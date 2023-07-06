A new Set of Tools

× Expand MICK JEFFRIES Lexington Tool Library organizers, including Nick Lyell ( pictured at left) and Tim Hahn (right), volunteer their time organizing inventory, engaging with volunteers and strategizing for the new organization. “It’s a pretty level playing field here,” Hahn said. “Anybody can become a member, and anyone that’s a member can volunteer to help run the space.” Photo by Mick Jeffries

A few-minutes drive from the LEX Center for Creative Reuse – profiled here in the July 2023 issues of Chevy Chaser and Southsider Magazines – another new DIY community resource launched in May. The Lexington Tool Library, an organization designed to help empower local residents to do all manner of projects, is located at the United Way’s WayPoint Center on Georgetown Street, inside the Black and Williams Neighborhood Center.

The organization offers free access to a wide range of tools and other equipment, including woodworking and power tools, kitchen equipment, camping gear, garden tools, lawn equipment, landscaping tools and more. Members can borrow these items for home improvement projects, DIY endeavors and other personal needs. Staffed by volunteers, the organization is membership-based, with pay-what-you-can memberships available to Central Kentucky residents age 18 and older.

According to founding organizer Nick Lyell, membership is an easy two-step process.

“First, you sign up on our website – lextools.org – and then you choose a level of membership,” he explained. “We ask people to donate $10 a month as a suggested donation amount, but we’re flexible… Zero dollars is an option.

“If people want to give more, they’re also welcome to,” he added with a laugh.

Lyell moved to Lexington from Oakland, Calif., two years ago with his partner and “everything we could fit in a Prius.” Soon after arriving in town, he attended a picnic where he met someone who was in the process of going through their late father’s estate. This person mentioned that he had a garage full of tools that he would love to donate to some sort of tool library.

Although the organization didn’t launch for another two years, that conversation helped spark the idea that Lyell and others eventually helped bring to life. Founding organizers distributed fliers around town to gauge community interest and got over 250 responses.

“I assume that’s an undercount of people who were interested,” Lyell said. “We used that to say, ‘OK, there’s a real demand for this.’”

× Expand MICK JEFFRIES Photo by Mick Jeffries

According to fellow founding organizer Casey Lyons, the organization is a “game changer” for Lexington – particularly for low-income residents who often lack the physical resources to improve their living space.

“A lot of people are living in broken-down homes, with landlords that won’t fix things, or as homeowners with code violations they can’t afford to fix,” Lyons said. “We needed something different: a way for people to come together and share what we have, empowering ourselves and each other to make things better.”

The organization launched with support from several other local organizations. Commerce Lexington’s Leadership Lexington Class of 2022-23 helped establish crucial connections to kickstart the project, and the Lexington Pride Center came on early as a fiscal partner. The United Way of the Bluegrass WayPoint Center was quick to offer up a location to help the organization get started, seeing how the Tool Library helps fit into its mission to provide vital services for people living in underserved communities.

“One common thing we were hearing was about residents who were getting code violations,” said Gerri Botts, director of the WayPoint Center, of the clients her organization serves. “Our community is rich with talent, but we’re not rich in tools. You can get in trouble for not cutting your grass — but if you don’t have a lawnmower and can’t afford one, what do you do?”

In the organization’s first month, Botts said she’s been delighted to see the Tool Library connect residents with tools they need to improve their home life – from a hammer to hang pictures at a new apartment to a crockpot to cook dinner. The organization had more than 70 members by the end of June.