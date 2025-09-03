5 Under-the-Radar Acts to Catch at Bourbon & Beyond

One of Kentucky’s most popular music festivals (Bourbon & Beyond, Sept. 11-14) is coming up next weekend, and as we reported last week, past attendees can expect a handful of significant changes this year (read more about that here!).

In the meantime, it’s officially crunch time for attendees to plan out their weekend schedules, and we’re here to help! With heavy hitting headliners like Phish, Jack White, Sturgill Simpson, The Lumineers and Noah Kahan, ‘90s legends like Blind Melon, 10,000 Maniacs, The Goo Goo Dolls, Squirrel Nut Zippers, and a whole bevy of throwback acts and rising stars in the bluegrass / Americana / country-adjacent realm, the **-band lineup is dizzying to parse through. Read on for our list of lesser-known acts who we think should be on your radar –– be sure to add them to your personalized schedule, which you can create once you download the Bourbon & Beyond app.

Bonny Light Horseman

Thursday, Sept. 11 • 6:05 p.m. • 100 Proof Stage

Blending the talents of singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, Fruit Bats frontman Eric D. Johnson, and producer Josh Kaufman, the Grammy-nominated trio Bonny Light Horseman draws inspiration from old-world balladry and contemporary harmony-driven indie-folk, bridging centuries while drawing their audience in with a time-stopping immediacy at the same time.

Miles Miller

Friday, Sept. 12 • 2 p.m. • Revival Stage

You might recognize Miles Miller from behind the drum kit of Sturgill Simpson (aka “Johnny Blueskies”), where he’s been perched for over a decade –– in fact, that's where you’ll find him during Sturgill’s Saturday night set. But Miller is also a damn good singer / songwriter in his own right. With one album behind him (2023's excellent "Solid Gold") and another on the way ("Mr Runaway, slated for release on the day of his Bourbon & Beyond sest), Miller is making a name for himself in the soulful Americana arena –– he’s certainly an artist to be have on your radar, and one worth making it out early on Friday to catch, for one of his biggest festival shows to date.

Gooseberry

Sat., Sept. 13 • 2 p.m. • Revival Stage

Bringing a decidedly more frenetic, garage-punk ethos to the festival than most acts on this year's bill, the Brooklyn-based trio Gooseberry delivers emotionally rich songwriting with a high-energy, dynamic live performance. This is certainly a set to wake up any of the early Saturday crowd who might be feeling a bit sluggish from a late Friday night.

Nolan Taylor

Sun., Sept. 14 • 12:45 p.m. • Oak Stage

Hailing from a small Ohio town outside Cincinnati, Nolan Taylor is easily one of the most captivating voices in Americana music today. With a voice that’s equal parts rugged and angelic, his songs — which include the haunting “Driving You Home,” which appeared on the relatively high profile 2024 “Twisters: The Album” soundtrack — are infused with a vulnerability and authenticity that’s hard to find in contemporary songwriting, covering the highs and lows of love, the struggles of small-town life and the journey toward self-discovery that resonate loudly with his fast-growing base of fans.

The Waterboys

Sun., Sept. 14 • 4:55 p.m. • 100 Proof Stage

Led by legendary songwriter Mike Scott, this band has been blending rock, folk, and Celtic influences for over four decades,with their grand, emotional sound and ambitious songwriting having earned a cult following in that time. Known for hits like “The Whole of the Moon” and “Fisherman’s Blues,” The Waterboys weave intricate melodies and powerful lyrics that range from the introspective to wildly anthemic, and are known for their captivating and high energy live performances.