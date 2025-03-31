April 2025 tadoo list

GIGS

250Lex Month of Music. April 1-30. In celebration of Lexington’s 250th birthday, the city’s 250Lex commission has outlined a full month’s lineup of live music in a variety of genres, from jazz and symphony to bluegrass and rock ’n’ roll. Every day in April, a different performance is highlighted, at venues that range from dive bars to concert halls to outdoor venues and more. 250lex.com/month-of-music

Singletary Center Expansive Sounds Series: Flore Laurentienne. April 2. Flore Laurentienne, the electronic classical project of Canadian composer Mathieu David Gagnon, blends live string ensembles, synthesizers and organic field recordings to create layered cinematic compositions. Brìghde Chaimbeul opens the evening with her mesmerizing Scottish smallpipes. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center​

GreenRoom Exchange and Origin Jazz Series presents Johnbern Thomas with Special Guests: A Night of Haitian Infused Jazz. April 5. Esteemed Haitian drummer Johnbern Thomas brings his uplifting blend of neo-soul, swing and traditional Haitian rhythms to Lexington. Joining him are pianist Aaron Goldberg, saxophonist Jacques Schwarz-Bart, bassist Dion Kerr and violinist Zach Brock. 7 p.m. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 E Main St. www.greenroomexchange.org

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. April 10. Celebrated for their pioneering blend of country, folk, and rock, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band brings their farewell tour to Lexington, featuring classics like “Mr. Bojangles” and “Fishin' in the Dark.” Special guest Tommy Prine will join them. 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

​Kelly Moran. April 12. New York-based composer and producer Kelly Moran brings her innovative blend of piano techniques and electronic elements to Lexington, creating immersive soundscapes that challenge traditional classical music boundaries. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center

× Expand Kentucky-based songwriter Bonnie Prince Billy will make his first Lexington appearance in many years on April 15, when he plays the Singletary Center. The Local Honeys will open.

​

​Bonnie “Prince” Billy with The Local Honeys. April 15. Renowned singer-songwriter Will Oldham, known by his stage name Bonnie "Prince" Billy, delivers a personal and unconventional approach to music, blending vintage folk and country traditions with an approach to songwriting that also feels unique and contemporary. He'll be joined by The Local Honeys, an acclaimed Kentucky duo celebrated for their authentic bluegrass and folk sound. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center​

Tyler Childers. April 19. Tyler Childers, the Kentucky native known for his distinctive blend of country, bluegrass and Americana, will perform at Kroger Field as part of his “On The Road” tour. The concert will feature a mix of his signature raw lyrics and captivating sound, with special guests Wynonna Judd and S.G. Goodman joining the lineup. 7 p.m. Kroger Field, 1540 University Dr. www.ukathletics.com

​Bright Light Social Hour. April 23. NPR says of this Austin-based psychedelic rock band, “Their expansive sound, penchant for experimentation and incredible shows combine a psychedelic southern blues-rock aesthetic with danceable electronics...Continually exhilarating.” 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. www.theburlky.com

The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band. April 24. Renowned for their energetic performances and unique blend of blues, roots and folk music, this trio combines traditional influences with a modern twist. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

The Avett Brothers with Houndmouth. April 25. Known for their poignant lyrics and dynamic performances, The Avett Brothers’ sound blends traditional Americana with modern sensibilities. Special guests Houndmouth will open the evening. 8 p.m. Rupp Arena, 432 W Vine St. www.centralbankcenter.com

× Expand Daniel Donato and his band Cosmic Country will bring their unique blend of country, rock and psychedelia to Manchester Music Hall on April 25.

Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country. April 25. Daniel Donato brings his signature “Cosmic Country” sound, fusing traditional country with rock and psychedelic influences. With his impressive guitar skills and a penchant for improvisation, Donato brings an energetic and dynamic live performance. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.danieldonato.com

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong. April 27. Self-described as, “Harnessing life’s energy within a hypnotic hybrid of funk, rock, and psychedelic groove,” Pigeons Playing Ping Pong combine improvisation with infectious rhythms. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. www.theburlky.com

​Tahlsound: Celebration of Women Songwriters. April 27. The 2025 season of Tahlsound, a monthly outdoor music series taking place in warm-weather months, kicks off with a lineup centering on female songwriters from the region, featuring performances by Bee Taylor, Rebecca Rego and Ella Webster. This family-friendly, donation-based concert invites attendees to bring blankets or chairs and enjoy live music, food and beverage vendors and activities for all ages. 5-9 p.m. Oleika Temple Great Lawn, 302 Southland Drive. www.tahlsound.com​

​Chris Isaak. April 28. Renowned for his sultry vocals and timeless hits like “Wicked Game,” Chris Isaak continues to mesmerize audiences with his blend of rock n’ roll charisma and heartfelt ballads. 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com​

ART & EXHIBITS

International Women’s Show 2025. On display through April 13. From cool and meditative to wild blasts of color, this wide-ranging show features over 40 2-D, 3-D and interactive works by women and non-binary artists of diverse international origins, including Algeria, Andaman Islands, China, Columbia, Hungary, India, Mexico, Sweden and more. Presented in partnership with artDEA.org, the exhibition will also feature select floral works by Ikebana master Brooke Pohl. Gallery hours: Sat. and Sun., 12-3 p.m. Mill & Max Contemplative Arts Space (located inside Shambhala Meditation Center), 305 W. Maxwell St. www.millandmaxgallery.com

× Expand Artwork by Elizabeth O'Hell (pictured here) and fellow Lexington artists Tom Willis and Brent Allen Turner is on display at the Downtown Arts Center's Community Gallery through May 3.

RELICS: Featuring the work of Brent Allen Turner, Elizebeth O'Hell and Tom Willis. On display through May 3. Relics is an exploration of time's shifting veil: a collection of artifacts from the subconscious, suspended between memory and myth. Through atmospheric landscape oils, vibrant still-life watercolors and kinetic wooden sculptures, three artists summon a world where the past whispers its secrets. Gallery hours: Tues.-Thurs.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri.: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center Community Gallery, 141 E. Main St. www.lexingtonky.gov/about-downtown-arts-center

Dopa Mine. On display through May 3. This exhibition brings together paintings by Lexington artist David Kaiser and recent wall hangings by the SUBSTUDIO, a research and design collaborative featuring Hannah Dewhirst and Ingrid A Schmidt. The exhibit explores the intricate relationship between memory, emotion and perception, featuring captivating works that blend abstract visuals with striking color contrasts, inviting viewers to delve into a space where reality and imagination converge. Gallery hours: 1-5 p.m. Tues.-Fri., by appointment Sat-Mon. 2nd Story, 522 West Short Street, second floor. www.2ndstory.art

Collected Memory: Items and Artifacts from 250 Years of Lexington History. On display through July 13. This local history exhibit commemorating 250Lex will include items from the Lexington Public Library’s Kentucky Room collection and loans from the Lexington History Museum, Keeneland, the University of Kentucky, and local residents. Open during regular library hours. Lexington Public Library Central Library Gallery, 140 East Main St. www.lexpublib.org/gallery

Focus on Lexington. On display through Aug. 2. This exhibition celebrates Lexington’s 250th birthday by showcasing the work of five groups of photographers who captured the people, landscapes and culture in Lexington. Highlights include Maurice Strider’s archive of Black Lexington; the Lexington Camera Club’s subjective photography; and Kurt Gohde and Kremena Todorova’s photographs reflecting the social connection efforts during 2020-2021. The exhibit features works from the UK Art Museum, UK Special Collections, and the Lexington Public Library. Gallery Hours: Tues.-Fri.: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat.: 12-5 p.m. University of Kentucky Art Museum at the Singletary Center, 405 Rose St. finearts.uky.edu/art-museum

ETC.

Central Kentucky Home and Garden Show. April 4-6. The Central Kentucky Home and Garden Show celebrates its 50th anniversary with over 250 exhibitors showcasing the latest in home improvement, outdoor living and gardening. Attendees can explore a variety of displays, gain expert advice and enjoy presentations on home remodeling, interior design and landscaping. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fri. and Sat.; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. Central Bank Center, 430 W. Vine St. www.centralkentuckyhomeshow.com

LexPhil: Blockbuster Broadway. April 11. Experience the magic of Broadway with the Lexington Philharmonic as they play iconic selections from beloved musicals, including “Wicked,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Annie,” “Jersey Boys,” “Chicago,” “CATS” and “The Lion King,” with vocals by some of New York’s top vocalists. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.lexphil.org

Wanda Sykes. April 12. Known for her bold comedic style and insightful takes on current events, comedian Wanda Sykes delivers a night of sharp wit and unapologetic humor that blends personal anecdotes with her unique perspective on life. 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

× Expand Crystal Wilkinson and fellow Kentucky poets laureate Silas House, Jeff Worley, Frank X Walker and Gurney Norman (read by Richard Taylor) will all be featured in this month's special edition of the Kentucky Great Writers Series, taking place at the Carnegie Center on April 15.

Kentucky Great Writers Series. April 15. In conjunction with the city’s 250Lex celebration, this installment of the Kentucky Great Writers series will feature all of the Kentucky Poets Laureate from Lexington: Silas House, George Ella Lyon, Gurney Norman (read by Richard Taylor), Frank X Walker, Crystal Wilkinson and Jeff Worley. The event will be emceed by former Kentucky Poet Laureate Richard Taylor. 6:30 p.m. Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning, 251 W. Second St. www.carnegiecenterlex.org

Burn the Mic Poetry Reading. April 17. In conjunction with the city’s 250Lex celebration, this installment of The Kentucky Black Writers Collaborative’s Burn the Mic poetry series will feature readers Renée Rigdon and Monet Proctor. Hosted by Affrilachian poet JC McPherson, Burn the Mic is a vibrant platform amplifying the voices and creativity of writers and spoken word artists in the heart of Kentucky. This dynamic series provides a welcoming space for poets, storytellers and wordsmiths to share their narratives, fostering a sense of community and celebration. 7-8 p.m. (sign-ups start at 6:30 p.m.). Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning, 251 W. Second St. www.carnegiecenterlex.org

Reforest the Bluegrass. April 19. Join the community in a day of environmental action to help reforest the Bluegrass region. Volunteers will plant native trees to restore local habitats and contribute to the health of our ecosystems. This hands-on event offers a meaningful way to give back to nature while learning about conservation efforts in the area. 9 a.m.-noon. Jacobson Park, 4001 Athens Boonesboro Rd. www.reforestthebluegrass.org

Vintage Pickin’ in the Bluegrass: An Eclectic Outdoor Market. April 19. Presented by The Fleur De Flea Vintage Markets, a group that regularly presents large-scale outdoor vintage markets in Louisville, this event will be a fun day of vintage, antiques, clothing, vinyl and more. More than 200 vendors from all over the region will peddle treasures, and the event will also feature food trucks, pop-up bars and music. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Masterson Station Fairgrounds, 3051 Leestown Road.

Lexington Ballet Company: A Midsummer Night's Dream. April 25-26. Experience the enchanting world of Shakespeare’s beloved comedy through the artistry of the Lexington Ballet Company. With exquisite choreography and stunning costumes, this performance brings to life the whimsical characters of the forest in a magical blend of dance and storytelling. 7:30 p.m. Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com