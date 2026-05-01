2026 Home & Garden Events

× Expand Lexington's Annual Bluegrass Iris Society Show will be held on May 9 at Lexington Green Mall behind Joseph-Beth Booksellers. Image furnished

Wild Ones Annual Native Plant Exchange. May 7. For this annual plant exchange, plant enthusiasts are encouraged to bring one or more native plants (e.g., trees, shrubs, flowering perennials, ferns or grasses), labeled and potted in clean pots at least two weeks prior to the event. Acceptable non-native plants include naturalized plants and herbs. 5:30-8 p.m. South Elkhorn Christian Church Parking Lot, 4343 Harrodsburg Road. lexington.wildones.org

Arboretum Spring Plant Exchange. May 9. Attendees are invited to bring garden items to exchange (trees, shrubs, perennial divisions, bulbs, houseplants, and garden-related items such as tools, books and pots), though it is not necessary to bring anything to participate. Set-up begins at 8:30 a.m. for those bringing items to exchange, with the exchange starting at 9 a.m. in the grassy overflow area behind the main parking lot. The Arboretum State Botanical Garden, 500 Alumni Drive. arboretum.ca.uky.edu

Annual Bluegrass Iris Society Show. May 9. The Bluegrass Iris Society will host its annual public show on the Saturday of Mother’s Day weekend, with members displaying more than 100 different stunning and unique cultivars. Irises will be judged according to national standards set by the National Iris Society, and a limited selection of potted irises will be for sale. 1-4 p.m. Lexington Green Mall (behind Joseph-Beth Booksellers), 161 Lexington Green Circle. www.bluegrassiris.org

University of Kentucky Women’s Club Annual Plant Sale. May 9. With a variety of sun and shade perennials and annuals — as well as other garden-related items — for sale, this annual plant sale provides funding for the UKWC scholarship fund. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Southern Hills United Methodist Church, 2356 Harrodsburg Road. www.ukwc.org

Down to Earth Garden Sale. May 9. This annual plant sale/community fundraiser hosted by the Down to Earth Garden Club features plants grown, nurtured and generously donated by club members. The rain-or-shine event features native plants, herbs, fruits, vegetables, perennials, wildflowers, grasses, hostas, shrubs, trees, annuals, container gardens, succulents, irises, gardening books and many plants for sun or shade. Proceeds benefit local projects that promote gardening, education, preservation, conservation and environmental stewardship. 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 2800 Tates Creek Road. downtoearthky.com/plant-sale

Wild Ones Garden Tour. June 13. This rain-or-shine garden tour will feature five private home gardens and three public gardens. No pets or strollers allowed. Purchase tickets at any of the garden home locations, or at Wild Ones meetings. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Locations are listed at the event listing on lexington.wildones.org/events.

Building Industry Association’s Grand Tour of Homes. July 18-19, 25-26. The Grand Tour of Homes is the BIA’s annual scattered site showcase of new homes built by BIA Professional Builder Members. Taking place on two consecutive weekends, the free, self-guided tour offers an opportunity for consumers to view the latest trends in new home construction and to speak directly with BIA Professional Builders about their dream homes. Tour hours are 12-5 p.m. on all four days. www.biacentralky.com/grand-tour-of-homes.html