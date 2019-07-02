At the Drive-In

× Expand The closest option for Lexingtonians to enjoy a classic drive-in theater is a full 20 miles away, but well worth the trip. Photo furnished

Almost 90 years ago, America’s obsession with car culture met its fascination with movies and the drive-in theater was born. Since that time, drive-ins have become a powerful yet dwindling symbol of Americana. In the middle part of the past century, Lexingtonians didn’t have to travel beyond New Circle Road to find multiple venues where they could enjoy cinema under the stars. The Circle 25 Auto Theatre sat directly across the street from the Family Drive-In. Options were so abundant that some theaters felt the need to specialize — which is how the Lexington Drive-In became notorious for its “adults only” programming. These days, as changing trends and new technology have taken their toll on the economic viability of the classic drive-in theater, the closest option is a full 20 miles from downtown Lexington. But since you’re already planning an evening in your car—why not add a road trip to the mix? Here are some fantastic (semi)local options for cinematic summer fun: bourbon drive-in

BOURBON DRIVE-IN

Paris, Kentucky

The closest to downtown Lexington since the closure of Winchester’s Skyvue Twin, the Bourbon Drive-In has been owned and operated by the Earlywine family since 1956. In addition to being a wonderful place to watch a movie, the Bourbon Drive-In boasts the name that most intrigues and delights your out-of-town friends who aren’t familiar with Kentucky county nomenclature.

× Expand Mt. Sterling’s Judy Drive-In is one of a handful of classic drive-in theaters within a short drive of Lexington. Photo furnished

JUDY DRIVE-IN

Mt. Sterling, Kentucky

This Mt. Sterling cinematic treasure plays double features on a single screen with a focus on family entertainment. In addition to its first-run fare, the Judy doubles down on its commitment to automotive culture by hosting an annual car show based around a classic film toward the close of each season. The 17th Annual Cruisin’ The Judy Car Show will take place on Sunday, Sept. 1 and will conclude with a screening of ‘American Graffiti.’

STANFORD DRIVE-IN

Stanford, Kentucky

This Lincoln County mainstay has been in continual operation since 1952 and knows a thing or two about adapting to the times. A couple of decades ago, amid concerns regarding the economic future of the medium, the Stanford Drive-In cleverly diversified its business model and became a Flea Market by day. When the industry converted from film to digital projection (a move that sounded the death knell for many small-town drive-ins), Stanford crowdfunded and purchased a new projector. It has been projecting first-run digital films since 2015.

SAUERBECK DRIVE-IN

LaGrange, Kentucky

While the number of drive-in theaters has diminished markedly in recent decades (down from 4,000-plus in their heyday to about 350 today), one family in Oldham County saw promise in reversing the trend and opened a brand-new drive-in theater in August of 2018. While this $2 million project has already faced more than its fair share of challenges — including the total destruction of its screen during a storm a mere month after its grand opening — the Sauerbeck family has held strong and began its first full season on March 29 with nightly film programming.

SKYLINE DRIVE-IN

Shelbyville, Indiana

While it’s situated farther away than the other theatres mentioned and necessitates the crossing of state lines, no retro road trip listing of regional drive-in theaters would be complete without a mention of the Skyline in Shelbyville, Indiana. While the Skyline offers mainstream first-run fare to keep the gates open, it returns to its roots once a month for Drive-In-Sanity, a late-night double feature of campy classics in glorious 35mm, featuring titles such as “Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry” and “The Legend of the 7 Golden Vampires.”