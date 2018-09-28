What's your favorite tree in Lexington?

I go among trees and sit still.
All my stirring becomes quiet around me like circles on water.
My tasks lie in their places where I left them, asleep like cattle.
excerpt “I Go Among Trees” by Wendell Berry
1 of 5
1. Bell Park Osage-Orange. This unique tree located in Bell Park, in the center of a neighborhood that is known for its impressive tree canopy, enhances the park in several ways. According to Bell Park resident and forestry professional Bridget Abernathy, the tree attracts people of all ages to its location because of its unusual twisted bark, large girth and its unique, atypical form – but most importantly, it has been used as a neighborhood play tree and climbing tree for neighborhood children for decades. The tree’s deformed cavities make natural footholds for climbing and have also been a place for kids to hide little treasures – seeds, rocks and other found items. Believed to have been growing on the property for over 100 years, Abernathy says the tree was very likely naturalized on the property (i.e., established naturally via seed rather than being planted).
The tree is artistically depicted in a woodcut print by local artist John Lackey (Homegrown Press) that appears on Bell Court’s neighborhood T-shirts.
Photo by Evelyn Astrid Knight
2 of 5
2. American Basswood at The Lexington Cemetery. Standing over 100 feet tall and 20 feet wide, the AmericanBasswood nestled inside The Lexington Cemetery is recognized as the largest of its kind in the United States by the AmericanForestry Association. Located next to the Henry Clay monument, the tree towers over the rest of the cemetery’s tree canopy, which boasts more than 200 unique species. The tree’s long, fragrant branches are lined with whitish flowers and drip with nectar, making the tree loved by bees and humans alike.
Photo by Evelyn Astrid Knight
3 of 5
3. Bur Oak at McConnell Springs. Tucked within Lexington’s most industrial areas is McConnell Springs, a historic, 26-acre natural park. And tucked within McConnell Springs is a legacy tree that has stood watch over the property for centuries as it has transitioned from pioneer wilderness to an urban oasis. The Bur Oak is believed to be between 300 and 400 years based on other trees of comparable size, though the park’s recreation manager, Steven Rogers, says its exact age isn’t easy to determine. The tree is an open grown tree, meaning it likely grew in a field without other trees around it, which has led to its unusual shape that park guests have enjoyed for years. “It provides people a place to rest and encourages them to ponder the changes that this historic giant has seen through the years,” Rogers said.
Photo by Evelyn Astrid Knight
4 of 5
4. Bur Oak at The Nest in Duncan Park. In the 1980s, this child play facility at The Nest – a nurturing center for women, children and families – was uniquely constructed around this Bur Oak in Duncan Park. According to Jeffrey White, executive director of The Nest, the tree has long served as a guardian for the children who play around it. “Just as a nest supports, protects and nurtures little ones, our beloved tree provides shelter, shade, beauty and sustenance for all who stand under its broad branches,” White said.
Photo by Evelyn Astrid Knight
5 of 5
5. Gnarly Catalpa at Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate. Native to Kentucky, the Catalpa species is known for its hardiness and longevity. This particular Catalpa at Ashland is very old and popular among visitors due to its gnarly appearance and the peculiar bent branch that runs from the trunk to the ground. Staff members at Ashland recently set up a “storytelling circle” beneath the tree using tree stumps as stools – more information about storytelling events taking place under the Catalpa can be found at www.henryclay.org/events.
Photo by Evelyn Astrid Knight