Lexington Bourbon Week Cocktail Recipes

Enjoy these cocktails created by Give270 specifically for Lexington Bourbon Week!

Since 2021, Give270 has hosted weekly raffles featuring some of the most sought-after bourbons, raising nearly $2 million for Central Kentucky non-profits and other impactful causes in the process.

Enjoy these cocktails at home this holiday season, and check out their short videos at:

https://www.youtube.com/@Give270/shorts

Paper Peacock featuring Castle & Key Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey 

  • 1/2 part Bourbon
  • 1/2 part Aperol
  • 1/2 part Pavan Liqueur
  • 1/2 part fresh squeezed lemon juice
  • Shaken and strained into a chilled coupe

Poblano Old Fashioned featuring James E. Pepper Barrel Proof Bourbon

  • 2 parts Bourbon
  • 1 part Ancho Reyes Verde
  • 1/4 part Demerara Syrup
  • 2 dashes Angostura Bitters
  • 2 dashes Orange Bitters
  • Lime Wedge Garnish
  • Stirred and strained into a rocks glass over fresh ice

Smoke featuring Bespoken Twice Toasted Bourbon

  • 1 1/2 parts Bourbon
  • 1 part Ancho Reyes Chile
  • 1/2 part Cynar
  • 2 dashes Mole' Bitters
  • Smoke Garnish
  • Stirred at room temperature in a snifter glass

Carraji-y’all featuring Never Say Die Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey 

  • 1 part Bourbon
  • 1 part Licor 43
  • Shot of Espresso 
  • 3 Coffee Beans Garnish
  • Shaken and strained into a rocks glass over fresh ice

