August 2024 tadoo list

CONCERTS & GIGS

blink-182. Aug. 1. Thanks to their high-energy songs with great hooks, sometimes veering into goofy territory, blink-182 has been one of the most prominent pop-punk bands since gaining mainstream success in the 1990s/early 2000s. The California rock band Pierce the Veil will open. 7 p.m. Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, 430 W. Vine St. www.rupparena.com

Dogstar. Aug. 11. Guitarist/vocalist Bret Domrose, drummer Robert Mailhouse, and bassist Keanu Reeves epitomize the quintessential Southern California storytelling rock band making deeply resonant music that comes from “somewhere between the power lines and palm trees.” 7: 30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

The Jayhawks. Aug. 15. Led by the gifted songwriting, impeccable playing, and honeyed harmonies of vocalists/guitarists Mark Olson and Gary Louris, the Jayhawks' shimmering blend of country, folk, and bar band rock made them one of the most widely acclaimed artists to emerge from the alternative country scene of the '80s. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand The Jayhawks will perform at The Burl on Aug. 15. Photo furnished

Amtrac. Aug. 16. Caleb Cornett, also known as Amtrak, is a Kentucky-born, Los Angeles-based artist, DJ, producer and founder of the record label Openers. Ambition and curiosity keep him locked on the edge, always experimenting with new techniques and sounds. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

One Night of Queen, performed by Gary Mullen and The Works. Aug. 13. For over 20 years Gary Mullen and The Works have been performing their world-renowned live concert. Paying tribute to the stage theatrics, showmanship, and music of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Queen. 7:30 p.m. EKU Center for the Arts, 822 Hall Dr., Richmond www.ekucenter.com

The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA. Aug. 18. The audience and press all agree. This is the closest to ABBA you’ll ever get. This show brings one of the greatest pop phenomena back to life, dazzling audiences with fantastic performances of the most iconic hits from ABBA, including “Mamma Mia,” “S.O.S,” “Money, Money, Money,” “The Winner Takes All,” “Waterloo,” “Gimme, Gimme, Gimme” and “Dancing Queen.” 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Steve Earle. Aug. 27. Steve Earle first won an audience as a country artist, though it didn't take long for him to demonstrate that designation was too narrow for him. His populist lyrical stance, literate yet down to earth, finds room for the personal and the political, writing about the stuff of everyday lives as well as the forces that shape and define their existence. Zandi Holup will open. 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

All Them Witches. Aug. 29. Versatile hard rock quartet All Them Witches thrives on contrast. Now six records deep into a tenure that began in 2012, Ben McLeod (guitarist,) Charles Michael Parks, Jr. (bass/vocals,) Robby Staebler (drums,) and Allan Van Cleave (keys) are unremittingly forward-looking. The band has deep musical roots and grows a heavy, visceral sound, with sheer dexterity delivered in every song. 7 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

ART & EXHIBITS

Case Mahan: “In The Round.” On display Aug. 9-Sept. 13. “In The Round” is Lexington-based photographer Case Mahan's second solo photography exhibition. The Lexington-centric show features a collection of black-and-white photographs in the tradition of poetic documentary and landscape. The exhibit will host an opening reception on Aug. 9 from 6-8 p.m. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Institute 193, 215 N. Limestone. www.institute193.org

× Expand Institute 193 will host an exhibition of work by local photographer Case Mahan from Aug. 9-Sept. 13. The exhibit focuses on a collection of black-and-white photos taken in Lexington in the tradition of poetic documentary and landscape. Photo furnished

Venn: College of Design Junior Faculty Exhibition. On display through Aug. 31. The junior faculty of the University of Kentucky College of Design have diverse degrees and experiences, which is reflected in their research and work. At the surface, one might not see the parallels in their work, but a deeper dive reveals many connections. This exhibition, curated by artist, designer, and UK College of Design assistant professor S.K. O’Brien, highlights how the diverse work of the COD junior faculty connects and complements each other. ​​Gallery hours: 11 a.m. -5 p.m. Tues.-Thurs. and Sat.; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fri.. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center Community Gallery, 141 E. Main St. www.lexingtonky.gov/about-downtown-arts-center

Chris Verene: Home Movies. On display through Nov. 23. Family dynamics and the relationship between generations have been Chris Verene’s subjects since he picked up a camera in high school in the late 1980s. Since then, he has consistently documented the lives of his relatives and friends in their hometown of Galesburg, Illinois. Moments captured during intimate moments in homes, backyards and neighborhood streets, and flashes from special occasions like birthdays and weddings are both specific to a particular time and place but also instantly recognizable as familiar stories of American life. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Fri.; 12-5 p.m. Sat. University of Kentucky Art Museum at the Singletary Center, 405 Rose St. finearts.uky.edu/art-museum

Patrick Smith: Shadows from an Unlit Room. On display through Aug. 17. This contemporary art exhibition features new work from the Lexington-based realist painter Patrick Smith. Having gained recognition for his finely honed painting skills and an uncanny ability to capture idiosyncratic portraits of intimate moments, Smith has had a significant influence on the Lexington avant-garde art scene. The gallery will host a concurring exhibit from photographer John S. Hockensmith called “Shadows Under the Big Top.” A collection of artistic compositions from Circus Flora, a one-ring sawdust circus located in Saint Louis. Gallery hours: 1-5:30 p.m. Tues.-Sat. or by appointment. Fine Arts Editions, 190 Jefferson St. finearteditions.net

All Power on Earth Comes From the Sun. On display Aug. 2-23. This field sampling of contemporary, eco-social art explores autonomy, care, and the potential for a more free and ecological world. Curated by Solarpunk Surf Club, this exhibit gathers prefigurative specimens, tracks movements in positive deviance, and maps the re-enchantment of nature in the Bluegrass and beyond. An opening reception on Aug. 2 (6-8 p.m.) will feature live performances, music and light refreshments. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri.-Mon. Bolivar Gallery, 236 Bolivar St. www.solarpunksurf.club/page/all-power-on-earth

× Expand The local artist collective Solarpunk Surf Club has organized an exhibit of contemporary eco-social art called "All the Power on Earth Comes From the Sun" at Bolivar Gallery, which is on dispay Aug. 2-23 and includes "The Exploration of Inhabiting a Living Home" by Lacy Bary, pictured here. Photo furnished

ETC.

Summer Classic Film Series. Wednesdays through Sept. 4. For almost three decades, The Kentucky Theatre has screened classic films every Wednesday from late May until early September, providing audiences with an opportunity to see movies from their youth, introduce kids and grandkids to the stars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, or discover a new personal favorite. The evening shows also feature preludes on the theater’s Wurlitzer organ, performed by a rotating roster of local musicians. This month’s films include “Rebecca” (Aug. 7), “To Sir, With Love” (Aug. 14), “Cinema Paradiso” (Aug. 21), and “Rocky” (Aug. 28). Screenings at 1:30 and 7:15 p.m. Kentucky Theater, 214 E. Main St. www.kentuckytheater.com

Lexington Theatre Company: “Jersey Boys.” Aug. 1-4. This show-stopping bio-musical goes behind the music of the iconic American doo-wop band Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, featuring hit tunes that include “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” and “Can’t Take My Eyes off You.” 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1-2; 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Aug. 4. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Shaker Village Craft Fair. Aug. 3-4. This annual event boasts an assortment of crafts, including exceptional pottery, jewelry, glassware, woven rugs, needlecraft, basketry, leather goods, floral design and Shaker reproductions, from elite regional artisans and up-and-coming new artists alike. While on-site, guests can enjoy the Shaker Village Bar, live music and food trucks. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, 3501 Lexington Rd., Harrodsburg, Ky. www.shakervillageky.org

Picnic with the Pops. Aug. 10. One of Lexington’s favorite summer traditions, Picnic with the Pops is an annual outdoor event featuring live music from the Lexington Philharmonic with a special guest artist, following a popular music theme. This year’s theme is “Kings, Queens, and Prince of Rock" with hits from Elvis, Michael Jackson, Queen, Tina Turner and Prince. Taking place in an idyllic Kentucky setting with costume, table decorating and cocktail contests all adding to the fun and lighthearted atmosphere, the event has been a highlight of Lexington summers for more than 40 years. Gates open at 4 p.m.; show begins at dusk. The Meadow at Keene Barn, Keeneland, 4101 Versailles Rd. www.lexpops.com

× Expand Table decorations in line with the theme of the evening are encouraged at the annual Picnic with the Pops event, taking place Aug. 10. Photo furnished

Allegro Dance Project’s 10th Anniversary Celebration. Aug. 10. This performance provides audiences a look back at Allegro Dance Project’s first 10 years of programming and revisits some of the company’s most beloved repertoires, in a memorable celebration featuring contemporary dance, live original music, and a variety of aerial circus arts. A silent auction will support the nonprofit’s Inclusive Dance Outreach Program, which provides movement and music sessions annually for over 1,200 students with specific needs. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St. www.allegrodanceproject.org

Pioneer Playhouse presents “We Three Kings: An Elvis Experience.” Aug. 15-17. Founded in 1950 by Danville native Eben C. Henson, Pioneer Playhouse is Kentucky’s oldest outdoor summer stock theater. The organization will close its 75th season with “We Three Kings: An Elvis Experience,” a musical extravaganza with a live band and three different Elvis performers representing different eras of his life and career. Dinner at 7:30 p.m.; show starts at 8:30 p.m. Pioneer Playhouse, 840 Stanford Road, Danville. www.pioneerplayhouse.com

Woodland Craft Fair. Aug. 17-18. Lexington Art League and Lexington Parks and Recreation present this annual art fair in scenic Woodland Park. Featuring at least 80 Kentucky artists plus food, beverages, and entertainment in a family-friendly setting, the fair is included among the Top 100 Fine Art and Design Fairs by Sunshine Artist Magazine. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. Woodland Park, 601 E. High St. www.woodlandartfair.org

Expansion Fest. Aug. 22-24. Now in its sixth year, the audio-visual festival Expansion has grown into a three-day event spanning multiple venues and media forms, including music, film, projection mapping, and other digital art. This year’s event lineup includes a screening of the My Morning Jacket concert film “Okonokos” at The Kentucky Theatre (Aug. 22); a local/regional music showcase at Al’s Bar (Aug. 23); and a full-day music and visual art extravaganza featuring national and international psych rock bands Babe Rainbow, jjuujjuu, Mr. Gnome and more at The Burl Outdoor stage, with accompanying analog liquid light, video synthesis, and projection-mapped visuals from visual artists Psensibil, Liquified, and Chud Lights at The Burl Outdoors (Aug. 24). For more details, visit www.expansionlex.com

Cirque du Soleil: “OVO.” Aug. 29-Sept. 1. Centering on movement with a score inspired by the music of Brazil, this touring circus production is teeming with life: Insects work, play, fight and look for love in a non-stop riot of energy in motion. Their home is filled with biodiversity, beauty, action, and moments of quiet emotion. The awestruck insects are intensely curious when a mysterious egg appears, representing the enigma and cycles of their lives. 7 p.m. Thurs.-Fri.; 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sat.; 1 p.m. Sun. Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, 430 W. Vine St. www.rupparena.com