Lexington Bourbon Week Cocktail Recipes

Enjoy these cocktails created by Give270 specifically for Lexington Bourbon Week!

Since 2021, Give270 has hosted weekly raffles featuring some of the most sought-after bourbons, raising nearly $2 million for Central Kentucky non-profits and other impactful causes in the process.

Enjoy these cocktails at home this holiday season, and check out their short videos at:

https://www.youtube.com/@Give270/shorts

Paper Peacock featuring Castle & Key Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

1/2 part Bourbon

1/2 part Aperol

1/2 part Pavan Liqueur

1/2 part fresh squeezed lemon juice

Shaken and strained into a chilled coupe

Poblano Old Fashioned featuring James E. Pepper Barrel Proof Bourbon

2 parts Bourbon

1 part Ancho Reyes Verde

1/4 part Demerara Syrup

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

2 dashes Orange Bitters

Lime Wedge Garnish

Stirred and strained into a rocks glass over fresh ice

Smoke featuring Bespoken Twice Toasted Bourbon

1 1/2 parts Bourbon

1 part Ancho Reyes Chile

1/2 part Cynar

2 dashes Mole' Bitters

Smoke Garnish

Stirred at room temperature in a snifter glass

Carraji-y’all featuring Never Say Die Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey