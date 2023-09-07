An Artful Existence

× Expand Photo furnished

Born in 1924, the prolific Kentucky-based visual artist Henry Faulkner was known not only for the vibrant landscapes and fantastical scenes that he painted, but also for his charismatic and flamboyant personality. In addition to being well-known and celebrated in the art world in Kentucky and beyond, the artist and poet became a significant and influential figure in the queer community and is considered an icon in Lexington’s LGBTQ history. This month, as what would have been Faulkner’s 100th birthday approaches, the late artist will be celebrated and honored with a major exhibition of his work at the Headley-Whitney Museum and with the release of new documentary film about his life that the museum helped produce.

Faulkner’s early life was challenging. His mother, Bessie, died when he was just two years old, and he was then sent to a Louisville orphanage and placed in a series of foster homes before finally settling with a family in Clay County. Rather than supporting the budding artist’s work, his adopted family reportedly considered Faulkner’s art the “work of the devil,” and he found himself on his own at a young age.

Faulkner spent his twenties traveling, working odd jobs and studying art. After briefly enrolling at Berea College, he moved to the Corcoran School of the Arts & Design in Washington, D.C. But his education was interrupted for a time when he was admitted to a psychiatric hospital for his homosexuality, considered a mental disorder at the time.

After his release, Faulkner attended the Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles, and then returned to Kentucky, purchasing a home in Lexington. He quickly saw success with his work, with major exhibits of his paintings across the United States. His appeal was far-reaching, catching the favor of Hollywood elites and celebrities that included Ezra Pound and Bette Davis, who once gifted him a Siamese cat whom he named Miss Davis. Other early collectors of his work included Nat King Cole, Marlon Brando and Tennessee Williams, with whom he developed a close friendship.

An animal lover, Faulkner purchased a farm near his Lexington home where he cared for his beloved pets, including several cats and his infamous bourbon-swilling goat, Alice, who regularly accompanied him around Lexington and also on his travels. Faulkner also owned a home in Key West, where he spent winters.

Much like the beginning of his life, the end of his life was met with tragedy when he was killed by a drunk driver in a car accident in 1981, at the age of 57.

Photographer and gallery owner John S. Hockensmith, who was close with Faulkner and published the book “The Gift of Color: Henry Lawrence Faulkner—Paintings, Poems and Writings,” described his friend in a passage of his book:

“With a flair for the dramatic, he synthesized painting, poetry and the performance arts. His exhibitions were theatrical. He traveled with his animals — cats, dogs, and his favorite nanny goat, Alice — and included them at gallery events. He presented a folksy persona and exuberant behavior, all the while deftly navigating the gallery scene and elite social circles, befriending famous artists, writers and dramatists. His stunning paintings, clever marketing strategies, and captivating personality attracted numerous admirers and patrons.”

Christina Bell, executive director of the Headley-Whitney Museum, first began to envision producing a Henry Faulkner 100th birthday exhibit back in 2020.

“For years I have been drawn to his work because of its spontaneity and joyfulness, and to the legend of Henry himself and the larger-than-life stories about him,” Bell said. Visitors will get to see some of the artist’s earliest work as well as some of his last pieces, including drawings and watercolors.

“Many of the paintings in this exhibit are animal-themed, from Alice the goat, cats, elephants and roosters, to monarch butterflies, lions and unicorns,” Bell said.

Many of the works visitors to the museum will see are on loan from private collections, some of which have never been shown publicly before.

Premiering as a part of this landmark exhibition is “Henry Faulkner: Poetry in Paint,” a 37-minute documentary about Faulkner’s life and work, produced by the Headley-Whitney Museum in collaboration with Emmy-award-winning documentary filmmaker Tom Thurman and FBN Motion Pictures. Featuring interviews by some of those who knew Faulkner or his work best including Hockensmith, artists Rodney Hatfield and Sheldon Tapley, and Kentucky poet laureate, Silas House, the film will premier at the Kentucky Theater on Sept. 7, and will be shown at the Headley-Whitney Museum throughout the run of the exhibit.

“It seemed like a dream to actually get a film about Faulkner made, but I believed that the time had come and the path to make it opened for us,” Bell said. “The folks at the Kentucky Theatre said Henry brought Alice to the theater sometimes, so it seems fitting to premiere the film there.”

× Expand Flowers in a vase was a common subject of Henry Faulkner’s paintings. Image furnished

The Faulkner Morgan Archive, a collection of 15,000 items and more than 250 hours of recorded interviews representing individuals, events and institutions across Kentucky’s diverse LGBTQ spectrum, takes part of its name from Faulkner. Dr. Jonathan Coleman, the organization’s co-founder and president, explains Faulkner’s importance beyond his contribution to modern art.

“Faulkner had an immense impact on the queer community of Kentucky. He was one of the first, if not the only, openly gay person many Kentuckians, both gay and straight, knew. And he paid the price for his honesty, experiencing everything from beatings on the streets to police raids of his home. It wasn’t until the last decade of his life that he garnered much respect and tolerance in Kentucky, despite the success he was having in the larger art world,” said Coleman.

Faulkner’s experiences as a member of the queer community makes telling his story, and the stories of other LGBTQ Kentuckians, that much more important, Coleman said.

“These histories save lives. LGBTQ Kentuckians can see themselves in every chapter of our commonwealth’s story; we just have to make sure to save and share those stories,” he said. “Henry’s story,

for example, gives all Kentuckians a lesson in honesty, bravery and beauty despite the bigotry and violence he experienced.”

Bell is excited for everyone to experience the film and exhibit that she has worked so hard to create.

“It has been my goal as executive director and curator of the museum to honor Kentucky artists with retrospectives of their life’s work,” Bell said. “Henry is certainly an iconic Kentucky-born artist, and his 100th birthday is a fitting time to honor his prolific career, during which he created as many as 5,000 works.”

Henry Faulkner 100th Birthday Celebration Exhibit

On display Sept. 8-Nov. 12 // Headley-Whitney Musuem, 4435 Old Frankfort Pike // Gallery hours: Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Special Events:

Premiere of “Henry Faulkner: Poetry in Paint”

Sept. 7, 7 p.m. at the Kentucky Theatre (214 E. Main St.)

“Happy Birthday Henry” Cake, Champagne & Celebration

Sept. 22, 5-7 p.m. at the Headley-Whitney Museum

Luncheon & Talk by John Hockensmith

Oct. 3, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Headley-Whitney Museum

Reservations available by emailing HWMuseum@headley-whitney.org