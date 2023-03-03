Between March 13-18, the International Book Project will host a book drive in honor of Lexington's former Third District Councilmember Jake Gibbs, who passed away in March 2020. This marks the third year for the book drive, which was initiated by Gibbs' widow, Anita Courtney.

The book drive accepts gently used children’s books, college textbooks and adult fiction and non-fiction books, which can be dropped off at International Book Project’s warehouse (1440 Delaware Ave.) from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. betwene Monday, March 13 and Saturday, March 18, which happens to also be Gibbs' birthday. New this year, the International Book Project will host an open house to celebrate Gibbs’ memory, with cupcakes, free "always bring a book" bookmarks honoring Gibbs, bookstore shopping, tours and other activities. The open house will take place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, March 18.

A civic leader, educator, environmentalist, activist and a much loved member of the Lexington community, Gibbs touched many people by teaching history and logic at the Bluegrass Community College, serving as Lexington’s 3rd District Council Member, co-founding the Trees Lexington! initiative and owning Alfalfa restaurant. He was an avid reader who strongly believed that books change lives, and the work of International Book Project was near and dear to his heart.

Books from the drive will benefit a variety of International Book Project’s local programs, including Books in the Bluegrass, which provides at-home libraries for the families of Kentucky Refugee Ministries, Habitat for Humanity and Lexington Housing Authority.

For more information on International Book Project, visit intlbookproject.org.