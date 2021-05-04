Adapting to Entertain

× Expand Magnus Lindqvist Picnic With the Pops is slated to return to Keeneland on Aug. 14 for a one-night event with "Revolution: The Music of the Beatles - A Symphonic Experience."

As the weather warms, the days get longer and COVID-19 restrictions continue to lighten, many Central Kentucky spring and summertime events are set to return in the weeks to come, though many have adopted new measures and limitations in light of financial stresses and evolving safety guidelines. We’ve caught up with a handful of local event organizers to get a better idea of what this summer’s entertainment options, from festivals to live music series, will look like.

Festivals

Many of the region’s revered music, food and art festivals have revealed preliminary plans for a 2021 return, though most are planning to operate at reduced capacity to allow for easier social distancing. Two regional festivals that have long been popular annual destinations for Lexingtonians, Master Musicians Festival in Somerset (July 16-17) and Moonshiner’s Ball in Livingston (Oct. 7-10), recently announced they will return this year but with limited ticket sales of 3,000 and 800, respectively, for their events. In Lexington, Crave Music & Food Festival will return to Masterson Station Fairgrounds Aug. 14-15. Amy Eddie, the festival director for Crave (which is produced by Smiley Pete Publishing, this magazine’s parent company), said she is excited that event will once again provide a venue to support and celebrate the city’s culinary and music scene, both of which have taken significant hits from the pandemic.

“Restaurants have suffered a lot this year, and while we know that some of our favorite vendors won’t be able to participate in the festival this year due to short-staffing and other reasons, we are really excited at the vendor response we’ve gotten so far,“ said Eddie. The festival, which is still accepting applications from food and retail vendors, is also working on measures that will help provide a more seamless, contact-free experience for attendees.

“The pandemic has forced us to seriously explore some measures that we’ve had our sights on for years – things that we think will ultimately improve the festival experience for our guests and vendors,” said Eddie.

× Expand On Aug. 14-15, Crave Lexington Food & MusicFestival will return to Masterson Station, where attendees will have nine acres to spread out and celebrate the city’s culinary and live music scenes.

Meanwhile, organizers of two of the premiere events that take place at Keeneland – Picnic With the Pops (Aug. 14) and Railbird Festival (Aug. 28-29) – have also announced initial details, while noting that they, like all of the organizers we spoke with, are staying in communication with health officials while remaining cautiously optimistic that the vaccine rollout will lead to a continued decline in COVID-19 cases.

According to event director Jared Lee, one of the most unfortunate impacts of canceling last year’s Picnic with the Pops – an annual concert featuring the Lexington Philharmonic with a rotating guest artist – was not being able to provide members of the Lexington Philharmonic the performance opportunity, and the fees associated with it, at a time they and other musicians were out of work and really needed it. The event moved from a two-day format to a one-day format in 2019, which it will resume this year.

Despite having its budget crippled by the circumstances of 2020, the popular outdoor festival Woodland Art Fair will return this summer, transforming Woodland Park for the 45th time on Aug. 21-22, with a 50 percent reduced capacity for both vendors and attendees. With producing entity Lexington Art League only drawing revenue from vendor applications and fees, the capacity limits put a significant dent in the event’s potential revenue while not cutting out any of the operating costs to offset the loss.

× Expand This year’s Woodland Art Fair will require that guests pre-register, mask and socially distance. Occupancy for vendors and guests is currently planned to cap at 50 percent capacity.

“Our 2020 cancellation completely torpedoed our yearly budget,” said Lori Houlihan, executive director of the Lexington Art League. “The art fair provides a significant portion of the Art League’s revenue. This year we’ve had to cut many expenses from the event that we’d previously considered as essential, due to financial limitations.”

While admission will remain free to the Woodland Art Fair, festival-goers are asked to schedule a visiting time online in advance. Upon arriving, attendees will notice temperature checks and mask requirements upon entry, in addition to socially distanced vendor booths and additional handwashing stations throughout the park. The procedures follow Gov. Andy Beshear’s Healthy At Work recommendations, as well as a blueprint executed by the Lexington Farmers’ Market, which has operated during the entire pandemic.

“The virus doesn’t know or care if people in the booths are selling tomatoes, paintings, music or anything else,” said Houlihan. “With [the Farmers’ Market] also being an open-air market similar to us, we’ve looked to how they’ve operated over the last year for guidance in planning our procedures.”

Live Music Series

Among the Central Kentucky’s summer staples that are set to return are a flurry of concerts and other recurring series, including Thursday Night Live. Produced by the Downtown Lexington Partnership (DLP), the free Thursday night concerts held at the Fifth/Third Pavilion are set to return this summer, according to a Facebook post from April 7 that stated an anticipated summer start date for the series, which will continue through Oct. 7. Several more details are awaiting confirmation and will be announced soon, according to DLP senior event director Laura Farnsworth.

Another series that remains light on details is the Night Market produced by the North Limestone Community Development Corporation (NoLi CDC). Not yet permitted by the city to return the Night Market to in-person operations, NoLi CDC has tried taking the event online but has cited difficulties generating enough income in that format to sustain it. The organization is celebrating the recent opening of Julietta Market, the vendor market it manages inside Greyline Station, which provides a more regular opportunity for vendors to connect with the public.

“Whether we see Night Market in 2021 or 2022, know that Julietta Market is Night Market on a grand scale,” said Samantha Johnson, Night Market director for NoLi CDC. “Many of the business owners permanently inside of Julietta now were once first Friday pop-ups [at Night Market], praying for no rain.”

Moondance Amphitheater and the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center (PMDAC), two separate venues operated by the City of Lexington, are or will soon be open again as well. The PMDAC reopened its art gallery on March 3 with a reduced capacity and reduced hours (Wed-Fri., noon-5 p.m.), after only allowing people to view exhibits from a display window on Main Street for months.

Moondance’s music season will begin on Tuesday, May 18 with Big Band & Jazz, a series that will take place at the venue weekly through June 29, before moving to Ecton Park from July 6-Aug. 10. Summer Nights in Suburbia, another live music series coordinated by the City of Lexington, kicks off on May 28 and will meet only on the last Friday of every month, taking the 14-show schedule from previous years down to just five in 2021. PMDAC and Moondance Amphitheater manager Celeste Lewis explained that budget shortfalls weren’t the only factor behind the change.

“We also wanted to open nights up to the public and other local organizations to use the facility, because there’s been such a demand for usable outdoor spaces throughout the pandemic,” said Lewis.

The long-running weekly bluegrass music series Southland Jamboree returns to Moondance Amphitheater as well this year, with the series opening on June 17 and continuing on the last two Thursdays of every month through September. The venue will operate on a reduced capacity for the duration of the season, with advanced online registration required to attend events and designated “pod” spaces for each party in attendance.

“I’m really proud of the diversity of the music that we offer at Moondance,” said Lewis. “Each of those events draws an entirely different audience. It’s great that one venue is able to scratch so many musical itches for people.”

Private Venues

Arguably some of the businesses most impacted by the pandemic have been live entertainment venues, and while Lexington’s have been hurting over the past year, they’re more than poised to bounce back.

After months of being completely shuttered, the Distillery District music venue The Burl started hosting socially distanced outdoor concerts in its parking lot in July of last year and held a handful of socially distanced indoor concerts this winter. Both iterations utilized group ticketing, socially distanced table seating, an app and a scannable QR code for mobile food and drink purchases and other measures to streamline procedures and keep attendees from congregating in lines. The formula has proven successful, with the venue holding multiple shows per week; most weekends through July are fully booked, and many shows have sold out quickly.

On the flip side, Al’s Bar has taken a slower approach to bringing events back, currently working with local artists like Thirsty Boots and Supper Club Disco for a string of scaled down, weekly events that began in April.

“The entire industry has gotten burned too many times in the past year with capacity restrictions and virus waves that we need to take everything with a grain of salt,” said Tim Small, co-owner of Al’s Bar. “We’re excited to bring music and other events back to the bar, but the last thing we want to do is book a bunch of shows only to have to postpone and cancel them once again.”

Then there’s larger venues like the Lexington Opera House, Rupp Arena and the Central Bank Center, which are approved to host events at 35 percent capacity, from now through Sept. 1 before bumping up their capacity so long as COVID-19 positivity rates remain low. Rupp Arena’s first planned full-capacity show is slated for Sept. 17, when award-winning artist Eric Church will kick off his 55-city “Gather Again Tour” in the arena.

The loosening restrictions couldn’t have come at a better time for the venues. To preserve its resources, 50 percent of Rupp Arena and Central Bank Center’s full-time staff and all of both venues’ part-time staff were laid off at the start of the pandemic, with 75 percent of those remaining furloughed for several months as well. Currently, 35 percent of the venues’ staffing is back to pre-pandemic levels.

Sheila Kenny, director of marketing and operations for Rupp Arena, the Central Bank Center and Lexington Opera House, noted that one of the silver linings through all of the uncertainty of the pandemic was that the cancellations allowed for construction on the renovated Central Bank Center to progress quicker than anticipated. The project is now expected to be completed in early 2022.

“As more people receive the vaccination and the infection rate continues to decline, we anticipate that 2022 will be a very strong year throughout all of our facilities, and be the catalyst for a strong economic impact for all of Central Kentucky,” said Kenny.