday music, roaring fires, candlelight tours and more. The grounds will feature a variety of performers, programs and tours throughout the month, including photos with Santa, a crafting station at the Elf Shop, bonfires, hot drink stations, a Jingle Bell Shuttle and more. For more, visit shakervillageky.org/event-calendar

Luminate Lexington: Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony. Dec 6. This year, Lexington’s annual Holiday Tree and Menorah Lighting joins the city’s festive holiday parade, featuring local organizations, bands, floats, and, of course, Santa Claus. Celebrate as Lexington’s official Christmas tree lights up, the city’s Hanukkah menorah shines, and community choirs fill the air with festive songs during this beloved holiday tradition. Parade begins at 5 p.m., lighting begins at 7 p.m. Triangle Park, 400 W. Main St. www.downtownlex.com

× Expand The Winter Village at Gatton Park will be open 5-10 p.m. nightly from Dec. 3 to Dec. 27. The Winter Village will be closed Dec. 24-25. Photo furnished

Gatton Park Winter Village. Dec. 4-5 and 11-12. Gatton Park will transform into a holiday wonderland, with a brilliantly lit 80-foot-tall immersive LED tree, glowing winter playground, holiday crafts and activities, hundreds of thousands of holiday lights, seasonal food and beverages, and other free attractions. 5-10 p.m., nightly. Gatton Park, 795 Manchester St. www.gattonpark.org/wintervillage

Fayette 4-H Breakfast with Santa. Dec 12. All are invited to visit Santa, Mrs. Claus and some of his 4-H animal friends at this pancake breakfast fundraiser. A select group of local adult and 4-H young entrepreneurs will have crafts and gifts for sale, and local student musicians will perform holiday classics on stage. 9 a.m.-noon. Fayette County Extension Office, 1140 Harry Sykes Way. www.facebook.com/fayettecounty4h