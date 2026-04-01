April 2026 tadoo list

GIGS

× Expand Bluegrass virtuosos Kyle Tuttle & Bronwyn Keith-Hines will take the stage at The Burl on Wed., April 1.

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes and Kyle Tuttle. April 1. Blending tradition with sharp improvisation and modern edge, fiddle champion Bronwyn Keith-Hynes joins banjo virtuoso Kyle Tuttle for a high-energy night of bluegrass, b. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. www.theburlky.com

Bruce Brubaker Plays Brian Eno and Philip Glass. April 2. Pianist Bruce Brubaker explores the hypnotic minimalism of modern composers Brian Eno and Philip Glass, layering ambient textures and repetitive structures into an immersive listening experience. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.scfatickets.com

Battersea Station: An Evening of Pink Floyd. April 4. The local supergroup Battersea Station will recreate the expansive sound and visual spectacle of Pink Floyd, delivering a detailed, immersive tribute to the band’s iconic catalog. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. www.theburlky.com

Keeneland: Live at the Hill. April 3-4, 10-12, 17-19, 24. “The Hill” is Keeneland’s official tailgating area, where thousands of fans gather on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays during the race meet. The Burlmwill present live music on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during race season, with this month's lineup including Magnolia Boulevard Trio (April 3), Mama Said String Band (April 4), Brother Smith (April 10), Dalton Kiser & the Downwind (April 11), U.S, Navy Band (April 12), Rough Riders (April 17), Bedford (April 18), Mojo Thunder(April 19), and Hancock & Shouse (April 24). The Hill is located adjacent to the Keene Barn & Entertainment Center and is accessible via Gate 1 (Man O' War and Versailles Road). 11 a.m.-3 www.keeneland.com/events/hill-0

The Orchestra: Starring Electric Light Orchestra and ELO Part II Former Members. April 8. Former members of Electric Light Orchestra and ELO Part II revisit the band’s symphonic rock catalog, delivering string-laced classics and expansive arrangements that defined the ELO sound. 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Willie Watson. April 13. Founding member of Old Crow Medicine Show, Willie Watson brings his deep-rooted folk style to the stage with traditional songs, deft guitar work and a voice steeped in American musical history. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. www.theburlky.com

× Expand The indie-pop collective Melt will perform at Manchester Music Hall on April 18.

Melt. April 18. Indie-pop collective Melt blends groove-driven rhythms, soulful vocals and bright horn arrangements into a high-energy live set built for dancing and sing-alongs. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

Dwight Yoakam and ZZ Top. April 19. Country trailblazer Dwight Yoakam joins blues-rock legends ZZ Top for a co-headlining show featuring decades of hits and crowd favorites. 7 p.m. Gatton Park on the Town Branch, 795 Manchester St. www.gattonparkonthetownbranch.com

Shovels and Rope. April 23. The Charleston duo brings its gritty blend of folk, rock and Southern storytelling to an intimate stage, powered by raw chemistry and character-driven songwriting. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. www.theburlky.com

49 Winchester. April 24–25. Rising country band 49 Winchester delivers a two-night run of Southern rock and Appalachian soul, with driving rhythms, heartfelt lyrics and a growing catalog of crowd favorites. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. www.theburlky.com

Tahlsound’s Celebration of Women Songwriters: Abby Hamilton, Girl Tones, Emily Jamerson. April 26. A multi-artist showcase highlights regional voices in songwriting, with Abby Hamilton, Girl Tones and Emily Jamerson each bringing distinct styles rooted in folk, indie and Americana traditions. 7 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. www.theburlky.com

Messthetics and James Brandon Lewis. April 28. Instrumental trio The Messthetics joins saxophonist James Brandon Lewis for a set that moves between jazz improvisation and post-punk energy, anchored by tight interplay and exploratory structures. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.scfatickets.com

× Expand Dedicated to keeping the music of Bob Marley alive, The Wailers will perform at The Burl on April 29.

The Wailers. April 29. Carrying forward the legacy of Bob Marley, The Wailers perform a set of reggae classics and deep cuts, keeping the spirit and message of the original recordings alive onstage. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. www.theburlky.com

Thee Sinseers and The Altons. April 30. Two Southern California groups share the bill with a sound steeped in vintage soul and R&B, blending smooth vocals, analog textures and a retro-inspired aesthetic. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. www.theburlky.com

ART & EXHIBITS

Christine Levitt: “Consider the Creatures.” On display April 3–May 22. Using discarded designer fabrics and layered materials, Levitt constructs intricate representations of garden creatures, highlighting their beauty, fragility and adaptability while drawing attention to often-overlooked ecosystems. Gallery hours: Wed.–Sat., noon–5 p.m.; and by appointment. Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Dr. www.lexingtonartleague.org

“PHOTO/PRINT/REALISM.” On display March 7–August 8. This exhibition surveys photorealist printmaking, featuring meticulously crafted works by artists including Robert Bechtle, Richard Estes and Sylvia Plimack Mangold, alongside pieces that trace the movement’s ties to Pop Art and photography’s influence on visual culture. Gallery hours: Tue.–Fri., 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Sat., noon–5 p.m. UK Art Museum, 405 Rose St. www.uky.edu/artmuseum

× Expand Works by Lexington artists Rodney Hatfield and Lynn Sweet will be in display at the Headley-Whitney Museum April 17-June 28.

Rodney Hatfield and Lynn Sweet: “Retrospective.” On display April 17–June 28. This two-person exhibition brings together paintings by Rodney Hatfield and Lynn Sweet, offering a look at their distinct styles and shared connections to Kentucky landscapes and everyday scenes. Gallery hours: Fri.–Sun., 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Headley-Whitney Museum of Art, 4435 Old Frankfort Pike. www.headley-whitney.org

Robert Beatty: “Recent Prints.” On display March 20–April 25. Drawing from a 2025 residency at the University of Northern Iowa, Beatty presents a series of silkscreens and cyanotypes that intersect with his ongoing work in zines and self-published materials, blending printmaking with graphic experimentation. Gallery hours: Wed.–Sat., noon–5 p.m. Institute 193, 193 N. Limestone. www.institute193.org

Greg Reynolds: “Double Life.” On display March 13–April 25. Spanning decades of work, this exhibition brings together intimate photographs of family life in Kentucky with portraits made in cities including New York and Berlin, tracing parallel narratives shaped by memory, identity and a search for belonging. Gallery hours: Wed.–Sat., noon–5 p.m. Institute 193, 193 N. Limestone. www.institute193.org

“Aquaventure.” On display March 1–May 7. This group exhibition explores water as subject and inspiration, with Artists’ Attic members presenting work that moves between abstraction and representation across a range of mediums. Gallery hours: Fri.–Sat., noon–4 p.m.; and by appointment. Artists’ Attic Studios and Galleries, 401 W. Main St., Suite 401. www.artistsatticlex.com

ETC.

Antagonist Productions: “Angels.” April 2–4. This new play by Mike Oppenheim follows interns and residents navigating a failing county hospital, where idealism collides with burnout, bureaucracy and survival in a system under strain. 8 p.m. nightly. Antagonist Productions, 2520 Regency Rd., Suite 140. www.antagonistproductions.com

× Expand A display of 10 large-scale, LED-illuminated peony sculptures will be on display at Gatton Park as part of "Bloom."

Bloom. April 17-May 31. Gatton Park will transforms into a spring celebration of art, nature and community, with installations, activities and family-friendly programming spread throughout the park. Central to the experience is “Peonies,” an immersive art installation by the French art and design collective TILT featuring ten giant peony bouquets with dynamic, color-changing LED light. As night falls, these giant flowers light up with a thousand reflections, revealing a dazzling palette of varied, ever-changing hues. Opening night (April 17, 6-9 p.m.) will be marked with a celebration featuring live performances, a local artisan market, a community art project and more. Gatton Park on the Town Branch, 795 Manchester St. www.gattonpark.org/bloom

Central Kentucky Home Show. April 10–12. This annual expo brings together home improvement vendors, design experts and live demonstrations, offering ideas and resources for everything from renovations to outdoor spaces. Fri., 2–8 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.–8 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine St. www.rupparena.com

Sal Vulcano: Everything’s Fine Tour. April 11. The “Impractical Jokers” co-creator brings his solo stand-up tour to the stage, delivering observational humor and personal stories with his signature quick timing. 7 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Bert Kreischer: Permission to Party. April 11. Known for his high-energy storytelling and larger-than-life stage presence, Bert Kreischer headlines an arena set built on outrageous true stories and crowd work. 7 p.m. Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine St. www.rupparena.com

Kentucky Great Writers: Willie J. Carver. April 14. Kentucky writer and educator Willie J. Carver reads from his work and discusses storytelling, identity and life in Appalachia as part of the Carnegie Center’s ongoing literary series. 6 p.m. Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning, 251 W. Second St. www.carnegiecenterlex.org

× Expand The World Ballet Co. will bring it's production of "Swan Lake" to the Lexington Opera House on April 19.

World Ballet Company: “Swan Lake.” April 19. A touring production of the classic ballet brings Tchaikovsky’s score and the story of Odette and Odile to the stage with a full company, elaborate costumes and traditional choreography. 6 p.m. Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine St. www.rupparena.com

Kentucky Ballet Theatre: “Don Quixote.” April 25–26. This lively adaptation of Cervantes’ tale follows Kitri and Basilio through colorful scenes and virtuosic dances, blending classical technique with theatrical flair. 7:30 p.m. Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Vintage Pickin’ in the Bluegrass: An Eclectic Flea Market. April 26. This open-air market at Masterson Station Park features vintage vendors, antiques, vinyl, clothing and food trucks, with early-bird shopping followed by general admission throughout the day. 9–10 a.m. early bird; 10 a.m.–5 p.m. general admission. Masterson Station Park, 3051 Leestown Rd. www.thefleurdeflea.com/index.php/special-events/bluegrass