8 Essential Day Spas

Looking to kick your 2026 wellness journey into high gear? Look no further than these eight Lexington-area day spas, which offer unparalleled opportunities for relaxation and rejuvenation.

× Expand The Kentucky Castle Spa. Photo furnished

The Kentucky Castle Spa

230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles, KY • thekentuckycastle.com/spa

Nestled in a charming stone cottage amidst farmland and gardens, The Kentucky Castle Spa offers a carefully curated treatment menu of massages, facials and body treatments, as well as waxing and other aesthetic services. Located on the grounds of the iconic Kentucky Castle hotel, the spa captures local flavor with luxurious treatments like the Warm Bourbon and Honey Body Drench: a 90-minute signature massage with a warmed bourbon-and-honey scented oil that soothes sore muscles and relaxes the senses.

With four treatment rooms, services can be booked for individuals and couples, and they can also accommodate small groups for special celebrations and events. Guests are welcome to come early or stay after a treatment to enjoy the complimentary coffee, tea and snacks in the relaxation lounge, and guests of the spa are treated as guests of the hotel and are invited to explore the property. A visit with the farm animals and an exploration of the teaching garden are a unique part of the experience, while guests can wrap up the day with a cocktail or a meal made with ingredients grown right on the grounds.

Though the idyllic setting feels removed from the world, The Kentucky Castle is just minutes outside the hustle and bustle of the city, making it a convenient place for a quick and impactful getaway. The peaceful backdrop allows for relaxation and restoration in quiet natural surroundings.

“Our team cares about our guests as individuals and will not only provide body or skin care, but also help you understand what’s going on in your body so you know how to adjust your routines or talk to your next treatment provider,” said spa director Whitney Mullins.

× Expand The Hive at High Rock. Photo furnished

The Hive at High Rock

1392 High Rock Road, Stanton, KY • thehiveathighrock.com

Nestled in the woods of Red River Gorge, The Hive at High Rock blends indoor and outdoor environments to create a truly unique spa experience. Natural materials, soft lighting and locally crafted details create an atmosphere that feels peaceful, warm and grounded throughout the massage studios, wellness lounges, yoga decks and outdoor spa areas.

The Hive at High Rock offers massage therapy, acupuncture, yoga, breathwork and an outdoor thermal spa experience. A feature that sets the business apart from other spas is The Temple, an immersive thermal spa with outdoor clawfoot tubs, an infrared sauna and a cold plunge pool, located in a unique indoor/outdoor setting. The Temple is open from April through November and accommodates up to three guests at a time, making it a special private experience for an individual, couple or small group. The Atrium, the arm of the business offering massage, breath work, acupuncture and other wellness services, is open year-round.

Another thing that sets The Hive apart is its intentional pace and setting. Unlike high-traffic day spas, the business has cultivated a space where guests aren’t rushed and time feels generous. Thoughtful design and attentive care while being immersed in nature allows guests to experience a deeper sense of rest and connection. By pairing spa treatments with a stay in one of the on-site cabins (also open seasonally), guests can experience a true getaway. Exciting additions planned for the spa include a salt room massage studio, wellness and barefoot trails, a float spa and a new cabin.

× Expand Lexington Salt Cave & Wellness. Photo by Emily Giancarlo

Lexington Salt Cave & Wellness

309 N. Ashland Ave., Suite 180 • lexsaltcave.com

Lexington Salt Cave & Wellness is a sanctuary designed for deep restoration. Their signature pink Himalayan salt cave offers halotherapy to gently cleanse the respiratory system and revitalize the skin, while a curated menu of services helps guests restore balance. From massage and bodywork, yoga, infrared sauna, foot baths and Reiki healing, to intuitive development, coaching and sound healing, every offering is a chance to recharge the body, mind and soul.

The inviting space welcomes guests with natural light and large windows, earthy colors, soft greenery and a curated retail area with complimentary water and tea. In addition to the calming salt cave, the space includes a cozy foot bath corner, an expansive yoga studio, two massage treatment rooms, a private room with a two-person infrared sauna booth, and a private coaching space.

Lexington Salt Cave offers a variety of massage therapies, such as Swedish relaxation, deep tissue, lymphatic drainage, cranial sacral, reflexology and Thai. For a special experience, guests can book individual or couples’ massages, Reiki, and reflexology sessions in the salt cave, combining treatment with the benefits of halotherapy.

When asked what sets Lexington Salt Cave & Wellness apart, owner Laura Levine said, “The salt cave is undoubtedly the most unique part of the wellness experience, but the expertise and dedication of our team is what allows us to offer so many wonderfully healing services. We collaborate on many unique events and workshops with practitioners who offer modalities such as Reiki, sound healing, natural health, meditation, music and art therapy.”

× Expand The Spa at Griffin Gate. Photo furnished

The Spa at Griffin Gate

1800 Newtown Pike • thespaatgriffingate.com

Located within the Marriott Lexington Griffin Gate Resort, The Spa at Griffin Gate invites guests to discover a world of relaxation, solitude and pure indulgence. With a full menu of offerings that include massage and body therapy, customized facials and HydraFacials, Japanese-inspired head spa services, yoga and sound healing experiences, every visit is designed to feel like a restorative escape.

Luxurious, tranquil treatment rooms offer a serene retreat-like experience. A co-ed relaxation lounge includes a hot tea bar, while separate changing areas for men and women provide access to spa showers and steam rooms. Guests may enhance their experience with a private red light therapy bed and an infrared sauna and can take home favorites from the curated spa boutique.

According to spa director Ellen Barton, what truly sets The Spa at Griffin Gate apart is a holistic approach to wellness. In addition to thoughtfully curated spa treatments, The Spa offers mindful experiences such as yoga and floating sound baths. The resort setting provides a sense of privacy and ease, offering guests a vacation-like experience with every visit. This seamless blend of wellness, relaxation and retreat allows each experience to feel immersive, restorative and uniquely memorable.

× Expand The Lex Head Spa. Photo furnished

The Lex Head Spa

2000 Family Circle, Suite C • thelexheadspa.com

The most specialized spa on our list, the Lex Head Spa focuses completely on treating the scalp and hair. Offering luxurious scalp massages, rejuvenating hair washes, hair restoration treatments and more, the business strives to provide a serene and revitalizing experience for your scalp and hair, promoting overall wellness and confidence.

Services begin with a microscopic scalp analysis, examining hair follicles and the hair shaft to reveal issues like oiliness, product build-up and inflammation, while helping diagnose hair loss, thinning and other scalp conditions. A typical session includes a head massage as well as cleaning and conditioning, with additional treatments available that include deep cleansing and exfoliation and nourishing scalp and hair masks.

Sessions end with a light blow dry or natural finish, while full blow outs and other styling services may be booked in addition to a scalp treatment. Add-on services also include facial masks, eye masks and lip masks. And while many clients book solo sessions, the Lex Head Spa can accommodate groups, making a visit a great activity for bridal parties and other special events.

Owner Julie Wilson said, “Our overall vibe is to provide a relaxing, scalp-focused service, ultimately giving your scalp a reset. Our guests enjoy a tranquil retreat, blending personalized treatment with a unique calming experience that leaves them refreshed and rejuvenated.”

× Expand The Vine Club Spa. Photo by Kelly Wilson

The Vine Club Spa

106 W. Vine Street • thevinelex.com/spa

The Vine Club Spa is a refined, intimate retreat designed for those who value both wellness and connection. A new resort-style spa exclusively for members of the Vine Club, it’s designed to be a place where guests can spend an entire day. The spa provides everything from indulgent treatments to quiet moments of reflection, all within a luxurious, serene setting.

The spa menu focuses on results-driven bodywork and restorative therapies designed to meet both physical and emotional wellness needs. Services offered include custom therapeutic massage, hot stone therapy, targeted deep tissue work and other indulgent add-on services. Soft lighting, subtle aromatherapy and curated soundscapes create a tranquil escape within The Vine Club. Members also enjoy full access to resort-style spa amenities, including a sauna, steam room, cold plunge, jacuzzi, relaxation lounge and a champagne and juice bar, and members can also pair a spa visit with a visit to the club’s restaurant, lounge or rooftop pool.

Kelly Wilson, director of memberships at The Vine Club, said that what truly sets The Vine Club Spa apart is its private-club model combined with deeply personalized care.

“We are not a volume-based spa. Every guest is known, remembered and thoughtfully cared for,” she said. “Our therapists build ongoing relationships with members, allowing us to tailor treatments over time and provide consistency, trust and exceptional attention to detail.”

× Expand Woodhouse Day Spa. Photo furnished

Woodhouse Day Spa

161 Lexington Green Circle • woodhousespas.com

Woodhouse Day Spa strives to provide a luxury experience for all guests, with a service menu that directly reflects the business’ belief in the effectiveness of self-care. In addition to typical spa offerings like facials, pedicures, manicures, massage and other body treatments, Woodhouse offers a variety of signature services that have been hand selected for their uniqueness. For example, guests can experience the Calming Retreat, a combination of seven specialized head-to-toe treatments; or the Meditative Mood Soak, which combines aromatherapy, dry brushing, a sea-mineral bath and Swedish massage. In addition to dry room body treatments, Woodhouse also offers wet treatments through the utilization of its Vichy Shower Room.

The ambiance and aesthetic at Woodhouse Day Spa are designed to encourage maximum relaxation. The peace of the Quiet Lounge is enhanced by the comfort of a luxury robe and heated neck wrap and further enhanced by flavored spa water and specially chosen scents. Guests can round out their visit by taking advantage of the amenities provided in the shower facilities and changing lounge.

× Expand Halo Salt Room & Wellness Spa. Photo furnished

Halo Salt Room & Wellness Spa

2452 Sir Barton Way, Suite 202 • halosaltroom.com

Kari Mullins opened Halo Salt Room & Wellness Spa in May 2022 with one mission: to help clients feel better, breathe easier and stress less. Mullins has long suffered from allergy-induced asthma, but after discovering salt therapy and doing regular sessions, she was eventually able to abandon her inhaler completely, and the therapy has helped her son avoid allergy shots. These experiences led Mullins and her husband, Donnie, to open their own salt room and wellness spa in the Hamburg location where they now share the benefits of salt therapy and other treatments with their guests.

In addition to salt therapy, Halo’s clients can book a massage or spend time in the infrared sauna. They also offer BEMER PEMF, short for Bio-Electro-Magnetic-Energy-Regulation Pulsed Electromagnetic Field. BEMER PEMF creates an electromagnetic field that is said to stimulate circulation that in turn improves muscle performance. Finally, their services are rounded out with Neora, a line of “clean” skincare.

With a style that Mullins calls “coastal vibes,” Halo is designed to relax guests from the moment they step through the door.

“Our salt rooms have leather recliners with big fluffy blankets to allow you to sink in and tune out the world while cleansing your respiratory system.”