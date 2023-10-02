8 Essential Hotel Bars

Whether you’re planning a staycation, a fun night out, or looking for a place to recommend for our-of-town guests, we’ve rounded up a list of the best hotel bars in town.

× Expand The new Distillery District hotel The Manchester features two highly buzzworthy bars: the lobby bar which services the ground-floor restaurant The Granddam, and its sister rooftop bar, The Lost Palm (pictured above). Photo by Matt Kisiday

There’s just something about a good hotel bar — the type of place where you can be flashy or anonymous, the kind that are just as appealing to locals as they are to out-of-town visitors.

On the following pages, we’ve rounded up a list of our favorite hotel bars in Lexington. Some of these places are often frequented by locals while others are a bit more off the radar — but all are worthy of a visit (or two) for anyone who considers themselves “in the know” when it comes to local drinkeries.

Fiddletree Kitchen + Bar at Elwood Hotel & Suites

× Expand Photo by Alyssa Rosenheck

444 Parkway Dr. • fiddletreekitchen.com

With a bright and colorful four-story mural adorning an otherwise white brick façade, Elwood Hotel & Suites is designed to stand out — as is Fiddletree Kitchen + Bar, the hotel’s full-service bar and restaurant. Boasting an eclectic, industrial-chic ambiance, with loads of natural light, a sophisticated color palette that strikes a perfect balance of funky and neutral, and plenty of cute and cozy seating nooks, it’s a fantastic (if somewhat off-the-beaten path) place to grab a drink and/or a meal.

On a recent visit, I was wowed as soon as I walked into the space and then again once I caught a glimpse of the bar’s well-curated cocktail list, which centers on fun twists on classic drinks, including a white wine sangria, a Jungle Bird and a coconut mojito. Honestly, they all sounded great. I ended up choosing the Sleeping Lotus, which features Japanese gin, orgeat, lemon juice, peach bitters and muddled mint, and found myself wowed yet again by the flavor of the drink and the presentation in a funky classic Tiki glass.

The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, focusing on creative takes on American food. Hotel owner Hilda Delgado, who opened the hotel and restaurant in 2021, said she hoped the restaurant would be known as a three-meal restaurant in the community that just happens to be in a hotel, rather than thought of as a “hotel restaurant” — and while the city may still be in the process of catching on, it’s certainly a list-worthy destination for travelers and locals alike.

Pro tip: Make this your next meet-up spot for breakfast, lunch, dinner or drinks to impress your friend, date or colleague with your knowledge of super sweet, under-the-radar spots! – SB

Lockbox at 21c Lexington Museum Hotel

× Expand Photo furnished

167 W. Main St. • lockbox.com

In the eight years since the opening of Lexington’s 21c Museum Hotel, the local branch of the Louisville-based chain of contemporary art-centric hotels, the hotel and its restaurant/bar, Lockbox, have quickly evolved to “iconic” status with a modern, artsy twist. In the bar, “Tomorrow’s Weather,” an installation featuring dozens of hanging orbs that light up in tandem with current weather predictions, hangs overhead, providing an ever-changing ambiance; the columns and walls are adorned with painted portraits of celebrities with Kentucky ties in funky, ornate frames. As you sip your drink, you will find yourself trying to searching for your faves on the celebrity wall (hint: George Clooney, Jennifer Lawrence and Silas House are all present; we’re still looking for Tom Cruise and Josh Hutcherson.) And speaking of celebrities, if any happen to be staying in town, there’s a good chance they are staying at 21c.

But if celebrities aren’t your vibe, the huge windows of the historic building housing the bar and hotel offer views of Main Street and South Upper, making it a great spot for general people-watching while sipping your drink. And while we’re talking about drinks, Lockbox is at the top of the local game when it comes to original craft cocktails. The Temper Tantrum, which blends gin, grapefruit and lime with herbal undertones, is one of the most perfectly balanced cocktails in town; the Smoke Signals, with mezcal, blueberry balsamic shrub, blanc de blancs and burnt rosemary (pictured above), is a sweet, smoky, concoction that sets the mood for a night (or day) of relaxing with friends.

Pro tip: Order a cocktail and take it with you while you admire the art exhibits in the area surrounding the hotel lobby and on the second-floor gallery — the exhibits are open to the public 24/7 and are unlike any other art you’ll see in Lexington. – LC

Mad Horseman at The Sire Hotel Lexington

× Expand Photo furnished

120 W. Second St. • madhorseman.com

While renovations in recent years have stripped the former Gratz Park Inn of some of its original historic charm, the upscale bar and lounge at downtown Lexington’s smallest boutique hotel (now called The Sire and owned by The Hilton) is still a charming and elegant spot to grab a drink. On a recent Friday afternoon, the bar was relatively quiet — a wedding party group had set up at the room’s one large table, but it was otherwise safe from the boisterous happy hour throngs that can sometimes overtake a small room, making it a great place to quietly converse with a friend. The tone of the lounge is set by ample natural lighting and intimate seating nooks featuring jewel-toned, velvety furniture that’s comfortable and pretty enough to overlook its slightly all-encompassing, hotel-generic aspects. A cozy patio outside offers additional seating, lovely stone fireplaces and views of downtown.

As for drinks, the unexpectedly well-curated craft beer selection features unusual local/regional selections as well as some great picks from favorite national craft beer brands, and the craft cocktails are elevated and intriguing without trying too hard. Can’t decide which one to try? A menu of small bites — Bavarian pretzel sticks, mini crab cakes, bacon-wrapped dates — will pad your stomach enough so you can try several.

Pro tip: The Palamino — reposado tequila, hibiscus, orange liqueur — was as delicious as it was Instagrammable. – SB

Castle Farm at The Kentucky Castle

× Expand Photo furnished

230 Pisgah Pike • thekentuckycastle.com

The Kentucky Castle is truly unparalleled when it comes to settings. A 50-year-old castle nestled in the middle of 110 acres of farmland, the hotel is the epitome of luxury and its public spaces are designed to make guests feel like royalty, if just for a night. The bar and restaurant are open to hotel guests and non-guests as well. Located about 15 minutes from downtown Lexington, it’s a destination worthy of a special trip -— I love to swing by for a cocktail with out-of-town guests after picking them up from Bluegrass Airport.

Given the lavish nature of the castle and its grounds, the bar itself is relatively understated, giving off a vibe more in line with a casual medieval tavern than a castle ballroom (though the restaurant itself leans more toward the latter). But the cocktails are top notch, and you can walk around the grounds with your drink — in fact, they encourage folks to explore the farmland, where much of the food served in the restaurant is grown. The castle’s rooftop is also open to the public, and taking a drink up there to soak in the expansive views is a highly recommended experience, especially around sunset (don’t neglect to check out the adorable bathroom tucked in a corner turret!). - SB

Infinity: Rooftop Restaurant + Bar at Marriott City Center

× Expand Photo furnished

150 W. Main St.

With an ambiance that’s equal parts casual and luxe, this downtown hot spot, located on the eighth floor above the Marriott at City Center is the perfect place to hang out and enjoy a game or to get gussied up and enjoy a fancy cocktail and nice meal. Large windows line the walls, bringing in a floor of natural light; they can be lowered enough to let in the breeze and give the bar a true rooftop feeling, with views on a clear day stretching out to downtown, campus and beyond.

On a recent visit, we tried the Moonlight Kiss (Castle & Key gin, prosecco, and butterfly pea flower tea, adorned with an orchid), a bright purple drink that’s the perfect choice for those moments you want to exude “extra.” The Kentucky Special (Evan Williams bourbon, blackberry syrup, lime juice, and Ale-8-1, garnished with a mint sprig) tastes like a late Kentucky summer day. The food menu, with deviled eggs, fried pickles and one of the best bar burgers we’ve had, has plenty of snack and full-meal options, providing the perfect precursor for us before a late afternoon movie.

Pro tip: Call ahead for reservations – the place often fills up, especially on the weekends! – LC

Lost Palm/Granddam Lobby Bar at The Manchester Hotel

× Expand Photo by Matt Kisiday

941 Manchester St. • themanchesterky.com

When the new Distillery District boutique hotel The Manchester opened its doors earlier this summer, it quickly became the most talked-about new business to hit Lexington in recent memory — and with absolutely good reason. From the ground floor to the rooftop (both of which feature entirely distinct bar/restaurant concepts), the design of the space is absolutely gob stopping. No detail has gone unnoticed. This is the type of place where you’ll find yourself taking pictures of the bathroom hardware. On the ground floor, the hotel lobby opens into a gorgeous bar; with moody lighting, dark velvet furniture, Persian rugs and well-placed houseplants, it gives off the vibes of a proper speakeasy or sexy library. While separate from the hotel’s primary restaurant, the lobby bar The Granddam services that eatery but serves as a great standalone lounge in which guests and non-guests alike can imbibe. Cocktails are heavy on sultry, exotic ingredients (rhubarb, roasted beets, acidified rose and thyme); a well-curated selection of beer, wine and “temperates” (non-alcoholic cocktails) are also available.

On the top floor you’ll find The Lost Palm, and if you haven’t been there yet, it’s likely that it has crossed your social media feed at some point in recent months. Stepping inside this indoor/outdoor space feels like a trip to sophisticated Old Miami, with blush-colored accents, tropical plants, rattan, vintage-inspired umbrellas and no shortage of style; occasional DJs spinning soul and funk music on the weekends add to the vibe. Tiki-style cocktails and Cuban-influenced food are the focus of the menu at this establishment, which is only open to guests aged 21 and up.

Pro tip: During weekdays, the lobby bar is a great, quiet place to bring your laptop and work remotely. But tables in the bars fill up quickly on the weekends, especially in the Lost Palm. Reservations are recommended. – SB

Rackhouse Tavern at The Campbell House

× Expand Photo furnished

1375 S. Broadway • therackhousetavern.com

So, here’s a little secret: When I was 17, the restaurant at the Campbell House was my first serving job before I went off to college. Back then, I’d dress in the most God-awful blue polyester skirt and matching long vest to serve cafeteria-like fare while a piano player entertained the crowd of silver-haired patrons. Rumor has it one of my old teachers from Woodford County used to “cut a rug” there. Let’s just say, it ain’t like that no mo’… the new Rackhouse Tavern came into being with sweeping renovations just before Covid hit, and the bar is finally hitting its stride. With a design modeled after a barn — if you had one of those really cool reality show designers come in and transform your barn into a fresh, comfy place to hang out — the Rackhouse features trendy menus of upscale food (small, medium and large plates) and signature cocktails, in a setting that’s elegant without being stuffy. Our hushpuppies, stuffed with blue crab and served with Green Goddess dressing, had just enough heat to offset the sweet of the Bluegrass Lemon Drop, a Kentucky take on the modern classic; other food items on the menu included hot brown, lamb shoulder, mussels and wings.

As an added bonus, the bar features a cozy outdoor porch with fireplace seating and corn hole boards. What’s not to love about that? It’s a great place to gather before a game, after Keeneland or if you want to try a new spot for breakfast, lunch or dinner. And I bet you could still even cut a rug if you really wanted to… but please, leave the blue polyester at home. – LC

33 Staves at The Origin Hotel

× Expand Photo by Sarah Jane Webb

4714 Rowan • 33staveslexington.com

Located in The Summit at Fritz Farm, 33 Staves is a light, airy, modern take on the traditional hotel bar. A large open room sharing real estate with the hotel check-in desk, the space draws from both Scandinavian and classic Kentucky design cues, with some modern pops as well. A bright, oversized mural covers one wall while neon signs pop against a sea of green on another. But natural wood, clean lines and classy earth tones are the primary focus.

This bar/restaurant is just the right spot for a quiet girls’ night out (or in our case, a mildly loud one). On the list of specialty cocktails, the chocolate espresso martini jumped out at me, which would have been right up my alley had we visited earlier in the day. Instead, our server recommended the Influencer cocktail, and he was right on the money. The cocktail’s house-made, pineapple-infused tequila and strawberry syrup pair deliciously with banana liqueur, in a way that isn’t too sweet but isn’t overpowering either. The food menu is as appealing as the cocktails list, with items that include pork osso buco, lamb ribs and a fried chicken hot brown. The smoked wings are dusted with enough seasoning to make them tasty with or without the two dipping sauces, and the blackened salmon is served with fried okra good enough to slap your momma’s momma.

Pro tip: Between hotel reservations and large groups, the tables can fill up quickly during busy hours. Be sure to get a reservation if you can. – LC