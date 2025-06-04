A Woodland Sanctuary

For more than 20 years, the Lexington Council Garden Clubs — an umbrella organization comprising many local garden clubs and organizations — has coordinated a biennial garden tour that allows the public a unique opportunity to step inside some of the most beautiful private gardens throughout the city.

This year’s Lexington Council Garden Clubs Tour (formerly called the Open Gates to Bluegrass Living Garden Tour) features a stunning selection of local gardens designed by both homeowners and professionals, including a creative rooftop garden, a luxurious poolside retreat, and others – including this peaceful self-designed woodland oasis maintained by homeowners Thom Smith and Rodney Day, located in The Colony neighborhood off Versailles Road.

We’ve printed, with permission, the entry written by Mary Turner for the LCGCT guide book, utilizing responses the homeowners / garden designers gave to a questionnaire for that guide book!

Nestled within a private woodland setting, this self-designed landscape harmonizes nature with the clean lines of architect Richard Isenhour’s 1963 International Style modern home. The garden of homeowners Thom Smith and Rodney Day creates a striking contrast balancing structured architecture with the organic beauty of towering oak and evergreen trees, delicate dogwoods and redbuds, and a rich understory of rhododendrons and azaleas.

Designed for privacy and tranquility, the garden blends woodland and meadow landscapes, offering an ever-changing visual experience throughout the seasons.

Meandering pathways of ferns and perennials weave through the space, punctuated by water features, modern statuary, and large container accents. In summer, oak leaf and assorted hydrangeas add lush texture, while Japanese maples, ferns, and perennials reinforce the immersive and serene atmosphere. Thousands of spring bulbs provide a vibrant early-season display, ensuring something is in bloom throughout the year.

The interplay between the woodland setting and open meadow gardens creates a unique rhythm in the landscape. Birds are frequent visitors, though, sadly, butterfly populations have been declining.

With both gardeners dedicating an average of 18 hours per week in spring, summer, and fall – plus winter maintenance – this garden is a carefully curated space. Pruning, transplanting, and container gardening are favorite tasks, ensuring the design remains dynamic and evolving.

The vision for this garden has been shaped by many sources – family, friends, and most notably, the legendary Frederick Law Olmsted. His philosophy of designed naturalism is reflected in the thoughtful integration of plantings and pathways, inviting both exploration and contemplation.

Visitors are welcomed into a garden that is both structured and wild, formal yet natural. While the peak bloom of the woodland garden may have passed by the June tour, the garden’s layered structure, seasonal variety, and intentional contrasts remain a highlight. Here, nature frames architecture in a way that is both deliberate and effortless in a haven of quiet beauty, offering a moment of retreat and inspiration.

The 2025 Lexington Council Garden Clubs Tour of Gardens

Saturday, June 21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. • Sunday, June 22, 1-5 p.m.

www.lexgardencouncilky.org/garden-tour

Tickets available at a variety of local garden centers (see website for more the full list), and at participating gardens on the days of the tour.

Proceeds support LCGC's educational programs, community outreach initiatives, and city beautification projects.