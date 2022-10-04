Barreled Up

A bourbon-themed retail shop located in the summit, The Barrel Market has something for all bourbon enthusiasts of all levels

In a landscape that includes no shortage of bars, distilleries and events where folks can sample and learn more about Kentucky’s signature spirit, The Barrel Market offers a different kind of playground for bourbon enthusiasts to explore. Located in The Summit at Fritz Farm, the bourbon-themed retail space, owned by Brian Dickens, takes pride in offering unique, well-crafted goods that are locally produced – and in many cases, one-of-a-kind.

And yes, that does include the spirit itself. Rare, old, and micro-batch bourbons are Dickens’ specialty. He and his staff are certified bourbon stewards, and they enjoy educating and learning from their customers every day. “We like to be the place where you can find something that your friends don’t have,” says Dickens.

Adjacent to Shake Shack and next door to Vineyard Vines, the retail space may be slightly tucked away, but its handmade bourbon barrel furniture is not hard to spot. Striking Adirondack-style chairs line the sidewalk to catch customers ’ eyes, and inside, you’ll find a variety of chairs, rockers and benches, all made from bourbon barrels – but also unique, standout pieces like a copper bourbon barrel sink, a butcher block table made from barrel staves, an antique icebox rebuilt and reimagined as a beautiful display piece, and a bourbon barrel home bar complete with lighting and displays for bottles and glasses.

The shop is set up to resemble a museum or gallery of bourbon-centric products.

A Lexington native, Dickens has developed relationships with several Amish families in the Central Kentucky area. He designs the furniture himself and works with local craftspeople to construct it. Most projects utilize unused charred barrels sourced by local cooperages, which make for more durable wood than barrels that have held bourbon, he explained. If clients are interested in designing a special piece – a custom bar or storage unit, for example – Dickens is happy to work with them to create specific items. Anything crafted by his company comes with a lifetime guarantee.

“If you need a repair down the road, just give me a call,” he said. During the holiday season, the craftspeople and their families attend a special event at the store to meet customers and talk about the products they make.

Almost every square inch of wall space in Dickens’ shop is occupied with a mix of contemporary, vintage and antique art – most with themes of bourbon, equine and Kentucky history. And of course, it’s all for sale. “I’m an art enthusiast, so I wanted to display different pieces to make the place look beautiful,” said Dickens. “The majority are by local artists, and I’m proud to be able to support them.” In the spirit of appealing to the novice as well as the seasoned collector, prices vary greatly from piece to piece. A framed vintage magazine ad, for example, will set you back $30 or $40, while investment pieces like an authentic Prohibition-era bourbon prescription (Dickens has at least two) or an Amish-made quilt interwoven with Blanton’s bags are on the higher end of the range.

× Expand In addition to bourbon-themed retail products, The Barrel Market offers a curated selection of spirits, specializing in rare, old and micro-batch varieties. Photo by Emily Giancarlo

Those interested in learning more about the world of bourbon can attend group tastings, curated tastings with food pairings and other educational events. In November, Dickens and his staff will host a Ladies’ Night at the shop with bourbon tastings and live music from guitarist Ben Lacy. All bookings can be made by calling the store.

Given the shop’s location in The Summit, which also houses a hotel and residences, Dickens often plays the role of “unofficial tour guide” to out-of-town guests who stop in. As someone who has spent his life in Central Kentucky, he’s more than happy to point them in the direction they’d like to go, whether it’s the Kentucky Bourbon Trail or notable Lexington-based distilleries, restaurants and makers.

But he’s also pleased to have the opportunity to provide something unique and special for bourbon fans within the walls of his own shop.

“Some people walk in [to the shop] and see the collection and say it looks like a museum,” says Dickens. “But what I love most is taking those old things that might sit in a museum and repurposing them, while honoring Kentucky’s history and passion at the same time.”