6 Don't-Miss Forecastle Acts

With a line-up that dips almost equally into hip hop, country, pop, Americana and EDM, Louisville’s Forecastle Festival has something for (just about) everyone. It’s not surprising that a festival geared toward an audience the size of a small city ranging in age from tweens to upper-middle-agers would aim to cater to such a broad swath of the human population – what’s surprising is how successfully they manage to do it year after year, with a lineup that’s as diverse and intriguing without feeling incoherent or spreading itself too thin.

Produced by festival maestros AC Entertainment – who will debut their inaugural Lexington festival later this summer with Railbird at Keeneland in August – Forecastle has found its formula, with a layout and ambiance that rarely wavers from year-to-year. One of my favorite parts about preparing for music festivals is digging into the “small print” acts on the lineup who I’m not familiar with – it’s a journey that usually leads me to a few dead ends, but that also ultimately uncovers a handful of lovely vistas I never would have discovered if not for taking the time to seek out the unknown. (Favorite new discoveries for me this year include Mattson 2, Julia Jacklin and The Marias.)

This year, as we prep for this year’s festival (July 12-14 at Louisville’s Waterfront Park), we’ve teamed up with our homies at local music blog Dead Audio Blog to spotlight some of our top picks from this year’s lineup, covering stalwart favorites and new discoveries alike. Whether or not you’re planning to attend, we hope you’ll catch some new tunes that you dig in reading this (though we’d much prefer to see you on the Waterfront next weekend!).

Mattson 2

1:30pm Friday at the Boom Stage

California twins Jared and Jonathon Mattson will bring their unique brand of experimental, cosmic jazz to Forecastle as Mattson 2, kicking off the festival as the first band performing over weekend. The duo combine their talents to create a powerful movement of deep-grooved, ever-mounting sounds that carry the weight of a full band. At times freeform and loose, and other times precise and direct, the Mattson 2 segue effortlessly between breezy west coast beach rock, jazz fusion and psychedelia all while showcasing their expert instrumentation.

Recommended If You Like: Kamasi Washington, Sugar Candy Mountain, The Comet Is Coming

Portugal. the Man

7:15pm Friday at the Mast Stage

Hot off their first Grammy win for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, the Lords of Portland are finally garnering the industry accolades they deserve and have become a household name. If you’ve turned on a radio in the last year, you’ve inevitably heard their worldwide smash hit single, the poppy, clap-happy “Feel It Still;” however, over the course of nine (!!) albums, the band can pull from a massive catalogue. Their live shows are a colorful mix of psychedelic indie rock with a nod to their experimental rock roots paired with insanely trippy visuals – anything but a radio-play pop showcase.

Recommended If You Like: Tame Impala, Spoon, Modest Mouse

Mt. Joy

3 p.m. Sunday at the Boom Stage

Los Angeles-based Mt. Joy will bring their heart-warming, soundtrack-to-your-summer sounds to The Waterfront early on Sunday afternoon. Their self-titled LP is filled with uplifting, nostalgic tunes about unrequited love, going through hard times to recognize the good and a doobie-smokin’ Jesus cruising in his Astrovan. Their fun debut album gives way to an impressive live performance that allows smoky guitar riffs, clever covers, harmonizing lyrics, plucky ukulele solos and heartfelt lyrics that are meant to be sang near the ones you love.

Recommended If You Like: The Head & The Heart, Local Natives, Houndmouth

SIDE NOTE: Be sure to check out the Dead Audio Blog-presented music festival Expansion, taking place in Lexington Sept. 13-14! Keep your eyes peeled here for a preview, coming soon.

tadoo.com’s Forecastle picks:

Jungle

Friday 8:30 p.m. at the Ocean Stage

The British duo Jungle weaves influences of disco, soul and EDM into its sunny, upbeat recordings, often expanding into a full 7- to 9-piece band for live performances. With tropical-flavored percussion, vocal harmonies, driving bass lines, the music is as suited for a sunny drive along the beach as it is in the club – or as it will be under the bridge at Forcaslte’s Ocean Stage, which is often home to the most “lit” sets of the weekend.

Recommended if you like: Poolside, Caribou, Glass Animals

The Marias

3 p.m. Saturday at the Ocean Stage

The term “psychedelic Latin noir” comes to mind when trying to describe the hazy pop sound of Los Angeles based band The Marias. With soft and sexy vintage-lounge vocals from singer Marìa (originally from Puerto Rico) backed by shimmering bossa nova beats and a general lazy retro L.A. poolside aesthetic, this is a band you might expect to see on the stage of a dark club in a David Lynch movie.

Recommended if you like: The Cardigans, Helado Negro, Khruangbian

Julia Jacklin

Friday 5:15 p.m. at the Port Stage

Julia Jacklin

Friday 5:15 p.m. at the Port Stage

Whether it's her slow-burning introspective ballads or her straightforward rock anthems – she does both beautifully – young Australian songwriter Julia Jacklin serves her emotions on a platter with her second album, "Crushing,"

upbeat and straightforward rock ‘n roll song structure as the album laced over just enough to get your head bopping . Introspective and

Recommended if you like: Big Thief, Angel Olsen, Wilco

HONORABLE (KENTUCKY-PROUD) MENTIONS:

Some Kentucky acts not to miss:

Bendigo Fletcher (sleepy-sexy-summer intelligentsia pop from Louisville)

GRLWood (high octane, no-bars-held ‘scream pop’ from Louisville)

Tyler Childers (rowdy rodeo rocker with the underbelly of a lyrical poet; one of the greatest treasures in contemporary country music but not just for country music fans)

Also….

The Bourbon Lodge

(All Weekend)

The Forecastle Bourbon Lodge offers attendees the chance to catch some much-needed shade and air-conditioning while taking a consolidated tour of Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail. Each year, the Forecastle Foundation enlists bourbon experts and influencers to give intimate talks about Kentucky’s favorite spirit throughout the weekend. To get in on the action, you must purchase a separate Bourbon Lodge package, which includes a refillable stainless-steel cocktail mug and tickets to purchase pours of your favorite bourbons. After Bourbon Lodge attendees purchase a bourbon pour of their choice, a Bourbon Lodge Mixologist will turn that firewater into a refreshing cocktail such as an Old Fashioned or Kentucky Mule.

Pro Festival Tip: the upgraded, air-conditioned restrooms and shaded tree line behind the Bourbon Lodge is worth the cost of a pass alone.

Recommended If You Like: Bourbon culture, craft cocktails, A/C, shade