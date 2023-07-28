August tadoo List

GIGS

Guster. Aug. 6. With creative percussion and a sound characterized by vocal harmonies, Guster appeals to fans of Ben Folds, The Decemberists, Fastball and Carbon Leaf. The band is also known for its humorous covers like the theme song from the TV show “Cheers” ("Where Everybody Knows Your Name”), “Firework” by Katy Perry and “Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Bonnie Tyler. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Brown Sugar: Celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop. Aug. 11. August 11, 1973, is considered the birth date of hip-hop music, and a variety of local hip-hop acts will commemorate the genre’s 50th anniversary under the umbrella of Lexington’s long-running indie hip-hop showcase Brown Sugar. The celebration will represent all four original elements of hip-hop: DJ, MC, Dance and Graffiti. The event will feature beats from DJs JK-47 & DJ Eazy, live art from Bryce Oquaye, performances from Gem Rats (Sheisty Khrist and JustMe), Q-Bizz, Devina Carama & JK-47 and much more. 8 p.m. Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 E. Third St. www.lexingtonlyric.com

Mary Chapin Carpenter. Aug. 12. The music styles of Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Mary Chapin Carpenter take influence from contemporary country and folk. 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Circles Around the Sun. Aug. 16. Circles Around the Sun's 2023 release "Language" builds on the cosmic-disco vibe of their 2020 eponymous LP. According to the band, the new material finds them “oscillating through hybrid strains of disco-funk, soul jazz, and psychedelic rock, harnessing stylistic lanes into a singular, intoxicating brew.” 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand Louisville-based band Bendigo Fletcher will perform Aug. 18 at The Burl. Photo furnished

Bendigo Fletcher. Aug. 18. Ryan Anderson, the front man for the Louisville-based indie rock band Bendigo Fletcher, has been said to “craft the patchwork poetry of his lyrics by serenely observing the world around him, often while working his grocery-store day job or walking aimlessly in nature (a practice partly borrowed from the late poet Mary Oliver).” When his poignant lyrics are paired with the folk-laden harmonies, dreamy psychedelic ambiance and raw, whimsical energy of his band, the result is “a batch of story-songs graced with so much raw humanity, wildly offbeat humor and a transcendent sense of wonder.” 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

AJJ with Open Mike Eagle. Aug. 19. According to Paste magazine, “‘Disposable Everything’ is the perfect sonic amalgam of what AJJ has been and could always be. In a splendid fusion of acoustic rock grandeur, jazz archetypes and stringed harmonies, the band ascends to new heights with an admirable composure.” Los Angeles-based emcee, comedian and podcaster Open Mike Eagle coined the term “art rap” to describe his literate style of hip-hop, which draws inspiration from Freestyle Fellowship and De La Soul as well as They Might Be Giants and Pavement. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

River Deep, Mountain High: A Tribute to Tina Turner. Aug. 19. This musical celebration honors artist and survivor Tina Turner with a collection of great regional musicians, including Rachel Crowe, Holly Forbes, Jessie Laine Powell, Emily Jamerson, Chill Napier, David McLean, Tripp Bratton and the Pangea Drummers, Building Rockets, Jeremy Zeller and the Otherside, Mandy Ray and many more. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

Sam Bush Band. Aug. 24. A pioneering force in the progressive bluegrass scene since the mid-'60s, Sam Bush has extended the musical capabilities of the mandolin and fiddle to incorporate a seamless blend of bluegrass, rock, jazz and reggae. This concert will include the tribute to John Hartford from Bush’s latest album. 7:30 p.m. Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 E. 3rd St. www.troubashow.com

ART & EXHIBITS

Coulter Fussell: Downriver. On display through Aug. 26. Every morning around 9:30, Coulter Fussell enters her un-airconditioned, unheated, ill-lit, twice-flooded, former geriatric medical supply storefront studio, which has no functioning running water and water-seeping, concrete walls. Around 100 feet long and 25 feet wide, the space is packed with thousands of textiles in various states of wholeness: clothes, bedsheets, curtains, carpets, blankets, t-shirts, beach towels, lawn chair cushions, sleeping bags, parachutes and tablecloths, all donated by friends and strangers. Her goal every day in the studio is to tell personal stories with the physical remnants of others’ personal stories as her material – an exercise in archeology and an effort to make connections. Riding on the foundations of traditional quilting and doll-making methods, she balances pragmatism with wild abandon with her textile collages. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Institute 193, 215 N. Limestone St. www.institute193.org

Edward Fisk: Legacies. On display through Jan. 13. From about 1914 to the mid-1920s, American modernist Edward Fisk was at the heart of the Bohemian art scene in Greenwich Village, New York City and Provincetown, Massachusetts. He left New York City in September 1926 for a more peaceful life in Lexington, Kentucky, coinciding with a teaching position at the University of Kentucky. This exhibition marks the generous donation by the Fisk family of 40 paintings, watercolors, prints and drawings. Together with a 1998 gift from his children of 15 of his additional artworks, it creates a significant archive of his art, representing a wide range of media and subject matter. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Fri.; 2-5 p.m. Sat. University of Kentucky Art Museum at the Singletary Center, 405 Rose St. finearts.uky.edu/art-museum

× Expand "Pillow Fight," a collection of work by Cuban artist Andy Llanes Bultó, is on display at 21c Lexington Museum Hotel through October. Image furnished

Pillow Fight. On display through October. Although it has periodically fallen from favor due to powerful cultural and religious forces, the nude has a long and particular history in Western art, stretching back through various movements and eras. Cuban artist Andy Llanes Bultó’s work is a contemporary extension of this rich heritage. Building upon specific aesthetic and symbolic traditions of the male nude, this exhibit of his work examines orthodox maleness in its present form, and by doing so, asks if such analysis can engender new, more liberated and expansive definitions of masculinity. Gallery open 7 days a week, 24 hours a day. 21c Lexington Museum Hotel, 167 W. Main St. www.21cmuseumhotels.com/lexington

× Expand "Thresholds," an exhibit exploring "the line between the material and the spiritual" by Lexington artist Christine Huskisson, is on display at the Loudoun House through Aug. 18. Image furnished

Christine Huskisson: Thresholds. On display through Aug. 18. Lexington artist Christine Huskisson paints observational portraits in pastels, acrylics and oils. “By painting thin layers of gestural marks to describe the features of my live sitters, I am exploring the line between the material and spiritual referred to in ‘Spirit/Matter: Threshold of the Immaterial, Encounter in Contemporary Art’ by Ellie Hodgin,” said the artist. Gallery hours: 12-5 p.m. Wed.-Sat. Lexington Art League Gallery at the Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Dr. www.lexingtonartleague.org

The Horse in Myth & Legend: Paintings by Monica Anne Pipia. On display through Aug. 20. In this highly spirited show, Monica Pipia explores her fascination with the myth and legend of horses. A modern, primitive self-taught artist who uses acrylic on gallery-wrapped canvas, Pipia has developed a unique method informed by her bachelor of science degree in biology/chemistry. Gallery hours: 12-3 p.m. Sat. and Sun., and by appointment. Mill & Max Contemplative Arts Space (located inside Shambhala Meditation Center), 385 S. Mill St. www.millandmaxgallery.com

FILM, THEATRE & PERFORMANCE

Lexington Theatre Company: “Memphis.” Aug. 3-6. This performance takes audiences back to 1950s Memphis, Tennessee, for a compelling story with a toe-tapping rock 'n’ roll score. Inspired by actual events, the story centers on the relationship of a white radio DJ who wants to change the world and a black club singer who is ready for her big break. 7:30 p.m. Thurs. and Fri.; 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sat.;1 p.m. Sun. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtontheatrecompany.org

Ballet Under the Stars. Aug. 2-6. At this outdoor event, audiences experience a night of professional ballet, complete with stage, lighting and costumes in the unique setting of Woodland Park. The five-night event begins each evening with a pre-show production for children. This year’s pre-show will be “A Storybook Ballet” featuring dances with music and inspiration from “Encanto,” “The Princess and the Frog” and “Frozen II,” followed by the main show featuring professional dancers from Kentucky Ballet Theatre. Gates open at 6 p.m.; pre-show begins at 8 p.m.; main curtain at 9 p.m. Woodland Park, 160 E. High St. www.lexingtonky.gov/ballet-under-stars

Summer Classic Film Series. Wednesdays through September. For nearly two decades, The Kentucky Theatre screened classic films on Wednesdays from late May until early September. As usual, this year’s robust lineup features something for every film fan. August films include “The Princess Bride” (Aug. 2), “Adam’s Rib” (Aug. 9), “Goodfellas” (Aug. 16) and “The Last Picture Show” (Aug. 23). Visit the series website for tickets and additional details. Showtimes at 1:30 and 7:15 p.m. Kentucky Theatre, 214 East Main St. www.kentuckytheatre.org/summer-classics

× Expand The Kentucky Theatre will host a screening of the documentary film "The Elephant 6 Recording Co." on Aug. 8. Photo furnished

Film Screening: "Elephant 6 Recording Co." Aug. 8. This documentary shares the inside story of the collective creative evolution behind the sounds of the 1990s psychedelic rock bands that comprise The Elephant 6 Recording Company. Around 1985, a group of Ruston, Louisiana, area high schoolers began experimenting with whatever random instruments and gear they could lay their hands on. Moving to other small college towns, including Denver, Colorado, and Athens, Georgia, their musical coming-of-age coincided with the new consumer availability of old-school 4-track and 8-track recording technology and cassette tapes. Sharing like-minded sensibilities, influenced by past sounds and psychedelia, and with little to distract them, their efforts to create whole new musical worlds became the bands Olivia Tremor Control, Neutral Milk Hotel, Apples In Stereo and many more. As the collective grew to a natural breaking point, its founding members overcame obstacles and remained closely bonded, reuniting for tours and continuing to collaborate today. This special one-time screening of the film, which features inspirational resonance for today’s music makers and music lovers everywhere, will be followed by a Q & A with director C.B. Stockfleth and Elephant 6 co-founder and former Lexingtonian Robert Schneider (Apples in Stereo). 7:30 p.m. Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St.

“Matilda: The Musical.” Aug. 11-13, 18-20, 25-27. This is the story of an extraordinary girl who dared to take a stand and change her own destiny. The heroine and title character of Roald Dahl’s 1988 book might be small, but she stands up to bullies and fights for what’s right, while having plenty of fun along the way. 7:30 p.m. Fri. and Sat.; 2:30 p.m. Sun. Leeds Center for the Arts, 37 North Main St., Winchester. www.leedscenter.org

C.L. Woodson III presents "Pillow Talk, Confessions Between the Sheets." Aug. 13. A late-night bedroom discussion leads to pandemonium. Are some things better left unsaid? How honest should one be in a relationship? This stage play from the producer of “Thick Thighs & Sweet Potato Pies” will provide an evening of fun for the entire family. 6 p.m. Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 E. 3rd St. www.lexingtonlyric.com

Premiere screening of “Stars of Tomorrow Opera Gala.” Aug. 21. Produced by internationally known impresario conductor Dr. Everett McCorvey, the “Stars of Tomorrow Opera Gala” concert in March 2023 featured current students and alumni of UK Opera Theatre, accompanied by the UK Symphony Orchestra. KET presents the premiere screening of the concert film. 7:30 p.m. Kentucky Theatre, 214 East Main St. www.kentuckytheatre.org

ETC.

Thursday Night Live. Thursdays through October. Central Bank Thursday Night Live is a free, weekly outdoor event featuring live music from local and regional bands, food and beverage vendors and more. Held downtown under the Fifth Third Pavilion, the event is held rain or shine, with hundreds of attendees gathering each month. August performances include 64west (Aug. 3), Tim Talbert Project (Aug. 10), The Twiggenburys (Aug. 17), Kenny Owens & Group Therapy (Aug. 24) and Mercy Men (Aug. 31). Thursdays, 5-8 p.m. Fifth Third Bank Pavilion at Tandy Centennial Park, 251 W. Main St. www.downtownlex.com/central-bank-thursday-night-live

Shaker Village Craft Fair. Aug. 5-6. One of Kentucky’s premier craft events, the Shaker Village Craft Fair attracts both elite regional artisans and up-and-coming creators. Attendees can browse an assortment of crafts, including pottery, jewelry, glassware, woven rugs, needlecraft, basketry, leather goods, floral design and Shaker reproductions. The Shaker Village Bar, live music and food trucks will be on site. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. and Sun. 3501 Lexington Road, Harrodsburg, Ky. www.shakervillageky.org

× Expand This year's guest artist for Picnic with the Pops, the Boogie Wonder Band will perform "symphonic disco" hits with the Lexington Philharmonic. Photo furnished

Picnic with the Pops: ”An Evening of Symphonic Disco" featuring Boogie Wonder Band. Aug. 12. This long-running annual outdoor event features live, world-class music under the stars in an idyllic Kentucky setting. This year’s guest artist, the 10-piece Boogie Wonder Band, specializes in funky grooves and disco jams, with each member donning eye-popping Las Vegas-inspired costumes and flashy personas; they will be backed, as always, by The Lexington Philharmonic. Guests are encouraged to bring picnic dinners and to don attire and decorate their tables following the “symphonic disco” theme. Tables and general admission/lawn seating are both available; advance tickets are required. Gates open at 4 p.m.; show at dusk. The Meadow at Keeneland, 4201 Versailles Rd. www.lexpops.com

KET Super Saturday. Aug. 26. This fun-for-the-whole-family event features performances, activity booths and learning activities, featuring host Mr. Steve of PBS Kids, the McTeggart Irish Dancers and Mister C from PBS Learning Media’s DIY Science Time. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. KET, 600 Cooper Dr. www.ket.org

Woodland Art Fair. Aug. 19-20. Lexington Art League and Lexington Parks and Recreation present the 47th annual Woodland Art Fair in scenic Woodland Park. The fair has been voted 40th among the Top 100 Fine Art and Design Fairs by Sunshine Artist Magazine. Lexington Art League believes in supporting the work of artists throughout Central Kentucky and selects at least 80 Kentucky artists to participate in the fair each year. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. and Sun. Woodland Park, 601 E. High St. www.woodlandartfair.org

Doggie Paddle. Aug. 19. It’s Lexington’s largest pool party just for dogs! Enjoy pet-related vendors, shop merchandise and mingle with fellow animal lovers while supporting the Lexington Humane Society. 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Southland Aquatic Center, 625 Hill N Dale Rd. www.lexingtonky.gov

Expansion Music Festival. Aug. 26. Now in its 5th year, this annual event celebrates psych rock and live visual art. Enjoy all-day live LED visuals, interactive art installations and far-out music from TOBACCO, King Buffalo, Liz Cooper, Hooveriii, Sweet Country Meat Boys and The Harlequins with live visuals from Ed Sunspot/Robert Beatty, Psensibil, Super Nuclear, Liquified, Chud Lights and more. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand Joslyn & the Sweet Compression will headline a jam-packed weekend of food and music at CRAVE food + music festival, Aug. 26-27. Photo furnished

CRAVE Food + Music Festival. Aug. 26-27. This family-friendly food and music festival will celebrate its 10th year with a bang. More than 40 local and regional food vendors will be on-site offering samples at a variety of price points, with attendees encouraged to sample as much as they can following a “choose your own adventure” format. The festival will also feature special food performances, food trucks, craft beer and cocktails, kids’ activities, a classic car show and more. Led by host and emcee Jason “Lord Honey!” Smith, a Kentucky native and Food Network star, the CRAVE Kitchen Stage will feature a full schedule of culinary and cocktail demos and bourbon events, and the music stage will feature local and regional acts in a variety of genres, from soul and hip-hop to bluegrass, psychedelic rock and funk. Scheduled acts include Joslyn and the Sweet Compression, 10 Foot Pole, Big Maracas, Bee Taylor, Ernie Johnson From Detroit, Club Dub and more. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun. Bluegrass Fairgrounds at Masterson Station Park, 3501 Leestown Rd. www.cravelexington.com