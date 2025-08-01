August 2025 tadoo List

LIVE MUSIC

Summer Nights in Suburbia. Aug. 8 and 22. With a show every other Friday during warm weather months, this free outdoor concert series turns Moondance Amphitheater into a summer-long sonic playground featuring jazz, bluegrass, indie rock, blues and folk. This month’s lineup includes Bee Taylor (Aug. 8) and Honeychild (Aug. 22). Bring a lawn chair, hit the food trucks and unwind under the stars. 7 p.m. Moondance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St. lexingtonky.gov/moondance

Southland Jamboree. Aug. 7, 14, 21 and 28. This free bluegrass concert series brings the sweet sounds of Kentucky to Moondance Amphitheater on Thursday nights. August shows include Hancock and Shouse (Aug. 7), Kevin Prater Band (Aug. 14), EKU Bluegrass Ensemble (Aug. 21) and Coal Town Dixie (Aug. 28). Bring a picnic, a lawn chair and your instrument for the post-show jam. Well-behaved dogs are welcome. 7 p.m. Moondance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St. southlandjamboree.org

× Expand Jam band heroes Moe will perform at The Burl on Aug. 5. Photo furnished

moe. Aug. 5. These jam band veterans fuse rock, improvisation and quirky storytelling into sprawling sets that feel like Phish colliding with alt-rock’s golden era. Extended grooves and sharp musicianship abound. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. www.theburlky.com

× Expand glenn miller orchestra The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra swing into the University of Kentucky's Singletary Recital Hall on Aug. 7. Photo furnished

The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra. Aug. 7. Swing back to the Big Band era with the Glenn Miller Orchestra, keeping alive hits like “In the Mood” and “Moonlight Serenade.” Founded by Miller in the 1930s, the group delivers timeless brass elegance. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Recital Hall, 405 Rose St. finearts.uky.edu

Everclear. Aug. 8. ’90s alt-rock staples like “Santa Monica” and “Father of Mine” cemented Everclear’s gritty, nostalgic sound, with frontman Art Alexakis bringing raspy vocals and earnest storytelling to post-grunge anthems. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

× Expand MollyTuttle Grammy-winning bluegrass artist Molly Tuttle will perform at The Burl on Aug. 14. Photo by Alyssa Gafkjen

Molly Tuttle. Aug. 14. A bluegrass trailblazer and virtuoso guitarist, Molly Tuttle bends genres with intricate picking and crystalline vocals. Fresh off Grammy wins, her live shows radiate masterful musicianship. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. www.theburlky.com

BRONCHO. Aug. 15. Oklahoma’s BRONCHO delivers hazy, hook-laden indie rock with a vintage sheen — think early Strokes meets surf pop. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. www.theburlky.com

Sundy Best. Aug. 16.Prestonsburg, Kentucky natives Sundy Best blend Appalachian roots, country storytelling and pop hooks. Their acoustic-driven jams and heartfelt lyrics radiate homegrown warmth and singalong charm. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. manchestermusichall.com

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox. Aug. 20. Pop hits get a vintage twist as Postmodern Jukebox transforms everything from Beyoncé to Radiohead into roaring ’20s jazz, doo-wop and Motown grooves. Vintage attire encouraged. 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

The Del McCoury Band. Aug. 21. Bluegrass legend Del McCoury brings high-lonesome vocals and masterful picking. His Grammy-winning band delivers traditional bluegrass with electric energy. 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W Short St. lexingtonoperahouse.com

Burl County Fair. Aug. 22-23. The Burl County Fair returns with two days of local music, carnival games and food trucks. Music performances include J Roddy Walston, Neal Francis and Briscoe (Aug. 22) and Town Mountain, The Local Honeys and Kindred Valley (Aug. 23). Doors at 5 p.m., show at 6 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. www.theburlky.com

Mr. Gnome. Aug. 29. Cleveland’s Mr. Gnome blends ethereal vocals with fuzzed-out riffs in a cinematic and haunting swirl of psych-rock, dream-pop and experimental indie. 7 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. www.theburlky.com

× Expand Nashville's Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country will take the stage at Manchester Music Hall on Aug. 29. Photo furnished

Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country. Aug. 29. Nashville guitarist Daniel Donato blends Telecaster twang, jam-band exploration and psychedelic Americana into what he calls “cosmic country.” His sound lands somewhere between Willie Nelson and the Grateful Dead. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. manchestermusichall.com

ART & EXHIBITS

× Expand Works by Pat Gerhard (above), Jim Shambhu, and Melissa Muir will be featured as part of the Conversations in Color exhibit on display through Sept. 6 at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center. Image furnished

Conversation in Color. On display through Sept. 6. Color has long been believed to play a powerful role in human experience, not only visually but emotionally and physiologically. Throughout history, cultures around the world have attributed healing properties to different colors – associations that have seeped into modern practices, where color is increasingly used in therapeutic contexts to encourage balance and well-being. Featuring art by James Shambhu, Melissa Muir Sutherland and Pat Gerhard. Gallery hours: Tues.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri., noon-8 p.m.; Sat., noon-5 p.m. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center Community Gallery, 141 E. Main St. www.lexingtonky.gov/about-downtown-arts-center

× Expand "Strolling Through the Village," by Lawrence Tarpey and other works will be on display at 2nd Story Gallery as part of the Double Vision exhibit running through Aug. 29. Image furnished

Double Vision: Lawrence Tarpey and John Wilde. On display through Aug. 29. This exhibition brings together the richly detailed, dreamlike paintings of Lexington artist Lawrence Tarpey with works by John Wilde, a key figure in Wisconsin surrealism known for his meticulously rendered, fantastical scenes. Together, their pieces create a dialogue between contemporary and mid-century surrealist visions, revealing layered worlds of imagination and symbolism. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., 1-5 p.m.; Sat.-Mon. by appointment. 2nd Story, 522 West Short St., second floor. www.2ndstory.art

ARTplay Children's Studio: Process to Project. On display through Sept. 6. This collection from ARTplay Children's Studio showcases mixed media artworks by children ages 1-10, featuring cardboard, tempera, textiles and found natural objects. Themes range from large abstract canvases to textile portraits, celebrating creativity through process and play. Curated by teacher Jarah Jones. Gallery hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Children’s Gallery, Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St. www.lexingtonky.gov/about-downtown-arts-center

19 Years 40 Feet. On display through Oct. 4. Featuring recent work by J. Daniel Graham, Darrell Kincer and Boris Zakic, this exhibition spotlights the three Studio Art faculty from Georgetown College who, for nearly two decades, have worked side by side in dramatically different mediums. Like a three-legged piece of furniture, their distinct practices create a stable base supporting each other and their students. Gallery hours: Tues.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri., noon-8 p.m.; Sat., noon-5 p.m. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center Community Gallery, 141 E. Main St. www.lexingtonky.gov/about-downtown-arts-center

Self and Others: Japanese Photography After 1968. On display through Dec. 20. This exhibition surveys the bold, experimental photography that emerged in Japan after 1968, a period marked by rapid social change and artistic rebellion. Featuring works that explore identity, intimacy and the shifting urban landscape, it highlights how photographers challenge conventions to capture the complexities of self and society. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat., noon-5 p.m. University of Kentucky Art Museum, 405 Rose St. www.finearts.uky.edu

ETC.

Lexington Theatre Company: “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” July 31-Aug. 3. Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s exuberant musical brings the biblical story of Joseph and his coat of many colors to life through songs spanning country, disco, ’50s pop, and more with memorable tunes like “Any Dream Will Do” and “Go, Go, Go Joseph” woven into a heartwarming tale of perseverance and forgiveness. Thurs. and Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

× Expand "Heat," the epic American crime drama from director Michael Mann, will be screened at the Kentucky Theatre on Aug. 20, as part of the Summer Classics Film Series. Photo furnished

Kentucky Theatre Summer Classics Film Series. Wednesdays. For almost three decades, this popular summer series has brought classic films back to the big screen with nostalgic lineups that offer something for every film fan. August screenings include "Notorious" (Aug. 6), "All That Jazz" (Aug. 13), "Heat" (Aug. 20) and "Blade Runner" (Aug. 27). Screenings at 1:30 and 7:15 p.m. Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. www.kentuckytheatre.org/summer-classics

Shaker Village Craft Fair. Aug. 2-3. One of Kentucky’s premier craft events, this fair at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill features top-tier regional artisans showcasing everything from pottery, glass and jewelry to woven rugs, basketry, leather goods and Shaker reproductions. Alongside dozens of vendor booths, guests can enjoy food trucks, live music and the Shaker Village Bar. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 3501 Lexington Rd. shakervillageky.org

Bluegrass Corvette Cruise-In. Aug. 2. Free to the public, the Bluegrass Corvette Club’s second annual Bluegrass Corvette Cruise-In will be a full day of Corvettes, food trucks, retail vendors, beer tents, live music and giveaways. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Marriott Lexington Griffin Gate Golf Resort & Spa, 1800 Newtown Pike

A Commonwealth of Poetry: Readings from Kentucky’s Poets Laureate. Aug. 6. This first installment of a new poetry series, hosted by The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning in partnership with Gateway Regional Arts Center, will feature readings of selected works by a group of legendary Kentucky poets: Lexington Youth Poet Laureate Eva Alcaraz-Monje, Kentucky Youth Poet Laureate Esme Morris, and special guest Kentucky Poet Laureate Kathleen Driskell. 6:30 p.m. Carnegie Center for Lexington & Learning, 251 W. Second St. carnegiecenterlex.org

Woodland Art Fair. Aug. 16-17. Lexington Art League and Lexington Parks and Recreation present the 47th annual Woodland Art Fair, located in scenic Woodland Park. The fair has been voted 40th among the Top 100 Fine Art and Design Fairs by Sunshine Artist Magazine. Lexington Art League believes in supporting the work of artists throughout the Central Kentucky region and selects at least 80 Kentucky artists to participate in the fair each year. Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Woodland Park, 601 E. High St. www.woodlandartfair.org

× Expand Rendering furnished

Gatton Park Grand Opening. Aug. 23. Lexington’s newest destination for play, nature, and community is officially opening its gates, and throwing a big celebration to boot. The public is invited to wander scenic trails along the creek; enjoy live music on the CommonSpirit Health Stage; cool off at the epic splash pad, lounge in the outdoor reading room; climb, slide and play at the next-level playground; and check out and enjoy all the other features of this world-class park. The live music lineup includes Tee Dee Young, DeBraun Thomas, Mama Said String Band, Devine Carama and JK-47, Noah Thompson and Joslyn & the Sweet Compression, with dance performances from The Fam Foundation Hip Hop, Upgrade Dance Studio, Allegro Dance Project, and McTeggart Irish Dancers. 11:30-9:30 p.m. Gatton Park on Town Branch, 795 Manchester St. gattonpark.org

Chevy Chase Street Fair. Aug. 23. Lexington’s favorite neighborhood celebration is back, with more than 30 artisan vendors, kids’ activities, street food, craft beer and cocktails. Enjoy live music from Bedford Band, Dead Air Dennis and Bryan Himes, Mojo Tones, and Rebel Without a Cause, and more. This free, family-friendly event takes place along Euclid Avenue between Ashland Avenue and High Streets from 4-10 p.m.

× Expand Photo furnished

Red Carpet Documentary Premiere: “Lexington: Redline in the Resistance.” Aug. 23. This documentary highlights the rich history of Black communities in Lexington from the late 1800s to the present day and the challenges faced by aspiring Black homeowners. The film focuses on the history and present impact of residential segregation on Black land and wealth in Lexington, and explores potential pathways to a more just future in our community. The screening will be preceded by a reception from 5:30-7 p.m., featuring catering by DaRae, immersive story stations, a community art experience, and a panel discussion at 7:15 p.m. The screening begins at 8 p.m. Lyric Theatre, 300 E. Third St. www.blackyarn.com.