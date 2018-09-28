Arboreal Assemblage: Tree Week 2018

This month, a cohort of local academics, arborists, government representatives and community members are joining forces to present the inaugural Tree Week: a multi-faceted celebration of Lexington’s trees and the ways they impact our lives.

Geared to celebrate trees through creative, informative and fun activities, the weeklong initiative will feature an ambitious collection of more than 50 events organized by various groups and individuals.

The inaugural Tree Week event was designed to call attention to the many ways that trees enhance our day-to-day lives. Pictured here is one of Lexington’s largest trees, the American Basswood in the Lexington Cemetery near Henry Clay’s memorial. Photo by Evelyn Astrid Knight

While the idea was born out of a working group of the University of Kentucky-based Urban Forest Initiative, a group that consists of professionals and community members who have a vested interest in protecting and celebrating Lexington’s urban canopy, it was designed to expand beyond the “usual suspects,” according to event co-organizer Bridget Abernathy.

“It’s not us necessarily preaching to our group of tree people – we’re engaging all these different entities and individuals that may not have a specific interest or focus on trees,” said Abernathy, who serves as urban forestry partnership coordinator for the Kentucky Division of Forestry.

To that end, the planned events range from tree plantings and workshops on tree care, to outdoor yoga sessions, poetry and music events and a community bike ride designed to explore the beauty and history of Lexington’s oldest and most striking trees.

“Trees give us so much – they cut cost for utilities, they help with our stormwater problems, they cool our neighborhoods,” said fellow event organizer and Lexington city arborist Heather Wilson. “Getting people to kind of think about those things is the ultimate take-home goal with this.”

Below, we’ve highlighted just a handful of events that will take place during Tree Week. Visit ufi.ca.uky.edu/treeweek2018 for the full schedule and more information.

Tree Week Kickoff at Blue Stallion Brewing. Oct. 6 (4-6 p.m.). The Tree Week kickoff party will feature activities for kids and adults alike. Tree Week posters and T-shirts will be available for purchase, as will several Kentucky tree saplings.

Yoga Among the Trees at Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate. Oct. 7 and Oct. 14 (11 a.m.-12 p.m.). Slow down and breathe deeply during this free, all-level practice under the trees on the Ashland lawn. Participants are encouraged to bring a yoga mat or a large towel. Donations are appreciated.

Tree Tour of Lexington Cemetery. Oct. 7 (1 p.m.). Founded in 1849, the Lexington Cemetery took advantage of an existing stand of ancient trees and has since added thousands more. This tour will take visitors through the cemetery to have a look at what organizers feel are “some of the coolest trees in the state.” A wheelchair-friendly tour will take place immediately following the 1 p.m. walk, from 2:30-4 p.m.

The Makings of Kentucky Native Cafe. Oct. 8 (5:30-7 p.m.). John Michler, owner of Michler’s Florist, Greenhouses and Garden Design, will speak about how he and his son Robin utilized native tree species to create Kentucky Native Cafe, the forested outdoor beer garden adjacent to the longstanding family garden business.

Magic Hour Hike. Oct. 11 (5-6:30 p.m.). This hike, led by Beverly James, at Floracliff Nature Sanctuary will feature Elk Lick Falls and the oldest documented Chinquapin Oak in Kentucky. Participation is limited; pre-registration available.

Kentucky Tree Climbing Competition. Oct. 13. (All day). The annual Kentucky Tree Climbing Championships tests the skill, speed, safety and innovation of Kentucky’s top professional tree climbers in various challenges throughout the tree canopy at Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate. This family-friendly and spectator-friendly event will include a “Kid’s Climb,” food trucks and the Gingko Cafè and more.

