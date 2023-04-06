8 Essential Local Bakeries

There are a number of challenges and concerns when it comes to creating lists like this. Everyone has their favorite local culinary hotspots, and we often feel strongly – unshakeable, even – about our personal preferences. It’s inevitable that some folks will disagree with our list … copies of our magazine might even get thrown across the room. And yet here we are, diving headfirst into this new series where we make a (highly editorialized) effort to highlight a list of local businesses, in a variety of categories, that we consider to be “essential” to Lexington’s food & beverage culture.

We want to clarify that this is not intended to be a “best of” list. There might very well be other spots that outperform some of these bakeries in certain categories. That doesn’t change the fact that these eight bakeries have reached a status of being exceptional, essential – even mythical, in some instances.

Please note that for this particular list we’ve excluded spots we consider to be primarily “doughnut shops” – that’s a list for another day.

We know we haven’t included everybody. We’re sorry if we’ve omitted your favorite. We love you, and hope you still love us.

Without further ado, read on for some amazing local bakery inspiration.

La Petite Delicat

× Expand Photo furnished

722 National Ave. • www.lapetitedelicat.com

Open Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.; Sat., 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Warehouse Block boutique bakery La Petite Delicat has one of the coolest origin stories ever – it’s short, sweet and solidifies owner Sylviana Herrin a top spot in the running for Lexington’s Best Mama. Herrin details her shop’s perfectly charming beginnings on the bakery’s website: In 2012, she set out to make macarons for her daughter’s birthday party and ended up being so good at it that she turned it into a whole business specializing in “fine petite confections,” complete with cakes and croissants and cute little gift boxes. Macarons remain the star of the show, however, and the shop doesn’t just carry a couple flavors of those precious little sandwich cookies, either. Flavors include everything from Eggnog and Pecan Bourbon to Earl Grey and Rose Water, with beautifully packaged variety packs available to take home and custom orders available as well. (Note: All of their macarons are gluten-free, so if gluten is not your friend, macarons still can be.) La Petite Delicat couldn’t just stop there, though: The shop also features a full coffee bar, two floors of seating and a handful of other unique treats and “fine petite confections” that you’ll want to spend your entire paycheck on, from Danishes and individual quiches to homemade granola bars and Cruffins (an otherworldly croissant and muffin hybrid).

Futile Bakery

× Expand Photo furnished

399 Waller Ave. • www.thefutilegourmet.com

Open Wed.-Fri., 6 a.m.-noon; Sat.-Sun., 8 a.m.-noon

If this was a list of “Eight Essential Lexington Cinnamon Rolls,” Futile Bakery would secure every spot on the list with ease. Owner Daniel King’s broad experience crafting up “a cinnamon roll to rule them all” started early on, when he took up the task of baking the sweet rolls for brunches with his family. Like some sort of devoted mad bakery scientist, he experimented with unique ingredients and different techniques, eventually landing on a recipe so compelling that many Lexingtonians go as far as to map out a plan in advance to secure their rolls before they sell out for the day. We have yet to see people camping in tents waiting outside of the door Black Friday Sale-style, but we won’t be shocked when we do.

Futile has yet to roll out its freshly baked bread offerings (coming soon, King says!), but who needs bread when you’ve got the option to make your own cookie sandwich using any of the bakery’s delicious cookie options? Add in the fact they’re slinging other well-known bakery staples like scones, brownies and orange shortbread bars, and it is wildly apparent how the theme of “treating yourself” became synonymous with this distinctive little spot. The bakery also offers locally roasted Magic Beans coffee and cold brew, as well as hot tea and hot cocoa, to wash down whatever delicious treats you find yourself gobbling down as soon as you get into your car.

Olive's Apron

× Expand Photo furnished

233 Rosemont Garden • www.olivesapron.com

Open Wed.-Fri., 7 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

If anyone tries to convince you that there is a cuter spot in Lexington than Olive’s Apron, they’re lying and they need to stop it. Dubbed “The Little Pink House,” this specialty tea shop and bakery located on Rosemont Garden might be one you haven’t even heard of yet, as it only opened its precious little doors last fall. Olive’s Apron is unlike any other spot in town, and you’ll realize that about the exact moment you step in. Head baker and owner Ashley Crossen named the shop after her great grandmother, Olive, whose apron she often found herself tugging at as a child and whose face brightens up the room from a frame on the mantle. (Are you getting a sense of how sweet this place is?)

Once inside, it’s absolutely impossible to ignore the detail that designer Carrie Murtha has put into decking out the bakery and tea party destination. Repurposed items from old book pages to moss, she’s created a pastel fairy dream house that had everyone in a recent Zoom meeting asking me if I was at Disney World. Olive’s Apron is known for its tea party packages, which include unlimited tea, assorted cookies and desserts, tea sandwiches, assorted fruit, and most importantly, fairy wings and wands for the kiddos (though we doubt they’d stop anyone older from transforming into a beautiful tea-sipping fairy.) Olive’s Apron doesn’t claim to make the best scone in Lexington, but they’ve definitely got the recipe. The orange scones are as transportive as the incredible detail Murtha has put into each room. Crossen leaves no love or effort out of her baking, and you’ll taste that in every cupcake, brownie, cake and cookie that Olive’s has to offer. Pro tip: Book your daughter’s next birthday party here to become a household hero.

Martine's Pastries

× Expand Photo by Emily Giancarlo

400 E. Third St. • www.martinespastries.com

Open Tues.-Sat., 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Everyone knows Martine’s, and for all of the right reasons. Tucked away in a quiet residential neighborhood near downtown Lexington, this popular gem is the Beyoncé of the local bakery scene – nobody looks at their truly unique and beautiful creations and doubts they are anything but extraordinary. You’ll hear locals rave about the buttercream frosting just as often as you’ll hear them rave about owner and baker Martine Holzman herself, who frequently goes out of her way to make sure her wedding cakes steal the show. A lot of bakeries use gourmet ingredients, but Martine’s wrote the book on what to do with them. To say the shop offers “an extensive collection” of tasty treats is an enormous understatement – the menu is nearly the size of a book itself. On any given day, you’ll find the pastry display case brimming with everything from key lime tarts and peanut butter cookies to strawberry-champagne, pistachio, yellow-raspberry or triple chocolate cake by the slice. As if you needed to deal with any more decisions during your visit, the shop features a small gift shop with locally made pottery, holiday cookie sets and adorable home decor items. Two cozy floors offer seating amongst potted plants and local art, where you can enjoy coffees, teas, bakery items, breakfast/lunch sandwiches and people watching. Pro tip: Don’t sleep on the Saturday Waffles special, which includes a sweet and savory surprise creation from the chef.

Laura Lou Patisserie

× Expand Photo furnished

200 W. Main St. • www.lauraloupastry.com

Open Wed.-Fri., 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.; Sat.-Sun, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.

There’s a perfect new addition to the downtown multi-business concept The Grove, and now there’s basically no reason to hang out anywhere else in Lexington. Whoever had the idea for Laura Lou’s Patisserie to relocate to the West Main Street space co-occupied by Nate’s Coffee Hideaway should be given a parade in their honor, maybe even two parades. The sleek, sophisticated atmosphere straight out of one of those fancy home decor magazines, and you can sit within that fancy magazine page and wash down a life-changing apple-butter-and-ham croissant sandwich with a cup of coffee from one of the best roasters in the city. If there’s one bakery in Lexington pushing the limits creatively and reinventing traditional bakery items, this is it – Laura Lou is like a small “treat yourself” city. Her elevated take on the Pop Tart is unbelievable. What she did with that concept will go down in history. We’d personally give our lives for the wildberry-flavored one, but Laura Lou also offers them in apple-cinnamon, cherry and key lime flavors. The bakery case is updated weekly with new items, and you never know what unique flavor combination she’ll be playing around with next, only that it’s going to work wonderfully.

One of the best things about this bakery is that if you love the croissants to an extent that scares your friends and family, Laura offers croissant baking classes for a great price. They’re super fun for everyone, whether they are confident and experienced bakers or absolutely going to need the two drink tickets that are included with the class before even touching the dough. Pro tip: Follow the bakery on social media for heads up about their frequent lobster roll specials.

Magee’s Baking Company

× Expand Photo by Emily Giancarlo

726 E. Main St. • www.mageesbakery.com

Open Wed.-Sat. 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Sun., 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

When it comes to rites of passage in Lexington, Magee’s is right up there next to cheering on the Cats and drinking so much Ale-8 that your family feels the need to schedule an intervention. This classic family bakery has been baking up spectacular bagels, doughnuts, croissants and pies from scratch since 1956 and is now run by the brother-sister team of Gregory and Beverly Higgins, whose family has been part of the bakery since its early days. Located walking distance from Thoroughbred Park, Magee’s is the perfect spot to grab a slice of pie or a dozen doughnuts as a reward for completing that morning jog that I know some of you like to partake in. It’s also the perfect place to bring friends and family visiting from out of town to show them just how good we live down/up/over here in Kentucky.

For years, reviewers have sung the praises of Magee’s with the gusto of drunk college girls at karaoke bars, and with good reason. Most people know Magee’s for its fabulous doughnuts, but if you aren’t familiar with the Wednesday two-for-$4 biscuit special, you’re not living your best life yet. Nothing on the lunch menu is over $10, so you won’t break the bank, even if you order 33 of the Chicken Bacon Ranch sandwich with the Screamin’ Mimi’s Hot Sauce on it. Pro tip: Keep an eye out for the upcoming addition of Japanese milk bread soon to the menu (as if Magee’s wasn’t already one of the best things in Lexington since sliced bread!).

European Delights Bakery

× Expand Photo furnished

221 E. Brannon Road, Nicholasville, Kentucky

europeandelightsbakery.com • Open Mon.-Sat., 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Known as “The Little European Bakery In Brannon” – and also the best place in Kentucky for ordering red velvet cake, according to my neighbor Joann – European Delights Bakery is one of the best reasons to brave Nicholasville Road traffic. Since 2010, the bakery has been crafting up every mouth-watering European dessert you can think of and dropping a Mother’s Day menu that nobody else could scratch the surface of even if they tried. (Second to seeing my own newborn baby for the first time, the proudest Mama moment I’ve had thus far was knowing I get to order from that Mother’s Day menu this year.)

European Delights perfectly blends gourmet creations and a passion for baking you can see, feel and taste in every one of its treats. That the remarkable story of Vladimir and Tatyana Givrilon immigrating to the United States in 1989 with their seven children to gradually piece together the dream that would become European Delights hasn’t been made into a movie yet is shocking. Traveling with seven children is impressive enough, but wait until you try treats like the seven-layer bars, shortbread cookies, sticky buns and eclairs. The bakery’s display case is worthy of the same appreciation that art hanging in museums gets. They really go all out with presentation. These are the kinds of baked goods that are so good you want to eat them in your car so that you don’t scare anybody with your fervor – but sitting in the store on one of the cozy couches with a latte or cappuccino and making conversation with the people around you is so worth it.

Bluegrass Baking Company

× Expand Photo furnished

3101 Clays Mill Road • www.bluegrassbakingcompany.com

Open Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.- 4 p.m.; Sat., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Bluegrass Baking Company states that they make their breads with a “touch of magic,” but let’s admit it – they’re definitely just pouring that magic in there until it’s gone, then proceeding to shake the container around wildly. Referred to as “a candy store for bread” – and also having earned the illustrious “Best Bread In Kentucky” designation, from Food & Wine Magazine – this Clays Mill Shopping Center gem has earned a well-deserved lead in the bread game. Sure, the bakery could try its hand at doughnuts, but it doesn’t need to. It’s got bread baking down to a science and an art, providing loaves for a bevy of local restaurants and retailers, as well bread and pastries for walk-in customers from their unassuming strip mall location five days a week.

From Jewish rye to focaccia to Drunken Mutt, the daily bread menu is reminiscent of an olde-world bakery but with a bit of tongue-and-cheek (“occasional breads” range from German-style Vollkorn Brot to braided challah to American-style Rustic Walnut). One of this writer’s favorite things about the bakery is its website, which outlines all the bread offerings with exceptional descriptions of each, not only listing the ingredients but also adding thoughtful insights about what each bread pairs well with: The country white loaf, for example, “has enough backbone to stand up to the sloppiest of ingredients without giving way.” (They should get another award just for doing this.) Bluegrass Bakery has been family-owned and -operated from the start, using flours milled and grown here in Kentucky. While being known and loved for its breads, the bakery also makes pastries, pies and fruit tarts that are well worth your time (and daily carb intake).

HONORABLE MENTIONS:

HABIBI’S SWEETS & PASTRIES

In Arabic, the word “habibi” is used interchangeably with terms of endearment like “darling,” “honey” or “sweetie pie,” and this adorably sweet shop specializes in authentic Mediterranean treats, including baklava varieties (available in boxes to grab on the go) and Turkish coffee, which is warmed in a hypnotizing process utilizing hot sand and gorgeous Arabic utensils.

MIDWAY BAKERY

If Ouita Michel’s Midway Bakery were located in Lexington, it would have put us in an extremely tight spot when it came to whittling down our “Essential 8” list. Using flour from Weisenberger Mill and chocolate from Ruth Hunt candies, this classic bakery located in the decades-old former Midway High School cafeteria creates consistently good from-scratch cookies, pies, brownies, scones and bread.

BACKROADS BAKERY

Located on Sixth Street behind Al’s Bar, this small bakery pumps out a variety of cookies, cakes and cupcakes, but its uncontested specialty is cheesecakes. The menu features a variety of mouthwatering options, from traditional to specialty flavors such as Blackberry Streusel, Honey Lavender and Snickerdoodle.

PANADERIA AGUASCALIENTES

This bakery offers a variety of to-die-for traditional Mexican cakes, cookies and pastries. Don’t even think about getting a Tres Leches cake anywhere else in town, but it’s also a great source to cobble together a tray of beautiful, festive and delicious treats to seriously wow the guests at your next party.

INEBRIATED BAKER

With two locations (Fayette Mall and Greyline Station), this adults-only bakery goes all in on the theme of “boozy desserts,” and we are here for it. Its boozy cupcakes each contain an ounce and a half of alcohol, with flavors ranging from fruity to just straight-up boozy (see the “martini” variety). Boozy candy and cheese spreads (i.e., beer cheese with an extra punch) are also available, but the cupcakes are the star of the show here. Just be sure not to eat so many that you forget to store them out of reach from the kiddos.

MONDELLI'S BAKESHOP

Located on Pimlico Parkway, this traditional, family-run business utilizes recipes that have been passed down over four generations. It specializes in beautiful and delicious cakes, as well as pastries and treats like petit fores, bonbons and cannoli.

SUNRISE BAKERY

A downtown mainstay for nearly two decades, Sunrise Bakery closed to the public for good during the pandemic – a loss that many still feel deeply. Fortunately, the bakery continues to bake its fresh bread for local restaurants and retailers, and it’s so good we felt it deserves a shoutout on this list (even though we sorely miss being able to pop in the shop at whim).