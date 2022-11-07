Artful Up-Cycling

Vintage Luxe Up brings new life to vintage textiles

It all started in 2019 when Annabelle, David Altman’s chocolate Labrador Retriever, decided to make a snack out of one of his pillows. It wasn’t just any pillow, though – it was a pillow made from a vintage silk Hermès scarf. But the pernicious pooch had given him an idea. Instead of throwing the pillow away, he took the remaining silk and repurposed it into something that was quickly becoming a necessity – face masks. Altman, who has an impressive history of working with luxury brands and retailers, knows a good product when he sees one.

“Initially, [making the masks] was a way to bring a little joy to an otherwise terrible time,” he said. “If you had to wear one, it might as well be a special, one-of-a-kind item. I also think that people liked them because they were wildly impractical,” he added with a laugh. He was right. His up-cycled designer masks were a huge hit. Word spread quickly, and soon the first collection sold out, with all of the proceeds benefitting COVID-19 relief funds.

× Expand Altman’s chocolate lab Annabelle did her part to help inspire Altman’s business when she chewed up a pillow made from a vintage Hermès scarf in 2019. Photo by Lucy Thomas

For two years, Altman continued scouring the world for vintage silk scarves to make more masks, shaping what would become Vintage Luxe Up, a brand he describes as “the world’s finest collection of luxury vintage scarves, reimagined into one-of-a-kind home decor and gifts, sustainably sourced and locally made with a history to be told.”

During the brand’s early days, Altman was living in Chicago. But in October 2020, he decided it was time to relocate. He and Dindy Yokel, his sister and publicist, chose Lexington largely because of its rich equine history. “Hermès is an equestrian brand. It was founded in 1837 as a harness and bridle workshop,” said Altman. “Since our products have an equestrian vibe, I thought it would be great to say our products are made in the equestrian capital of the world.”

While the brand no longer makes face masks (the remainder of the inventory was donated to the Salvation Army), Vintage Luxe Up has expanded to include a gorgeous assortment of accessories and home goods – all made from up-cycled silk scarves from Hermès, Chanel, Gucci, Ralph Lauren and other luxury fashion houses.

Their bestsellers are silk pillows finished with beautiful details like fringe and leather. Prices range from $200 to $2,400, depending on the rarity and value of the silk. Some scarves have been made into framed works of art. They also offer silk wristlet bags ($228), “coffee run” keychain pouches ($98) and lavender clothing sachets ($88). Altman is especially proud of his new acrylic boxes with silk embedded in the cover. “You won’t find anything else like it on the market,” he said.

Altman strongly believes in sustainability and creating local jobs. “We are trying to find these wonderful works of art that are otherwise unloved,” he said. “By reusing textiles, we are saving water, electricity and petroleum – and we’re reducing waste and impact on the planet.” Under Altman’s direction and artistic vision, all products are handmade by a Lexington-based family business. He also maintains an internship program with the University of Kentucky School of Art and Visual Studies (SA/VS). Most of the work is done from his home in Lansdowne.

When asked about the appeal of his product line, Altman said his customers appreciate that each piece is one of a kind, which is due to the design placement in the final product. “A scarf is only 36 inches square, so you can only make so many items from that material,” he said.

Another reason for the brand’s popularity, according to Yokel, is that customers are interested in the scarves’ background. “Almost every scarf that David finds – and it is a treasure hunt – comes in the original box with the original tissue paper, ribbon and even the original receipt. It’s amazing how people keep them so safe,” she said. A Hèrmes scarf takes 18 months to make and can be traced back to the artist and the year it was made. Hèrmes also makes one highly collectible “scarf of the year,” with the design often representing what is happening in the world at the moment.

× Expand The product board in Altman’s studio shows all of the products he has made, to help ensure that no two Vintage Luxe Up products will ever be completely the same. Photo by Lucy Thomas

In addition to the history of the scarves, customers often have a story or emotional connection to the pieces they bring to Altman to be repurposed. Through his Private Reserve Collection program, clients can give a cherished heirloom new life while supporting their favorite charity. The client receives a free item made from the donated scarf, and 10% of the proceeds from the rest of the items benefit a charity of their choice.

“This project for me is really a labor of love,” said Altman. “We acquire a great deal of silks from customers who say, ‘I love it, but I’m not using it.’” So they can bring it to us; we will make something out of it; and you get to choose what charity you donate to while keeping a memento that has become a usable item.”