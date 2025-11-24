Lexington Bourbon Week Cocktail Recipes

Enjoy these cocktails created by Give270 specifically for Lexington Bourbon Week!
Since 2021, Give270 has hosted weekly raffles featuring some of the most sought-after bourbons, raising nearly $2 million for Central Kentucky non-profits and other impactful causes in the process.
Enjoy these cocktails at home this holiday season, and check out their short videos at:
https://www.youtube.com/@Give270/shorts
Paper Peacock featuring Castle & Key Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
- 1/2 part Bourbon
- 1/2 part Aperol
- 1/2 part Pavan Liqueur
- 1/2 part fresh squeezed lemon juice
- Shaken and strained into a chilled coupe
Poblano Old Fashioned featuring James E. Pepper Barrel Proof Bourbon
- 2 parts Bourbon
- 1 part Ancho Reyes Verde
- 1/4 part Demerara Syrup
- 2 dashes Angostura Bitters
- 2 dashes Orange Bitters
- Lime Wedge Garnish
- Stirred and strained into a rocks glass over fresh ice
Smoke featuring Bespoken Twice Toasted Bourbon
- 1 1/2 parts Bourbon
- 1 part Ancho Reyes Chile
- 1/2 part Cynar
- 2 dashes Mole' Bitters
- Smoke Garnish
- Stirred at room temperature in a snifter glass
Carraji-y’all featuring Never Say Die Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey
- 1 part Bourbon
- 1 part Licor 43
- Shot of Espresso
- 3 Coffee Beans Garnish
- Shaken and strained into a rocks glass over fresh ice