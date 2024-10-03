Ashland: The henry Clay Estate to host an immersive sound installation Oct. 2-6

From Oct. 2-6, Lexington can experience a unique, immersive installation on the grounds of Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate. "Sun Boxes," a solar-powered sound installation by acclaimed artist Craig Colorusso, consists of twenty speakers, each one playing a different looped guitar note. The loops are powered by the sun, and as they overlap and evolve throughout the day, they create a tranquil and energizing sound bath. The installation responds to the environment, with the sound changing as the sun moves and the light shifts, offering visitors a dynamic, meditative experience that blends sound, light, and space in perfect harmony.

"Sun Boxes" encourages visitors to slow down and immerse themselves in the moment. Whether spending a few minutes or a few hours within the installation, the soundscape will continue to shift and change, offering a new experience each time. This blend of art and nature creates a space for contemplation, relaxation, and connection with the environment. This free installation, supported by LexArts, is open to all ages and is perfect for anyone looking to experience something truly unique. Guests are encouraged to walk among the speakers, explore the grounds, and find their own personal connection to sound and space.

Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate is located at 120 Sycamore Rd., and the installation will be accessible during Ashland’s regular hours.