Fayette County Voter Guide

While our publications don’t endorse specific candidates, we do take pride in helping connect voters with the information and resources they need to make informed decisions.

To that end, we have teamed up with Lex Vote, a new organization powered by CivicLex, Fayette Alliance and a host of community partners, to help provide information about the upcoming general election.

Visit www.lex.vote.com for more voting details, to view a sample ballot and to read questionnaires with city council candidates from various districts.

General Election Basics: How to Vote

While the general election date is Nov. 3, the cycle for voting in this election has already begun. Registered Fayette County voters have three options for voting in the upcoming election – absentee, early in-person voting and voting in person on election day. Due to limited capacity at the in-person voting facilities, Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins is recommending absentee voting for Fayette Countians when possible. All Kentuckians are eligible to request an absentee ballot for this election, and six secure dropboxes have been deployed for folks who are concerned about mailing their ballots.

Get To Know Your Candidates

LexVote will be hosting a series of virtual forums with Lexington City Council candidates. Click here for the schedule and more information, including how to submit a question for a councilmember for consideration. The organization's website, www.lex.vote.com, also features sample ballots and in-depth questionnaires with council member candidates who will be on the ballot during this race.

Additional Resources

www.govoteky.com: Register to vote, check your registration status, request your absentee ballot or check your absentee ballot status at Kentucky’s official voter portal.

www.lexingtonky.gov/vote: Lexington-specific voter details will be updated at this website.