April 2023 tadoo List

GIGS

Origins Jazz and OLLI present Kandace Springs. April 2. Prince once said that Kandace Springs “has a voice that could melt snow.” After hearing her cover of Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me,” he invited her to perform with him at Paisley Park for the 30th anniversary of “Purple Rain” and became a mentor to the young singer and pianist. Springs’ 2016 debut album “Soul Eyes” presented a remarkably mature artistic voice, touching upon elements of soul and pop while channeling her jazz influences as well as her Nashville upbringing. 5 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center/tickets

Fredd C. with the Profit and Shloob: Live at the Burl IV. April 6. This showcase will feature performances from some of Lexington’s most talented hip-hop artists, as well as the solo premiere of Shloob, of the Louisville hip-hop quartet The Homies, hot off of his year-long tour with Jack Harlow. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Ron Gallo. April 14. Throughout his young career, this Philadelphia-based artist has found sunny ways to blend garage rock, indie pop, visual art and Zen poetry with madcap energy and a youthful lack of self-consciousness, akin to early Beck and other punk collagists. But there is also a human quality beneath the sarcasm – a guarded sense of hope shining here and there. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Amanda Shires. April 19. Since getting her start playing fiddle with the legendary Texas Playboys at the young age of 15, this west Texas native has brought her nuanced songwriting and boundless originality to a series of critically acclaimed solo albums, collaborated with the likes of John Prine and Justin Townes Earle, toured with such acts as Todd Snider and earned the 2017 Emerging Artist of the Year prize from the Americana Music Association. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Glenn Miller Orchestra with Bluegrass Area Jazz Association. April 20. With its unique sound, the Glenn Miller Orchestra is considered to be one of the greatest big bands of all time. The current band was formed in 1956 under the direction of drummer Ray McKinley, who had become the unofficial leader of the U.S. Army Air Force Band after the 1944 disappearance of Miller, who was widely considered to be the father of modern U.S. Military bands. The orchestra has been touring consistently ever since, playing an average of 300 live dates a year, all around the world. BAJA’s Jazz Ambassadors will take the stage first on this historic evening, performing its own special brand of big band music. 6:30 p.m. Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 E. Third St. www.lexingtonlyric.com

A Celebration of Prince. April 21. Incomparable to any other artist, Price combined visionary pop concepts with masterful musicianship to capture the sounds he imagined, a quality that fueled his decades-long success. This special celebratory tribute, hosted by Lexington songwriter Cara Coppolla, will feature Brother Smith, Leah Connolly, Eric Bolander, The Kentucky Hoss Cats and others. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand Grammy-winning sensation Lizzo will perform April 22 at Rupp Arena. Photo furnished

Lizzo. April 22. Minneapolis-based rapper and singer Lizzo has become a household name with three Grammys and over five billion global streams under her belt. Since the release of “Cuz I Love You,” Lizzo has been named both TIME magazine and Entertainment Weekly’s Entertainer of the Year and has graced the covers of Rolling Stone, British Vogue, Elle’s Women In Music issue and many others. 8 p.m. Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, 430 W. Vine St. www.rupparena.com

Arkansauce. April 26. Arkansauce is a genre-hopping, four-piece string band from northwest Arkansas, bending the rules and blurring the lines between bluegrass, newgrass, folk, Americana, country, blues and funk. Their live shows are riddled with improvisational guitar, banjo and mandolin leads, paired with powerful harmonies and heart-felt songwriting, all held together by deep foot-stompin’ bass grooves. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand Singer and songwriter Darrin Hacquard will be co-headlining the Tahlsound Kickoff on April 23 at the Oleika Temple Great Lawn on Southland Drive. Photo furnished

Tahlsound Kickoff featuring Darrin Hacquard, Abe Partridge and more. April 23. What started in 2017 as a full-day outdoor festival celebrating Lexington music has evolved to a new format in recent years: a series of smaller-scale concerts featuring local and regional acts, taking place on select Sundays throughout the warm-weather season.

Organized by a small collective of longtime friends and local musicians who live near Southland Drive, the event has always focused heavily on Southland Drive. (The name Tahlsound is an anagram for “Southland.”) During the pandemic, when organizers pivoted their model to create pandemic-friendly, socially distant events, venues rotated between various parking lots and other outdoor venues along the popular business corridor. The event has now returned to its original home: the grassy field behind Oleika Shriners’ Temple, which features a permanent stage and plenty of room for kids and dogs to roam in a contained, fenced-in space.

The 2023 series kicks off this month on April 23, with performances by Abe Partridge, a heralded musician, singer/songwriter, visual artist and podcaster based in Mobile, Ala., and Darrin Hacquard, a native of the Hocking Hills of Ohio region who turns to his appreciation of folklore traditions and the truth of country music to deliver authentic life experiences through his songwriting. They’ll be joined by headliners Buffalo Wabs & the Price Hill Hustle, a lively four-piece act out of Cincinnati that pairs fast-paced, foot-stomping anthems with harmony-laden ballads and traditional dirges of spirit and labor.

The full Tahlsound season line-up will also include performances by Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Mama Said String Band and the New Beckham County Ramblers (May 28); a partnership with Lexington Reggae Fest featuring Mighty Mystic, Rob Dread & The KMA, Club Dub and more (July 23); and Senora May, Ancient Warfare and Englishman (Aug. 28). Tahlsound organizers will also curate the music for the Southland Street Fair (June 10) and present a Tahlsound season finale event on Sept. 28 (lineup to be announced).

The series operates on a “pay what you can” model and is designed to be a relaxing outing for all ages. Food and beer is available for purchase, and a kid’s corner provides activities for the youngin’s. 6 p.m. Oleika Temple Great Lawn, 302 Southland Drive. www.tahlsound.com

Shakey Graves. April 27. Shakey Graves, also known as Alejandro Rose-Garcia, combines blues, folk, country and rock ‘n’ roll. He became known for his one-man band setup and played solo on most of his self-released debut album, “Roll the Bones.” This setup originated after he grew tired of having to borrow kick drums and high hats to perform. His solution consisted of a modified suitcase that functions as both a kick drum and tambourine stand. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Kenny Chesney. April 25. Deemed “The King of the Road” by The Wall Street Journal, Kenny Chesney is known for his high-energy shows and songs that celebrate life as real people live it. He’s won eight Entertainer of the Year awards, had 31 No. 1 hits, sold more than 30 million albums, and has topped the charts with Grace Potter, P!nk, the Wailers Band, Dave Matthews, Uncle Kracker and Willie Nelson. 7:30 p.m. Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, 430 W. Vine St. www.rupparena.com

Lil Wayne. April 30. Lil Wayne began his career as a near-novelty: a pre-teen delivering hardcore Southern hip-hop. Through years of maturation and prolific output, during which the delivery of his humorous and wordplay-heavy rhymes gradually changed from ringing and pugnacious to stoned and rasped, he developed into a million-unit-selling artist with a massive body of work, one so inventive and cunning that it makes his claim of being the “best rapper alive” worth considering. 8 p.m. Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, 430 W. Vine St. www.rupparena.com

ART & EXHIBITS

The Twenty. On display through April 29. “The Twenty” are associate members selected by jury to be represented by the collective art gallery and studio Artists’ Attic. Beginning in 2017, the Attic members wanted to extend their reach beyond their studios, located downtown at The Square. Each spring, 20 emerging and professional artists who have studios elsewhere – usually painting in solitude – are invited to join the artists at Artists’ Attic. Their work is exhibited at Artists’ Attic and other Lexington venues, such as this one. Gallery hours: Tues.-Thurs.: 11 a.m. -5 p.m.; Fri.: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center (Community Gallery), 141 E. Main St. www.lexingtonky.gov/about-downtown-arts-center

“WaterWorks” by Connie Tucker. On display through April 30. This collection of watercolor landscapes by Connie Tucker captures the sense of wonder the artist has found in her Kentucky surroundings. Still life, landscapes and flowers are among the artist’s favorite subjects. Gallery hours: Fri.-Sat., 12-4 p.m. and by appointment. Artists’ Attic, 401 W. Main St., Suite 401. theartistsattic.org

× Expand “Ship of Fools” by Maggie Rogers is among the works that will be featured in Shades of Compassion, an international exhibit making its worldwide debut at the Headley-Whitney Museum this month. Image furnished

Shades of Compassion. On display April 8-June 18. Featuring works by Ansel Adams, Imogen Cunningham and 40 renowned photographers worldwide, this traveling fine-art photography exhibition aims to foster compassion through visual and educational components. Focusing on three distinct subjects – environment, humanity and spirituality – the 50 photographs featured in the exhibition encompass a broad spectrum of perspective, subject and artistic expression, and are curated to engender a nuanced experience of compassion. An artist’s reception will take place April 22, with additional events taking place throughout the exhibit’s run. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fri.-Sun. Headley-Whitney Museum, 4435 Old Frankfort Pike www.headley-whitney.org

× Expand “Remains to Be Seen,” an exhibition highlighting Kentucky-based artist Raymond Papka, will be on display through May 6 at the Lexington Art League’s Loudoun House Gallery. Papka utilizes a variety of found objects and imagery, repurposing them toa fit with a story in each of his works. Image furnished

Raymond Papka: Remains to Be Seen. On display through May 6. This collection of the Kentucky-based artist Raymond Papka’s art employs abstraction, found objects, assemblage, collage and transformation to tickle the imagination. Drawing inspiration from history, science, astronomy, mysticism, Victorian ephemera, industrial decay and more, his artwork is made from a wide variety of found imagery and objects, including remnants of items gathered from flea markets, yard sales, antique shops, trash dumps or sometimes literally found on the ground, then repurposed to fit with a story found in each art piece. Gallery hours: 12-5 p.m. Wed.-Sat. Lexington Art League at the Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Drive. www.lexingtonartleague.org

THEATRE & PERFORMANCE

Kentucky Ballet Theatre: “The Wizard of Oz.” April 8. Audiences are invited to join Dorothy and Toto down the yellow brick road from a farm in Kansas to the Land of Oz and the Emerald City, in this fun-filled ballet complete with munchkins, monkeys and the magic of the ruby slippers. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Bored Teachers “We Can’t Make This Stuff Up” Comedy Tour. April 11. The biggest entertainment platform for teachers in the world, Bored Teachers operates with the goal of presenting the funniest teacher-comedians on one stage, with skits that have amassed hundreds of millions of views on the internet. With this live show, they invite you to put that red pen down, pause that Netflix series you’ve been bingeing, throw on your comfiest teacher tee, call your teacher besties and come burn off some of that stress this school year has been dumping on you. 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Dionne Warwick presents “Hits! The Musical.” April 12. This high-energy show features extraordinary singing, spectacular dancing, hundreds of costume changes and state-of-the-art lighting and sound. Songs like “Signed, Sealed, Delivered,” “Hero,” “I Will Always Love You,” “Singing In The Rain” and nearly 80 more of America’s most iconic songs are performed by the greatest young singers and dancers in the country. 7 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

University of Kentucky Department of Theatre & Dance: “Shakespeare in Love.” April 20-23. Based on the Academy Award-winning movie, this enchanting, hilarious, romantic stage play reimagines William Shakespeare’s creative process and explores his inspiration as he writes “Romeo & Juliet.” Written by Tom Stoppard and Mark Norman and adapted for the stage by Lee Hall. 7:30 p.m. Thurs.-Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. Guignol Theatre, 125 Fine Arts Building, University of Kentucky. finearts.uky.edu/theatre-dance/events

Black Jacket Symphony: Tom Petty’s “Full Moon Fever.” April 23. Remember putting on an album and listening from start to finish? The Black Jacket Symphony invites its audiences to relive that moment with a live concert experience unlike any other as they perform iconic albums from start-to-finish — note for note, sound for sound. This time around, it’s Tom Petty’s classic 1989 album, “Full Moon Fever,” plus a full set of Petty’s greatest hits. 4 and 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

LexPhil: The Power of Influence. April 29. Exploring how artists are affected by external sources, this concert features works by Mozart; Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges; Igor Stravinsky; and Lexington-born composer Shawn Okpebholo. Each piece is in a direct dialogue with influences from the past and present. Additional pre-concert chamber music will occur in the Lyric’s Community Room, preceding the performance in the hall. 7:30 p.m. Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 E. Third St. www.lexphil.org/events

ETC.

Spring Drunken Flea. April 1. This outdoor market brings together dozens of vintage vendors, selling everything from clothing and accessories to home goods and knick-knacks. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from The Burl and its culinary outpost, Kismet. 12-8 p.m.. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.wearhouseky.com/drunkenflea

× Expand After years of bringing his wild man antics, jokes and stories to Comedy Off Broadway, in his upcoming trip to Lexington, comedian Bert Kreischer will perform at Rupp Arena (April 6). Photo furnished

Bert Kreischer: The Machine. April 6. Renowned comedian, podcast host and author Bert Kreischer is taking his wild-boy antics to three continents on his Tops Off World Tour. Ever the stand-up party animal, Kreischer riffs on parenting and family life, being a gun- and pet-owner, his dad discovering pot and more. 7 p.m. Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, 430 W. Vine St. www.rupparena.com

× Expand Multiple Grammy-winning blues, roots and R&B artist Fantastic Negrito will perform his album “White Jesus Black Problems” at the Lyric Theatre on April 7. Photo furnished

Black Mountain Management presents “White Jesus Black Problems”: A Film Screening, Q&A and Acoustic Performance with Fantastic Negrito. April 7. Part love story, part historical excavation, the album “White Jesus Black Problems” by multiple Grammy-winning blues, roots and R&B artist Fantastic Negrito is an exhilarating ode to the power of family and the enduring resilience of our shared humanity. The artist has a unique story: his early years growing up in an orthodox Muslim household, the doomed major label deal that turned him off of the music industry altogether, the near-fatal car crash that permanently damaged his guitar playing hand as well as the remarkable redemption arc that began in 2015, when he won the first-ever NPR Tiny Desk Contest.

Inspired by the illegal, interracial romance of his seventh-generation grandparents — a white indentured servant and an enslaved Black man — in 1750s Virginia, the collection is bold and thought-provoking, grappling with racism, capitalism and the very meaning of freedom itself. While each track could stand easily on its own — as could the companion film shot by the artist to accompany the music — stepping back to absorb the collection in its full audio and visual context yields a far more transcendent and immersive sensory experience. 8 p.m. Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 E. Third St. www.lexingtonlyric.com

Reforest the Bluegrass. April 15. The public is invited to help expand Lexington’s urban forest and protect local waterways by planting native trees at this annual event. Since 1999, more than 17,500 volunteers have restored 195 acres by planting 200,000 native tree seedlings. Volunteers will receive free lunch, tree-planting training and a t-shirt (first come, first served). All ages are welcome. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Hisle Farm Park, 3551 Briar Hill Road. www.lexingtonky.gov/reforest-bluegrass

Jacobson Park Clean-Up. April 22. All are invited to help clean up Lexington’s largest park, which serves as a vital wildlife habitat and source of drinking water, in addition to providing a venue for play and recreation. Gloves, trash pickers and bags will be provided, and the event will also include food/drink trucks, a wildlife photography/art exhibit and free trees from Reforest the Bluegrass. The day will be divided into two shifts: 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Volunteers should meet at shelter No. 1 at Jacobson Park, 4001 Athens Boonesboro Road. (Note: A Lakeside Golf Course lake-edge cleanup will also take place Sunday, April 23, from 7:30-9:30 a.m. For that one, volunteers should meet at Lakeside Golf Course, 3725 Richmond Road.)

Lexington Vegan Week. April 23-29. Powered by Black Soil Kentucky, this Lexington tradition returns, with a selection of eateries featuring vegan specials throughout the week. More info and a list of participating establishments will be available as the event nears. www.blacksoilky.com/events